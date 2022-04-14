ASBK in Tasmania Cancelled for 2022

The ASBK Management Team has advised of the cancellation of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK) Round 6, scheduled to be held at Symmons Plains Raceway, Tasmania.

The cancellation is required due to a newly occurring national motorsport calendar shake-up affecting the Tasmanian round, including the announcement of WorldSBK returning to Phillip Island in November and a further International event landing on the weekend concerned.

Additional complications include the recent late decision of Supercars to conduct the Adelaide 500 race in December, requiring a review of the backend of the 2022 calendar.

All of these recent changes occurring outside of ASBK or Motorcycling Australia’s control; unfortunate news for the Championship and its riders and fans alike.

The ASBK Management Team wishes to thank the Tasmanian Government for their continuing support and we look forward to the opportunity of returning in the future.

Finally, we take the opportunity to apologise to ASBK Teams, Riders & Fans for any inconvenience caused by the required decision.

We look forward to welcoming everyone to ASBK Round 3 at Wakefield Park Raceway, Goulburn NSW on 22 – 24 April.

