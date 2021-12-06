2021 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup
16-year-old Ben Baker won the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship after race 2 this morning having secured enough points from a 3rd place finish.
The lanky kid from the Central Coast of NSW has dominated the year and was only really challenged by Carter Thompson who missed a round earlier this year because of Asia Talent Cup duties.
Baker, who made his debut in ASBK in 2018 and came from dirt track, is a quietly spoken young man but was confident this weekend he had what it takes to wrap up the Championship.
Yesterday Archie McDonald took out race one after a sensational 4 rider photo finish with Glenn Nelson 2nd, and Baker in 3rd.
Despite a hectic battle in race 2 this morning between Baker, Archie McDonald, Glenn Nelson, Tom Drane, Cameron Dunker, Angus Grenfell and early race leader Varis Fleming, Baker’s second race 3rd placing was enough for him to wrap up the Championship.
Race 2 fired with a hectic start before it was red flagged on lap one when Carter Thompson had a massive crash that ended his points chase in the Championship.
On the restart there were plenty of nervous moments for Baker as the large pack around him battled for position divebombing into corners and using the slip stream on the straights to overtake each other in the4 lap second leg of the race.
Early race leader Fleming showed he will be a force in the future before he was swamped by Nelson, McDonald, Baker, Drane and Grenfell.
Nelson and Donald continued their battle at the front from yesterday swapping the lead several times with plenty of pressure from Fleming and Drane as Baker settled into 5th position.
On the final lap as riders diced for position it was Nelson who crossed the line first with McDonald unable to slip stream him down the long Bend main straight, and Baker securing third and his first Championship win.
Baker was met on track by his support team with a 72 Benny Baker emblazoned Champion t-shirt and gold coloured Champion helmet to celebrate his win, along with some prized salami… Baker was all smiles at the podium and relived he had secured his first ever title.
Ben Baker – 2021 YMF R3 Cup Champion
“It was a pretty crazy race with Carter crashing out, and to sit on the grid with tyres cooling, I was pretty nervous for the Championship. Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen, Greg Epis especially, Lachlan (Epis), Sydney Dyno with the amount of hours he put in was ridiculous, Mum and Dad for funding it all. That’s what we worked for and there was a lot of effort to get this, unfortunately the Championship was cut short due to COVID but it is still good to take the win.”
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup The Bend Race Two
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|8:46.490
|181
|2
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|.039
|179
|3
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|.052
|194
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|.458
|190
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|.606
|193
|6
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|.739
|188
|7
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1.578
|193
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2.684
|187
|9
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2.909
|189
|10
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2.952
|192
|11
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|3.090
|189
|12
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|3.193
|188
|13
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|4.188
|190
|14
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|15.418
|191
|15
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|15.480
|189
|16
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|15.770
|193
|17
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|16.626
|183
|18
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|18.423
|181
|19
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|19.086
|183
|20
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|19.787
|182
|21
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|26.565
|182
|22
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|34.598
|180
|23
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|39.879
|174
|DNF
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1 Lap
|195
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup The Bend Race Three
In the last race of the day, race 3 of the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup had barely started before the race was red flagged when MotoStars rider Cameron Dunker collided with a number of riders in turn 1 and crashed out.
On the re-start Baker led into turn 1 as riders behind rubbed fairings and in the wash up Drane, McDonald, Fleming and Nelson rounded out the top five.
Baker and Drane opened a small gap of several bike lengths over the second pack of riders as Fleming ran wide and dropped back several places.
Nelson led the second pack of McDonald, Grenfell, Mitchell Simpson and Brandon Demmery.
Baker was well in front on lap 5 with McDonald moving into second with Nelson, Tao Aksu, Drane, Demmery and Grenfell in the second pack, but their battle meant they were losing time to Baker.
On the final lap, Baker led by more than 6 seconds as the following second pack diced in every corner.
At the finish line it was Baker cementing the win as McDonald charged in the final corner to finish 2nd and Glenn Nelson in 3rd to wrap up what was a sensational Grand Finale.
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup The Bend Race Three Results
|Pos
|Name
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|12:m59.818
|190
|2
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+6.916
|190
|3
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.027
|197
|4
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.266
|194
|5
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.638
|195
|6
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.943
|199
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.968
|196
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.497
|195
|9
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+24.465
|194
|10
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.611
|192
|11
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+26.136
|194
|12
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+26.309
|194
|13
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+26.691
|197
|14
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.617
|190
|15
|Matthew RINDEL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+29.234
|195
|16
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+29.388
|195
|17
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.557
|196
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.622
|195
|19
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.970
|195
|20
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+45.348
|192
|DNF
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2 Laps
|186
2021 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Standings
|Pos
|Name
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Ben BAKER
|18
|18
|25
|192
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|20
|25
|18
|132
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|14
|17
|127
|4
|Archie McDONALD
|25
|20
|20
|125
|5
|Brandon DEMMERY
|12
|12
|14
|114
|6
|Reece OUGHTRED
|11
|11
|111
|7
|Angus GRENFELL
|16
|15
|16
|99
|8
|Varis FLEMING
|13
|13
|13
|90
|9
|Carter THOMPSON
|17
|87
|10
|Tom DRANE
|15
|16
|17
|83
|11
|Caleb GILMORE
|72
|12
|Brodie GAWITH
|14
|11
|71
|13
|Lucas QUINN
|4
|5
|10
|62
|14
|Jacob HATCH
|62
|15
|Clay CLEGG
|3
|2
|3
|53
|16
|Taiyo AKSU
|9
|10
|15
|52
|17
|Henry SNELL
|5
|7
|9
|50
|18
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|48
|19
|Matthew RINDEL
|2
|6
|6
|42
|20
|Zakary PETTENDY
|40
|21
|Laura BROWN
|38
|22
|Sam PEZZETTA
|8
|8
|12
|28
|23
|Liam WATERS
|28
|24
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|10
|9
|8
|27
|25
|Jai RUSSO
|7
|4
|5
|26
|26
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|23
|27
|Jordan SIMPSON
|6
|3
|7
|16
|28
|Zane KINNA
|16
|29
|Jamie PORT
|1
|1
|2
|7
|30
|Sam DAVIS
|6
|31
|Jack FAVELLE
|4
|4
|32
|Hayden NELSON
|4
|33
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|3