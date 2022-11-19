ASBK 2022 – Round Six – Phillip Island

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three

The third and final Supersport 300 encounter got underway beneath sunny skies on Sunday morning at Phillip Island but a huge amount of rain had fell overnight and thus the circuit surface, despite being completely dry on most of the racing line, was probably a little green for this eight-lap bout. There was also some gusty wind at certain parts of the circuit to complicate things further.

Henry Snell took the early race lead ahead of Cam Dunker, Hayden Nelson and Taiyo Aksu but Cam Dunker moved through to the race lead early on lap two as a group of three started to break away, championship leader Dunker ahead of Nelson and Snell. The second group included Cam Swain, Sam Pezzetta, Taiyo Aksu, Glenn Nelson and Brodie Gawith.

As the race progressed that leading triumvirate continued to pull away from the second group. Dunker leading Hayden Nelson and Henry Snell and by half-race distance the trio had almost two-seconds on the chasing group.

Cam Dunker then really started to pull away from Nelson and Snell to make the race his own.

By the last lap board Dunker had 2.4-seconds on Hayden Nelson but then Aksu, Swain and Snell clashed and all went down at turn four. It looked as though Aksu might have sustained an arm injury in the tumble.

Dunker the dominant victor from Hayden Nelson and Sam Pezzetta and that was also the round results.

Dunker now has one hand and a few fingers on the Dunlop Supersport Championship trophy as Glenn Nelson crashed out of that bout which means Dunker will take a 60-point lead over Nelson into The Bend next weekend.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Machine Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 14m54.181 188 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.404 194 3 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +3.356 197 4 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.050 195 5 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.852 191 6 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +20.855 197 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.922 192 8 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.967 200 9 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.976 199 10 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.121 199 11 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +28.105 192 12 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki Ninja +28.298 196 13 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +33.022 196 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.134 196 15 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.136 191 16 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +35.319 196 17 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +37.763 196 18 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +38.102 195 19 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +53.137 195 20 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m22.133 196 DNF Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 DNF 194 DNF Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 DNF 200

Dunlop Supersport 300 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 20 20 25 65 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 18 16 20 54 3 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 17 17 18 52 4 Henry SNELL Yamaha 25 25 50 5 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 11 15 17 43 6 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 13 13 16 42 7 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 9 12 13 34 8 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 12 18 4 34 9 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 10 9 12 31 10 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 3 10 15 28 11 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 14 14 28 12 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 7 8 11 26 13 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 8 11 6 25 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 6 7 7 20 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha 2 6 10 18 16 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 1 16 1 18 17 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki 4 4 9 17 18 Levi RUSSO Yamaha 5 5 5 15 19 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 15 15 20 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 14 14 21 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 1 3 8 12 22 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 1 3 4 23 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 2 2 4

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 20 20 25 298 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 12 18 4 238 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha 25 25 218 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 1 16 1 215 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 18 16 20 207 6 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 17 17 18 181 7 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 13 13 16 173 8 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 11 15 17 161 9 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 137 11 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 15 118 12 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 81 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 6 7 7 75 14 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 60 15 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 10 9 12 54 16 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 53 17 Jamie PORT Yamaha 2 6 10 50 18 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 7 8 11 47 19 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 20 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 42 21 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 22 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 37 23 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 37 24 Liam WATERS Yamaha 35 25 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 9 12 13 34 26 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 27 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 34 28 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 3 10 15 28 29 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 14 14 28 30 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki 26 31 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki 26 32 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 14 26 33 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 8 11 6 25 34 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki 4 4 9 17 35 Levi RUSSO Yamaha 5 5 5 15 36 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 1 3 8 12 37 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 2 2 10 38 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki 6 39 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha 6 40 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4 41 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 1 3 4

Live Broadcast Information

On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule