ASBK 2022 – Round Four – Hidden Valley

How you shaping up for Hidden Valley?

“Okay, but the bike blew up the first lap I rode it a couple of weeks ago, so I’ve been trying to get it fixed and sorted so we can head off. So apart from the bike problems, alright I guess, but I haven’t ridden since the last round so I don’t really know. I like the track up there and it’s probably one of the best ones we go to.

“I had some good results up there last year, so hopefully we can continue on from there. I was sixth in race one and in the second one, I was up to second in the opening laps and was in fourth behind Glenn Allerton when the red-flag came out. Then they had a restart. On the restart I got a good start but then the clutch shit itself. I think I ended up 15th or something, so hopefully that doesn’t happen this weekend.”

And you do know how to get a start…

“Yeah, it’s a good run to the first corner, so hopefully I can keep doing it. It has a bit of everything; fast corners slow corners, a very fast straight.”

It’s all going to be all on tyre wear and 16 laps of fitness around there.

“Fitness will play a bit of a part. It’s always hot up there but all the main guys are fit anyway. They are going to be up there. There are no lazy arses.”

What do you do for a day job?

“I install security cameras. Cause I am small I can crawl around in the roofs to put them in!”

Do you do much cycling?

“I switch between cycling and running. At the last round I bought one of those cycling programs you put on the TV, so I put in an hour or so on one of them after work. Not quite what they do but it keeps you fit.”

You have a couple of bikes now compared to last year?

“Yeah, I’ve had two bikes since the first round at Phillip Island. It’s a lot different having two bikes. It’s a lot easier with two bikes. I haven’t had to use the same bike yet. But with two bikes I feel I can ride a lot more freer. Not having to worry about writing a bike off and going home without getting a race in.”

Do you think you can pull off a top five up there?

“I’d like to think so, but both Yamahas are quick, Herfoss is back I reckon. Maxwell, Staring. The BMWs. It’s going to be hard.

“I finished the last round in sixth. I reckon I could’ve got fifth if I stuck it upside of Staring but… Like I said, I go pretty well around Darwin, so I can’t see why I can’t get a top five. And my bike is pretty quick. Because I am small, my bike is pretty quick and down the straight my bike should be alright and be able to keep up with the Ducatis.

“I’m looking forward to it. It’s a good weekend as well with the Supercars and the drags at night.”

ASBK On-Track Schedule Darwin

Add half an hour to times for eastern seaboard AEST

Friday

Free Practice 1: 8:50am (30 min)

Free Practice 2: 11:45am (30 min)

Free Practice 3: 2:55pm (35 min)

Saturday

Qualifying 1: 9:10am (20 min)

Qualifying 2:9:35am (15 min)

Race 1: 1:10pm (16 laps)

Sunday

Race 2: 10:00am (16 laps)

Race 3: 1:55pm (16 laps)

Hidden Valley ASBK TV Schedule

The slightly different format of the Hidden Valley event – where there are three races instead of the usual two- also has slightly different TV times and broadcasters.

In 2022, Fox Sports Australia will broadcast live nearly every on-track session plus all races.

As has occured in previous years, Channel 7 will broadcast races one and three live-to-air alongside the regular Supercars TV coverage.

Post event, ASBK TV will work with TV production partners AVE to create a special edition replay of ASBK Round 4 – Darwin. This special edition will be broadcast on SBS – Sunday 3rd July 1300 – 1500 AEST.

As well as the always epic racing, this special edition will feature exclusive behind the scenes action, colour stories and all the thrills and spills from one of the great rounds of any season; Hidden Valley, NT.

ASBK Live Broadcast information

Fox Sports Australia

Friday – Free Practice 2 and Free Practice 3

Saturday – Qualifying 1 & Qualifying 2, plus Race 1

Sunday – Race 2 (Exclusively Live on Fox) & Race 3

Channel 7

Saturday – Race 1

Sunday – Race 3

SBS

Sunday 3rd July 1pm- The ASBK Darwin Show

Check the Event Schedule and your local guides for exact times

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Mike JONES 132 2 Wayne MAXWELL 109 3 Bryan STARING 102 4 Josh WATERS 94 5 Cru HALLIDAY 90 6 Glenn ALLERTON 88 7 Arthur SISSIS 87 8 Troy HERFOSS 81 9 Daniel FALZON 73 10 Anthony WEST 70 11 Aiden WAGNER 47 12 Jed METCHER 39 13 Max STAUFFER 38 14 Mark CHIODO 37 15 Matt WALTERS 32 16 Broc PEARSON 31 17 Beau BEATON 27 18 Michael EDWARDS 25 19 Chandler COOPER 21 20 Lachlan EPIS 20 21 Luke JHONSTON 7 22 Corey FORDE 3

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar