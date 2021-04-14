2021 Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Round 14 – Atlanta Motor Speedway Atlanta, GA

Report by Trevor Hedge – Images by Jeff Kardas

450

Ken Roczen scored the hole-shot alongside his Honda team-mate Chase Sexton but Cooper Webb soon lobbed a KTM into the centre of that Honda party. Webb then tried his best to sneak past Roczen early on before the German could get wound up and pull away after showing great speed on this new lay-out throughout the night. Webb couldn’t quite get there though and Roczen pulled the pin.

Further back Eli Tomac and Jason Anderson got tangled up and the pair were ninth and seventh respectively after being split by Dylan Ferrandis. Marvin Musquin was fourth, Justin Barcia fifth.

Sexton got the better of Webb to make it a Honda 1-2 again but with only three-minutes down Roczen already had almost five-seconds on his pursuers.

Barcia then pushed Webb further back to fourth place, the championship leader just didn’t have the pace through the whoop sections and was paying the price. Jason Anderson was the next one to pass Webb, relegating the KTM man further back to fifth place, just ahead of his team-mate Marvin Musquin.

Eli Tomac was building speed and by half-race distance he was on the tail of the two KTM men. He sneaked past Musquin first but then Webb responded to the challenge by upping his pace and reeling in fourth placed Barcia while holding Tomac at bay.

Barcia is always one of the hardest riders to pass in the world and he was clearly frustrating Webb as the laps wore on. That frustration boiled over though when Webb got hung up on a jump avoiding the back of Barcia’s GasGas and briefly hit the deck. That was enough though to allow Tomac to sweep through and push the championship leader back to sixth place.

As they started the final lap Roczen had 7.7-seconds over Sexton and a further five-seconds on third placed Jason Anderson. That was the podium order at the flag while Barcia scored fourth place, Tomac fifth and Webb sixth.

That result trims Webb’s championship lead to 13-points over Roczen with three round remaining. Eli Tomac is a further 22-points behind in third place with a 32-point buffer over fourth placed Barcia.

Quotes

Ken Roczen – P1

“I changed my mindset big time for tonight’s race. It started already in free practice, with setting the fastest lap time by just being aggressive. At the same time, we did some changes to the bike that helped out, but of course it’s always unproven until you start racing it. We did a bunch of changes throughout the entire day, and it really seemed to pay off. I was pumped with how I was riding, but I knew the main event was going to be a long one, just because of how tough and long the track was. I’m so pumped for Honda to have pulled off a first and second; it was a huge night for us, also in the points chase, and I hope we can keep this up and come back and battle again for Atlanta 3.”

Chase Sexton – P2

“It was a good night–obviously, ending up on the podium is always good. I felt good all day; the faster track really seems to be suiting me, just having more room overall, to move around a little bit and have different options. I really liked the track and obviously it’s paying off with getting on the podium twice here. Second-place finishes are going to get old really fast–I just want more–but it’s cool to see Honda 1-2 on the podium. I’m looking forward to building on this Saturday, and we’ll try and get a win.”

Jason Anderson – P3

“Today was pretty stressful. It started out amazing and I felt like everything was going smooth, and then I stalled it on the gate for the start but I was able to come back and ride good. I was lacking a little bit of energy at the end but I feel like my speed is good and my riding is really well so I’m excited.”

Justin Barcia – P4

“It was a tough day to start with, I was pretty banged up from my crash at the last race so I was just really glad to be racing. I was running third in the Main Event and shuffled back to fourth, I got pretty tight, but all-in-all it was a good recovery for not knowing if I was going to race this one. It felt good to finish strong but I definitely want to be on the podium and go for the win this Saturday.”

Eli Tomac – P5

“I got a decent start aboard my KX450 during the main event but had to check up before a few turns because of all the chaos going on around me. I tried avoiding as many riders as possible, and that forced me to take a different line in the whoops section, which slowed me down even more and allowed others to get around. I worked hard to get into fifth place, but the track was so demanding that by then, it was already too late, and I ran out of time. It’s not the result I was expecting, but we managed a top-5 finish, so we’ll take it and now shift our focus on how we can improve for Saturday.”

Cooper Webb – P6

“It was a bit of a rough day for us. In the Main Event, I got a great start and put myself where I needed to be but I didn’t execute. I finally turned it around, started riding well and hitting my marks a bit and then I caught Barcia and was trying to make a pass. We had some close calls and then over the wall, I hit his back tire and fell. It’s a bummer but we’ll come back for Atlanta 3 and work with the team and myself to hopefully be in the winner’s circle.”

Marvin Musquin – P7

“I had a really good start in the Main Event but unfortunately I was missing a little bit of intensity and I ended up getting passed by a couple guys, which killed my momentum. It was a tough race physically so I was trying to be consistent and just keep pushing until the checkered flag.”

Aaron Plessinger – P8

“I wish it would’ve gone a little better. I came from the back in my heat race and ended up fifth. In the Main Event, I had an okay start going, then Malcolm crashed off the first double, and his bike chased me off the track. I had to work my way back through to eighth. I was happy with my riding but definitely not happy with my starts. The track was pretty good. It wasn’t too slick, and the dirt was pretty grippy overall. It got rough and rutted, and the whoops broke down quite a lot, but I was hitting them good and was just moving along. I’m not happy with the result. So we’ll come back Saturday and get out front as I did at the last one and hopefully get up on the box.”

Dean Wilson – P9

“I was riding really good today, definitely a step up from the last round. I was happy with second in the heat race and in the Main Event, I got a pretty good start and was really in the mix of the battle until about halfway and unfortunately just struggled to the end. If we can figure out the second half and just get in the top five, I’d be happy with that.”