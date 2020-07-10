2021 Kawasaki KX250

For 2021 Kawasaki’s KX250 gets a new frame and swingarm based on the most recent updates to the KX450 along with further engine improvements that push peak power up by around three per cent and the operational ceiling up by another 350 revs to 14,500 rpm. The KX250 also loses the F suffix from its nomenclature.

Electric start makes an appearance for the first time on the KX250 and it now also scores the hydraulic clutch set-up from the KX450.

Superbike derived DLC finger-followers are struck by high-lift cams actuate 32 mm intake valves and 26.5 mm exhausts which in-turn are fed by enlarged and reprofiled ports.

The exhaust cam timing is retared by three-degrees which contributes to the increased engine performance and the valve springs are stiffer than the previous model.

A new piston with a dry film lubricant coating swings off a 3 mm longer connecting rod that helps reduce mechanical losses while the cylinder itself if offset forward by 3mm. The crank is lighter and offers less windage.

The twin-injector set-up continues with the downstream injector timed for response while as revs increase the primary fuelling switches its bias towards the upper injector which is used primarily for top-end power.

Different magneto rotors are available to change the inertia of the engine to suit rider preference and track conditions.

The lines of the new KX250 are smoother and the seat line flatter than before.

The standard settings of the suspension have been refined to better absorb bumps and aid traction.

A choice of four handlebar positions and two foot-peg mounts allows riders to personally tailor their riding position to suit body size and preference.

Renthal Fatbars are now standard while a new KX450 derived front master cylinder aids braking power and control. The rear disc rotor is now 10 mm smaller than before.

Add established features such as the option of an accessory KX Fi calibration kit for ultra-fine tuning in addition to the three easy to interchange “tuning plugs” and the KX250 mounts a strong argument for your dollar.

On the subject of dollars, the 2021 KX250F will arrive in September with a RRP sticker of $11,499

2021 Kawasaki KX250F Specifications

Engine – 249 cc four-stroke, four-valve single

Bore x Stroke – 78 x 52.2 mm

Compression Ratio – 14.1:1

Induction – EFI, twin-injector, 44mm throttle body

Lubrication – Forced semi-dry sump

Gears – Five-speed, hydraulic clutch

Fuel capacity – 6.2 litres

L x W x H – 2180 x 820 x 1265 mm

Wheelbase – 1485 mm

Caster / Rake – 28-degrees

Trail – 118 mm

Seat Height – 950 mm

Weight without fuel – 102.9 kg

Kerb weight – 107.5 kg

Frame – Aluminium perimeter

Forks – KYB 48 mm spring, fully-adj’, Kashima Coat

Shock – Uni-Trak fully-adj’ including high-low comp’

Brakes – 270 mm twin-piston (F), 240 mm (R)

Wheel travel – 314 mm (F), 316 mm (R)

Tyres – 80/100-21 (F), 100/90-19 (R)

Arrives – Aug/Sep 2020

Price – $11,499

