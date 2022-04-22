ASBK 2022 Round Three – Wakefield Park

Alpinestars Friday Round Up #3

Superbike riders wasted absolutely no time getting down to business this afternoon here at Wakefield Park when FP3 got underway just before 1600.

Mike Jones and Bryan Staring putting 57.4s on their first flying lap before seconds later Wayne Maxwell said ‘hold my beer’, and dropped in a 56.776. Wayne then went quicker again with three-minutes remaining in the session, a 56.694 on his 18th and final lap of the session the new benchmark and set just before a red flag put a premature end to the session. He had also put in a 57.026 on his 11th lap to make it three laps in that session faster than any other riders best.

Mike Jones went 57.119 early on in the session to go second quickest on combined times. Cru Halliday improved with ten-minutes remaining to 57.077 to get back in front of his team-mate and go second once again on combined times. Halliday had also put in a couple of 57.2s in FP3.

There had also been a lot of improvement amongst most other riders. Herfoss improving to 57.300 on his 14th lap of the session and looking a lot more like we are accustomed to seeing him ride. There was also a couple of 57.5s and 57.6s put in by Herfoss during FP3.

Josh Waters found a few tenths and remained the leading BMW with a 57.595 on his final lap besting team-mate Allerton by a tiny two-thousandths of a second.

Arthur Sissis almost matched his FP2 time but did not go quicker and it was a similar situation for Lachlan Epis.

Riders further back that really did need to find a lot of speed had done exactly that. The likes of Chiodo, Pearson and Metcher all dropping around half-a-second.

However, Max Stauffer failed to improve on the 58.7 he had set in FP2 and crashed late in the session, the cause of the red flag. Anthony West also failed to improve.

Falzon’s loss of FP2 after he crashed in pit-lane on dropped oil has been costly, with the South Australian way off where he should be by this point of the weekend and in need of making some significant progress here tomorrow to try and secure a decent grid position.

This has been the busiest Friday at an ASBK I can remember. Every Superbike riders seems desperate to put in as many laps as possible at every opportunity. There is the slight possibility of a shower here tomorrow, but it is unlikely. Sunday looks set to be sunny but still cool with temperatures not expected to get above 20-degrees. It could even be as cool as 15-degrees or lower for race one before it gets a bit warmer in the afternoon.

Obviously on today’s form Maxwell looks as though he will be in a race of his own come Sunday. But there are a few riders that are capable of finding the time needed to try and challenge him, if they can get away with him when the lights go out come Sunday… Tomorrow is another day….

Alpinestars Superbike FP3 Combined

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 56.694 2 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 57.077 3 Michael JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 57.119 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 57.300 5 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 57.526 6 Josh WATERS BMW M RR 57.595 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 57.597 8 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 57.682 9 Lachlan EPIS BMW M RR 57.864 10 Mark CHIODO Yamaha YZF-R1 58.190 11 Broc PEARSON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.223 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 58.411 13 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 58.455 14 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 58.753 15 Matthew WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10RR 58.793 16 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 59.195 17 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m01.095 18 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 1m01.641 19 Hamish McMURRAY Kawasaki ZX10RR 1m08.117

Michelin Supersport

This weekend, Supersport is wide open event insofar as favourites go with former series leader Senna Agius long gone from Australia and former top three racer Tom Edwards in Europe on World Supersport duties. While Olly Simpson holds the championship lead, he would have a mixed day.

It was Queenslander John Lytras aboard a Yamaha who would draw first blood, fastest in the early session from Scott Nicholson (Yamaha) and Sean Condon (Yamaha) – who is stepping in for the World Supersport bound Tom Edwards after a long absence from racing – in third position.

It was a slower start for current Championship leader Olly Simpson who was down in eighth position and former championship leader Tom Bramich in sixth.

In session two, Sean Condon showed that he was coming to terms with the BikeBiz Yamaha by topping the table by .2 ahead of much-improved Tom Bramich with practice one fast man Lytras in third.

Championship leader Olly Simpson went down near the end of the session, but was up and about and participated in the third practice session of the day.

Session three saw John Lytras again atop the standings, making a substantial gain to bring himself closer to Sean Condon’s fastest time of the day. Ty Lynch was second in the session and third fastest for the day while Sean Condon was third in the session, but still fastest overall thanks to his time in session two.

Sean Condon celebrated his return to racing after many years away from the sport by topping the time-sheets on Friday aboaerd the Bikebiz Yamaha ahead of John Lytras, Ty Lynch and Tom Bramich. Olly Simpson had a crash today but recovered to P5 ahead of Tom Drane, Dallas Skeer and Scott Nicholson.

Michelin Supersport Friday Combined

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Sean CONDON Yamaha YZF-R6 59.713 2 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 59.745 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 59.754 4 Thomas BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 59.916 5 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.082 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.194 7 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.264 8 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.324 9 Mitchell KUHNE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m00.816 10 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m01.311 11 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m01.419 12 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR 1m01.887 13 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki ZX6R 1m02.028 14 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m02.277 15 Timothy LARGE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m02.760 16 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 1m03.157

Dunlop Supersport 300

Championship leader Henry Snell opened his Wakefield campaign with a lowly ninth in the first practice while Cameron Dunker – who is currently third in the title chase- capitalised on some slower than expected results from the nominally fast riders by topping the table in practice one.

Second for the session was Hayden Nelson, a worrying .344 behind Dunker and then just .078 back to third-placed Jonathan Nahlous.

Dunker’s early form and pace continued into session two as he was the only rider in the 1:05s while Snell had no answer as he wallowed down in 13th position. Hayden Nelson and Glenn Nelson were second and third.

In session three, Dunker continued to show the field a clean set of heels, now some 1.344 seconds ahead of second-placed Brodie Gawith who in turn was just .075 ahead of Jonathan Nahlous.

In terms of combined times, it was Dunker, Hayden Nelson and Nahlous. Tomorrow the field has serious work to do to reel in Dunker.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Combined

Pos Name Bike Time 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.481 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.112 3 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja 1m06.601 4 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.726 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.826 6 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.956 7 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.014 8 James JACOBS Kawasaki Ninja 1m07.054 9 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.283 10 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.588 11 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.679 12 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.294 13 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.322 14 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.894 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.985 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m09.948

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup

Cameron Dunker showed that his fast form in the all-in 300 class was no fluke by topping the table in practice one for the Yamaha Finance R3 Cup.

It’s a typically closely fought class, so seeing Dunker ahead of second-placed Glenn Nelson by some .326 who was just .082 ahead of Hayden Nelson ought to have given Dunker’s fellow racers plenty to ponder ahead of the rest of the sessions.

The theme continued into practice session two with Dunker ahead of Glenn Nelson and Hayden Nelson. The gap to second was at .326 but only 0.82 back to third.

In session three it was that man Dunker again, although Hayden Nelson was able to keep Dunker in sight, just .557 behind, with Taiyo Aksu who was just .168 behind Nelson.

On combined times it was Dunker, Glenn Nelson and Hayden Nelson making up the top three on the day.

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Combined

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 1m05.890 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.397 3 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.447 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.615 5 Jonathan NAHLOUS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.835 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 1m06.886 7 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.069 8 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.075 9 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.120 10 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.363 11 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 1m07.593 12 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.037 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.129 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.639 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 1m08.888 16 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 1m10.294

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup

Series coach Garry McCoy has been slowly but surely turning coal into diamonds as he works on all aspects of the rider’s skillsets in the development series that is the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup.

In the first session, it was Hudson Thompson up by an unusually high half a second over Marcus Hamod and then an equally unusual .909 back to third-placed Harrison Watts.

While the early sessions aren’t necessarily a true form guide, the early pace from Thompson sounded a warning to the field.

Into session two, it was Thompson again atop the standings, but second place Marcus Hamod found some more pace as he settled into the Wakefield layout. Alexander Codey was third, just .244 from the leader.

With session three starting late in the day when the temperatures had dropped, it was still Hudson Thompson out front, but by an ever-diminishing margin to Marcus Hamod, who was now just .101 behind. There was a more substantial gap of .327 back to third-placed Harrison Watts, and it was clear that the field was slowly coming to grips with the track.

For the day it was Hudson Thompson, Marcus Hamod and Alexander Codey.

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Combined

Pos Name Bike Time 1 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m16.212 2 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 1m16.457 3 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m16.629 4 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 1m16.784 5 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.169 6 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.248 7 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.389 8 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.448 9 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m17.551 10 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 1m19.137 11 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m19.690 12 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 1m19.859 13 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 1m20.267 14 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 1m20.856 15 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 1m20.925 16 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 1m21.406 17 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 1m21.414 18 Lachlan MOODY Yamaha YZF-R15 1m22.330 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 1m25.323

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Total 1 Mike JONES 86 2 Bryan STARING 70 3 Josh WATERS 67 4 Wayne MAXWELL 64 5 Glenn ALLERTON 61 6 Arthur SISSIS 57 7 Cru HALLIDAY 54 8 Daniel FALZON 51 9 Troy HERFOSS 47 10 Anthony WEST 47 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Mark CHIODO 37 13 Broc PEARSON 31 14 Beau BEATON 27 15 Matt WALTERS 24 16 Max STAUFFER 23 17 Jed METCHER 20 18 Chandler COOPER 15 19 Michael EDWARDS 12 20 Luke JHONSTON 7 21 Corey FORDE 3

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

ASBK 2022 Round Three

Wakefield Park Schedule Saturday 23rd April 0900 0920 SSP300 Q1 20 mins 0925 0950 SSP600 Q1 25 mins 0955 1015 R3 Cup Q1 20 mins 1020 1055 SBK TP 35 mins 1100 1115 bLU cRU Q1 15 mins 1120 1140 SSP300 Q2 20 mins 1155 1215 Aussie Racing Cars R1 18min+1Lap 1215 1300 Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & Autographs Podium 45 mins 1300 1320 R3 Cup Q2 20 mins 1325 1350 SSP600 Q2 25 mins 1355 1410 bLU cRU Q2 15 mins 1415 1435 SSP300 R1 10 Laps 1440 1455 SBK Q1 15 mins 1455 1510 ASBK TV Track Time Media 15 mins 1510 1525 SBK Q2 15 mins 1530 1545 bLU cRU R1 6 Laps 1550 1610 R3 Cup R1 8 Laps 1625 1645 Aussie Racing Cars R2 18min+1Lap Sunday 24th April 0900 0905 bLU cRU WUP 5 mins 0910 0915 SSP600 WUP 5 mins 0920 0925 SSP300 & R3 Cup WUP 5 mins 0930 0940 SBK WUP 10 mins 0950 1010 Aussie Racing Cars R3 18min+1Lap 1020 1050 SSP600 R1 16 Laps 1055 1115 SSP300 R2 10 Laps 1120 1200 SBK R1 20 Laps 1205 1220 R3 Cup R2 8 Laps 1235 1255 Aussie Racing Cars R4 18min+1Lap 1255 1335 Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk 40 mins 1335 1350 bLU cRU R2 6 Laps 1400 1430 SSP600 R2 16 Laps 1440 1500 SSP300 R3 10 Laps 1510 1550 SBK R2 20 Laps 1600 1615 R3 Cup R3 8 Laps 1625 1640 bLU cRU R3 6 Laps * ASBK Live TV coverage ^ ASBKTV Live Stream

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar