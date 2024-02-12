2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite
Baggers…. They are clearly my favourite style of cruiser, thanks to the extra comfort and luggage amenity on offer. Despite their gargantuan size, baggers also generally handle much better than a lot of the regular cruisers, and right now we are definitely getting spoiled for choice when it comes to Baggers coming out of America.
In 1904, Indian debuted their iconic red duco on the Indian Camelback. The new range-topping 2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite borrows those cues with its tri-tone Indian Motorcycle Red paint scheme, complete with what they dubb ‘a premium candy finish’.
Indian partnered with two of America’s most renowned custom paint shops, Gunslinger Custom Paint (GCP) in Colorado and Custom Painted Vehicles (CPV) out of Wisconsin to achieve the finish.
Only 350 will be made available worldwide. In Australia, the Roadmaster Elite will sell for $59,995 ride-away.
2024 Indian Roadmaster Elite Specifications
- Engine – 1890 cc Thunderstroke 116, 49-degree v-twin
- Bore x Stroke -103.2 x 113 mm
- Compression Ratio – 11.0:1
- Cooling – Air/Oil
- Induction – EFI, 54 mm
- Torque – 168 Nm at 2900 rpm
- Trans – Six-speed constant mesh
- Final Drive – Belt
- Front Brakes – Dual 300 mm rotors, four-piston calipers
- Rear Brake – 300 mm rotor, twin-piston caliper
- Front Suspension – 46 mm forks, 119 mm travel
- Rear Suspension – Single shock, 114 mm travel, air adjustable
- Seat Height – 673 mm
- Rake / Trail – 25-degrees/150 mm
- Wheelbase – 1668 mm
- Ground Clearance – 140 mm
- Length – 2593 mm
- Fuel Capacity – 20.8 litres
- Oil Capacity – 5.68 litres
- Tyres – 130/60-19 (F), 180/60-16 (R)
- Dry Weight – 389 kg (403 kg wet)
- GVWR – 628 kg
- MSRP: $59,995 Ride Away.
Note – US model shown. PowerBand UnderGlow, Pathfinder Auxiliary LED Saddlebag / Trunk Lights are not available on international models.