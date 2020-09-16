This year’s 2021 Scout line-up receives a refresh with new paint colors with Stealth Gray on the Scout Bobber Twenty and Maroon Metallic Smoke on the Scout Bobber.
Indian first introduced the modern Scout in 2015 and thus 2021 will be the model’s seventh year in production.
2021 Indian Scout Models
- Scout: Starting at $20,995, available in Thunder Black Smoke, Deepwater Metallic, White Smoke, and Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic.
- Scout Bobber: Starting at $19,995, available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, and Maroon Metallic Smoke.
- Scout Bobber Twenty: Starting at $21,495, available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, and Sagebrush Smoke.
Indian Scout Specifications
|Specifications
|Engine
|1133 cc Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees)
|Bore x Stroke
|99 mm x 73.6 mm
|Compression Ratio
|10.7:1
|Claimed Power
|100 hp
|Claimed Torque
|97.7 Nm at 6000 rpm
|Induction
|Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore
|Gears
|Six
|Clutch
|Wet
|Frame
|Steel
|Forks
|41 mm telescopic, 120 mm travel
|Shock
|Twin shock, 51 mm travel
|Tyres
|130/90-16 (F); 150/80-16(R)
|Front Brakes
|Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Rear Brake
|Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper
|Electronics
|ABS
|Instrumentation
|Digital tachometer, odometer, trip meter, engine temp, low fuel lamp
|Dry Weight
|242 kg
|Kerb Weight
|251 kg
|Seat Height
|649 mm
|Wheelbase
|1576 mm
|Rake / Trail
|29.0° / 4.7 in (120 mm)
|Fuel Capacity
|12.5 Litres
|Service Intervals
|8000 kilometres
|Warranty
|Two-years, unlimited kilometres
|Available
|Approx Oct/Nov 2020
|Price
|From $19,995
Scout Accessories
All-new Scout touring parts, riders can turn their city cruiser into a capable long-haul touring machine. A Scout Bobber low or mid wind deflector protects riders from the elements, while heated grips for all 2017-2021 Scout models keep your hands warm in cold weather conditions.
In addition, a new fairing bag and semi-rigid saddlebags add stylish storage options. Finally, a color-matched quick release fairing with a two-inch windshield is available for all Scout models in new 2021 colorways.
Indian Motorcycle’s Scout performance upgrades can seriously change the overall attitude of any Scout. Exhaust and muffler options change the aesthetic, while increasing horsepower by over 10% when paired with the performance air intake. Options include the stage 1 2-in-1 full exhaust system and the stage 1 shorty slip-on muffler kit – both available in chrome and matte black.