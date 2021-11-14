2021 MotoGP – Round 18 – Valencia

Rider and Team Manager Quotes

Francesco Bagnaia – P1

“I’m thrilled with the victory today. To win wearing Valentino Rossi’s helmet was incredible and the best way to celebrate his last race. Today’s success was incredible, and now we know we are ready to fight for the riders’ title next year. During this season, we have improved the bike’s setup race after race, and at the end of 2021, the Desmosedici GP has become very strong, as well as its riders. We have a very good base for next year, and I hope to start as we finish. We have gained a lot of experience, and we have grown a lot! The team is unbelievable, and the atmosphere inside the garage is amazing! I’m really happy, and I thank Ducati for all this”.

Jorge Martín – P2

“I couldn’t have asked for more. We finished what was a difficult race for me, with an important podium. It has been an incredible year, filled with both highs and lows, from which we have come ot stronger than ever. I would like to thank my team, Ducati, and my family.”

Jack Miller – P3

“I’m delighted, even though I would have liked to have achieved something more today. Unfortunately, I lost some time at the start and had to recover to get back in the fight for the podium. It was a good race, and I had a lot of fun. Valencia is a track I really like, and it’s nice to finish the season like this. It’s the first time three Ducatis have finished on the podium, and it’s great to be part of this important achievement. I’m sure our bike will be even better next year, so I’m looking forward to the 2022 season and trying to fight for the riders’ title. This year we finish fourth, and it is my best result ever in the MotoGP Championship, so I hope to do even better next year.”

Joan Mir – P4

“Well, I don’t know where to start; I’m really disappointed because I didn’t expect this feeling during the race; I thought today could be our day because I had strong pace all throughout the weekend, but when it came to the race it was different and I struggled with the front. In the end the most I could do was fourth. It’s not the way I wanted the race to go, I want to be fighting for the podium every time, and especially here. I’m third in the championship, which is something after a tricky season for us. Let’s look towards Jerez…”

Fabio Quartararo – P5

“To be honest, I‘m satisfied because we were in a bad situation when we started on Friday morning, but we achieved quite a great pace today. We changed the bike in Warm Up this morning and that made it a bit better. It wasn‘t easy, but we achieved something that‘s pretty great. I wanted to have fun today more than wanting a good result, and I had fun today. So, I‘m super happy, because even if it wasn‘t the perfect weekend I hoped for, we were able to get a top-5 result. I enjoyed the race, and we finished the season in a good way.”

Johann Zarco – P6

“I started off badly and lost a lot of positions. I was, however, able to race well. My race-pace was good and I made many overtakes. I am satisfied with my season and happy to have ended the year on a good note There is a lot of motivation to do well next year.”

Brad Binder – P7

“I’m happy with where we finished in the championship and the race was a lot harder than I expected. I thought I’d be stronger and, unfortunately, I was missing a little in a few places and the gap was too much to make-up in some corners. It was a tough race but I tried my absolute best from lap one to the end. I have to leave here happy because I left it all on the table. It has been my most consistent year and a level-up. I have to thank the team. Even though we had some tough times they never stopped working. 6th in the championship is good and now five to go.”

Enea Bastianini – P8

“I am happy with the race. I was able to overtake a lot, we showed a good pace and we got back to the speed we lacked yesterday. We didn’t get the rookie of the year, but it was more important for me to be fast and have a good race. Congratulations to Jorge for getting it, he did a great job but I would have liked to fight on equal terms.”

Aleix Espargaro – P9

“At the beginning, when the tyre had grip, I felt good and made up quite a few positions. However, doing that took its toll on the tyres and they paid the price in the finale. “The RS-GP gets harder to ride with low trip, so in the end I had to settle for a result which still gives me a good season finish. This is my best season with Aprilia. We finished ahead of riders who are extremely worthy adversaries and we know that we can do even better. This is our mindset as we prepare for 2022.”

Valentino Rossi – P10

“I didn’t expect that it could be a weekend like this. I was very worried for this weekend because I didn’t know how I felt and there was a lot of pressure with many things to do. It was fantastic, I received a lot of positive energy from all the people in the paddock and I had a lot of great surprises: from seeing all my bikes on Thursday, to all the VR46 Academy riders with my helmets today. I’m also happy because I was able to be strong in both Qualifying yesterday and in the race today, finishing in the top-ten. I enjoyed it a lot and it was the best way to finish. I am in the top ten best riders in the world and it means everything, because this result will never change. I also enjoyed the celebrations after the race. It was a long career and I want to say thanks to everybody.”

Franco Morbidelli – P11

“I was lucky enough to enjoy Valentino‘s last laps for the whole way as I was riding behind him. I feel really lucky for that. Before the race, I wanted to stay as far as possible from him. I didn‘t want to be involved in anything that could upset his final race, but when I found myself behind him, I just enjoyed it. I tried to push him and stay behind him. It was really, really fast, and difficult to overtake. At the end of the race, he made a step also, he accelerated his pace – it was just amazing! I feel really lucky, and it was a really nice race.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P12

“We were much closer than we have been in other races today, so I’m happy to finish the season with that speed. We also worked well to improve the bike under braking, which meant I could take different lines. It was good for me that I could follow ‘Vale’ [Rossi] and Franco [Morbidelli] to learn how they ride the Yamaha, as they are very experienced with it. I’m very happy with today and it was a good way to finish the season. To be a team-mate of Rossi was strange, as I have always been in different teams to him, but it has been enjoyable. I tried to beat him but he was very strong and he always has something more to give in a race. It has been really nice to share the box with him at his final round and I feel lucky to have been part of it.”

Álex Márquez – P13

“Starting from P19 was difficult but overall I think we did a good job today. I’m happy with the race, it’s difficult to get past and overtake here and I felt the front tyre was too soft for us today. It was unfortunate because I felt like we had the pace to be P8 today, but we need to be happy and learn for the future. I want to thank my team for all the effort they have given this year, it’s not always been easy, but in the end we got some good results and we need to keep going like this.”

Miguel Oliveira – P14

“I knew it was going to be difficult today but we made it into the points. My pace wasn’t fantastic and I struggled a bit with the front tire. Overall, it wasn’t our best race and we have to take motivation into the winter test that starts next week and keep working for the future.”

Iker Lecuona – P15

“Finally, I could finish the race, finish with one point, so I reached my goal. I struggled a lot but we finished close to the top guys. I just want to say thanks to the team for these two years! I cried a lot, I enjoyed a lot, I learned, I improved, so I want to say thanks to the team and for sure to my family, friends, the spectators, who came here to push me and to see my last race. So, thanks to everybody! It’s not the last goodbye. To be continued.”

Maverick Vinales – P16

“The race today was in line with what we have demonstrated during this final part of the season. I’m able to be fast with Aprilia, doing good lap times, but I’m lacking the right feeling to be consistent throughout an entire weekend. We still achieved our goal, which was to get ready for 2022, identifying the areas we need to work on. We have an extremely clear idea as to what they are and that is what I’m most pleased about, because during the winter, the engineers will be able to use this data and the experience accumulated to make the new RS-GP more suited to my needs.”

Danilo Petrucci – P16

“A huge thank you to everybody, everybody in KTM, everybody in Tech3 and generally everyone, who has been working with me. We tried our best. In this race, I just tried to enjoy until the last moment. I’m really thankful for everything. Now it’s time to rest a bit.”

Luca Marini – P17

“It was a difficult race. I was hoping to have a better pace, but I had a lot of difficulties with the rear grip. It was a good season where I was able to share with Valentino and where I gave my all. I tried to learn something every weekend and gain experience. I want to thank the whole team and Ducati for their support. And finally, a special thanks to Vale for everything he has done for our sport.”

Takaaki Nakagami – DNF

“Unfortunately, I had a crash during the race. I’m really sorry to all my team and sponsors, it’s been a tough season. Here in Valencia we had a good weekend, I crashed in the race, but I’m happy about our speed. Next weekend we have the Jerez test for 2022 and we’re really looking forward to developing Honda’s bike for next season. Also, I want to say congratulations to Valentino (Rossi) for his career and the best of luck for the future.”

Alex Rins – DNF

“It has been an unlucky race for us here in Valencia, for sure it’s a big shame to end the season like this. Because I had the pace and I was running well, but I made a mistake. I was very slightly off-line and that’s what caused the crash, when that moment happened I knew I might crash – in the end it can be like that, but I’m disappointed. We’ll look at the data and then I’ll start to focus on the test, we’ll go to Jerez next week to try next year’s bike and our goal is to fight again in 2022.”

Team Managers

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager

“Today’s result is really an important milestone for us, and this is a historic day for Ducati. To have three of our bikes on the podium is a dream, especially because it was a race with very close gaps. Pecco, Jorge and Jack did an incredible job and to get the team title like this is great. I’m really happy, and I thank all the people at Ducati Corse for their commitment and dedication this season. Getting this far has required a huge effort from everyone! We will continue to work hard to bring the riders’ title back to Borgo Panigale next season”.

Massimo Meregalli – Monster Yamaha Team Director

“Overall, it was a difficult weekend, more than we could have expected. Fabio was able to get a good result considering his starting position. We found a setting on the bike for him that paid off. We‘re quite satisfied about that, but we finished 5 seconds behind the race winner. That will be the fuel for our motivation during the wintertime, to be stronger next year, which is already starting next week at the Jerez Test. But first there’s tonight‘s MotoGP Gala where we can celebrate Fabio’s championship win in his debut year with our team.

“Franky did a consistent race. We know his physical condition isn‘t back to his former form yet, but during this race he was able to keep a good pace from the beginning to the end. For sure he will be using the off-season to train so he can start the next season very competitively.

“We are all so happy for Valentino that he was able to finish his epic career with a top-10 result today. He did it at a track where he usually struggles a bit. But this time he had a great weekend and proved once again why he is called the ’Greatest of All Time‘. That‘s exactly what he is. We had the pleasure to work with him for many years. We will forever keep the amazing memories he gave us and wish him all the best. Ciao, Valentino!”

Shinichi Sahara – Suzuki Project Leader and Team Director

“Today we were close to the podium, but not quite there. I feel like this is a starting point to improve for 2022. Alex had good speed until the crash, and despite how it ended it’s a good sign – it gives us hope because the pace was strong. Joan also managed the weekend very well from the first practice onwards, but his feeling in the race wasn’t quite right. He was able to get fourth, which is OK and not a bad way to end the year. Now we’re fully focused on next season, starting with the test next week.”

Ken Kawauchi – Suzuki Technical Manager

“Friday and Saturday went really well and our riders did a good job. We had high expectations for the race, and although we were fighting for the podium we couldn’t get it in the end. Alex had a crash and that ruled him out, and Joan started the race well but then his pace dropped off in the second half. We will work hard to improve the bike for next year. I want to say thank you to Valentino Rossi, who has changed our motorcycle world. And also thank you to our riders, the Team and the engineers for their work this season, as well as all the Suzuki fans for their support.”

Mike Leitner – Red Bull KTM Race Manager

“The final race in Valencia is usually a difficult and an emotional one. In our case Danilo and Iker leave the MotoGP class and we had a great time with them and were able to count on some valuable development information from both and their styles. Danilo is a great guy and Iker also, who came into our team almost as an experiment and made much progress. We wish both of them all the best. Today Brad made a great race in a competitive field and took 7th and then 6th in the championship and we’re proud of that because this was our first year without concessions and he did it through a long and tricky season. We didn’t achieve our goals with Miguel – we both were not happy with that result today – and this means we need to analyze why. We all know his skills and his talent to ride this bike and he showed it several times. We are 100% convinced we will find the road back with him. Thanks to all the hard work from the company and all the people involved in this project. We will have a short rest and then push hard in the winter for 2022.”

Razlan Razali – Petronas SRT Team Principal

“Today was an emotional day for the team, especially as it was Rossi’s last dance after a glorious 26 years. We are truly honoured that he has ended his career with us and it will go down in the history books that the last team he rode for was Petronas Yamaha SRT. At the same time it is the team’s final race as well and it was good that Andrea could finish inside the points in 12th as well. It has been a great three years, with great highs and lows. We have made tremendous achievements in that time though.”

Johan Stigefelt – Pertronas SRT Team Director

“We end these three years in MotoGP today and it has been a very interesting journey, from starting the team to achieving what we did. We’ve been second in the World Championship and had many race wins, podiums and pole positions. It has been a privilege to work with Valentino and Andrea this year and we have to be very proud of what we have done. We were able to build up a structure this big and this professional, with the support of Petronas and the other partners that believed in this project from the beginning. I want to thank everybody who was involved in this project from the bottom of my heart, from the crew to sponsors and partners – just everybody. I’m sad that it’s finishing, but I only have good things to say about these years. This is how it is sometimes, so just thank you again.”

Hervé Poncharal – Tech3 KTM Team Manager

“It’s official, the MotoGP season 2021 is over and it’s always a tough moment to end a season, especially when you are losing a part of your crew. I would like to thank everybody who has been with us this season, every single person who helped, who is in the garage every single day and pushing to be as well performing as everybody can.

“Clearly, Danilo and Iker have been super team players. I would like to thank them one more time and one more time wish them good luck for their future. It makes me happy, they have a future, a bright future and a future they like. Danilo is staying with KTM in the family. He is going to open a new chapter of his career to race in the desert. Offroad has always been his number one passion and I’m really glad he’s got this opportunity from Mr. Stefan Pierer and hopefully this will be the start of a second great career off road in the Rallye Championship.

“Regarding Iker, he is very young and I believe he has a great future in road racing and he’s got a strong contract to race the next two seasons with a works machine in the World Superbike Championship, so I’m glad to see them with a smile on their face. Therefore, it’s less difficult to say goodbye to them.

“Today’s race was incredibly intense. There were not so many things happening apart from only two riders, who didn’t finish. But the lap times were unbelievable. Every single lap they were quicker and quicker. Iker was right behind Miguel all race long. They did the same race. Thank God we finished the race, we got a point and it is very exciting to see that KTM is very competitive, especially when you see where Brad Binder finished and the lap times he was doing.

“Danilo finally managed to finish a race. The last two races he has been so unlucky. So, I think he was very cautious, because the last thing he wanted was to not finish that race. He was really, really glad to see the chequered flag. I think him and Iker were also happy to join and follow Valentino Rossi for his very last lap in MotoGP. So, at the end of the day, we got great weather today, a record crowd here in Valencia. We end up on a positive note. 2021 is over and in a few days 2022 is going to start. So, tonight, let’s celebrate.”

MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 41m15.481 2 Jorge MARTIN Ducati +0.489 3 Jack MILLER Ducati +0.823 4 Joan MIR Suzuki +5.214 5 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha +5.439 6 Johann ZARCO Ducati +6.993 7 Brad BINDER KTM +8.437 8 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati +10.933 9 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia +12.651 10 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha +13.468 11 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha +14.085 12 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha +16.534 13 Alex MARQUEZ Honda +17.059 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM +18.221 15 Iker LECUONA KTM +19.233 16 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia +19.815 17 Luca MARINI Ducati +28.86 18 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM +32.169 Not Classified DNF Alex RINS Suzuki 17 Laps Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 23 Laps

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Bike Nation Points 1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha FRA 278 2 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati ITA 252 3 Joan MIR Suzuki SPA 208 4 Jack MILLER Ducati AUS 181 5 Johann ZARCO Ducati FRA 173 6 Brad BINDER KTM RSA 151 7 Marc MARQUEZ Honda SPA 142 8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia SPA 120 9 Jorge MARTIN Ducati SPA 111 10 Maverick VIÑALES Aprilia SPA 106 11 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati ITA 102 12 Pol ESPARGARO Honda SPA 100 13 Alex RINS Suzuki SPA 99 14 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM POR 94 15 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda JPN 76 16 Alex MARQUEZ Honda SPA 70 17 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha ITA 47 18 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha ITA 44 19 Luca MARINI Ducati ITA 41 20 Iker LECUONA KTM SPA 39 21 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM ITA 37 22 Stefan BRADL Honda GER 14 23 Michele PIRRO Ducati ITA 12 24 Andrea DOVIZIOSO Yamaha ITA 12 25 Dani PEDROSA KTM SPA 6 26 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia ITA 4 27 Tito RABAT Ducati SPA 1

MotoGP Constructor Standings

Pos Constructor Points 1 DUCATI 357 2 YAMAHA 309 3 SUZUKI 240 4 HONDA 214 5 KTM 205 6 APRILIA 121

MotoGP Team Standings