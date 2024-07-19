Ducati 916/996/998 census at WDW 2024

Ducati is set to celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of the legendary 916 family at World Ducati Week 2024 through a series of dedicated activities, including the launch of the first official census of the 916, 996 and 998 models.

The WDW, scheduled from 26 to 28 July at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, is an event created to concentrate all the essence of Ducati and, therefore, stands as the perfect scenario for the celebrations of this family of motorcycles that has indelibly marked the history of the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer.

The Ducati 916 is a model that has been able to trace a before and after in the world of motorcycling. A true icon of design and racing, which is still considered the emblem of beauty applied to two wheels and represents, together with its direct descendants 996 and 998, the most successful family of classic superbikes ever with 121 race victories, 8 World Constructors’ Titles and 6 World Riders’ Titles in WorldSBK to its name.

During the three days of World Ducati Week celebrations, the thirtieth anniversary of the 916 will be celebrated in an exhibition open to all participants entitled “Ducati 916: the essence of Ducati DNA”. This exhibition traces the history of the family in a narrative-museum journey through the display of some legendary models. There will be the production-based motorcycles protagonists of the Superbike World Titles won by Ducati between 1994 and 2002, alongside some particularly significant road models, such as the first “916 Senna” and the 916 that belonged to designer Massimo Tamburini (made available for this occasion by the Tamburini family).

With the aim of preserving the historical heritage and enhancing the uniqueness of these classic superbikes, the first official census of the 916 family will begin at Misano, and all Ducatisti owners of 916/996/998 models are invited to certify ownership of their motorcycle.

The certification will give access to a special programme for WDW2024 with the unique opportunity to experience as a protagonist some initiatives designed to pay homage to this sporting icon.

These include a unique opportunity to participate in a celebratory activity on the track alongside the legends Troy Bayliss and Carl Fogarty, dedicated track sessions, exclusive access to the terrace of the exhibition “Ducati 916: the essence of Ducati DNA” during the Lenovo Race of Champions and the consignment of a holographic sticker to certify participation in the census.

The certification activities for 916/996/998 owners will also continue in the months following World Ducati Week, guaranteeing all those who certify ownership of one of these models to receive some exclusive digital content and to be included in some unique experiences that will be gradually revealed during the year. The official census allows Ducati to document the history of these motorcycles, establishing direct contact with the owners and ensuring a direct line capable of encouraging recognition and celebration in future generations.

The most effective way to participate in the census is through the MyDucati App, adding your classic superbike to the “Digital Garage” and uploading the necessary documentation. At WDW2024 it will be possible to carry out this operation in person in a dedicated area of ​​the paddock, next to which parking reserved for 916/996/998 models will also be available.

The celebrations for the 30th anniversary of 916 at World Ducati Week are part of the most extensive program of activities ever with unique and unrepeatable events that are combined with other continuous experiences on all three days of the event.

Tickets to take part in the twelfth edition of WDW are on sale on the Ducati.com website. Different entry formulas are available for Bikers (with motorcycles) and for Visitors (without motorcycles or as passengers), for one day or for all three days. Both Passes give access to the public areas of the event, with the possibility of taking part in many activities free of charge: from contests to in-depth moments with Ducati engineers, designers and experts, to autograph sessions with the riders.

Added to these entry formulas is the new ticket dedicated to “La Notte dei Campioni” (“The Night of Champions”), which allows access starting from 3.00 pm on Saturday for the Lenovo Race of Champions with the possibility of staying on to celebrate until the end of the evening. To discover all the options, you can visit the dedicated section on the Ducati website.