This year’s 2021 Scout line-up receives a refresh with new paint colors with Stealth Gray on the Scout Bobber Twenty and Maroon Metallic Smoke on the Scout Bobber.

Indian first introduced the modern Scout in 2015 and thus 2021 will be the model’s seventh year in production.

2021 Indian Scout Models

Scout: Starting at $20,995, available in Thunder Black Smoke, Deepwater Metallic, White Smoke, and Maroon Metallic over Crimson Metallic.

Scout Bobber: Starting at $19,995, available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, White Smoke, Alumina Jade Smoke, and Maroon Metallic Smoke.

Scout Bobber Twenty: Starting at $21,495, available in Thunder Black, Thunder Black Smoke, Stealth Gray, and Sagebrush Smoke.

Indian Scout Specifications

Specifications Engine 1133 cc Liquid Cooled V-Twin (60 degrees) Bore x Stroke 99 mm x 73.6 mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Claimed Power 100 hp Claimed Torque 97.7 Nm at 6000 rpm Induction Closed Loop Fuel Injection / 60 mm Bore Gears Six Clutch Wet Frame Steel Forks 41 mm telescopic, 120 mm travel Shock Twin shock, 51 mm travel Tyres 130/90-16 (F); 150/80-16(R) Front Brakes Single / 298 mm Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Rear Brake Single / 298 mm Rotor / 1 Piston Caliper Electronics ABS Instrumentation Digital tachometer, odometer, trip meter, engine temp, low fuel lamp Dry Weight 242 kg Kerb Weight 251 kg Seat Height 649 mm Wheelbase 1576 mm Rake / Trail 29.0° / 4.7 in (120 mm) Fuel Capacity 12.5 Litres Service Intervals 8000 kilometres Warranty Two-years, unlimited kilometres Available Approx Oct/Nov 2020 Price From $19,995

Scout Accessories

All-new Scout touring parts, riders can turn their city cruiser into a capable long-haul touring machine. A Scout Bobber low or mid wind deflector protects riders from the elements, while heated grips for all 2017-2021 Scout models keep your hands warm in cold weather conditions.

In addition, a new fairing bag and semi-rigid saddlebags add stylish storage options. Finally, a color-matched quick release fairing with a two-inch windshield is available for all Scout models in new 2021 colorways.

Indian Motorcycle’s Scout performance upgrades can seriously change the overall attitude of any Scout. Exhaust and muffler options change the aesthetic, while increasing horsepower by over 10% when paired with the performance air intake. Options include the stage 1 2-in-1 full exhaust system and the stage 1 shorty slip-on muffler kit – both available in chrome and matte black.