The ASBK Supersport ECU saga explained

by Anthony Marinello

The evolving saga of ECU rules within the ASBK’s Supersport class, particularly concerning the Mectronik ECUs, underscores a complex balance between technological progression and maintaining competitive equity.

Anthony Marinello offers this overview of the issue, based on historical context and recent developments.

Historical Context

Back in 2017, Motorcycling Australia (MA) permitted the use of the Mectronik YMER6WSS model ECU, a version of the Mectronik MKE7 with specific firmware aligning it with the then-current World Supersport (WSS) rules, which banned advanced rider aids like Traction Control and Launch Control. This model was allowed in an effort to stay consistent with international competition standards and ensure that local riders and teams could compete or transition on a global stage without major adjustments.

Change in 2018

To simplify the regulations and address concerns regarding cost and complexity, MA restricted the permissible ECUs in 2018 to the Yamaha YEC spec and stock ECUs for new bikes, while allowing Mectronik ECUs only on existing 2017 models. Although MA’s Information Bulletin #1844 seems to contradict the 2018 decision by allowing the Mectronik ECU for 2018 bikes as well. This decision reflected a broader desire within the series to keep technology accessible and manageable for all teams, regardless of their budget.

Recent Developments

In 2021, as WSS rules evolved to permit more sophisticated electronic aids, Mectronik updated their ECUs to include these advanced features, significantly enhancing the model’s capabilities beyond what was initially allowed within the ASBK.

Stop and Seal / Toparis Situation

The recent decision to allow Toparis to use the Mectronik ECU, presumably on a 2017 chassis, has reignited concerns about technological disparities. Given the capabilities of the updated Mectronik ECU, there’s a risk that this could lead to significant performance gaps between teams that can afford and manage such technology and those that cannot.

Future Implications

Motorcycling Australia now faces critical decisions on how to proceed. They could continue allowing the advanced Mectronik ECU, potentially triggering an arms race of technological enhancements within the field, or they might decide to revert to more restrictive ECU rules to maintain the competitive balance and control costs. This decision will significantly impact the future dynamics and fairness of the competition.

The challenge for Motorcycling Australia will be to navigate these technological advancements while ensuring that the competition remains as fair and equitable as possible. Keeping the series accessible to teams of varying resources is crucial for the sport’s growth and for nurturing upcoming talent within the motorcycling community.

Competitors lobby M.A. to ban Mectronik

Some competitors within the Australian Supersport Championship have now officially requested that Motorcycling Australia ban the use of the Mectronik ECU within the series effective immediately. While competitors in previous seasons have run the Mectronik ECU, the only machine in the 2024 competition running it is in the Stop & Seal bikes of Tom Toparis.

This request has been lodged under the ‘Performance Balancing’ clause in the ASBK Sporting Regulations.

Maurice Nahlous, father of current Supersport Championship leader Jonathan, has led the charge for the intervention and we spoke with him recently to get across the issues at hand, from his point of view, check it out here.