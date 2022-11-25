ASBK 2022

The Bend finale – Friday Practice Results / Report

Track temperatures was nudging 50-degrees Celsius (about 125 Fahrenheit), by the time Superbike competitors hit the track for their third and final 25-minute free practice session today at The Bend.

Jack Miller had made significant progress in the FP2 session. He had reported that he could feel a slight vibration from the bike at times and Pirelli technicians had suggested he try the SC2 front in this FP3 session. His Thriller Motorsports team-mate Josh Hook hadn’t fared quite so well in FP2, a high-side due to an electronics glitch smacking the reigning FIM World Endurance Champion onto the deck. His Fireblade sustained some damage that the team are working hard to repair but it looked unlikely he would be on track in this session. Later on Hooky told us that he believed he had broken his scaphoid so that would put him out for the weekend.

Both YRT men were hot to trot, banging in 1m51s on their first flying laps, a 1m51.750 to Mike Jones his best lap of the day, and a 1m51.899 to Halliday, who had topped the earlier FP2 session with an even faster 1m51.518.

Herfoss then went top with a 1m51.661 but not for long as Jones responded with a 1m51.377. It was not until almost ten-minutes later when Cru Halliday got wound up again to drop in the quickest time of the weekend thus far, a 1m50.969 under the existing race lap record, but a few tenths away from Wayne Maxwell’s 1m50.520 qualifying lap record. That meant we had a YRT 1-2 at the top of the time-sheets with ten minutes remaining in the 25-minute session.

Bryan Staring was on a hot one, fractionally under at the first split but then went down at turn six. He eventually remounted and headed back to the pits under his own steam. To add further insult to the DesmoSport Ducati squad Broc Pearson then went down at turn 12.

Jack Miller then got wound up…. Under at the first split, almost lineball through the second, but then lost a few tenths in the third sector before going down at the penultimate corner.

A red flag was then produced to recover crashed bikes which momentarily halted any further progress. Arthur Sissis was also on a hot one, more than a tenth under at the first split.

Riders then returned to pitlane and waited for pit-lane to open for the remaining five-minutes in the session. The order at that juncture was Halliday leading the way from Jones, Herfoss P3 ahead of Maxwell and Sissis. Falzon had worked his way up to P6 ahead of Allerton and West, Josh Waters P9 and Broc Pearson rounded out the top ten ahead of Jed Metcher.

The delay was less than ten-minutes before pit-lane opened again and most of the field wasted no time in getting back out on track. Red first sectors were lighting up the timing screens everywhere…. But few were carrying that speed through the remaining sectors.. One that did was Arthur Sissis, who split the YRT men to make it a Yamaha 1-2-3 with less than a minute to go on the shot clock. Herfoss and Maxwell also improved their best to go P4 and P5 respectively, Maxwell then went P3 briefly before Mike Jones ended the session on a 1m51.191 to push Maxwell back to P4.

Jack Miller’s late crash prevented him from putting any late time attack and thus he ended the session in P14 but that does not correlate to his potential speed here this weekend and his time from P2 placed him eighth on combined times for the day outright.

This afternoon we saw the hottest temperatures that we are expecting this weekend, however, while today started out cool it will not be like that tomorrow as overnight temperatures are only expected to go down to 18, before a projected top of around 30-degrees, with a chance of a thunderstorm to turn things balmy on Saturday afternoon… Sunday race day is expected to be much cooler with a forecast of only 21 and a very slight chance of an occasional shower.

For reference the qualifying record here at The Bend is a 1m50.520 and the race lap record a 1m50.972, both set by Wayne Maxwell here last year.

Superbike FP3 Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m50.969 292 2 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.153 301 3 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 +0.222 295 4 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R +0.276 297 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR +0.650 297 6 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R +0.850 299 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR +0.929 293 8 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.075 298 9 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR +1.186 299 10 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.396 293 11 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.625 284 12 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R +1.895 294 13 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 +1.895 288 14 Jack MILLER Ducati V4R +1.947 299 15 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R +1.972 295 16 Joel KELSO BMW M RR +2.195 300 17 Marcel SHROETTER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.327 295 18 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 +2.777 293 19 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R +4.130 290 20 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R +4.168 289 21 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10R +4.220 292 22 Travis WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R1 +5.250 285 23 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXR +6.147 281 24 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 +7.449 279 25 Sloan FROST BMW M RR +7.493 286 26 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR +7.826 278 27 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R +9.020 281

Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bke Time 1 Cru HALLIDAY Yamaha YZF-R1 1m50.969 2 Arthur SISSIS Yamaha YZF-R1 1m51.122 3 Mike JONES Yamaha YZF-R1 1m51.191 4 Wayne MAXWELL Ducati V4R 1m51.245 5 Troy HERFOSS Honda CBR RR 1m51.619 6 Josh WATERS Ducati V4R 1m51.819 7 Glenn ALLERTON BMW M RR 1m51.898 8 Jack MILLER Ducati V4R 1m51.976 9 Daniel FALZON Yamaha YZF-R1 1m52.044 10 Senna AGIUS Honda CBR RR 1m52.155 11 Anthony WEST Yamaha YZF-R1 1m52.365 12 Billy McCONNELL Yamaha YZF-R1 1m52.594 13 Broc PEARSON Ducati V4R 1m52.673 14 Bryan STARING Ducati V4R 1m52.796 15 Jed METCHER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m52.864 16 Joel KELSO BMW M RR 1m53.164 17 Marcel SHROETTER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m53.296 18 Max STAUFFER Yamaha YZF-R1 1m53.746 19 Josh HOOK Honda CBR RR 1m54.667 20 Matt WALTERS Kawasaki ZX10R 1m55.099 21 Beau BEATON Ducati V4R 1m55.137 22 Ben BURKE Kawasaki ZX10R 1m55.189 23 Travis WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R1 1m56.219 24 Brendan McINTYRE Suzuki GSXR 1m57.116 25 Chandler COOPER Honda CBR RR 1m57.300 26 Michael KEMP Yamaha YZF-R1 1m58.418 27 Nathan SPITERI BMW M RR 1m58.440 28 Sloan FROST BMW M RR 1m58.462 29 Paris HARDWICK Kawasaki ZX10R 1m59.097 30 Michael EDWARDS Yamaha YZF-R1 2m02.292

Supersport Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Thomas BRAMICH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m56.182 2 Harrison VOIGHT Yamaha YZF-R6 1m56.403 3 Ty LYNCH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m57.142 4 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m57.399 5 Dallas SKEER Yamaha YZF-R6 1m57.560 6 John LYTRAS Yamaha YZF-R6 1m57.970 7 Scott NICHOLSON Yamaha YZF-R6 1m58.282 8 Jake FARNSWORTH Yamaha YZF-R6 1m58.654 9 Jack PASSFIELD Yamaha YZF-R6 1m58.787 10 Rhys BELLING Yamaha YZF-R6 1m59.363 11 Tom DRANE Yamaha YZF-R6 1m59.800 12 Jack FAVELLE Honda CBR RR 2m00.192 13 Declan CARBERRY Suzuki GSXR 2m00.269 14 Tarbon WALKER Yamaha YZF-R6 2m00.891 15 Cody WYMAN Yamaha YZF-R6 2m01.432 16 Bronson PICKETT Yamaha YZF-R6 2m01.743 17 Luca DURNING Yamaha YZF-R6 2m01.831 18 Noel MAHON Yamaha YZF-R6 2m02.001 19 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R6 2m02.058 20 Morgan McLAREN-WOOD Yamaha YZF-R6 2m02.643 21 John QUINN Yamaha YZF-R6 2m04.282

Dunlop Supersport 300 Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.604 2 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.783 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.885 4 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.975 5 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.341 6 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.589 7 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.901 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.410 9 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.488 10 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.546 11 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.718 12 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.969 13 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.865 14 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.556 15 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.986 16 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m15.603 17 Tara MORRISON Kawasaki Ninja 2m16.295 18 Joshua NEWMAN KTM RC 2m17.042 19 Jordan WHITE Kawasaki Ninja 2m17.554 20 Brock QUINLAN Yamaha YZF-R3 2m18.411

Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.675 2 Hayden NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m10.909 3 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.199 4 Sam PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.457 5 Cameron SWAIN Yamaha YZF-R3 2m:11.531 6 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.884 7 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 2m11.937 8 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.388 9 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 2m12.931 10 Cooper ROWNTREE Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.164 11 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.331 12 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.733 13 Luke JHONSTON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m13.907 14 Ryder GILBERT Yamaha YZF-R3 2m14.790 15 Jordan SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m15.033 16 Mitchell SIMPSON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m15.105 17 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R3 2m16.757 18 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 2m17.321 19 Brock QUINLAN Yamaha YZF-R3 2m17.814 20 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R3 2m21.355 21 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R3 2m22.567

bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time 1 Ryan LARKIN

Yamaha YZF-R15 2m29.878 2 Marcus HAMOD Yamaha YZF-R15 2m31.317 3 Teerin FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R15 2m31.434 4 Cameron RENDE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m31.660 5 Valentino KNEZOVIC Yamaha YZF-R15 2m31.689 6 Alexander CODEY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m31.929 7 Bodie PAIGE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m31.946 8 Hudson THOMPSON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m32.154 9 Rikki HENRY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m32.762 10 Hunter CORNEY Yamaha YZF-R15 2m32.852 11 Sam DRANE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m32.953 12 Harrison WATTS Yamaha YZF-R15 2m33.204 13 Levi RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R15 2m33.345 14 James WEAVER Yamaha YZF-R15 2m34.426 15 Ella McCAUSLAND Yamaha YZF-R15 2m34.496 16 William HUNT Yamaha YZF-R15 2m35.007 17 John PELGRAVE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m35.307 18 Nixon FROST Yamaha YZF-R15 2m35.433 19 Abbie CAMERON Yamaha YZF-R15 2m36.903 20 Toby JAMES Yamaha YZF-R15 2m39.625 21 Jed FYFFE Yamaha YZF-R15 2m42.715 22 Elijah ANDREW Yamaha YZF-R15 2m46.393

Superbike Masters Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Class Bike Time 1 Aaron MORRIS P5F1 Suzuki 1200 2m02.108 2 William STRUGNELL P6F7 Suzuki 750 2m03.134 3 David JOHNSON P5UN Suzuki 1100 2m04.276 4 Aaiden COOTE P6F7 Honda 750 2m06.492 5 Murray CLARK P6F1 Suzuki 1100 2m07.788 6 Joshua MATHERS P6F13 Yamaha 1000 2m08.890 7 Corey FORDE P5F1 Suzuki 1260 2m09.664 8 Phillip BURKE P6F7 Honda 750 2m11.497 9 John ALLEN P5F1 Yamaha 750 2m11.574 10 Craig DITCHBURN P5F1 Yamaha 750 2m13.976 11 Brad PHELAN P5UN Suzuki 1100 2m15.702 12 Mathew FYFFE P6F7 Honda 750 2m16.132 13 Richard EASTON P6UN Suzuki 750 2m18.841 14 Michael MOLONEY P5UN Suzuki 1100 2m18.925 15 Scott WEBSTER P5F1 Suzuki 1200 2m19.456 16 Phillip BEVAN P6F7 Suzuki 1260 2m20.041 17 Laurie FYFFE P5F1 Harris 1200 2m20.107 18 Denis ACKLAND P5UN Kawasaki 1000 2m22.068 19 Steven HARLEY P6F13 Bimota 1000 2m22.547 20 Albert TEHENNEPE P6F7 Suzuki 750 2m23.555 21 Damion DAVIS P5F1 Suzuki 750 2m23.624 22 Jason DAWSON P5UN Suzuki 1100 2m26.204 23 Ross DOBSON P5UN Suzuki 1290 2m26.598 24 Karen WEBB P6UN Suzuki 750 2m30.549 25 Patrick POVOLNY P5UN Suzuki 1100 2m30.573 26 Stacey HEANEY P5F1 Honda 750 2m34.914 27 Neville MacINTYRE P6F7 Honda 750 2m38.641 28 Darren LARK P5UN Suzuki 1166 2m44.686

Sidecars Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Ride Bike Time 1 Phillip UNDERWOOD Suzuki 1000 2m10.991 2 Des HARVEY / Stephen MARSHALL RHR 1000 2m14.800 3 Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY Suzuki 1000 2m15.681 4 Jamie TURNER / Shelby TURNER Suzuki 1000 2m18.194 5 Stuart GORRIE / Bradley GORRIE Shelbourne 600 2m20.180 6 Michael ALTON / Christine CLANCY Suzuki 600 2m20.896 7 Jeffery BROWN / Paris HALSEY JBR 1000 2m20.939 8 Robert TAYLOR / Dean NAPIER Suzuki 1000 2m22.173 9 Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE Shelbourne 600 2m22.556 10 Sam WATSON / Eamon HEGARTY Suzuki 600 2m23.096 11 Stephen JONES / Rebeeca BOGGIANO Suzuki 600 2m23.141 12 Morgan MARSHALL / Dion MARSHALL Suzuki 1000 2m26.098 13 Grant HOWARTH / Scott DESLANDES Honda 600 2m30.466 14 John COOPER / Diane BOUGHEN NSR 1000 2m47.071 15 Antony SHANKS / Jason WHITFIELD Honda 600 2m47.943

The Bend ASBK Schedule