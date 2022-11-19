ASBK Saturday Morning

2022 Round Six – Phillip Island

Supersport Race One

Tom Bramich capitalised on his pole position to lead John Lytras, Scott Nicholson and Jack Passfield around Southern Loop for the first time as the opening Australian Supersport race of the weekend got underway this morning at Phillip Island. Passfield moved past Nicholson to take third place around Lukey Heights. Ty Lynch and Dallas Skeer were tussling over fifth place at this early juncture.

Passfield moved past Lytras for second place early on lap two, next target Bramich… Passfield took the lead into turn one on lap three and the whole top six were starting to bunch up a little. Passfield leading Bramich, Lytras, Nicholson, Lynch and Skeer, that sextet breaking away from their pursuers and establishing themselves as a distinctly separate leading group.

Passfield then started to eke away from the rest of that leading group, with six laps to run he had eight-tenths over Bramich, and that duo had pulled away from Scott Nicholson. Ty Lynch had got past John Lytras in their important tussle for the championship lead.

Then drizzle started falling at certain points of the circuit… Riders were now keeping their bikes as upright as possible and approaching each corner with trepidation… Scott Nicholson the first victim, going down at turn nine… Passfield now led Bramich by 1.2-seconds as Lynch and Lytras continued to battle over third place and the championship lead.

Officials then brought out the red flag as the drizzle got heavier. Riders had completed five laps and passed half race distance. I expected that the race would be declared and half-points awarded. However, the riders were brought back around to the grid…

It took some time before race team personnel were allowed on the grid, as riders sat on the grid with their tyres cooling… What ensued was a mad rush to put tyre-warmers on the bikes.

The rain then started falling harder and the grid looked like bedlam as teams rushed to get wets. Some bikes were rolled back into the pit-lane. After a lengthy delay, those riders were then waved out of pit exit and onto circuit, meanwhile riders on the grid then started protesting, as they were going to miss out on that lap to get a feel for the circuit, but then they were eventually waved out…

However, Lytras had not got out of pit-lane with the others, and it appeared as though the championship leader might be prevented from starting, but officials then allowed him to exit…. Then red flags came out again before riders made it back around to the grid for a re-start. The race was declared with half points awarded. That was some high drama…. And I think we have now probably had our last dry laps of the day as a weather front creeps in from the north-west.

Michelin Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 8m26.095 269 2 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 +1.196 269 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 +2.899 268 4 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 +3.194 274 5 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 +5.043 267 6 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 +11.287 272 7 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 +13.321 267 8 Brendan WILSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +21.206 261 9 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 +24.700 265 10 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR +25.551 / 11 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 +26.046 253 12 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 +35.355 263 13 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 +35.744 260 14 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 +51.340 273 15 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR +1m06.046 266 16 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 +1m14.055 273

Michelin Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Pole R1 Total 1 John LYTRAS Yamaha 8.5 159.5 2 Ty LYNCH Yamaha 9 154 3 Tom BRAMICH Yamaha 1 10 120 4 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha 3.5 118.5 5 Tom DRANE Yamaha 7.5 113.5 6 Rhys BELLING Yamaha 7 107 7 Mitch KUHNE Yamaha 97 8 Olly SIMPSON Yamaha 72 9 Tarbon WALKER Kawasaki 4.5 63.5 10 John QUINN Yamaha 6 58 11 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha 8 55 12 Noel MAHON Yamaha 4 51 13 Troy GUENTHER Yamaha 51 14 Senna AGIUS Honda 51 15 Luke SANDERS Yamaha 41 16 Sean CONDON Yamaha 39 17 Timothy LARGE Yamaha 37 18 Luca DURNING Yamaha 5 33 19 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki 3 27 20 Tom EDWARDS Yamaha 20 21 Brendan WILSON Yamaha 6.5 19.5 22 Jack HYDE Yamaha 18 23 Dallas SKEER Yamaha 2.5 17.5 24 Chris QUINN Yamaha 13 25 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha 12.5 12.5 26 Harley SIDE Yamaha 8 27 Jack FAVELLE Honda 5.5 5.5

Supersport 300 Race Two

It was another busy battle up front as the normal par for the course in the Supersport 300 category and this time around the leading protagonists were Taiyo Aksu, Henry Snell, Sam Pezzetta, Cam Swain, Cam Dunker, Glenn Nelson, Brodie Gawith and Hayden Nelson.

At the last lap board Swain had his nose in front of Aksu but Pezzetta then moved through to the lead in Southern Loop on the final lap. Glenn Nelson then moved up to second and Snell pushed Aksu back to fourth. They chased each other hard around the back of the circuit but ultimately it was Henry Snell with his nose in front when it mattered, taking the chequered flag for his second victory of the weekend ahead of Cam Dunker and Glenn Nelson.

Cam Swan and Taiyo Aksu clashed on the final lap and both failed to finish.

The top six were covered by only 0.15 of a second…

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 14m50.481 197 2 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.064 197 3 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.074 199 4 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.132 201 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.135 195 6 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.154 201 7 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.714 193 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.405 196 9 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.462 203 10 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.540 193 11 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki Ninja +14.562 197 12 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.624 202 13 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.796 200 14 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.844 199 15 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +15.191 203 16 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.635 201 17 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki Ninja +21.790 198 18 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja +34.298 197 19 Daley MILLS Kawasaki Ninja +44.572 193 20 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki Ninja +44.615 193 DNF Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 DNF 205 DNF Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 DNF 196 DNF Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja DNF 201

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike R1 R2 Total 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha 20 20 273 2 Glenn NELSON Yamaha 12 18 234 3 Henry SNELL Yamaha 25 25 218 4 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha 16 214 5 Hayden NELSON Yamaha 18 16 187 6 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha 17 17 163 7 James JACOBS Kawasaki 159 8 Jai RUSSO Yamaha 13 13 157 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha 11 15 144 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki 137 11 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha 15 118 12 Marianos NIKOLIS Yamaha 81 13 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha 6 7 68 14 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha 60 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha 53 16 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki 43 17 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha 10 9 42 18 Jack FAVELLE Yamaha 42 19 Jamie PORT Yamaha 2 6 40 20 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha 39 21 Clay CLEGG Yamaha 37 22 Nate O’NEILL Yamaha 37 23 Cameron RENDE Yamaha 7 8 36 24 Liam WATERS Yamaha 35 25 Laura BROWN Yamaha 34 26 Jayden MARTIN Yamaha 34 27 Tristan VERCOE Kawasaki 26 28 Zac JOHNSON Kawasaki 26 29 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki 14 26 30 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha 9 12 21 31 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha 8 11 19 32 Ryan LARKIN Yamaha 14 14 33 Casey MIDDLETON Kawasaki 3 10 13 34 Levi RUSSO Yamaha 5 5 10 35 Daley MILLS Kawasaki 2 8 36 Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES Kawasaki 4 4 8 37 Mark ORGAN Kawasaki 6 38 Steve DOUGHERTY Yamaha 6 39 Jake SENIOR Yamaha 4 40 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki 1 3 4 41 Brock QUINLAN Kawasaki 1 1

Live Broadcast Information

On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule

Saturday November 19 1050 WorldSBK FP3 30 min 1140 ASBK SBK Race One 12 laps 1225 WorldSSP Superpole 20 min 1310 WorldSBK Superpole 15 min 1340 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1430 WorldSSP Race One 18 laps 1515 Safety Car Laps 20 min 1600 WorldSBK Race One 22 laps 1720 ASBK SS Race Two 10 laps