After three 12-lap races at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit in what can only be described as challenging weather conditions, Bryan Staring has taken another race win to move into second in the Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK).

Young team-mate Broc Pearson learned some lessons on his way to eighth overall for the round as DesmoSport Ducati now to turn their attention to season finale this weekend in South Australia.

DesmoSport Ducati Team co-owner – Ben Henry

“It was an interesting weekend that’s for sure. We went from the most ideal track conditions you can ever have at Phillip Island in Qualifying, to a wet race one. It proved beneficial for us with Bryan able to push in the conditions and take the win.

“Race two was less than ideal for us in sixth in the dry, but it forced us to regroup, make some changes and give Bryan a Panigale V4 R that he could really race on with confidence in race three. It may have been second place, but looking at the time sheets from race three, we have a lot of confidence in Bryan and the bike we have given him to finish the season strong at The Bend this weekend.

“It was a challenging weekend for Broc though, I think all riders agree it’s a tough track to get everything right on and Broc still needs to get some more laps on a superbike there to lift his confidence at the track, but he actually did a great job. He rode smart, worked with the team well, and brought the bike home safely, with points and data that helped us improve both race bikes. I’m quietly confident that Broc will bounce back and do well this weekend.”

Bryan Staring

“That was a great weekend at the track for us, and to be honest, I’m still running through all the decisions we made on and off the track to get us where we ended up. It really is the first weekend this year that I’ve left the track feeling satisfied.

“We were missing something in our dry set-up, but in the wet, I had a lot of confidence and was able to make good decisions to take the race win. We ended up making some key changes to the bike set-up after race two and I had a motorbike that I could really push with confidence on, setting strong times through the race, and I believe, had I got a stronger start, I would have been challenging for the win.

“I head into the last round this weekend second in the championship, and while it is a mathematical possibility to win the championship, we will concentrate on getting a strong qualifying position and see what we can do to get the best results in each race to see where we stand on Sunday afternoon.”

Broc Pearson

“I was quite confident heading into weekend, but I have to admit, I was a little nervous too as I haven’t had a lot of success at Phillip Island in the past. In the end, it really wasn’t a great weekend for me.

“Qualifying in 13th, I was always going to have a tough time moving forward, but I worked hard in each race and I did manage to make up some track position, especially in the wet.

“I may not have had a great weekend personally, but DesmoSport had a good weekend with Bryan moving to second in the championship, and I’m happy that I was able to give the team more information to help their decision making for a better result in the end.

“It gives me a lot of confidence heading to The Bend this weekend too. I really like the track, and I have had good results there in the past, so I think we can finish the year strong.”

A quick turnaround, DesmoSport Ducati are already in South Australia, ready to be on-track at The Bend Motorsport Complex on Friday for the last two races of the 2022 Australian Superbike Championship this weekend.

Alpinestars Superbike Championship Points

Pos Name Bike Total 1 Mike JONES Yamaha 287 2 Bryan STARING Ducati 249 3 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati 238 4 Troy HERFOSS Honda 217 5 Glenn ALLERTON BMW 210 6 Josh WATERS BMW/Duc 200 7 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha 199 8 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha 189 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha 134 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha 126 11 Broc PEARSON Yam/Duc 102 12 Jed METCHER Yamaha 102 13 Max STAUFFER Yamaha 95 14 Lachlan EPIS BMW 66 15 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha 59 16 Mark CHIODO Yamaha 58 17 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki 48 18 Aiden WAGNER Yamaha 47 19 Beau BEATON Ducati 38 20 Senna AGIUS Honda 28 21 Ben BURKE Kawasaki 25 22 Ben STRONACH Yamaha 25 23 Sloan FROST BMW 24 24 Nathan SPITERI BMW 22 25 Chandler COOPER Honda 21 26 Paul LALLY Yamaha 20 27 Travis WYMAN Yamaha 13 28 Ted COLLINS Yamaha 13 29 Alastair HOOGENBOEZEM Yamaha 11 30 Benjamin LOWE Ducati 11 31 Luke MACDONALD Kawasaki 10 32 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki 9 33 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha 7 34 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki 7 35 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 7 36 Trent BINAISSE Suzuki 6 37 Corey FORDE Honda 3

ASBK 2022 – Round Seven – The Bend

Alpinestars Australian Superbike Entry List

No Rider Make 1 Wayne Maxwell DUCATI 3 Jed Metcher YAMAHA 4 Broc Pearson DUCATI 9 Billy McConnell YAMAHA 10 Travis Wyman YAMAHA 12 Matt Walters KAWASAKI 13 Anthony West YAMAHA 14 Glenn Allerton BMW 16 Josh Hook HONDA 17 Troy Herfoss HONDA 21 Josh Waters DUCATI 23 Marcell Schrötter YAMAHA 25 Daniel Falzon YAMAHA 27 Max Stauffer YAMAHA 33 Sloan Frost BMW 37 Michael Edwards YAMAHA 43 Jack Miller DUCATI 46 Mike Jones YAMAHA 51 Chandler Cooper HONDA 60 Ben Burke KAWASAKI 61 Arthur Sissis YAMAHA 62 Brendan Mcintyre SUZUKI 64 Michael Kemp YAMAHA 65 Cru Halliday YAMAHA 66 Joel Kelso BMW 67 Bryan Staring DUCATI 72 Paris Hardwick KAWASAKI 78 Nathan Spiteri BMW 81 Senna Agius HONDA 86 Beau Beaton DUCATI

The Bend ASBK Schedule