2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S
We recently showcased the new white coloured Panigale V2 and now we bring you the news that Ducati have also gone white with an updated livery adorning the 2021 Multistrada 950 S
The new look adds a little more sporting flavour to the lines of the Multistrada, with a MotoGP-inspired graphic and a colour scheme that alternates white, grey and Ducati Red. The 950 S is also available in the classic Ducati Red.
The Multistrada 950, in its S version, bristles with technology: electronic suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension Evo (DSS) system, Ducati Quick Shift up & down (DQS), full-LED headlamp with Ducati Cornering Lights (DCL), 5” colour TFT display, Hands Free system, Cruise Control and backlit handlebar controls, as well as Bosch ABS Cornering.
With a nod to increased sure-footedness away from the black-top the 950 Multistrada rides on a 19-inch front for add stability off-road.
The 2021 Multistrada 950 S “GP White”, both in the alloy and spoked wheels versions, will be available in Australian Ducati dealerships this September from $23,900 ride away.
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Specifications
- Engine – 937 cc, Testastretta L-Twin
- Bore x Stroke – 94 x 67.5 mm
- Compression Ratio – 12.6:1
- Claimed Power – 113 hp at 9000 rpm
- Claimed Torque – 96 Nm at 7750 rpm
- Induction – EFI, 53 mm throttle bodies, RBW
- Gears – Six-speed, two-way quick-shift
- Clutch – Wet, hydraulic, multi-plate, slipper
- Frame – Tubular steel trellis
- Forks – 48 mm fully-adj electronic Skyhook Evo, 170 mm travel
- Shock – Skyhook Evo electronic fully-adj, 170 mm travel
- Tyres – 120/70-19 (F), 170/60-17 (R)
- Front Brakes – 320 mm, Brembo M4.32 radial master cyl’
- Rear Brake – 265 mm, twin-piston caliper
- Electronics – Cornering ABS/Traction, Cruise, quick-shift
- Instrumentation – 5″ colour TFT
- Dry Weight – 207 kg
- Kerb Weight – 230 kg
- Seat Height – 840 mm
- Wheelbase – 1594 mm
- Rake / Trail – 25-degrees / 106 mm
- Fuel Capacity – 20 litres
- Service Intervals – 15,000 km (30,000 km valve clearances)
- Warranty – Two years, unlimited kilometres
- Available – September 2020
- Price – From $23,900 ride away
2020 Ducati Multistrada 950 S Images