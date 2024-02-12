2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite

Baggers…. They are clearly my favourite style of cruiser, thanks to the extra comfort and luggage amenity on offer. Despite their gargantuan size, baggers also generally handle much better than a lot of the regular cruisers, and right now we are definitely getting spoiled for choice when it comes to Baggers coming out of America.

In 1904, Indian debuted their iconic red duco on the Indian Camelback. The new range-topping 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite borrows those cues with its tri-tone Indian Motorcycle Red paint scheme, complete with what they dubb ‘a premium candy finish’.

Indian partnered with two of America’s most renowned custom paint shops, Gunslinger Custom Paint (GCP) in Colorado and Custom Painted Vehicles (CPV) out of Wisconsin to achieve the finish.

Only 350 will be made available worldwide. In Australia, the Roadmaster Elite will sell for $59,995 ride-away.

2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite Specifications

Engine – 1890 cc Thunderstroke 116, 49-degree v-twin

Bore x Stroke -103.2 x 113 mm

Compression Ratio – 11.0:1

Cooling – Air/Oil

Induction – EFI, 54 mm

Torque – 168 Nm at 2900 rpm

Trans – Six-speed constant mesh

Final Drive – Belt

Front Brakes – Dual 300 mm rotors, four-piston calipers

Rear Brake – 300 mm rotor, twin-piston caliper

Front Suspension – 46 mm forks, 119 mm travel

Rear Suspension – Single shock, 114 mm travel, air adjustable

Seat Height – 673 mm

Rake / Trail – 25-degrees/150 mm

Wheelbase – 1668 mm

Ground Clearance – 140 mm

Length – 2593 mm

Fuel Capacity – 20.8 litres

Oil Capacity – 5.68 litres

Tyres – 130/60-19 (F), 180/60-16 (R)

Dry Weight – 389 kg (403 kg wet)

GVWR – 628 kg

MSRP: $59,995 Ride Away.

Note – US model shown. PowerBand UnderGlow, Pathfinder Auxiliary LED Saddlebag / Trunk Lights are not available on international models.