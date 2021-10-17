2021 Bennetts British Superbikes

Round 11 – Brands Hatch

Images by Dave Yeomans

Supersport Race One

Jack Kennedy was crowned the 2021 Quattro Group British Supersport Champion in fine style, with the Kawasaki rider taking the Sprint race victory by two seconds. Launching off the line, Kennedy was unchallenged on his way to the win, controlling the race from the front.

It was an intense battel behind him for the remaining podium positions though, as Bradley Perie, Ben Currie and Lee Johnston trading places throughout the 12 lap race. With all three riders taking turns to set the fastest lap, Perie was able to take second place in the closing stages and edge away from the pursuers.

Ben Currie completed the podium in third, with Jamie Perrin the first of the GP2 machines, ahead of Nesbitt and Law.

British Supersport / GP2 Race One Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki 17m58.575 2 SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha +2.242 3 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki +2.867 4 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +2.896 5 GP2 Jamie PERRIN Spirit +4.341 6 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +12.699 7 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +12.816 8 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +21.155 9 SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha +24.573 10 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +25.050 11 SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph +28.424 12 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +42.763 13 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +49.231 14 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +49.513 15 SSP Scott SWANN Yamaha +50.606 16 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +51.270 17 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +51.484 18 GP2 Jack SCOTT Harris +1m01.577 19 GP2 James LODGE Kalex +1m02.039 20 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +1m11.840 21 SSP Matt TRUELOVE Honda +1m11.944 22 SSP Joey THOMPSON Honda +1m22.015 23 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +1m22.075 24 SSP Emmet O’GRADY Honda +1m22.308 25 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +1m22.567 26 SSP Jamie COLLINS Yamaha +1 Lap Not Classified DNF SSP Danny WEBB Triumph 7 Laps DNF SSP James HIND Yamaha 10 Laps

Supersport Race Two

Ben Currie took victory in a dramatic final Quattro Group British Supersport win at Brands Hatch. It was Jack Kennedy who led the way at the end of the opening lap, but the 2021 Champion faced stiff competition from Bradley Perie, who moved into the lead on lap three. With neither rider able to break away, it was a four rider battle for the win as Johnston and Currie joined the fight.

Trading places throughout the first half of the race, disaster would strike on lap six when Perie crashed out of the lead. With nowhere else to go, Kennedy hit the Yamaha machine, forcing him to retire out of the race shortly after.

This left Currie to take the lead ahead of Johnston, but a red flag brought the race to a premature end on lap eight. On the restart, Currie scorched into the lead, with Law and Johnston in close contention, while Kennedy sliced his way through from the back of the grid.

By the final lap, Kennedy was the quickest man on track, narrowly missing out on the win by just 0.033s.

Ben Currie’s win in the final race of the year secured him second place in the 2021 British Supersport Champioinship.

British Supersport / GP2 Race Two Results

Pos Class Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Ben CURRIE Kawasaki 7m29.304 2 SSP Jack KENNEDY Kawasaki +0.033 3 GP2 Mason LAW Spirit +0.387 4 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +0.686 5 GP2 Charlie NESBITT Kalex +0.807 6 SSP Eunan McGLINCHEY Kawasaki +3.032 7 GP2 Jamie PERRIN Spirit +3.343 8 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +3.631 9 SSP Brandon PAASCH Triumph +3.956 10 SSP Rhys IRWIN Yamaha +4.469 11 GP2 Dan JONES Spirit +7.598 12 GP2 Cameron HORSMAN Chassis Factory +12.044 13 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS ABM Evo +12.454 14 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +15.058 15 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +16.471 16 SSP Matt TRUELOVE Honda +16.899 17 GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer +17.019 18 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +21.700 19 SSP Emmet O’GRADY Honda +22.113 20 SSP Joey THOMPSON Honda +28.539 21 SSP Jamie COLLINS Yamaha +37.606 Not Classified DNF GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory /

Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki) 372 2 Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki) 334 3 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 302 4 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 279 5 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 233 6 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 192 7 Kyle SMITH (Triumph) 181 8 Brandon PAASCH (Triumph) 158 9 Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha) 142 10 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 140 11 Scott SWANN (Yamaha) 112 12 James HIND (Yamaha) 99 13 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 96 14 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 85 15 Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha) 60 16 Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki) 43 17 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 27 18 Danny WEBB (Triumph) 26 19 Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki) 20 20 Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki) 11 21 Elliott LODGE (Yamaha) 11 22 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 11 23 Dan COOPER (Honda) 10 24 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha) 9 25 Joey THOMPSON (Honda) 8 26 Emmet O’GRADY (Honda) 7 27 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 6 28 Barry DIMELOW (Kawasaki) 6 29 Michael DUNLOP (Triumph) 5 30 Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha) 4 31 Jody LEES (Kawasaki) 4 32 Jamie COLLINS (Yamaha) 4 33 Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki) 4 34 David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha) 4 35 Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki) 1 36 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 1

Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Charlie NESBITT (Kalex) 490 2 Mason LAW (Spirit) 391 3 Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory) 273 4 Dan JONES (Spirit) 226 5 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 203 6 Jamie PERRIN (Spirit) 189 7 Jack SCOTT (Harris) 172 8 Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo) 166 9 Jake ARCHER (Kalex) 149 10 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 131 11 Conor WHEELER (Harris) 103 12 Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha) 37 13 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 7 14 James LODGE (Kalex) 7

Pirelli National Superstock 1000

Billy McConnell ensured the 2021 Pirelli National Superstock title came down to the final lap, taking victory in the final race of the year. However, having worked his way through the field to eighth, Tom Neave was eventually able to secure the 2021 title.

Taylor Mackenzie led for much of the race, but McConnell and Jordan Weaving were able to close him down and pass him in the final third of the race. Fending off a last lap challenge from Weaving, McConnell took the win by 0.043s. Fraser Rogers also found a way past Mackenzie on the final lap, completing the podium in third.

He night have only finished eighth in the final encounter but that was still enough for Tom Neave to be crowned the 2021 Pirelli National Superstock Champions with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP by a slender five-points over Billy McConnell.

After what started as a difficult season for Tom, plagued with an injury and illness, the Lincolnshire-ace’s luck turned around at the fourth round at Thruxton where he finished third in the second race, to take his first podium this year.

Next up was Donington Park’s National Circuit, and a happy hunting ground for both Tom and the Fireblade SP, he placed second and took his first race win of the 2021 season. The wins didn’t stop there and going to his and the teams’ home round at Cadwell Park, he took the Pole Position and won the race, to then follow up with another win at Snetterton.

With a consistent point-scoring season, Tom racked up three wins, two second places and two third places, and came into this weekend’s grand final 22-points ahead in the standings, and only needing four points to take the title. Crossing the line in eighth place was enough for Tom to be crowned the 2021 Pirelli National Superstock Champion.

Tom Neave

“It’s an absolute dream come true, it’s not just a championship for me, but it’s a championship for the whole team, all my crew, everyone who’s supported me and got behind me – it’s been a hell of a year and the best season to win the title in, I’m not just saying that as I’ve won this year, it’s been unreal, the riders and the depth of field. I’m so grateful to Honda for giving me this opportunity three years ago when I wasn’t too proven, so the championship is for them and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Billy McCONNELL BMW 17m38.787 2 Jordan WEAVING Kawasaki +0.043 3 Fraser ROGERS Aprilia +0.627 4 Lewis ROLLO Kawasaki +0.921 5 Taylor MACKENZIE BMW +1.023 6 Alex OLSEN BMW +5.932 7 Shane RICHARDSON BMW +6.473 8 Tom NEAVE Honda +7.995 9 Tim NEAVE Suzuki +8.298 10 Brayden ELLIOTT Suzuki +9.359 11 David ALLINGHAM BMW +9.606 12 Tom OLIVER Suzuki +9.754 13 Luke MOSSEY Kawasaki +9.884 14 Ian HUTCHINSON Yamaha +12.546 15 Levi DAY Suzuki +13.261 16 Davey TODD Honda +18.305 17 Richard KERR Honda +18.419 18 Brent HARRAN Suzuki +18.596 19 Ashley BEECH Suzuki +19.977 20 Conor CUMMINS Honda +20.349 21 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +21.103 22 Milo WARD Kawasaki +32.499 23 Rob McNEALY BMW +32.869 24 David SHOUBRIDGE Suzuki +33.115 25 Lee WILLIAMS Kawasaki +35.759 26 Tom NORTON Honda +44.084 27 Sam HOLME Kawasaki +51.804 28 David BROOK Honda +53.795 29 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +54.926 30 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +1m03.097 31 Ben BROADWAY Aprilia +1m28.922 Not Classified DNF Tom WARD Suzuki 3 Laps DNF TJ TOMS Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Matt TRUELOVE BMW 10 Laps DNF Chrissy ROUSE Kawasaki /

Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 246 2 Billy McCONNELL (BMW) 241 3 Alex OLSEN (BMW) 225 4 Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia) 210 5 Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki) 199 6 Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW) 199 7 Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki) 173 8 Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki) 155 9 Tim NEAVE (Suzuki) 121 10 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 81 11 Tom OLIVER (Suzuki) 74 12 Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki) 65 13 Levi DAY (Suzuki) 57 14 Tom WARD (Suzuki) 56 15 Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki) 49 16 Keith FARMER (Kawasaki) 47 17 Shane RICHARDSON (BMW) 47 18 Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki) 46 19 Davey TODD (Honda) 43 20 Richard KERR (Honda) 43 21 Luke HEDGER (Suzuki) 40 22 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 35 23 Damon REES (BMW) 20 24 Mark HECKLES (Honda) 10 25 Ashley BEECH (Suzuki) 8 26 Brent HARRAN (Suzuki) 8 27 James EAST (Aprilia) 6 28 Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki) 5 29 Dave SELLERS (Suzuki) 3 30 Connor CUMMINS (Honda) 2 31 TJ TOMS (Kawasaki) 2 32 Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki) 2 33 Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki) 1 34 Matt TRUELOVE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One

Zak Corderoy celebrated victory in the opening Junior Superstock race over Liam Delves and George Stanley.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha 18m15.724 2 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +2.384 3 George STANLEY Kawasaki +2.479 4 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +8.428 5 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +8.445 6 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +10.370 7 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +10.410 8 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +10.556 9 Max COOK Kawasaki +12.394 10 Franco BOURNE Kawasaki +12.499 11 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +13.885 12 Caolan IRWIN Yamaha +15.001 13 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +15.041 14 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +16.450 15 Charlie FARRER Yamaha +23.122 16 Kade VERWEY Kawasaki +30.240 17 Lewis PATERSON Yamaha +34.486 18 Ed BEST Yamaha +42.952 19 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki +42.958 20 Harry FOWLE Triumph +43.249 21 Luke VERWEY Kawasaki +43.281 22 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +49.896 23 Matt BOWER Kawasaki +49.937 24 Adam McLEAN Honda +55.634 25 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +58.792 26 Max INGHAM Kawasaki +58.890 27 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha 1:05.445 28 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki 1:05.481 29 Lewis JONES Kawasaki 1:14.403 30 Nathan DRURY Kawasaki 1:14.471 31 Jake HOPPER Yamaha 1:15.742 32 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha 1:21.958 33 James BULL Yamaha 1:22.315 34 Harry LEIGH Kawasaki 1:22.439 35 Kayla BARRINGTON Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classified DNF Jack NIXON Yamaha 6 Laps DNF Josh COWARD Kawasaki 6 Laps DNF Jamie LYONS Yamaha 8 Laps DNF Seth CRUMP Kawasaki 8 Laps DNF Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki 11 Laps

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two

Zak Corderoy made it two from two in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock class, but a second place from Jack Nixon saw him crowned 2021 Champion. As he did in yesterday’s race, Corderoy was able to control the race from the front, taking victory by four seconds.

It was a tense race behind however as Nixon and title rival Joe Talbot followed each other closely. Coming down to the final lap, Nixon was able to slice his way through the pack up to second, claiming a podium finish and the 2021 title. Asher Durham was third, with Talbot eventually finishing fourth.

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Zak CORDEROY Yamaha 15m09.481 2 Jack NIXON Yamaha +4.100 3 Asher DURHAM Kawasaki +4.143 4 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +4.289 5 Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +4.897 6 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +5.048 7 Louis VALLELEY Yamaha +5.175 8 Max COOK Kawasaki +5.440 9 George STANLEY Kawasaki +5.686 10 Owen JENNER Kawasaki +10.108 11 Sam LAFFINS Kawasaki +10.213 12 Charlie FARRER Yamaha +10.241 13 Cameron HALL Kawasaki +13.874 14 Kade VERWEY Kawasaki +15.385 15 Caolan IRWIN Yamaha +15.756 16 Adam HARTGROVE Yamaha +15.867 17 Luke VERWEY Kawasaki +18.692 18 Ed BEST Yamaha +18.717 19 Adam McLEAN Honda +25.822 20 Daniel BROOKS Kawasaki +27.970 21 Lewis PATERSON Yamaha +28.191 22 Harry FOWLE Triumph +28.332 23 Jack BEDNAREK Yamaha +29.621 24 Max INGHAM Kawasaki +31.119 25 Kier ARMSTRONG Kawasaki +33.752 26 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +34.368 27 Finley ARSCOTT Kawasaki +34.823 28 Taylor ROSE Kawasaki +46.794 29 Jake HOPPER Yamaha +47.150 30 James BULL Yamaha +47.184 31 Seth CRUMP Kawasaki +47.554 32 Josh COWARD Kawasaki +47.762 33 Lynden LEATHERLAND Yamaha +47.864 34 Harry LEIGH Kawasaki +57.466 35 Jamie LYONS Yamaha +58.406 36 Kayla BARRINGTON Kawasaki +58.552 37 Jake CAMPBELL Kawasaki +59.287 Not Classified DNF Franco BOURNE Kawasaki 2 Laps DNF Nathan DRURY Kawasaki 4 Laps DNF Matt BOWER Kawasaki 7 Laps

Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack NIXON (Yamaha) 276 2 Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki) 269 3 Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha) 253 4 George STANLEY (Kawasaki) 182 5 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 171 6 Liam DELVES (Kawasaki) 143 7 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 133 8 Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha) 97 9 Max COOK (Kawasaki) 89 10 Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki) 79 11 Owen JENNER (Kawasaki) 76 12 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 61 13 Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha) 59 14 Charlie FARRER (Yamaha) 59 15 Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha) 45 16 Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki) 38 17 Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki) 37 18 James ALDERSON (Triumph) 35 19 Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha) 34 20 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 28 21 Simon REID (Yamaha) 25 22 Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha) 17 23 Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki) 10 24 Matt BOWER (Kawasaki) 7 25 Harry FOWLE (Triumph) 5 26 Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki) 4 27 Adam McLEAN (Honda) 3 28 Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki) 2 29 Ed BEST (Kawasaki) 2 30 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race One

Ex British Superbike Champion Chris Walker took a dominant victory in the opening Ducati TriOptions Cup over Craig Neve and John McGuinness.

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Chris WALKER Ducati 15m55.694 2 Craig NEVE Ducati +4.536 3 John McGUINNESS Ducati +17.450 4 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +27.409 5 David JONES Ducati +27.475 6 Matthew JONES Ducati +36.562 7 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +36.704 8 Connor THOMSON Ducati +37.027 9 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +37.132 10 Ben FALLA Ducati +37.349 11 Andre COMPTON Ducati +37.619 12 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +48.406 13 Matt STEVENS Ducati +59.438 14 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +59.770 15 Mike LONG Ducati +1m00.280 16 Ewan POTTER Ducati +1m00.574 17 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +1m00.861 18 Taylor FOX-MORETON Ducati +1m05.524 19 Tom STEVENS Ducati +1m11.155 20 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +1m20.192 21 Peter HASLER Ducati +1m20.203 22 Stephen TAYLOR Ducati +1m20.476 23 Carl STEVENS Ducati +1m21.547 24 Arron HUGHES Ducati +1 Lap 25 Josh DAY Ducati +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Michael TUSTIN Ducati 3 Laps DNF Matt VENN Ducati 7 Laps DNF Jacque FOLEY Ducati 9 Laps

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race Two

2021 Ducati Tri-Options Cup Champion Josh Day took the final victory of 2021 at Brands Hatch in a cut short encounter, with Chris Walker second and John McGuiness third.

It was Walker who made the best of starts, grabbing the holeshot from Day and Craig Neve, but as they crossed the line to end the opening lap it was Day who regained top spot.

The leading two began to creep away from the chasing pack, pulling a three second gap after the second lap, with Day posting the fastest lap of the race in the process.

With five laps to go the safety car was deployed for an accident, bunching the pack up, and when the race got back underway the race was then red flagged for a second accident, handing Day the victory with Walker second and McGuiness third.

John McGuinness

“It’s been a great end to what’s been a really enjoyable season. I always enjoy racing at Brands Hatch and straightaway on Friday, I felt really good on the bike and posted some good lap times. I felt comfortable in all conditions and with a good start in the first race, I was able to get with the front group and convert it into a third place finish and podium. Sunday’s race followed a similar pattern but you had to be really careful that you stayed on line as it was quite damp off it. The damp white line caught out both Craig and David and I was able to take full advantage with another third place finish coming our way. The team’s worked really hard all season so a big thanks to Blue Earth Construction and all the sponsors for making it all possible.”

Ducati TriOptions Cup Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Josh DAY Ducati 11m20.418 2 Chris WALKER Ducati +0.159 3 John McGUINNESS Ducati +0.447 4 David SHOUBRIDGE Ducati +0.621 5 Ben FALLA Ducati +1.878 6 Daniel BOUCHER Ducati +2.264 7 Ewan POTTER Ducati +2.461 8 Connor THOMSON Ducati +2.779 9 Alberto SOLERA Ducati +2.912 10 Carl STEVENS Ducati +3.101 11 Oliver SAVAGE Ducati +3.345 12 Max LOFTHOUSE Ducati +4.530 13 Craig KENNELLY Ducati +8.774 14 Matt STEVENS Ducati +12.663 15 Simon BASTABLE Ducati +14.097 16 Sam COX Ducati +14.119 17 Mike LONG Ducati +19.899 18 Matt BAINBRIDGE Ducati +22.639 19 Taylor FOX-MORETON Ducati +22.819 20 Peter HASLER Ducati +23.190 21 Andre COMPTON Ducati +23.253 22 Jacque FOLEY Ducati +1 Lap 23 Matt VENN Ducati +1 Lap Not Classified DNF Michael TUSTIN Ducati 3.538 DNF Tom STEVENS Ducati 10.179 DNF David JONES Ducati 3 Laps DNF Matthew JONES Ducati 3 Laps DNF Craig NEVE Ducati 5 Laps DNF Stephen TAYLOR Ducati / DNF Arron HUGHES Ducati /

Ducati TriOptions Cup Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Josh DAY (Ducati) 318 2 Chris WALKER (Ducati) 262 3 David SHOUBRIDGE (Ducati) 202 4 Elliott PINSON (Ducati) 199 5 John McGUINNESS (Ducati) 162 6 Craig NEVE (Ducati) 150 7 David JONES (Ducati) 109 8 Alberto SOLERA (Ducati) 106 9 Carl STEVENS (Ducati) 102 10 Edmund BEST (Ducati) 93 11 Michael TUSTIN (Ducati) 88 12 Sam COX (Ducati) 68 13 Max LOFTHOUSE (Ducati) 62 14 Oliver SAVAGE (Ducati) 52 15 Daniel BOUCHER (Ducati) 51 16 Matthew JONES (Ducati) 35 17 Ewan POTTER (Ducati) 30 18 Ben FALLA (Ducati) 24 19 Seb BULPIN (Ducati) 18 20 Jacque FOLEY (Ducati) 18 21 Luke JONES (Ducati) 16 22 Connor THOMSON (Ducati) 16 23 Dijon COMPTON (Ducati) 12 24 Matt STEVENS (Ducati) 12 25 Craig KENNELLY (Ducati) 9 26 Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati) 8 27 Andre COMPTON (Ducati) 8 28 Lee McLAUGHLIN (Ducati) 5 29 Richard SPENCER-FLEET (Ducati) 2 30 Simon BASTABLE (Ducati) 1 31 Mike LONG (Ducati) 1 32 Peter HASLER (Ducati) 1

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One

Charlie Atkins won the opening British Junior Supersport race at Brands by a nose over Adon Davie and Joe Ellis.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki 9m17.427 2 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki +0.047 3 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +0.092 4 Ash BARNES Yamaha +0.400 5 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +7.846 6 Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki +7.852 7 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +8.045 8 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +8.646 9 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +13.139 10 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha +13.150 11 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +14.827 12 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +19.641 13 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +26.105 14 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +27.981 15 Kai DICKINSON Kawasak +28.472 16 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +28.801 17 Corey TINKER Kawasaki +28.894 18 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +29.209 19 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +33.749 20 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki +37.298 21 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +37.666 22 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +43.799 23 Fletcher McINALLY Kawasaki +43.853 24 Owen PATERSON Kawasaki +45.116 Not Classified DNF Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki /

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two

Adon Davie rounded out the 2021 HEL Performance British Junior Superport season in style with a thrilling victory in the final race. The shortened eight lap race proved an epic battle with three riders fighting it out for the win.

Coming down to the final corner of the final lap, Davie was able to win the drag to the line, beating Ash Barnes by just 0.077s. Yesterday’s race winner Charlie Atkins was third.

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Adon DAVIE Kawasaki 13m36.439 2 Ash BARNES Yamaha +0.077 3 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki +0.154 4 Kam DIXON Kawasaki +7.988 5 Joe FARRAGHER Kawasaki +8.165 6 Lucca ALLEN Yamaha +8.809 7 Jack ROACH Kawasaki +9.107 8 Zak SHELTON Kawasaki +9.215 9 Joseph THOMAS Kawasaki +9.280 10 Declan CONNELL Kawasaki +9.828 11 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +10.366 12 James McMANUS Kawasaki +13.981 13 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +15.415 14 Annabel THOMAS Kawasaki +16.889 15 Lewis JONES Kawasaki +16.908 16 Cameron DAWSON Kawasaki +24.181 17 Kai DICKINSON Kawasaki +24.790 18 Corey TINKER Kawasaki +24.804 19 Harry COOK Yamaha +26.008 20 Christopher JOHNSON Kawasaki +26.053 21 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +31.372 22 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +31.408 23 Bradley WILSON Kawasaki +33.272 24 Owen PATERSON Kawasaki +53.954 25 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki +54.039 26 Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki +55.078 27 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +55.199 28 Fletcher McINALLY Kawasaki +56.087 29 Jacob STEPHENSON Yamaha +58.800 30 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki +1m19.357 Not Classified DNF Calum BEACH Kawasaki 7 Laps

HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings