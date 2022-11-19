ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three
The third and final Supersport 300 encounter got underway beneath sunny skies on Sunday morning at Phillip Island but a huge amount of rain had fell overnight and thus the circuit surface, despite being completely dry on most of the racing line, was probably a little green for this eight-lap bout. There was also some gusty wind at certain parts of the circuit to complicate things further.
Henry Snell took the early race lead ahead of Cam Dunker, Hayden Nelson and Taiyo Aksu but Cam Dunker moved through to the race lead early on lap two as a group of three started to break away, championship leader Dunker ahead of Nelson and Snell. The second group included Cam Swain, Sam Pezzetta, Taiyo Aksu, Glenn Nelson and Brodie Gawith.
As the race progressed that leading triumvirate continued to pull away from the second group. Dunker leading Hayden Nelson and Henry Snell and by half-race distance the trio had almost two-seconds on the chasing group.
Cam Dunker then really started to pull away from Nelson and Snell to make the race his own.
By the last lap board Dunker had 2.4-seconds on Hayden Nelson but then Aksu, Swain and Snell clashed and all went down at turn four. It looked as though Aksu might have sustained an arm injury in the tumble.
Dunker the dominant victor from Hayden Nelson and Sam Pezzetta and that was also the round results.
Dunker now has one hand and a few fingers on the Dunlop Supersport Championship trophy as Glenn Nelson crashed out of that bout which means Dunker will take a 60-point lead over Nelson into The Bend next weekend.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Machine
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|14m54.181
|188
|2
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2.404
|194
|3
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+3.356
|197
|4
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.050
|195
|5
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.852
|191
|6
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+20.855
|197
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.922
|192
|8
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.967
|200
|9
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.976
|199
|10
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+21.121
|199
|11
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+28.105
|192
|12
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+28.298
|196
|13
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+33.022
|196
|14
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+33.134
|196
|15
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+33.136
|191
|16
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+35.319
|196
|17
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+37.763
|196
|18
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+38.102
|195
|19
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+53.137
|195
|20
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m22.133
|196
|DNF
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|DNF
|194
|DNF
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|DNF
|200
Dunlop Supersport 300 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|20
|20
|25
|65
|2
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|18
|16
|20
|54
|3
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|18
|52
|4
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|50
|5
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|11
|15
|17
|43
|6
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|13
|13
|16
|42
|7
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|9
|12
|13
|34
|8
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|12
|18
|4
|34
|9
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|10
|9
|12
|31
|10
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|3
|10
|15
|28
|11
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|14
|14
|28
|12
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|7
|8
|11
|26
|13
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|8
|11
|6
|25
|14
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|6
|7
|7
|20
|15
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|2
|6
|10
|18
|16
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|1
|16
|1
|18
|17
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki
|4
|4
|9
|17
|18
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|5
|15
|19
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|15
|15
|20
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|14
|14
|21
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|1
|3
|8
|12
|22
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|1
|3
|4
|23
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|2
|2
|4
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|20
|20
|25
|298
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|12
|18
|4
|238
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|218
|4
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|1
|16
|1
|215
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|18
|16
|20
|207
|6
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|18
|181
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|13
|13
|16
|173
|8
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|11
|15
|17
|161
|9
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|159
|10
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|137
|11
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|15
|118
|12
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha
|81
|13
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|6
|7
|7
|75
|14
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|60
|15
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|10
|9
|12
|54
|16
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|17
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|2
|6
|10
|50
|18
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|7
|8
|11
|47
|19
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|43
|20
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|42
|21
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|39
|22
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|37
|23
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|37
|24
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|35
|25
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|9
|12
|13
|34
|26
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|34
|27
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|34
|28
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|3
|10
|15
|28
|29
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|14
|14
|28
|30
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki
|26
|31
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|26
|32
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|14
|26
|33
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|8
|11
|6
|25
|34
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki
|4
|4
|9
|17
|35
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|5
|15
|36
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|1
|3
|8
|12
|37
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|2
|2
|10
|38
|Mark ORGAN
|Kawasaki
|6
|39
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha
|6
|40
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4
|41
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|1
|3
|4
Live Broadcast Information
On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.
Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule
|Sunday November 20
|0850
|Pillion Rides
|20 min
|0920
|ASBK SS300 Race Three
|8 laps
|0950
|ASBK SBK Race Two
|12 laps
|1030
|WorldSBK Warm Up
|15 min
|1055
|WorldSSP Warm Up
|15 min
|1130
|ASBK SS Race Three
|10 laps
|1205
|Pit Walk / ASBK SS Trophy Presentation
|30 min
|1300
|WorldSBK Superpole Race
|10 laps
|1340
|ASBK SBK Race Three
|12 laps
|1430
|WorldSSP Race Two
|18 laps
|1505
|Safety Car Laps / ASBK SS & SBK Presentations
|25 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race Two
|22 laps