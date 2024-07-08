2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship

Round Five – Snetterton

Sunday

Glenn Irwin moved back to the top of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings after claiming a double race win at Snetterton. The Hager PBM Ducati rider held off his fierce rival Tommy Bridewell to claim the Quattro Group Race of Aces Trophy with just four points separating the pair ahead of Brands Hatch in a fortnights time.

British Superbike Race Two

The second race of the weekend began in dry conditions and race one winner Storm Stacey got the launch off the line to lead the pack into Riches for the first time before Kyle Ryde took the lead into Wilson. However, Irwin was on the attack and he moved to the front and then was pushing to break the pack.

Irwin and Ryde had an edge with Ryan Vickers, Iddon, Bridewell and Danny Kent giving chase. It had been an impressive start from Bridewell as he carved his way up to third by lap five from his 16th place grid start.

However, the BMW Safety Car was deployed when Louis Valleley stopped with a technical problem and the bike caught fire, but whilst the Herock Racesafe marshals dealt with the incident, the rain began to fall and the race was red flagged.

The race restarted over five laps and Ryde got the holeshot to lead but as the pack reached Agostini, Irwin made his move and then edged out an advantage.

The battle for second though went Bridewell’s way as the reigning champion gave himself work to do after dropping down the order at the start to fifth on the opening lap, moving back through to second by lap three.

Iddon then grabbed third with a move at Brundle on the third lap to nudge Ryde back into fourth ahead of Andrew Irwin and Danny Kent. Vickers meanwhile ended a lonely seventh with Jason O’Halloran, Charlie Nesbitt and Josh Brookes completing the top ten.

British Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G Irwin Duc 9m05.477 2 T Bridewell Hon +1.487 3 C Iddon Duc +2.163 4 K Ryde Yam +2.197 5 A Irwin Hon +2.642 6 D Kent Yam +2.682 7 R Vickers Yam +3.723 8 J O’halloran Kaw +4.311 9 C Nesbitt Hon +5.556 10 J Brookes BMW +8.730 11 F Bourne Hon +9.388 12 L Jackson Hon +9.453 13 M Cook Kaw +11.384 14 S Stacey Kaw +12.169 15 P Hickman BMW +13.186 16 L Rollo Apr +15.114 17 T Neave Kaw +19.130 18 A Olsen Hon +20.126 19 D Harrison Hon +20.127 20 L Hedger Kaw +20.512 21 B Elliott Kaw +21.980 22 J Sikkelerus Hon +26.379 23 D Buchan Kaw +27.703 24 L Haslam BMW 1 Lap

British Superbike Race Three

Glenn Irwin then held off the pressure from his closest rivals to claim a double win and the Quattro Group Race of Aces trophy in an intense race three as he went head-to-head with Bridewell as Iddon also got into the mix, with just 0.125s separating the leading pair at the chequered flag.

At the start, Iddon launched into the lead from Ryde, Irwin and Danny Kent, but Irwin was determined and he first moved ahead of the McAMS Racing Yamaha rider at Agostini and by lap four had also picked off Ryde for second.

The leading trio began to have an edge as Iddon held off Irwin and Bridewell over the opening laps, but Irwin was pushing for the lead and he grabbed the advantage at Agostini on lap seven. Bridewell wasn’t going to let Irwin make a break though, and he attempted to get ahead with a pass at Murrays, but the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider instantly fought back to regain the position.

Bridewell was able to make his move on lap eight for second and then he was hunting Irwin and on the last lap, the reigning champion was piling on the pressure. The Hager PBM Ducati rider made a mistake at Wilson, running wide, which allowed Bridewell to get alongside but Irwin wasn’t relenting into Palmer.

Irwin held off Bridewell to the finish with Iddon completing a double dose of podium finishes as he remained in striking distance of the pair at the finish line. Kent was leading the chasing pack in fourth place with Ryde and Andrew Irwin completing the top six.

Josh Brookes had another top eight finish for FHO Racing BMW Motorrad, holding off Vickers with Jason O’Halloran and Charlie Nesbitt rounding out the top ten finishers.

British Superbike Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 G Irwin Duc 28m56.592 2 T Bridewell Hon +0.125 3 C Iddon Duc +0.740 4 D Kent Yam +1.122 5 K Ryde Yam +1.322 6 A Irwin Hon +2.204 7 J Brookes BMW +6.948 8 R Vickers Yam +8.510 9 J O’halloran Kaw +8.635 10 C Nesbitt Hon +8.979 11 L Jackson Hon +14.891 12 M Cook Kaw +14.996 13 F Bourne Hon +23.598 14 P Hickman BMW +29.291 15 S Stacey Kaw +29.433 16 D Buchan Kaw +30.038 17 D Harrison Hon +33.524 18 T Neave Kaw +33.705 19 L Hedger Kaw +39.591 20 L Rollo Apr +41.261 21 B Elliott Kaw +48.703 22 J Sikkelerus Hon +1m01.128 Not Classified DNF A Olsen Hon 3 Laps DNF L Haslam BMW 11 Laps

Rider Quotes

Glenn Irwin

“I was really pleased with both wins and it’s good to be back in the championship lead. I’ve probably lost a little bit this last month, but we continue to work hard and massive thanks to the team for the bike they gave me. We experimented a little bit in the first race and found some areas that worked well and others where we could still improve but I rode with clarity and resilience, and it was a well-executed victory. The weather conditions changed for the second race which meant I struggled with grip especially in the second half of the race and I lost the front several times. I had to dig deep and did a really good last lap so fair play to Tommy and Christian as they were there all the way. I love racing against Tommy as he’s like me and never gives up. It’s nice to get the Race of Aces trophy as well so a big thanks to the team and get well soon Jordan.”

Tommy Bridewell

“Yeah race one was an enjoyable one for definite, in truth those short aggressive races aren’t always my forte. I got a bad start and dropped back to sixth or seventh and thought ‘Oh no I thought I’d done all the hard work in the previous start.’ Needless to say, I managed to pull back through and could see Glenn out front. I was overriding a little and we made a little mistake in not fitting two new tyres when it was declared a wet race. The new rear was pushing the front. But look, we started sixteenth and finished second and it was an enjoyable race. Race two just was a bit of a tough one to sum up in truth, in some areas I felt really really strong, but then in other areas I was having to work really hard to stay with the others. In all truth, this circuit was always going to be a little tricky because you need the power here with a long uphill straight after a tight corner. I gave it everything though and to come away with two seconds after a bit of an off yesterday is super positive. I’m happy, the team is working great and Honda is working hard, we know what we need to work on and we will go away and keep on pushing.”

Andrew Irwin

“Race one was definitely a better result, but I think I’m still a little too kind at the start of the race. I got a bit beat up and then shuffled back so I think a little more aggression at the start would help. To come away from race one with a fifth and to be frustrated gives a good indication of where we are. It was a short race yes, but we weren’t far away from the podium fight, which is positive. Then in the second race we ran in the front group for the whole race and proved that we have the pace now to run closer with the front guys. Over the course of a long sixteen lap race we’ve finished just two seconds back from the front. Yes the results this weekend aren’t incredible, but a seventh, fifth & sixth shows that we are getting some consistency. We’ve arrived at the group we want to be racing with, the next step is to start fighting with that group. I’m looking forward to getting to Brands and keeping this momentum going.”

Dean Harrison

“We’ve just had one of those weekends where we’ve been on the back foot all weekend. The combination of weather and some little technical problems has cost us track time, which ultimately means you are spending the weekend in a recovery mode. This game is all about momentum and it can be difficult to build that at times. In the first race I actually got a really good start and we were running with the group from tenth all the way back to us, I felt good on the bike too so I thought we were on for a good result. Then it was restarted and I got clipped at the start and dropped to the back pretty much. With only five laps it’s super difficult to get going again. In the second race, lap time wise we aren’t far from running in the top ten positions, we just have too much to do from our grid positions. I’m looking forward to Brands and having a solid problem free weekend which allows us to show our real potential.”

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 G Irwin 177 2 T Bridewell 173 3 C Iddon 156 4 K Ryde 147 5 D Kent 147 6 J O’halloran 108 7 L Haslam 96 8 R Vickers 92 9 C Nesbitt 85 10 J Brookes 80 11 L Jackson 69 12 A Irwin 68 13 R Skinner 65 14 M Cook 59 15 S Stacey 52 16 F Rogers 45 17 B Mcconnell 30 18 L Rollo 26 19 D Buchan 23 20 F Bourne 19 21 P Hickman 17 22 D Harrison 14 23 L Hedger 7 24 T Neave 4 25 L Valleley 2 26 L Mossey 2 27 A Olsen 1

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race

Jack Kennedy took victory over Ben Currie in the Feature race at Snetterton, as the race was cut short by two laps when rain began to fall.

The race was a battle between the reigning and former champion from the start, as the pair took turns at the front.

The lead swapped between the pair several times, with Kennedy leading for a few laps mid race before Currie hit the front on Lap Eight. But Kennedy was soon back ahead and although Currie was right on his rear wheel, he didn’t get the chance to pass again as the race was flagged on lap 10.

Luke Stapleford was third, ahead of Harry Truelove, as Alastair Seeley crossed the line fifth.

Jack Kennedy

“After the disappointment of yesterday I am over the moon to repay the team with a win, which I truly feel they deserve for all of their hard work, not just this weekend but throughout the year. The race itself was very close and there was some brilliant clean hard racing which I really enjoyed. There were obvious strengths and weaknesses between the two of us at the front which made for some very close racing, but I feel this is a just reward for wrecking the bike yesterday and giving the team some work to do overnight. We’ve shown here that we have some really strong pace and I look forward to going again at Brands in a few weeks time.”

It was another GP2 victory for Owen Jenner, again ahead of his Kramer team-mate Jack Nixon, as Keo Walker was third.

In the Cup, Cameron Hall rode an impressive race to take the spoils, finishing 12th overall as Harry Cook was second and Lynden Leatherland third.

British Supersport / GP2 Feature Race Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP J Kennedy Hon 18m49.279 2 SSP B Currie Duc +0.079 3 SSP L Stapleford Tri +6.438 4 SSP H Truelove Suz +6.558 5 SSP A Seeley Yam +6.773 6 SSP R Irwin Kaw +10.828 7 SSP S Richardson Suz +10.895 8 SSP TJ Toms Yam +16.763 9 SSP C Brown Yam +17.055 10 SSP E Mcmanus Duc +23.299 11 GP2 O Jenner Kra +25.739 12 CUP C Hall Kaw +26.106 13 SSP M Truelove Suz +26.404 14 SSP H Claridge Suz +35.458 15 SSP O Barr Yam +35.596 16 GP2 J Nixon Kra +35.982 17 SSP C Dawson Kaw +35.995 18 SSP J Mcmanus Duc +36.292 19 SSP J Boerboom Kaw +36.560 20 SSP C Fraser Suz +38.083 21 SSP F Barnes Yam +42.425 22 SSP M Wood Yam +42.443 23 CUP H Cook Kaw +43.002 24 CUP L Leatherland Yam +46.571 25 SSP J Davis Duc +47.171 26 GP2 K Walker Tri +1 Lap 27 GP2 L Allen Kal +1 Lap 28 CUP M Morgan Kaw +1 Lap 29 CUP J Farragher Kaw +1 Lap 30 SSP L Jones Kaw +1 Lap 31 CUP C White Duc +1 Lap 32 SSP M Pallett Kaw +1 Lap Not Classifed DNF SSP A Durham Kaw 2 Laps DNF SSP E Mcglinchey Kaw 2 Laps DNF CUP A Brown Kaw 4 Laps DNF SSP L Jones Duc 5 Laps DNF CUP M Hardie Kaw 9 Laps DNF CUP B Grayson Yam 9 Laps DNF CUP L Wilton Duc DNF DNF CUP S Thomas Yam DNF

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Ben CURRIE (Ducati) 197 2 Jack KENNEDY (Honda) 187 3 Luke STAPLEFORD (Triumph) 172 4 Harry TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 122 5 Alastair SEELEY (Yamaha) 113 6 Eugene McMANUS (Ducati) 94 7 Rhys IRWIN (Suzuki) 82 8 Shane RICHARDSON (Suzuki) 81 9 Brad PERIE (Kawasaki) 70 10 TJ TOMS (Yamaha) 60 11 Asher DURHAM (Kawasaki) 48 12 Tom BOOTH-AMOS (Triumph) 47 13 Can ÖNCÜ (Kawasaki) 47 14 Davey TODD (Ducati) 42 15 Matt TRUELOVE (Suzuki) 40 16 Luke JONES (Ducati) 34 17 Joe FRANCIS (Ducati) 31 18 Oliver BARR (Yamaha) 28 19 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 25 20 Jorel BOERBOOM (Kawasaki) 22 21 Ondrej VOSTATEK (Triumph) 22 22 Carter BROWN (Yamaha) 18 23 Sam LAFFINS (Kawasaki) 13 24 Max WADSWORTH (Triumph) 13 25 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 12 26 Hikari OKUBO (Honda) 9 27 Harvey CLARIDGE (Suzuki) 8 28 Jamie COWARD (Triumph) 6 29 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 5 30 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 5 31 Cameron DAWSON (Kawasaki) 5 32 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 4 33 Freddie BARNES (Yamaha) 4 34 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 3 35 Cameron FRASER (Suzuki) 3 36 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 2 37 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 1 38 Craig NEVE (Triumph) 1

GP2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Owen JENNER (Kramer) 247 2 Jack NIXON (Kramer) 179 3 Lucca ALLEN (Kalex) 116 4 Keo WALKER (Triumph) 82 5 Owen MELLOR (Nykos) 20 6 Maximus HARDY (Triumph) 18

Supersport Cup Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Adon DAVIE (Ducati) 125 2 Cameron HALL (Kawasaki) 109 3 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 98 4 Lynden LEATHERLAND (Yamaha) 92 5 Tom TUNSTALL (Ducati) 74 6 Joe FARRAGHER (Kawasaki) 72 7 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 69 8 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 44 9 Max MORGAN (Kawasaki) 40 10 Charlie WHITE (Ducati) 39 11 Adam BROWN (Kawasaki) 38 12 Harry COOK (Kawasaki) 36 13 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 24 14 Stephen THOMAS (Yamaha) 24 15 Dave GRACE (Yamaha) 16 16 Ben GRAYSON (Yamaha) 14 17 Leon WILTON (Ducati) 12

Pirelli National Superstock Race

Joe Talbot scored his first win of the year as he held off Tom Ward to take victory by 0.084secs.

In a race which was stopped halfway through and the restarted over five laps, Talbot – who has been running up front all weekend – managed to power to victory, as Luke Mossey took third.

Points leader Davey Todd could only manage fourth this time, as Scott Swann, who had led earlier in the race, was fifth.

Pirelli National Superstock Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Talbot Hon 9m18.567 2 T Ward Hon +0.084 3 L Mossey Hon +0.187 4 D Todd BMW +1.314 5 S Swann Hon +1.630 6 M Truelove Hon +2.304 7 T Neave Hon +3.087 8 D Allingham BMW +3.446 9 B Luxton Hon +7.388 10 J Perrin Hon +7.951 11 J Lyons Hon +11.166 12 S Winfield Hon +11.198 13 J Bednarek Hon +13.302 14 K Dixon Yam +13.361 15 R White BMW +13.823 16 S Reid Hon +14.074 17 F Arscott Hon +14.550 18 M Whelan Hon +15.599 19 M Symonds Yam +16.339 20 G Edwards Hon +17.116 21 J Hopper Kaw +22.470 22 A Compton Hon +22.474 23 C Thomson Kaw +24.881 24 A Williams Hon +28.034 25 J Howard Kaw +33.073 26 R Cooper Hon +38.410 27 J Campbell Kaw +38.714 28 P Barker Hon +38.846 29 C Grover Yam +38.858 30 C Kennelly Hon +38.916 31 L Healey Suz +1m05.679 Not Classified DNF E Best Kaw 1 Lap DNF D Connell Hon 2 Laps

Pirelli National Superstock Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Davey TODD (BMW) 115 2 Joe TALBOT (Honda) 85 3 David ALLINGHAM (BMW) 82 4 Scott SWANN (Honda) 75 5 Tom WARD (Honda) 56 6 Matt TRUELOVE (Honda) 55 7 Jamie PERRIN (Honda) 49 8 Josh OWENS (Aprilia) 46 9 Simon REID (Honda) 40 10 Ash BEECH (Honda) 38 11 Ben LUXTON (Honda) 36 12 Shaun WINFIELD (Honda) 23 13 Declan CONNELL (Honda) 22 14 Luke MOSSEY (Honda) 20 15 Jamie LYONS (Honda) 20 16 Matty WHELAN (Honda) 13 17 Tim NEAVE (Honda) 12 18 Kam DIXON (Yamaha) 11 19 Edmund BEST (Kawasaki) 10 20 Finley ARSCOTT (Honda) 8 21 Callum BEY (Honda) 7 22 Jack BEDNAREK (Honda) 5 23 Richard WHITE (BMW) 1

Pirelli National Sportbike

Edoardo Colombi emerged victorious after a race-long battle with Richard Cooper to bank his fourth win of the season.

The Italian spent the whole race battling with Cooper and the fight went all the way to the line, Colombi taking it by a mere 0.064secs.

Thomas Strudwick took third, less than half an hour after his Heat win in the ABK Beer 0% BMW Motorrad F 900 R Cup, as Harrison Dessoy was fourth and Aaron Silvester fifth.

Pirelli National Sportbike Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 E Colombi Apr 21m46.178 2 R Cooper Tri +0.064 3 T Strudwick Tri +14.117 4 H Dessoy Yam +20.365 5 A Silvester Tri +25.025 6 R Stephenson Tri +29.559 7 A Barnes Yam +29.778 8 Z Shelton Apr +34.376 9 R Banham Yam +37.234 10 A Davidson Apr +41.382 11 C Irwin Apr +41.679 12 J Martin Tri +51.322 13 K Kent Yam +51.752 14 C Harris Apr +51.967 15 J Stephenson Yam +52.032 16 F Weeden Apr +1m02.382 17 A Daykin Apr +1m07.308 18 L Docherty Kaw +1m09.943 19 J Muir Apr +1m17.107 20 S O’reilly Apr +1m23.372 21 S Green Apr +1m30.142 22 K Hand Tri +1m39.475 23 J Fieldhouse Apr +1m50.434 Not Classified DNF O Edwards Apr 1 Lap DNF J Knights Apr 4 Laps DNF J Smith Apr 8 Laps DNF C Atkins Kaw 8 Laps DNF J Proudfoot Yam 8 Laps DNF B Compton Tri 8 Laps DNF J Ellis Apr 8 Laps

Pirelli National Sportbike Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Edoardo COLOMBI (Aprilia) 152.5 2 Richard COOPER (Triumph) 149 3 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 114 4 Thomas STRUDWICK (Triumph) 91 5 Harrison DESSOY (Yamaha) 83 6 Aaron SILVESTER (Triumph) 76 7 Alfie DAVIDSON (Aprilia) 66 8 Rhys STEPHENSON (Triumph) 54 9 Jayden MARTIN (Triumph) 37 10 Zak SHELTON (Aprilia) 31 11 Lennon DOCHERTY (Kawasaki) 28 12 Rossi BANHAM (Yamaha) 28 13 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 26 14 Lewis ARROWSMITH (Aprilia) 24.5 15 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Aprilia) 23 16 Cameron HARRIS (Aprilia) 15.5 17 Sean O’REILLY (Aprilia) 14 18 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Aprilia) 12 19 Darragh CREAN (Aprilia) 11 20 Joshua PROUDFOOT (Yamaha) 9 21 Jack SMITH (Aprilia) 7.5 22 Joe ELLIS (Aprilia) 6 23 Katie HAND (Yamaha) 6 24 Caolan IRWIN (Aprilia) 5 25 Kieran KENT (Yamaha) 5 26 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 4 27 Sam GREEN (Aprilia) 1

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race

Lewis Smart won a dramatic Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen race after a three-rider battle ended in disaster on the final lap.

Smart, Carl Harris and Ted Wilkinson had been battling for the win but on the final lap, Harris crashed out and hit Wilkinson.

Wilkinson was able to stay on but lost any hope of a podium, as ROKiT Rookies Kalvin Kelly and Brodie Gawith picked up second and third.

Fourth was Chloe Jones while Greg Marshall finished fifth as Wilkinson managed to salvage sixth.

Henry Snell added to his points tally with a ninth place result.

Lewis Smart leads Brodie Gawith in the series by six-points.

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L Smart Kaw 18m45.289 2 K Kelly Kaw +1.065 3 B Gawith Kaw +4.063 4 C Jones Kaw +4.921 5 G Marshall Kaw +5.215 6 T Wilkinson Kaw +7.823 7 J Cook Kaw +23.501 8 F Oakley Kaw +26.486 9 H Snell Kaw +26.699 10 L Hopkins Kaw +28.272 11 C Dance Kaw +31.558 12 K Shuttlewood Kaw +41.063 13 Z Weston Kaw +41.698 14 B O’malley Kaw +54.185 15 D O’mahony Kaw +54.204 16 C Marcuzzo Kaw +1m03.546 17 F Schipper Kaw +1m40.389 Not Classified DNF C Harris Kaw 1 Lap DNF J Yeldham Kaw 4 Laps

Tracker Kawasaki British Superteen Points