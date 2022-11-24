2022 ASBK Finale

Trev: Here with Wayne on the Pit Straight at The Bend as we get ready for the weekend. Wayne your year went pretty well, there was a couple of technical glitches a couple of times with the bike, but last weekend, was that just down to you?

Wayne Maxwell: “Yeha a little bit, obviously in the rain in the first race, was just a mistake I made. Then we had another issue as I went into Honda Corner there with the bike, so that’s another one. I was fuming because I thought I’d been hit from behind, so anyway look it’s just the way it rolls sometimes.

“Unfortunately when it’s not going your way it’s just how it is, but on a positive note we’ve ticked a few boxes this year that we haven’t been able to tick, that people wouldn’t have thought we would be able to tick. To do the fastest ever lap of Morgan Park, win there, be fast everywhere. We’ve been good, we’ve raced in Darwin with Covid and managed to be competitive, so really it’s been a difficult challenge for sure – and the disappointing part for me is that I am pretty much still the fastest guy out there but we haven’t been able to put it together.”

Trev: So there was a bike problem that led to that incident at turn four…

Wayne Maxwell: “Yeah, as we went into turn four we had a weird issue, where it asked for the first gear command on the auto-blipper, but for sure I didn’t touch the gear lever I don’t think and it never left second gear, so that’s a weird one we’ve never had before. So if you watch the footage close enough, the bike lunges forward right at the last bit and then the rear just came around, I was off the thing before I even tagged Troy.”

Trev: Definitely could see the rear coming around, but as for the rest, we couldn’t really tell from the footage. I guess the operating plan for the weekend is to go out and win everything?

Wayne Maxwell: “Definitely, I don’t feel any pressure because I have been doing this a really long time. I’ve achieved everything and won at every track, where I really feel if Michael wants to feel like he’s the guy and the champion, he hasn’t been able to win at Phillip Island, hasn’t been able to win here. He really needs to start to lift and show he’s the champion, because you take our DNFs out of it, and he hasn’t been a dominant guy.”

Trev: Fair enough, thanks Wayne.

The Bend ASBK Schedule