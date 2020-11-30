2021 WorldSBK provisional calendar

The 2021 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship is starting to take shape, with a provisional calendar now outlining much of the new season, which will span four continents across 13 rounds.

The final round is yet to be announced, while Round 12 in Australia is waiting for dates to be confirmed. Indonesia also returns for the first time since 1997, with Estoril also joining the schedule once again. All races are subject to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent restrictions that derive from that, so we’ll have to hope for the best heading into the new year.

The first nine rounds of the Championship will take place across Europe; the iconic TT Circuit Assen will start the season at the end of April, followed by Estoril (subject to contract), the first of five rounds in the Iberian Peninsula. MotorLand Aragon, Misano and Donington Park – the latter of which is only for the WorldSBK class – follow and bring racing up until July 4th.

The French Round finds a new home at the start of September as the seventh round, followed two weeks later by the Catalunya WorldSBK Round, before the Spanish Round a week after that and then another week later, the Portuguese Round at Portimao at the start of October. This will mean the first ever triple-header in WorldSBK history.

The final three rounds of the Championship will take place outside of Europe with Argentina being the first and the Circuito San Juan Villicum, before Indonesia returns and the Mandalika International Street Circuit debuts in WorldSBK (subject to homologation).

The Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit is on the provisional calendar (subject to contract) but yet to be assigned dates towards the end of the year, before a 13th round is to be announced, with dates and venue to be announced. The non-European races will take place with only WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes.

