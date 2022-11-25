ASBK 2022
The Bend finale – Friday Practice Results / Report
Track temperatures was nudging 50-degrees Celsius (about 125 Fahrenheit), by the time Superbike competitors hit the track for their third and final 25-minute free practice session today at The Bend.
Jack Miller had made significant progress in the FP2 session. He had reported that he could feel a slight vibration from the bike at times and Pirelli technicians had suggested he try the SC2 front in this FP3 session. His Thriller Motorsports team-mate Josh Hook hadn’t fared quite so well in FP2, a high-side due to an electronics glitch smacking the reigning FIM World Endurance Champion onto the deck. His Fireblade sustained some damage that the team are working hard to repair but it looked unlikely he would be on track in this session. Later on Hooky told us that he believed he had broken his scaphoid so that would put him out for the weekend.
Both YRT men were hot to trot, banging in 1m51s on their first flying laps, a 1m51.750 to Mike Jones his best lap of the day, and a 1m51.899 to Halliday, who had topped the earlier FP2 session with an even faster 1m51.518.
Herfoss then went top with a 1m51.661 but not for long as Jones responded with a 1m51.377. It was not until almost ten-minutes later when Cru Halliday got wound up again to drop in the quickest time of the weekend thus far, a 1m50.969 under the existing race lap record, but a few tenths away from Wayne Maxwell’s 1m50.520 qualifying lap record. That meant we had a YRT 1-2 at the top of the time-sheets with ten minutes remaining in the 25-minute session.
Bryan Staring was on a hot one, fractionally under at the first split but then went down at turn six. He eventually remounted and headed back to the pits under his own steam. To add further insult to the DesmoSport Ducati squad Broc Pearson then went down at turn 12.
Jack Miller then got wound up…. Under at the first split, almost lineball through the second, but then lost a few tenths in the third sector before going down at the penultimate corner.
A red flag was then produced to recover crashed bikes which momentarily halted any further progress. Arthur Sissis was also on a hot one, more than a tenth under at the first split.
Riders then returned to pitlane and waited for pit-lane to open for the remaining five-minutes in the session. The order at that juncture was Halliday leading the way from Jones, Herfoss P3 ahead of Maxwell and Sissis. Falzon had worked his way up to P6 ahead of Allerton and West, Josh Waters P9 and Broc Pearson rounded out the top ten ahead of Jed Metcher.
The delay was less than ten-minutes before pit-lane opened again and most of the field wasted no time in getting back out on track. Red first sectors were lighting up the timing screens everywhere…. But few were carrying that speed through the remaining sectors.. One that did was Arthur Sissis, who split the YRT men to make it a Yamaha 1-2-3 with less than a minute to go on the shot clock. Herfoss and Maxwell also improved their best to go P4 and P5 respectively, Maxwell then went P3 briefly before Mike Jones ended the session on a 1m51.191 to push Maxwell back to P4.
Jack Miller’s late crash prevented him from putting any late time attack and thus he ended the session in P14 but that does not correlate to his potential speed here this weekend and his time from P2 placed him eighth on combined times for the day outright.
This afternoon we saw the hottest temperatures that we are expecting this weekend, however, while today started out cool it will not be like that tomorrow as overnight temperatures are only expected to go down to 18, before a projected top of around 30-degrees, with a chance of a thunderstorm to turn things balmy on Saturday afternoon… Sunday race day is expected to be much cooler with a forecast of only 21 and a very slight chance of an occasional shower.
For reference the qualifying record here at The Bend is a 1m50.520 and the race lap record a 1m50.972, both set by Wayne Maxwell here last year.
Superbike FP3 Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|Speed
|1
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m50.969
|292
|2
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.153
|301
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+0.222
|295
|4
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|+0.276
|297
|5
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|+0.650
|297
|6
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|+0.850
|299
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|+0.929
|293
|8
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.075
|298
|9
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda CBR RR
|+1.186
|299
|10
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.396
|293
|11
|Billy McCONNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.625
|284
|12
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|+1.895
|294
|13
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+1.895
|288
|14
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati V4R
|+1.947
|299
|15
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|+1.972
|295
|16
|Joel KELSO
|BMW M RR
|+2.195
|300
|17
|Marcel SHROETTER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.327
|295
|18
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+2.777
|293
|19
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+4.130
|290
|20
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|+4.168
|289
|21
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+4.220
|292
|22
|Travis WYMAN
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+5.250
|285
|23
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXR
|+6.147
|281
|24
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|+7.449
|279
|25
|Sloan FROST
|BMW M RR
|+7.493
|286
|26
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW M RR
|+7.826
|278
|27
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|+9.020
|281
Superbike Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bke
|Time
|1
|Cru HALLIDAY
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m50.969
|2
|Arthur SISSIS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m51.122
|3
|Mike JONES
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m51.191
|4
|Wayne MAXWELL
|Ducati V4R
|1m51.245
|5
|Troy HERFOSS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m51.619
|6
|Josh WATERS
|Ducati V4R
|1m51.819
|7
|Glenn ALLERTON
|BMW M RR
|1m51.898
|8
|Jack MILLER
|Ducati V4R
|1m51.976
|9
|Daniel FALZON
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m52.044
|10
|Senna AGIUS
|Honda CBR RR
|1m52.155
|11
|Anthony WEST
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m52.365
|12
|Billy McCONNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m52.594
|13
|Broc PEARSON
|Ducati V4R
|1m52.673
|14
|Bryan STARING
|Ducati V4R
|1m52.796
|15
|Jed METCHER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m52.864
|16
|Joel KELSO
|BMW M RR
|1m53.164
|17
|Marcel SHROETTER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m53.296
|18
|Max STAUFFER
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m53.746
|19
|Josh HOOK
|Honda CBR RR
|1m54.667
|20
|Matt WALTERS
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m55.099
|21
|Beau BEATON
|Ducati V4R
|1m55.137
|22
|Ben BURKE
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m55.189
|23
|Travis WYMAN
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m56.219
|24
|Brendan McINTYRE
|Suzuki GSXR
|1m57.116
|25
|Chandler COOPER
|Honda CBR RR
|1m57.300
|26
|Michael KEMP
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|1m58.418
|27
|Nathan SPITERI
|BMW M RR
|1m58.440
|28
|Sloan FROST
|BMW M RR
|1m58.462
|29
|Paris HARDWICK
|Kawasaki ZX10R
|1m59.097
|30
|Michael EDWARDS
|Yamaha YZF-R1
|2m02.292
Supersport Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Thomas BRAMICH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m56.182
|2
|Harrison VOIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m56.403
|3
|Ty LYNCH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m57.142
|4
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m57.399
|5
|Dallas SKEER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m57.560
|6
|John LYTRAS
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m57.970
|7
|Scott NICHOLSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m58.282
|8
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m58.654
|9
|Jack PASSFIELD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m58.787
|10
|Rhys BELLING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m59.363
|11
|Tom DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|1m59.800
|12
|Jack FAVELLE
|Honda CBR RR
|2m00.192
|13
|Declan CARBERRY
|Suzuki GSXR
|2m00.269
|14
|Tarbon WALKER
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|2m00.891
|15
|Cody WYMAN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|2m01.432
|16
|Bronson PICKETT
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|2m01.743
|17
|Luca DURNING
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|2m01.831
|18
|Noel MAHON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|2m02.001
|19
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|2m02.058
|20
|Morgan McLAREN-WOOD
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|2m02.643
|21
|John QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R6
|2m04.282
Dunlop Supersport 300 Friday Practice Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m10.604
|2
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m10.783
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m10.885
|4
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m10.975
|5
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m11.341
|6
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m11.589
|7
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m11.901
|8
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m12.410
|9
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m12.488
|10
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m12.546
|11
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m12.718
|12
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m12.969
|13
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m13.865
|14
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m14.556
|15
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m14.986
|16
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m15.603
|17
|Tara MORRISON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|2m16.295
|18
|Joshua NEWMAN
|KTM RC
|2m17.042
|19
|Jordan WHITE
|Kawasaki Ninja
|2m17.554
|20
|Brock QUINLAN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m18.411
Yamaha Finance R3 Cup Friday Practice Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m10.675
|2
|Hayden NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m10.909
|3
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m11.199
|4
|Sam PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m11.457
|5
|Cameron SWAIN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m:11.531
|6
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m11.884
|7
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m11.937
|8
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m12.388
|9
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m12.931
|10
|Cooper ROWNTREE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m13.164
|11
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m13.331
|12
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m13.733
|13
|Luke JHONSTON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m13.907
|14
|Ryder GILBERT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m14.790
|15
|Jordan SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m15.033
|16
|Mitchell SIMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m15.105
|17
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m16.757
|18
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m17.321
|19
|Brock QUINLAN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m17.814
|20
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m21.355
|21
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|2m22.567
bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup Friday Practice Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Ryan LARKIN
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m29.878
|2
|Marcus HAMOD
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m31.317
|3
|Teerin FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m31.434
|4
|Cameron RENDE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m31.660
|5
|Valentino KNEZOVIC
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m31.689
|6
|Alexander CODEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m31.929
|7
|Bodie PAIGE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m31.946
|8
|Hudson THOMPSON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m32.154
|9
|Rikki HENRY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m32.762
|10
|Hunter CORNEY
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m32.852
|11
|Sam DRANE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m32.953
|12
|Harrison WATTS
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m33.204
|13
|Levi RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m33.345
|14
|James WEAVER
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m34.426
|15
|Ella McCAUSLAND
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m34.496
|16
|William HUNT
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m35.007
|17
|John PELGRAVE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m35.307
|18
|Nixon FROST
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m35.433
|19
|Abbie CAMERON
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m36.903
|20
|Toby JAMES
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m39.625
|21
|Jed FYFFE
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m42.715
|22
|Elijah ANDREW
|Yamaha YZF-R15
|2m46.393
Superbike Masters Friday Practice Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Class
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Aaron MORRIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1200
|2m02.108
|2
|William STRUGNELL
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|2m03.134
|3
|David JOHNSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|2m04.276
|4
|Aaiden COOTE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|2m06.492
|5
|Murray CLARK
|P6F1
|Suzuki 1100
|2m07.788
|6
|Joshua MATHERS
|P6F13
|Yamaha 1000
|2m08.890
|7
|Corey FORDE
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1260
|2m09.664
|8
|Phillip BURKE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|2m11.497
|9
|John ALLEN
|P5F1
|Yamaha 750
|2m11.574
|10
|Craig DITCHBURN
|P5F1
|Yamaha 750
|2m13.976
|11
|Brad PHELAN
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|2m15.702
|12
|Mathew FYFFE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|2m16.132
|13
|Richard EASTON
|P6UN
|Suzuki 750
|2m18.841
|14
|Michael MOLONEY
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|2m18.925
|15
|Scott WEBSTER
|P5F1
|Suzuki 1200
|2m19.456
|16
|Phillip BEVAN
|P6F7
|Suzuki 1260
|2m20.041
|17
|Laurie FYFFE
|P5F1
|Harris 1200
|2m20.107
|18
|Denis ACKLAND
|P5UN
|Kawasaki 1000
|2m22.068
|19
|Steven HARLEY
|P6F13
|Bimota 1000
|2m22.547
|20
|Albert TEHENNEPE
|P6F7
|Suzuki 750
|2m23.555
|21
|Damion DAVIS
|P5F1
|Suzuki 750
|2m23.624
|22
|Jason DAWSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|2m26.204
|23
|Ross DOBSON
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1290
|2m26.598
|24
|Karen WEBB
|P6UN
|Suzuki 750
|2m30.549
|25
|Patrick POVOLNY
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1100
|2m30.573
|26
|Stacey HEANEY
|P5F1
|Honda 750
|2m34.914
|27
|Neville MacINTYRE
|P6F7
|Honda 750
|2m38.641
|28
|Darren LARK
|P5UN
|Suzuki 1166
|2m44.686
Sidecars Friday Practice Combined Times
|Pos
|Ride
|Bike
|Time
|1
|Phillip UNDERWOOD
|Suzuki 1000
|2m10.991
|2
|Des HARVEY / Stephen MARSHALL
|RHR 1000
|2m14.800
|3
|Patrick CLANCY / Stephen BONNEY
|Suzuki 1000
|2m15.681
|4
|Jamie TURNER / Shelby TURNER
|Suzuki 1000
|2m18.194
|5
|Stuart GORRIE / Bradley GORRIE
|Shelbourne 600
|2m20.180
|6
|Michael ALTON / Christine CLANCY
|Suzuki 600
|2m20.896
|7
|Jeffery BROWN / Paris HALSEY
|JBR 1000
|2m20.939
|8
|Robert TAYLOR / Dean NAPIER
|Suzuki 1000
|2m22.173
|9
|Darryl RAYNER / Kathryn WARNE
|Shelbourne 600
|2m22.556
|10
|Sam WATSON / Eamon HEGARTY
|Suzuki 600
|2m23.096
|11
|Stephen JONES / Rebeeca BOGGIANO
|Suzuki 600
|2m23.141
|12
|Morgan MARSHALL / Dion MARSHALL
|Suzuki 1000
|2m26.098
|13
|Grant HOWARTH / Scott DESLANDES
|Honda 600
|2m30.466
|14
|John COOPER / Diane BOUGHEN
|NSR 1000
|2m47.071
|15
|Antony SHANKS / Jason WHITFIELD
|Honda 600
|2m47.943
The Bend ASBK Schedule
|Saturday 26th November
|8.30
|8.45
|R3 Cup
|Q1
|15 mins
|8.55
|9.20
|Supersport
|Q1
|25 mins
|9.30
|9.45
|bLU cRU
|Q1
|15 mins
|9.55
|10.30
|Superbike
|TP
|35 mins
|10.40
|11.00
|Supersport 300
|Q1
|20 mins
|11.10
|11.25
|Sidecars
|Q
|15 mins
|11.35
|11.50
|Superbike Masters
|Q
|15 mins
|12.00
|12.15
|R3 Cup
|Q2
|15 mins
|12.25
|12.50
|Supersport
|Q2
|25 mins
|12.50
|13.30
|Lunch – ASBK Pillion Ride & ASBK Autographs
|40 mins
|13.30
|13.50
|Supersport 300
|Q2
|20 mins
|14.00
|14.20
|Sidecars
|R1
|5 Laps
|14.30
|14.45
|bLU cRU
|Q2
|15 mins
|14.55
|15.10
|Superbike
|Q1
|15 mins
|15.10
|15.25
|ASBK TV Activity
|ASBK.TV
|15 mins
|15.25
|15.40
|Superbike
|Q2
|15 mins
|15.50
|16.10
|Supersport 300
|R1
|7 Laps
|16.20
|16.40
|Superbike Masters
|R1
|5 Laps
|16.50
|17.10
|bLU cRU
|R1
|5 Laps
|17.20
|17.40
|Sidecars
|R2
|5 Laps
|17.50
|18.10
|R3 Cup
|R1
|6 Laps
|Sunday 27th November
|8.00
|8.05
|Supersport 300 & R3 Cup
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.15
|8.20
|Supersport
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.30
|8.35
|bLU cRU
|WUP
|5 mins
|8.40
|8.50
|Superbike
|WUP
|10 mins
|9.00
|9.05
|Superbike Masters
|WUP
|5 mins
|9.15
|9.35
|R3 Cup
|6 Laps
|9.45
|10.15
|Supersport
|R1
|9 Laps
|10.25
|10.45
|bLU cRU
|R2
|5 Laps
|10.55
|11.35
|Superbike
|R1
|11 Laps
|11.45
|12.05
|Supersport 300
|R2
|7 Laps
|12.15
|12.35
|Superbike Masters
|R2
|5 Laps
|12.35
|13.05
|Lunch – ASBK Pitlane Walk & Drag Bike Demo
|30 mins
|13.05
|13.25
|Supersport 300
|R3
|7 Laps
|13.35
|14.05
|Supersport
|R2
|9 Laps
|14.15
|14.35
|bLU cRU
|R3
|5 Laps
|14.45
|15.25
|Superbike
|R2
|11 Laps
|15.35
|15.55
|R3 Cup
|R3
|6 Laps
|16.05
|16.25
|Superbike Masters
|R3
|5 Laps
|16.35
|16.55
|Sidecars
|R3
|5 Laps