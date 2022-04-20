2022/2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship

The FOX Australian Supercross Championship ASX will make its long awaited, post Covid-19 return, with the new-look series slated to return this October.

A major revelation for the championship in 2022, is a significant calendar shift, with five events spanning November to January 2023, touring four regions of Australia.

Key to the re-launch strategy is a shift towards a ‘summer’ series for the Championship with promoters saying new audiences and event attendance is the key motivator for the move.

Industry giant FOX will return for 2022 as the title sponsor of the series.

2022/2023 FOX Australian Supercross Championship Schedule

Rd 1 – TBC Rd 2 – NSW, November 26th, 2022 Rd 3 – NSW, December 3rd, 2022 Rd 4 – WA, January 14th, 2023 Rd 5 – SA, January 21st, 2023

For more information about the FOX Australian Supercross Championship go to www.australiansupercross.com.au