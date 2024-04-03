2025 Indian Scout range

Spirit Lake has thrust forward five evolved Scouts in a bid to enhance its biggest-selling platform for the coming model year.

There are five variants being offered – the Scout Bobber, the Sport Scout, the Scout Classic, the Super Scout, and the 101 Scout.

Three of them have two trim levels, new steel-tube frames, and are powered by the all-new 1250cc, liquid-cooled SpeedPlus engine. The new powerplant offers 110 horsepower at 7250 rpm, and a touch more than 109Nm of torque at 6300 rpm.

But they are all a bit different in what they offer the rider in terms of styling and electronic rider aids, and there’s a range of more than 100 factory-custom goodies, so let’s have a closer look at the line-up…

Scout Bobber

Traditional Bobbering sees this |Scout thrown into a vat of black paint, and its guards chopped (or “bobbed”), to go with the minimalist solo seat. It comes with bar-end mirrors and the 51mm suspension has been slammed in accordance with Bobber lore.

Sport Scout

Aggression is the key marketing word here. This aggression begins with 150mm gloss-black risers and highlights. The triple clamps and handlebars are machined billet, and the seat has been made to offer the rider more support for his aggression. The ability to ride “longer and harder” is the driving force here, and the 19-inch front-wheel and bikini fairing are further contributing factors to the aggression.

Scout Classic

For riders not seeking black-painted aggression, Indian is offering the Classic. And that means chrome, flared guards, and spoked wheels. The seat-height is low (it is on all the models and counts much for the bike’s popularity), and the ergos are more relaxed, and clearly more cruiser-like.

Super Scout

This is Indian’s touring iteration of the Scout. So, easy-to-access saddlebags, a quick-release screen, and a pillion seat, are all standard. The wheels are spoked and you’ll get 76mm of travel in the suspension to help you out on long days in the saddle.

101 Scout

When models have numbers in their name, it’s usually about performance. And we’re told this is the highest-performing Scout ever made. Note that this performance is more about suspension and brakes than engine power. The 101 comes with Brembos, adjustable upside-down front forks, and adjustable rear shocks with piggy-back reservoirs. You also score a custom-stitched solo gunfighter-style seat, and some special badging, exclusive paint, and graphics to highlight the 101 being a bit special.

As stated earlier, Indian is offering two levels of trim for each model – Standard and Limited +Tech, with the latter offering riders the most rider-aids ever put into a Scout.

Standard is pretty basic and obviously comes at a lower price-point. It has ABS, new LED lighting, and an analogue gauge which now has fuel level and fuel economy read-outs.

Limited +Tech will get you keyless ignition, and a new, round 101mm touchscreen display. This is powered by the Ride Command app, which gives you a GPS with turn-by-turn navigation, route-planning, configurable gauges, ride stats, and more. And while this is standard on the 101 and Super Scout, you can “level-up”, as the cool kids say, with the other three models.

As also stated earlier, Indian is offering more than 100 options to customise your Scout. Everything from 32 different ergonomic combos with different handlebars, foot controls, and seats to varying luggage combos – Commuter, Overnighter, Stealth, and Open Roads—which also include different headlights, blinkers, pillion backrests, and so on.

Obviously, personalisation via these extensive options is very much a thing for Indian in its 2025 Scout line-up. The pricing is yet to be confirmed, but you’ll know as soon as we do.