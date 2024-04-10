2025 KTM Motocross Updates

The 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range brings a series of updates adopted directly from KTM Factory Racing efforts.

The frame has received the most significant update share, with visible cutouts and tube-wall thickness changes around the front, engine mounts, and rear shock mounting areas. These changes have been specifically engineered to improve chassis flex characteristics and reduce weight by around 300 g while maintaining overall stability and improving cornering behaviour. An updated swingarm with a machined chain glider and an updated rear brake pedal for improved durability round off updates to the frame.

At the rear, the WP XACT rear shock benefits from an updated linkage with renewed seals and smaller diameter linkage bolts. The setup is taken directly from the KTM Factory Racing Team and is optimized to benefit weight savings and stiffness parameters. To complement the updates at the rear, the WP XACT AER fork features reworked settings to account for more flex and less weight.

Ergonomically, the 2025 KTM SX and SX-F range features new tank shrouds with bi-composite plastics on the upper and lower flanks, providing a fresh, sharp, distinctive new look and improved cooling. This is supported by an updated fuel tank roll that protects the frame against wear from scrubbing and improves tank fitment. Lastly, an updated air inlet sleeve and snorkel design features on the 2025 models. This is now a 1-piece part, preventing deformation through a more robust and stiffer material design.

Above the surface, all-new graphics mirror the new design language of the tank shrouds and hint at the many small technical changes on the 2025 line-up. Full-orange bodywork, red and black in-mould graphics, and a more durable black seat bring a clean look.

2025 also sees the introduction of the Connectivity Unit Offroad, which is available as KTM PowerParts for the 2025 KTM SX-F line-up. The CUO offers various functionalities and adjustability options via the KTMconnect app. This exists as two parts: the CUO, mounted on the right upper fork between the lower and upper triple clamp, and the GPS sensor on the front fender. A CUO-compatible front fender is also available as a KTM PowerParts option.

At long last, the cherished KTM 150 SX rejoins the two-stroke stable. The 2025 KTM 150 SX builds upon the foundation of the KTM 125 SX but with a significant overhaul of components. Specifically designed, modified, and rearranged for racers in pursuit of elevated performance, it offers enhanced torque and an enriched riding experience.

The 2025 KTM Motocross range will be available from authorised KTM dealerships in Australia and New Zealand from July 2024 onwards.