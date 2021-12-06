2021 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

16-year-old Ben Baker won the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship after race 2 this morning having secured enough points from a 3rd place finish.

The lanky kid from the Central Coast of NSW has dominated the year and was only really challenged by Carter Thompson who missed a round earlier this year because of Asia Talent Cup duties.

Baker, who made his debut in ASBK in 2018 and came from dirt track, is a quietly spoken young man but was confident this weekend he had what it takes to wrap up the Championship.

Yesterday Archie McDonald took out race one after a sensational 4 rider photo finish with Glenn Nelson 2nd, and Baker in 3rd.

Despite a hectic battle in race 2 this morning between Baker, Archie McDonald, Glenn Nelson, Tom Drane, Cameron Dunker, Angus Grenfell and early race leader Varis Fleming, Baker’s second race 3rd placing was enough for him to wrap up the Championship.

Race 2 fired with a hectic start before it was red flagged on lap one when Carter Thompson had a massive crash that ended his points chase in the Championship.

On the restart there were plenty of nervous moments for Baker as the large pack around him battled for position divebombing into corners and using the slip stream on the straights to overtake each other in the4 lap second leg of the race.

Early race leader Fleming showed he will be a force in the future before he was swamped by Nelson, McDonald, Baker, Drane and Grenfell.

Nelson and Donald continued their battle at the front from yesterday swapping the lead several times with plenty of pressure from Fleming and Drane as Baker settled into 5th position.

On the final lap as riders diced for position it was Nelson who crossed the line first with McDonald unable to slip stream him down the long Bend main straight, and Baker securing third and his first Championship win.

Baker was met on track by his support team with a 72 Benny Baker emblazoned Champion t-shirt and gold coloured Champion helmet to celebrate his win, along with some prized salami… Baker was all smiles at the podium and relived he had secured his first ever title.

Ben Baker – 2021 YMF R3 Cup Champion

“It was a pretty crazy race with Carter crashing out, and to sit on the grid with tyres cooling, I was pretty nervous for the Championship. Thanks to everyone who helped make this happen, Greg Epis especially, Lachlan (Epis), Sydney Dyno with the amount of hours he put in was ridiculous, Mum and Dad for funding it all. That’s what we worked for and there was a lot of effort to get this, unfortunately the Championship was cut short due to COVID but it is still good to take the win.”

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup The Bend Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 8:46.490 181 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 .039 179 3 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 .052 194 4 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 .458 190 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 .606 193 6 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 .739 188 7 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1.578 193 8 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 2.684 187 9 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 2.909 189 10 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 2.952 192 11 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 3.090 189 12 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 3.193 188 13 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 4.188 190 14 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 15.418 191 15 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 15.480 189 16 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 15.770 193 17 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 16.626 183 18 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 18.423 181 19 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 19.086 183 20 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 19.787 182 21 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 26.565 182 22 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 34.598 180 23 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 39.879 174 DNF Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 1 Lap 195

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup The Bend Race Three

In the last race of the day, race 3 of the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup had barely started before the race was red flagged when MotoStars rider Cameron Dunker collided with a number of riders in turn 1 and crashed out.

On the re-start Baker led into turn 1 as riders behind rubbed fairings and in the wash up Drane, McDonald, Fleming and Nelson rounded out the top five.

Baker and Drane opened a small gap of several bike lengths over the second pack of riders as Fleming ran wide and dropped back several places.

Nelson led the second pack of McDonald, Grenfell, Mitchell Simpson and Brandon Demmery.

Baker was well in front on lap 5 with McDonald moving into second with Nelson, Tao Aksu, Drane, Demmery and Grenfell in the second pack, but their battle meant they were losing time to Baker.

On the final lap, Baker led by more than 6 seconds as the following second pack diced in every corner.

At the finish line it was Baker cementing the win as McDonald charged in the final corner to finish 2nd and Glenn Nelson in 3rd to wrap up what was a sensational Grand Finale.

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup The Bend Race Three Results

Pos Name Machine Time/Gap Speed 1 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 12:m59.818 190 2 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 +6.916 190 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.027 197 4 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.266 194 5 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.638 195 6 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.943 199 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.968 196 8 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.497 195 9 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.465 194 10 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.611 192 11 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +26.136 194 12 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +26.309 194 13 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +26.691 197 14 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.617 190 15 Matthew RINDEL Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.234 195 16 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +29.388 195 17 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.557 196 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.622 195 19 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.970 195 20 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +45.348 192 DNF Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +2 Laps 186

2021 Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Championship Standings