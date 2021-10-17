2021 Bennetts British Superbikes
Round 11 – Brands Hatch
Images by Dave Yeomans
Supersport Race One
Jack Kennedy was crowned the 2021 Quattro Group British Supersport Champion in fine style, with the Kawasaki rider taking the Sprint race victory by two seconds. Launching off the line, Kennedy was unchallenged on his way to the win, controlling the race from the front.
It was an intense battel behind him for the remaining podium positions though, as Bradley Perie, Ben Currie and Lee Johnston trading places throughout the 12 lap race. With all three riders taking turns to set the fastest lap, Perie was able to take second place in the closing stages and edge away from the pursuers.
Ben Currie completed the podium in third, with Jamie Perrin the first of the GP2 machines, ahead of Nesbitt and Law.
British Supersport / GP2 Race One Results
|Pos
|Class
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|17m58.575
|2
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|+2.242
|3
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|+2.867
|4
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+2.896
|5
|GP2
|Jamie PERRIN
|Spirit
|+4.341
|6
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|+12.699
|7
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+12.816
|8
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+21.155
|9
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+24.573
|10
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+25.050
|11
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|+28.424
|12
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|+42.763
|13
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+49.231
|14
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+49.513
|15
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Yamaha
|+50.606
|16
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+51.270
|17
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|+51.484
|18
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|Harris
|+1m01.577
|19
|GP2
|James LODGE
|Kalex
|+1m02.039
|20
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+1m11.840
|21
|SSP
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+1m11.944
|22
|SSP
|Joey THOMPSON
|Honda
|+1m22.015
|23
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+1m22.075
|24
|SSP
|Emmet O’GRADY
|Honda
|+1m22.308
|25
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|+1m22.567
|26
|SSP
|Jamie COLLINS
|Yamaha
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Danny WEBB
|Triumph
|7 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|James HIND
|Yamaha
|10 Laps
Supersport Race Two
Ben Currie took victory in a dramatic final Quattro Group British Supersport win at Brands Hatch. It was Jack Kennedy who led the way at the end of the opening lap, but the 2021 Champion faced stiff competition from Bradley Perie, who moved into the lead on lap three. With neither rider able to break away, it was a four rider battle for the win as Johnston and Currie joined the fight.
Trading places throughout the first half of the race, disaster would strike on lap six when Perie crashed out of the lead. With nowhere else to go, Kennedy hit the Yamaha machine, forcing him to retire out of the race shortly after.
This left Currie to take the lead ahead of Johnston, but a red flag brought the race to a premature end on lap eight. On the restart, Currie scorched into the lead, with Law and Johnston in close contention, while Kennedy sliced his way through from the back of the grid.
By the final lap, Kennedy was the quickest man on track, narrowly missing out on the win by just 0.033s.
Ben Currie’s win in the final race of the year secured him second place in the 2021 British Supersport Champioinship.
British Supersport / GP2 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Class
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Ben CURRIE
|Kawasaki
|7m29.304
|2
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Kawasaki
|+0.033
|3
|GP2
|Mason LAW
|Spirit
|+0.387
|4
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+0.686
|5
|GP2
|Charlie NESBITT
|Kalex
|+0.807
|6
|SSP
|Eunan McGLINCHEY
|Kawasaki
|+3.032
|7
|GP2
|Jamie PERRIN
|Spirit
|+3.343
|8
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+3.631
|9
|SSP
|Brandon PAASCH
|Triumph
|+3.956
|10
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+4.469
|11
|GP2
|Dan JONES
|Spirit
|+7.598
|12
|GP2
|Cameron HORSMAN
|Chassis Factory
|+12.044
|13
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|ABM Evo
|+12.454
|14
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+15.058
|15
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+16.471
|16
|SSP
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Honda
|+16.899
|17
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|+17.019
|18
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+21.700
|19
|SSP
|Emmet O’GRADY
|Honda
|+22.113
|20
|SSP
|Joey THOMPSON
|Honda
|+28.539
|21
|SSP
|Jamie COLLINS
|Yamaha
|+37.606
|Not Classified
|DNF
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|/
Quattro Group British Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Kawasaki)
|372
|2
|Ben CURRIE (Kawasaki)
|334
|3
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|302
|4
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|279
|5
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|233
|6
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|192
|7
|Kyle SMITH (Triumph)
|181
|8
|Brandon PAASCH (Triumph)
|158
|9
|Rhys IRWIN (Yamaha)
|142
|10
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|140
|11
|Scott SWANN (Yamaha)
|112
|12
|James HIND (Yamaha)
|99
|13
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|96
|14
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|85
|15
|Korie McGREEVY (Yamaha)
|60
|16
|Joe DUGGAN (Kawasaki)
|43
|17
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|27
|18
|Danny WEBB (Triumph)
|26
|19
|Cederic BLOCH (Kawasaki)
|20
|20
|Pete WRIGHT (Kawasaki)
|11
|21
|Elliott LODGE (Yamaha)
|11
|22
|Matt TRUELOVE (Honda)
|11
|23
|Dan COOPER (Honda)
|10
|24
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Yamaha)
|9
|25
|Joey THOMPSON (Honda)
|8
|26
|Emmet O’GRADY (Honda)
|7
|27
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|6
|28
|Barry DIMELOW (Kawasaki)
|6
|29
|Michael DUNLOP (Triumph)
|5
|30
|Charles HARDISTY (Yamaha)
|4
|31
|Jody LEES (Kawasaki)
|4
|32
|Jamie COLLINS (Yamaha)
|4
|33
|Dominic HERBERTSON (Kawasaki)
|4
|34
|David KRAWIECKI (Yamaha)
|4
|35
|Ben GRAYSON (Kawasaki)
|1
|36
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|1
Quattro Group British GP2 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Charlie NESBITT (Kalex)
|490
|2
|Mason LAW (Spirit)
|391
|3
|Cameron HORSMAN (Chassis Factory)
|273
|4
|Dan JONES (Spirit)
|226
|5
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|203
|6
|Jamie PERRIN (Spirit)
|189
|7
|Jack SCOTT (Harris)
|172
|8
|Harry ROWLINGS (ABM Evo)
|166
|9
|Jake ARCHER (Kalex)
|149
|10
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|131
|11
|Conor WHEELER (Harris)
|103
|12
|Aaron RIDEWOOD (TCR Yamaha)
|37
|13
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|7
|14
|James LODGE (Kalex)
|7
Pirelli National Superstock 1000
Billy McConnell ensured the 2021 Pirelli National Superstock title came down to the final lap, taking victory in the final race of the year. However, having worked his way through the field to eighth, Tom Neave was eventually able to secure the 2021 title.
Taylor Mackenzie led for much of the race, but McConnell and Jordan Weaving were able to close him down and pass him in the final third of the race. Fending off a last lap challenge from Weaving, McConnell took the win by 0.043s. Fraser Rogers also found a way past Mackenzie on the final lap, completing the podium in third.
He night have only finished eighth in the final encounter but that was still enough for Tom Neave to be crowned the 2021 Pirelli National Superstock Champions with the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP by a slender five-points over Billy McConnell.
After what started as a difficult season for Tom, plagued with an injury and illness, the Lincolnshire-ace’s luck turned around at the fourth round at Thruxton where he finished third in the second race, to take his first podium this year.
Next up was Donington Park’s National Circuit, and a happy hunting ground for both Tom and the Fireblade SP, he placed second and took his first race win of the 2021 season. The wins didn’t stop there and going to his and the teams’ home round at Cadwell Park, he took the Pole Position and won the race, to then follow up with another win at Snetterton.
With a consistent point-scoring season, Tom racked up three wins, two second places and two third places, and came into this weekend’s grand final 22-points ahead in the standings, and only needing four points to take the title. Crossing the line in eighth place was enough for Tom to be crowned the 2021 Pirelli National Superstock Champion.
Tom Neave
“It’s an absolute dream come true, it’s not just a championship for me, but it’s a championship for the whole team, all my crew, everyone who’s supported me and got behind me – it’s been a hell of a year and the best season to win the title in, I’m not just saying that as I’ve won this year, it’s been unreal, the riders and the depth of field. I’m so grateful to Honda for giving me this opportunity three years ago when I wasn’t too proven, so the championship is for them and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Billy McCONNELL
|BMW
|17m38.787
|2
|Jordan WEAVING
|Kawasaki
|+0.043
|3
|Fraser ROGERS
|Aprilia
|+0.627
|4
|Lewis ROLLO
|Kawasaki
|+0.921
|5
|Taylor MACKENZIE
|BMW
|+1.023
|6
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+5.932
|7
|Shane RICHARDSON
|BMW
|+6.473
|8
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+7.995
|9
|Tim NEAVE
|Suzuki
|+8.298
|10
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Suzuki
|+9.359
|11
|David ALLINGHAM
|BMW
|+9.606
|12
|Tom OLIVER
|Suzuki
|+9.754
|13
|Luke MOSSEY
|Kawasaki
|+9.884
|14
|Ian HUTCHINSON
|Yamaha
|+12.546
|15
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+13.261
|16
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|+18.305
|17
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+18.419
|18
|Brent HARRAN
|Suzuki
|+18.596
|19
|Ashley BEECH
|Suzuki
|+19.977
|20
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+20.349
|21
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+21.103
|22
|Milo WARD
|Kawasaki
|+32.499
|23
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+32.869
|24
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Suzuki
|+33.115
|25
|Lee WILLIAMS
|Kawasaki
|+35.759
|26
|Tom NORTON
|Honda
|+44.084
|27
|Sam HOLME
|Kawasaki
|+51.804
|28
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+53.795
|29
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+54.926
|30
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+1m03.097
|31
|Ben BROADWAY
|Aprilia
|+1m28.922
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Tom WARD
|Suzuki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Matt TRUELOVE
|BMW
|10 Laps
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|Kawasaki
|/
Pirelli National Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|246
|2
|Billy McCONNELL (BMW)
|241
|3
|Alex OLSEN (BMW)
|225
|4
|Fraser ROGERS (Aprilia)
|210
|5
|Luke MOSSEY (Kawasaki)
|199
|6
|Taylor MACKENZIE (BMW)
|199
|7
|Chrissy ROUSE (Kawasaki)
|173
|8
|Lewis ROLLO (Kawasaki)
|155
|9
|Tim NEAVE (Suzuki)
|121
|10
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|81
|11
|Tom OLIVER (Suzuki)
|74
|12
|Jordan WEAVING (Kawasaki)
|65
|13
|Levi DAY (Suzuki)
|57
|14
|Tom WARD (Suzuki)
|56
|15
|Brayden ELLIOTT (Suzuki)
|49
|16
|Keith FARMER (Kawasaki)
|47
|17
|Shane RICHARDSON (BMW)
|47
|18
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Suzuki)
|46
|19
|Davey TODD (Honda)
|43
|20
|Richard KERR (Honda)
|43
|21
|Luke HEDGER (Suzuki)
|40
|22
|David ALLINGHAM (BMW)
|35
|23
|Damon REES (BMW)
|20
|24
|Mark HECKLES (Honda)
|10
|25
|Ashley BEECH (Suzuki)
|8
|26
|Brent HARRAN (Suzuki)
|8
|27
|James EAST (Aprilia)
|6
|28
|Joe SHELDON-SHAW (Suzuki)
|5
|29
|Dave SELLERS (Suzuki)
|3
|30
|Connor CUMMINS (Honda)
|2
|31
|TJ TOMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|32
|Lee WILLIAMS (Kawasaki)
|2
|33
|Callum GRIGOR (Kawasaki)
|1
|34
|Matt TRUELOVE (BMW)
|1
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One
Zak Corderoy celebrated victory in the opening Junior Superstock race over Liam Delves and George Stanley.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Zak CORDEROY
|Yamaha
|18m15.724
|2
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+2.384
|3
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|+2.479
|4
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+8.428
|5
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+8.445
|6
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+10.370
|7
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+10.410
|8
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|+10.556
|9
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+12.394
|10
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|+12.499
|11
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+13.885
|12
|Caolan IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+15.001
|13
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+15.041
|14
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+16.450
|15
|Charlie FARRER
|Yamaha
|+23.122
|16
|Kade VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+30.240
|17
|Lewis PATERSON
|Yamaha
|+34.486
|18
|Ed BEST
|Yamaha
|+42.952
|19
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+42.958
|20
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|+43.249
|21
|Luke VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+43.281
|22
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+49.896
|23
|Matt BOWER
|Kawasaki
|+49.937
|24
|Adam McLEAN
|Honda
|+55.634
|25
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+58.792
|26
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|+58.890
|27
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|1:05.445
|28
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|1:05.481
|29
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|1:14.403
|30
|Nathan DRURY
|Kawasaki
|1:14.471
|31
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|1:15.742
|32
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|1:21.958
|33
|James BULL
|Yamaha
|1:22.315
|34
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|1:22.439
|35
|Kayla BARRINGTON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jack NIXON
|Yamaha
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Josh COWARD
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|8 Laps
|DNF
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|11 Laps
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two
Zak Corderoy made it two from two in the Pirelli National Junior Superstock class, but a second place from Jack Nixon saw him crowned 2021 Champion. As he did in yesterday’s race, Corderoy was able to control the race from the front, taking victory by four seconds.
It was a tense race behind however as Nixon and title rival Joe Talbot followed each other closely. Coming down to the final lap, Nixon was able to slice his way through the pack up to second, claiming a podium finish and the 2021 title. Asher Durham was third, with Talbot eventually finishing fourth.
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Zak CORDEROY
|Yamaha
|15m09.481
|2
|Jack NIXON
|Yamaha
|+4.100
|3
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+4.143
|4
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+4.289
|5
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+4.897
|6
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+5.048
|7
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+5.175
|8
|Max COOK
|Kawasaki
|+5.440
|9
|George STANLEY
|Kawasaki
|+5.686
|10
|Owen JENNER
|Kawasaki
|+10.108
|11
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+10.213
|12
|Charlie FARRER
|Yamaha
|+10.241
|13
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+13.874
|14
|Kade VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+15.385
|15
|Caolan IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+15.756
|16
|Adam HARTGROVE
|Yamaha
|+15.867
|17
|Luke VERWEY
|Kawasaki
|+18.692
|18
|Ed BEST
|Yamaha
|+18.717
|19
|Adam McLEAN
|Honda
|+25.822
|20
|Daniel BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+27.970
|21
|Lewis PATERSON
|Yamaha
|+28.191
|22
|Harry FOWLE
|Triumph
|+28.332
|23
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+29.621
|24
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|+31.119
|25
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+33.752
|26
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+34.368
|27
|Finley ARSCOTT
|Kawasaki
|+34.823
|28
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+46.794
|29
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+47.150
|30
|James BULL
|Yamaha
|+47.184
|31
|Seth CRUMP
|Kawasaki
|+47.554
|32
|Josh COWARD
|Kawasaki
|+47.762
|33
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+47.864
|34
|Harry LEIGH
|Kawasaki
|+57.466
|35
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+58.406
|36
|Kayla BARRINGTON
|Kawasaki
|+58.552
|37
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+59.287
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Franco BOURNE
|Kawasaki
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Nathan DRURY
|Kawasaki
|4 Laps
|DNF
|Matt BOWER
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
Pirelli National Junior Superstock Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack NIXON (Yamaha)
|276
|2
|Joe TALBOT (Kawasaki)
|269
|3
|Zak CORDEROY (Yamaha)
|253
|4
|George STANLEY (Kawasaki)
|182
|5
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|171
|6
|Liam DELVES (Kawasaki)
|143
|7
|Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki)
|133
|8
|Louis VALLELEY (Yamaha)
|97
|9
|Max COOK (Kawasaki)
|89
|10
|Franco BOURNE (Kawasaki)
|79
|11
|Owen JENNER (Kawasaki)
|76
|12
|Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki)
|61
|13
|Adam HARTGROVE (Yamaha)
|59
|14
|Charlie FARRER (Yamaha)
|59
|15
|Aaron SILVESTER (Yamaha)
|45
|16
|Daniel BROOKS (Kawasaki)
|38
|17
|Kade VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|37
|18
|James ALDERSON (Triumph)
|35
|19
|Caolan IRWIN (Yamaha)
|34
|20
|Cameron HALL (Kawasaki)
|28
|21
|Simon REID (Yamaha)
|25
|22
|Jack BEDNAREK (Yamaha)
|17
|23
|Seth CRUMP (Kawasaki)
|10
|24
|Matt BOWER (Kawasaki)
|7
|25
|Harry FOWLE (Triumph)
|5
|26
|Luke VERWEY (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Adam McLEAN (Honda)
|3
|28
|Kier ARMSTRONG (Kawasaki)
|2
|29
|Ed BEST (Kawasaki)
|2
|30
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|1
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race One
Ex British Superbike Champion Chris Walker took a dominant victory in the opening Ducati TriOptions Cup over Craig Neve and John McGuinness.
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|15m55.694
|2
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|+4.536
|3
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|+17.450
|4
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|+27.409
|5
|David JONES
|Ducati
|+27.475
|6
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|+36.562
|7
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+36.704
|8
|Connor THOMSON
|Ducati
|+37.027
|9
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+37.132
|10
|Ben FALLA
|Ducati
|+37.349
|11
|Andre COMPTON
|Ducati
|+37.619
|12
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+48.406
|13
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|+59.438
|14
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|+59.770
|15
|Mike LONG
|Ducati
|+1m00.280
|16
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+1m00.574
|17
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|+1m00.861
|18
|Taylor FOX-MORETON
|Ducati
|+1m05.524
|19
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m11.155
|20
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+1m20.192
|21
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+1m20.203
|22
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|+1m20.476
|23
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+1m21.547
|24
|Arron HUGHES
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|25
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Matt VENN
|Ducati
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|9 Laps
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race Two
2021 Ducati Tri-Options Cup Champion Josh Day took the final victory of 2021 at Brands Hatch in a cut short encounter, with Chris Walker second and John McGuiness third.
It was Walker who made the best of starts, grabbing the holeshot from Day and Craig Neve, but as they crossed the line to end the opening lap it was Day who regained top spot.
The leading two began to creep away from the chasing pack, pulling a three second gap after the second lap, with Day posting the fastest lap of the race in the process.
With five laps to go the safety car was deployed for an accident, bunching the pack up, and when the race got back underway the race was then red flagged for a second accident, handing Day the victory with Walker second and McGuiness third.
John McGuinness
“It’s been a great end to what’s been a really enjoyable season. I always enjoy racing at Brands Hatch and straightaway on Friday, I felt really good on the bike and posted some good lap times. I felt comfortable in all conditions and with a good start in the first race, I was able to get with the front group and convert it into a third place finish and podium. Sunday’s race followed a similar pattern but you had to be really careful that you stayed on line as it was quite damp off it. The damp white line caught out both Craig and David and I was able to take full advantage with another third place finish coming our way. The team’s worked really hard all season so a big thanks to Blue Earth Construction and all the sponsors for making it all possible.”
Ducati TriOptions Cup Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Josh DAY
|Ducati
|11m20.418
|2
|Chris WALKER
|Ducati
|+0.159
|3
|John McGUINNESS
|Ducati
|+0.447
|4
|David SHOUBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+0.621
|5
|Ben FALLA
|Ducati
|+1.878
|6
|Daniel BOUCHER
|Ducati
|+2.264
|7
|Ewan POTTER
|Ducati
|+2.461
|8
|Connor THOMSON
|Ducati
|+2.779
|9
|Alberto SOLERA
|Ducati
|+2.912
|10
|Carl STEVENS
|Ducati
|+3.101
|11
|Oliver SAVAGE
|Ducati
|+3.345
|12
|Max LOFTHOUSE
|Ducati
|+4.530
|13
|Craig KENNELLY
|Ducati
|+8.774
|14
|Matt STEVENS
|Ducati
|+12.663
|15
|Simon BASTABLE
|Ducati
|+14.097
|16
|Sam COX
|Ducati
|+14.119
|17
|Mike LONG
|Ducati
|+19.899
|18
|Matt BAINBRIDGE
|Ducati
|+22.639
|19
|Taylor FOX-MORETON
|Ducati
|+22.819
|20
|Peter HASLER
|Ducati
|+23.190
|21
|Andre COMPTON
|Ducati
|+23.253
|22
|Jacque FOLEY
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|23
|Matt VENN
|Ducati
|+1 Lap
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Michael TUSTIN
|Ducati
|3.538
|DNF
|Tom STEVENS
|Ducati
|10.179
|DNF
|David JONES
|Ducati
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Matthew JONES
|Ducati
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Craig NEVE
|Ducati
|5 Laps
|DNF
|Stephen TAYLOR
|Ducati
|/
|DNF
|Arron HUGHES
|Ducati
|/
Ducati TriOptions Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Josh DAY (Ducati)
|318
|2
|Chris WALKER (Ducati)
|262
|3
|David SHOUBRIDGE (Ducati)
|202
|4
|Elliott PINSON (Ducati)
|199
|5
|John McGUINNESS (Ducati)
|162
|6
|Craig NEVE (Ducati)
|150
|7
|David JONES (Ducati)
|109
|8
|Alberto SOLERA (Ducati)
|106
|9
|Carl STEVENS (Ducati)
|102
|10
|Edmund BEST (Ducati)
|93
|11
|Michael TUSTIN (Ducati)
|88
|12
|Sam COX (Ducati)
|68
|13
|Max LOFTHOUSE (Ducati)
|62
|14
|Oliver SAVAGE (Ducati)
|52
|15
|Daniel BOUCHER (Ducati)
|51
|16
|Matthew JONES (Ducati)
|35
|17
|Ewan POTTER (Ducati)
|30
|18
|Ben FALLA (Ducati)
|24
|19
|Seb BULPIN (Ducati)
|18
|20
|Jacque FOLEY (Ducati)
|18
|21
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|16
|22
|Connor THOMSON (Ducati)
|16
|23
|Dijon COMPTON (Ducati)
|12
|24
|Matt STEVENS (Ducati)
|12
|25
|Craig KENNELLY (Ducati)
|9
|26
|Lee DEVONPORT (Ducati)
|8
|27
|Andre COMPTON (Ducati)
|8
|28
|Lee McLAUGHLIN (Ducati)
|5
|29
|Richard SPENCER-FLEET (Ducati)
|2
|30
|Simon BASTABLE (Ducati)
|1
|31
|Mike LONG (Ducati)
|1
|32
|Peter HASLER (Ducati)
|1
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One
Charlie Atkins won the opening British Junior Supersport race at Brands by a nose over Adon Davie and Joe Ellis.
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Charlie ATKINS
|Kawasaki
|9m17.427
|2
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|+0.047
|3
|Joe ELLIS
|Kawasaki
|+0.092
|4
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+0.400
|5
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+7.846
|6
|Annabel THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+7.852
|7
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+8.045
|8
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+8.646
|9
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|+13.139
|10
|Lucca ALLEN
|Yamaha
|+13.150
|11
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|+14.827
|12
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+19.641
|13
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+26.105
|14
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+27.981
|15
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasak
|+28.472
|16
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+28.801
|17
|Corey TINKER
|Kawasaki
|+28.894
|18
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|+29.209
|19
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+33.749
|20
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|+37.298
|21
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+37.666
|22
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Yamaha
|+43.799
|23
|Fletcher McINALLY
|Kawasaki
|+43.853
|24
|Owen PATERSON
|Kawasaki
|+45.116
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|/
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two
Adon Davie rounded out the 2021 HEL Performance British Junior Superport season in style with a thrilling victory in the final race. The shortened eight lap race proved an epic battle with three riders fighting it out for the win.
Coming down to the final corner of the final lap, Davie was able to win the drag to the line, beating Ash Barnes by just 0.077s. Yesterday’s race winner Charlie Atkins was third.
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Adon DAVIE
|Kawasaki
|13m36.439
|2
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+0.077
|3
|Charlie ATKINS
|Kawasaki
|+0.154
|4
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+7.988
|5
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+8.165
|6
|Lucca ALLEN
|Yamaha
|+8.809
|7
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|+9.107
|8
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+9.215
|9
|Joseph THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+9.280
|10
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+9.828
|11
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+10.366
|12
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+13.981
|13
|Joe ELLIS
|Kawasaki
|+15.415
|14
|Annabel THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+16.889
|15
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+16.908
|16
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+24.181
|17
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+24.790
|18
|Corey TINKER
|Kawasaki
|+24.804
|19
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha
|+26.008
|20
|Christopher JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|+26.053
|21
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+31.372
|22
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+31.408
|23
|Bradley WILSON
|Kawasaki
|+33.272
|24
|Owen PATERSON
|Kawasaki
|+53.954
|25
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|+54.039
|26
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|+55.078
|27
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+55.199
|28
|Fletcher McINALLY
|Kawasaki
|+56.087
|29
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Yamaha
|+58.800
|30
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|+1m19.357
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
HEL Performance British Junior Supersport Championship Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki)
|271
|2
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|261
|3
|Adon DAVIE (Kawasaki)
|243
|4
|Kam DIXON (Kawasaki)
|214
|5
|Lucca ALLEN (Yamaha)
|165
|6
|Joseph THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|112
|7
|Zak SHELTON (Kawasaki)
|105
|8
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|99
|9
|Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Kawasaki)
|95
|10
|Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki)
|92
|11
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|86
|12
|Declan CONNELL (Kawasaki)
|75
|13
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|63
|14
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|46
|15
|Osian JONES (Kawasaki)
|44
|16
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|43
|17
|Kieran KENT (Kawasaki)
|37
|18
|Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki)
|34
|19
|Annabel THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|32
|20
|Harry COOK (Yamaha)
|29
|21
|Calum BEACH (Kawasaki)
|28
|22
|Chloe JONES (Yamaha)
|28
|23
|Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki)
|28
|24
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki)
|26
|25
|Christopher JOHNSON (Kawasaki)
|23
|26
|Connor SELLORS (Kawasaki)
|21
|27
|Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki)
|17
|28
|Bradley WILSON (Kawasaki)
|11
|29
|Elliot DUFTON (Kawasaki)
|10
|30
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|9
|31
|James ROSE (Kawasaki)
|8
|32
|Jack FERRIS (Kawasaki)
|7
|33
|Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki)
|7
|34
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Kawasaki)
|4
|35
|Luke GILBY (Yamaha)
|2
|36
|Christian SMITH (Kawasaki)
|2
|37
|Alessandro VALENTE (KTM)
|2
|38
|Christian SMITH (Kawasaki)
|1