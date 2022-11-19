ASBK Saturday Morning
2022 Round Six – Phillip Island
Supersport Race One
Tom Bramich capitalised on his pole position to lead John Lytras, Scott Nicholson and Jack Passfield around Southern Loop for the first time as the opening Australian Supersport race of the weekend got underway this morning at Phillip Island. Passfield moved past Nicholson to take third place around Lukey Heights. Ty Lynch and Dallas Skeer were tussling over fifth place at this early juncture.
Passfield moved past Lytras for second place early on lap two, next target Bramich… Passfield took the lead into turn one on lap three and the whole top six were starting to bunch up a little. Passfield leading Bramich, Lytras, Nicholson, Lynch and Skeer, that sextet breaking away from their pursuers and establishing themselves as a distinctly separate leading group.
Passfield then started to eke away from the rest of that leading group, with six laps to run he had eight-tenths over Bramich, and that duo had pulled away from Scott Nicholson. Ty Lynch had got past John Lytras in their important tussle for the championship lead.
Then drizzle started falling at certain points of the circuit… Riders were now keeping their bikes as upright as possible and approaching each corner with trepidation… Scott Nicholson the first victim, going down at turn nine… Passfield now led Bramich by 1.2-seconds as Lynch and Lytras continued to battle over third place and the championship lead.
Officials then brought out the red flag as the drizzle got heavier. Riders had completed five laps and passed half race distance. I expected that the race would be declared and half-points awarded. However, the riders were brought back around to the grid…
It took some time before race team personnel were allowed on the grid, as riders sat on the grid with their tyres cooling… What ensued was a mad rush to put tyre-warmers on the bikes.
The rain then started falling harder and the grid looked like bedlam as teams rushed to get wets. Some bikes were rolled back into the pit-lane. After a lengthy delay, those riders were then waved out of pit exit and onto circuit, meanwhile riders on the grid then started protesting, as they were going to miss out on that lap to get a feel for the circuit, but then they were eventually waved out…
However, Lytras had not got out of pit-lane with the others, and it appeared as though the championship leader might be prevented from starting, but officials then allowed him to exit…. Then red flags came out again before riders made it back around to the grid for a re-start. The race was declared with half points awarded. That was some high drama…. And I think we have now probably had our last dry laps of the day as a weather front creeps in from the north-west.
Michelin Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|8m26.095
|269
|2
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1.196
|269
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+2.899
|268
|4
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+3.194
|274
|5
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+5.043
|267
|6
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+11.287
|272
|7
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+13.321
|267
|8
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+21.206
|261
|9
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+24.700
|265
|10
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|+25.551
|/
|11
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+26.046
|253
|12
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+35.355
|263
|13
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+35.744
|260
|14
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+51.340
|273
|15
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|+1m06.046
|266
|16
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|+1m14.055
|273
Michelin Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Pole
|R1
|Total
|1
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha
|8.5
|159.5
|2
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha
|9
|154
|3
|Tom BRAMICH
|Yamaha
|1
|10
|120
|4
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha
|3.5
|118.5
|5
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha
|7.5
|113.5
|6
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha
|7
|107
|7
|Mitch KUHNE
|Yamaha
|97
|8
|Olly SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|72
|9
|Tarbon WALKER
|Kawasaki
|4.5
|63.5
|10
|John QUINN
|Yamaha
|6
|58
|11
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha
|8
|55
|12
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha
|4
|51
|13
|Troy GUENTHER
|Yamaha
|51
|14
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda
|51
|15
|Luke SANDERS
|Yamaha
|41
|16
|Sean CONDON
|Yamaha
|39
|17
|Timothy LARGE
|Yamaha
|37
|18
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha
|5
|33
|19
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki
|3
|27
|20
|Tom EDWARDS
|Yamaha
|20
|21
|Brendan WILSON
|Yamaha
|6.5
|19.5
|22
|Jack HYDE
|Yamaha
|18
|23
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha
|2.5
|17.5
|24
|Chris QUINN
|Yamaha
|13
|25
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha
|12.5
|12.5
|26
|Harley SIDE
|Yamaha
|8
|27
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda
|5.5
|5.5
Supersport 300 Race Two
It was another busy battle up front as the normal par for the course in the Supersport 300 category and this time around the leading protagonists were Taiyo Aksu, Henry Snell, Sam Pezzetta, Cam Swain, Cam Dunker, Glenn Nelson, Brodie Gawith and Hayden Nelson.
At the last lap board Swain had his nose in front of Aksu but Pezzetta then moved through to the lead in Southern Loop on the final lap. Glenn Nelson then moved up to second and Snell pushed Aksu back to fourth. They chased each other hard around the back of the circuit but ultimately it was Henry Snell with his nose in front when it mattered, taking the chequered flag for his second victory of the weekend ahead of Cam Dunker and Glenn Nelson.
Cam Swan and Taiyo Aksu clashed on the final lap and both failed to finish.
The top six were covered by only 0.15 of a second…
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|14m50.481
|197
|2
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.064
|197
|3
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.074
|199
|4
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.132
|201
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.135
|195
|6
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+0.154
|201
|7
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.714
|193
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.405
|196
|9
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.462
|203
|10
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.540
|193
|11
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+14.562
|197
|12
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.624
|202
|13
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.796
|200
|14
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.844
|199
|15
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+15.191
|203
|16
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+21.635
|201
|17
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+21.790
|198
|18
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+34.298
|197
|19
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+44.572
|193
|20
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+44.615
|193
|DNF
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|DNF
|205
|DNF
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|DNF
|196
|DNF
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|DNF
|201
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|R1
|R2
|Total
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha
|20
|20
|273
|2
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha
|12
|18
|234
|3
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha
|25
|25
|218
|4
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha
|16
|214
|5
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha
|18
|16
|187
|6
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha
|17
|17
|163
|7
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki
|159
|8
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha
|13
|13
|157
|9
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha
|11
|15
|144
|10
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki
|137
|11
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha
|15
|118
|12
|Marianos NIKOLIS
|Yamaha
|81
|13
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha
|6
|7
|68
|14
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|60
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha
|53
|16
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki
|43
|17
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha
|10
|9
|42
|18
|Jack FAVELLE
|Yamaha
|42
|19
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha
|2
|6
|40
|20
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha
|39
|21
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha
|37
|22
|Nate O’NEILL
|Yamaha
|37
|23
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha
|7
|8
|36
|24
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha
|35
|25
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha
|34
|26
|Jayden MARTIN
|Yamaha
|34
|27
|Tristan VERCOE
|Kawasaki
|26
|28
|Zac JOHNSON
|Kawasaki
|26
|29
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki
|14
|26
|30
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha
|9
|12
|21
|31
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha
|8
|11
|19
|32
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha
|14
|14
|33
|Casey MIDDLETON
|Kawasaki
|3
|10
|13
|34
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha
|5
|5
|10
|35
|Daley MILLS
|Kawasaki
|2
|8
|36
|Stephany KAPILAWI-JAMES
|Kawasaki
|4
|4
|8
|37
|Mark ORGAN
|Kawasaki
|6
|38
|Steve DOUGHERTY
|Yamaha
|6
|39
|Jake SENIOR
|Yamaha
|4
|40
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki
|1
|3
|4
|41
|Brock QUINLAN
|Kawasaki
|1
|1
Live Broadcast Information
On Sunday, both SBS and Stan Sport will air a highlights package from 1300-1500 that will show the opening two Australian Superbike and Supersport races in replay, before then airing the final Superbike encounter of the weekend live. We believe that the Supersport 300 category will not get TV air-time.
Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule
|Saturday November 19
|1050
|WorldSBK FP3
|30 min
|1140
|ASBK SBK Race One
|12 laps
|1225
|WorldSSP Superpole
|20 min
|1310
|WorldSBK Superpole
|15 min
|1340
|Pit Walk / Pillion Rides
|30 min
|1430
|WorldSSP Race One
|18 laps
|1515
|Safety Car Laps
|20 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race One
|22 laps
|1720
|ASBK SS Race Two
|10 laps
|Sunday November 20
|0850
|Pillion Rides
|20 min
|0920
|ASBK SS300 Race Three
|8 laps
|0950
|ASBK SBK Race Two
|12 laps
|1030
|WorldSBK Warm Up
|15 min
|1055
|WorldSSP Warm Up
|15 min
|1130
|ASBK SS Race Three
|10 laps
|1205
|Pit Walk / ASBK SS Trophy Presentation
|30 min
|1300
|WorldSBK Superpole Race
|10 laps
|1340
|ASBK SBK Race Three
|12 laps
|1430
|WorldSSP Race Two
|18 laps
|1505
|Safety Car Laps / ASBK SS & SBK Presentations
|25 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race Two
|22 laps