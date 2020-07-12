2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S

We recently showcased the new white coloured Panigale V2 and now we bring you the news that Ducati have also gone white with an updated livery adorning the 2021 Multistrada 950 S

The new look adds a little more sporting flavour to the lines of the Multistrada, with a MotoGP-inspired graphic and a colour scheme that alternates white, grey and Ducati Red. The 950 S is also available in the classic Ducati Red.

The Multistrada 950, in its S version, bristles with technology: electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS), full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), 5” colour TFT display, Hands Free system, Cruise Control and backlit handlebar controls, as well as Bosch ABS Cornering.

With a nod to increased sure-footedness away from the black-top the 950 Multistrada rides on a 19-inch front for add stability off-road.

The 2021 Multistrada 950 S “GP White”, both in the alloy and spoked wheels versions, will be available in Australian Ducati dealerships this September from $23,900 ride away.

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Specifications

Engine – 937 cc, Testastretta L-Twin

Bore x Stroke – 94 x 67.5 mm

Compression Ratio – 12.6:1

Claimed Power – 113 hp at 9000 rpm

Claimed Torque – 96 Nm at 7750 rpm

Induction – EFI, 53 mm throttle bodies, RBW

Gears – Six-speed, two-way quick-shift

Clutch – Wet, hydraulic, multi-plate, slipper

Frame – Tubular steel trellis

Forks – 48 mm fully-adj electronic Skyhook Evo, 170 mm travel

Shock – Skyhook Evo electronic fully-adj, 170 mm travel

Tyres – 120/70-19 (F), 170/60-17 (R)

Front Brakes – 320 mm, Brembo M4.32 radial master cyl’

Rear Brake – 265 mm, twin-piston caliper

Electronics – Cornering ABS/Traction, Cruise, quick-shift

Instrumentation – 5″ colour TFT

Dry Weight – 207 kg

Kerb Weight – 230 kg

Seat Height – 840 mm

Wheelbase – 1594 mm

Rake / Trail – 25-degrees / 106 mm

Fuel Capacity – 20 litres

Service Intervals – 15,000 km (30,000 km valve clearances)

Warranty – Two years, unlimited kilometres

Available – September 2020

Price – From $23,900 ride away

2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Images