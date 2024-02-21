2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan

Indian Motorcycles have teamed up with Roland Sands Design to create the new limited edition FTR x RSD Super Hooligan. The bike is based off the FTR R Carbon edition, and featuring Black Metallic bodywork, Super Hooligan race graphics, a classic Indian Motorcycle Red frame and matching wheels featuring gold accent.

For even more authenticity, the FTR x RSD Super Hooligan features race team sponsors’ logos on the rear seat cowl. Additional graphics for the radiator shroud, front fender, and front forks are supplied for owners to apply as preferred.

Sweetening the load out are fully adjustable Öhlins inverted front forks and rear piggyback shock, alongside dual Brembo brakes.

The bike’s four-inch round touchscreen display is powered by RIDE COMMAND, offering ride information, customisable ride modes, along with Bluetooth and USB connectivity.

In addition, an Akrapovič muffler and heat shield add style and improve sound, while Gilles Tooling parts, including adjustable rear-sets, oil cap, radiator cap, and bar-end weights, add to the bike’s premium finish – delivering authentic RSD Hooligan race style for the rider.

Naturally, you’re getting the 1203 cc 60-degree liquid-cooled V-Twin, pumping out 123 hp at 7750 rpm, alongside 120 Nm at 6000 rpm, complete with a slipper clutch.

Metzeler Sportec M9 RR are your standard fitment tyres on the 17-inch wheels, with a seat height of 805/820 mm and a dry weight of 223 kg.

Aaron Jax – Vice President, Indian Motorcycle

“The term ‘hooligan’ has taken on an entirely new meaning in the world of motorcycles, characterised by a rebellious, fearless attitude that places having fun on a motorcycle above all else, and that’s what this new FTR is all about,” said Aaron Jax, vice president, Indian Motorcycle. “Roland Sands has blazed this trail and built the RSD brand around the hooligan lifestyle. From spinning laps on dirt ovals on mid-size cruisers, to today’s competitive racing within the MotoAmerica series, the ethos of hooligan riding has not changed.”

Roland Sands – Founder of RSD

“Super Hooligan has always been about more than just racing. It’s about pushing boundaries and having a blast riding motorcycles with your friends. Far from the full fairing machines you normally see on the racetrack, a Super Hooligan bike has effortless attitude and a custom aesthetic with an exposed powertrain. When Indian Motorcycle approached us to codesign an Indian FTR for consumers, it was a natural fit, and something we were very excited to be a part of.”

Interested riders get in touch with their local authorised Indian Motorcycle dealer as soon as possible to reserve an individually numbered FTR x RSD Super Hooligan bike, with Australian pricing set at an MSRP of $28,995.

Just 150 from the total of 300 will be available outside of North America, and international shipping will start immediately.

Head to the Indian Motorcycles Australia website for more information.

Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Specifications

Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled V-Twin, DOHC, 4-valves per cylinder, graded buckets Transmission Six-speed, constant mesh / foot shift Battery 12 Volt, 12AH, 240CCA, maintenance free AGM Bore x Stroke 102mm x 73.6mm Charging System 35 amp max output Clutch Assist & slip, multi-plate Compression Ratio 12.5 : 1 Cooling System Liquid Displacement 1203 cc Exhaust 2-into-1, catalyst in collector Final Drive Chain / 525HV3X / 116 Link Fuel & Capacity 91 octane recommended, 13 L Fuel System Closed loop fuel injection / 60mm bore Oil & Oil Capacity SAE 15W60, 4.16 ltr Primary Drive Gear drive wet clutch Horsepower 123 hp at 7750 rpm Peak Torque 120 Nm at 6000 RPM Front Suspension Öhlins Fully Adjustable Inverted Telescopic, Cartridge Fork, 43mm diameter, 120 mm travel Rear Suspension Öhlins Fully Adjustable Piggyback IFP, 120 mm travel Front Brake Brembo Dual 320mm t5 Rotor / 4 Piston Caliper Rear Brake Brembo Single 260mm t5 Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Front Tyre Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 120/70ZR17 58W Front Wheel Cast 17 in x 3.5 in Rear Tyre Metzeler Sportec M9 RR 180/55ZR17 73W Rear Wheel Cast 17 in x 5.5 in Dry Weight 223 kg Ground Clearance 165 mm GVWR 430 kg Length 2223 mm Rake/Trail 25.3° / 100 mm Seat Height 805 mm / 820 mm Wheelbase 1525mm Lean Angle 43° Colour Black Metallic / Race Replica Equipment 101mm Touchscreen powered by RIDE COMMAND with navigation & Bluetooth, Ride Modes (Rain, Standard, Sport), Lean Angle Sensitive ABS, Stability Control, Traction Control, Wheelie and Rear Lift Mitigation, USB Charge Port & Cruise Control Price (MSRP) $28,995

2024 Indian FTR x RSD Super Hooligan Gallery