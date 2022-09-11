2022 British Superbike Championship

Round Eight – Snetterton – Saturday

British Superbike Qualifying

Christian Iddon claimed his first pole position of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season at Snetterton, mastering the wet and changing conditions to award Suzuki the leading position after Superpicks Qualifying.

It was a disappointing start to qualifying for Jason O’Halloran as the McAMS Yamaha rider was pushed out of the riders progressing into Q2 after the final laps. Likewise, Leon Haslam missed out on a position in Q2 as he has a challenge ahead if he is to qualify for the Showdown.

When Q2 got underway, Danny Kent’s bike had a technical problem, leaving oil on circuit that necessitated a red flag and then the session restarted in wet conditions for 12 minutes.

Iddon managed the conditions to set the pace, despite Kyle Ryde edging to within 0.164s of the pole position on his final lap of the session. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider holds eighth place in the standings ahead of this afternoon’s opening eBay Sprint Race.

Tommy Bridewell completes the front row for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team; also vying to confirm his position in the Showdown this weekend, he eased Glenn Irwin into fourth to head the second row for Honda Racing UK.

Bradley Ray tipped off towards the end of the session, but the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider qualified fifth ahead of the opening race with Tarran Mackenzie completing the second row on the leading McAMS Yamaha.

Takumi Takahashi had another strong session in seventh place for Honda Racing UK to claim his best start of the season. Tom Sykes completed the second row on the first of the MCE Ducatis despite a crash at Wilson with six minutes remaining.

Peter Hickman earned ninth on the grid alongside Rory Skinner, another rider to crash out in the early stages of the session. Andrew Irwin and Josh Brookes completed the fourth row.

British Superbike Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Q1 Q2 1 Christian IDDON Suzuki – Buildbase Suzuki 1m54.591 2m06.645 2 Kyle RYDE Yamaha – Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 2m06.809 3 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati – Oxford Products Racing Ducati 2m06.922 4 Glenn IRWIN Honda – Honda Racing UK 2m07.563 5 Bradley RAY Yamaha – Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 2m07.757 6 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha 2m08.545 7 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda – Honda Racing UK 1m57.136 2m12.006 8 Tom SYKES Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team 2m12.013 9 Peter HICKMAN BMW – FHO Racing BMW 2m12.043 10 Rory SKINNER Kawasaki – Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki 2m12.396 11 Andrew IRWIN BMW – SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 2m13.068 12 Josh BROOKES Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team 2m13.459 13 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki – Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki 2m13.615 14 Chrissy ROUSE BMW – Crowe Performance BMW 1m57.722 2m14.321 15 Danny BUCHAN BMW – SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad 2m14.359 16 Dean HARRISON Kawasaki – DAO Racing Kawasaki 1m59.313 2m14.624 17 Danny KENT Suzuki – Buildbase Suzuki 1m59.584 18 Luke MOSSEY BMW – iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW 2m01.206 19 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha 2m01.732 20 Liam DELVES Kawasaki – Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 2m01.788 21 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki – VisionTrack Kawasaki 2m01.916 22 Josh OWENS Kawasaki – Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 2m04.061 23 Ryo MIZUNO Honda – Honda Racing UK 2m06.542 24 Storm STACEY Kawasaki – Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki 2m07.871 25 Ryan VICKERS BMW – FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports 2m12.764 26 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki – Specsavers Racing by Hawk 27 Tom NEAVE Honda – Honda Racing UK

British Superbike Sprint Race

Bradley Ray secured a resounding victory in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend at Snetterton. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider mastered the eBay Sprint Race to take the chequered flag with a 2.437s advantage.

The opening race of the weekend was preceded by a two-minutes silence on the grid, paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As the race got underway Ray took the lead, but on the opening lap, Danny Buchan had his Showdown chances made all the more difficult when he was involved in a crash with Ryan Vickers and Josh Owens at Agostini. The incident meant that the BMW Safety Car was deployed.

When the race resumed, Ray was leading the pack and the championship leader continued to try to break the pack, edging out an advantage that took him to his fifth victory of the season.

The jostle for the Showdown Title Fighter positions continued and defending champion Tarran Mackenzie fought his way through the pack after dropping places at the start, working his way through to second place by lap eight.

Mackenzie was able to fend off the challenges from Yamaha rival Kyle Ryde as the rider holding the most precarious position in the standings returned to the podium for the first time since Donington Park. Ryde moves into tomorrow’s decisive two races with a 30-point margin over Buchan in ninth place.

Christian Iddon had his best result of the season in fourth place for the Buildbase Suzuki team, he had been involved in the podium battle after starting from pole position.

Leon Haslam delivered an impressive performance to move up the order from 21st on the grid to finish the race in fifth place for the local VisionTrack Kawasaki team to keep his outside chances of a place in the Showdown alive.

Lee Jackson was sixth in the race, scoring valuable points that would confirm his place in the Showdown for the first time to ensure both Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki riders feature in the final title fight.

Tom Sykes was seventh on the leading MCE Ducati, holding off the challenges from Peter Hickman, who has dropped a position in the standings and Glenn Irwin.

Irwin had been battling for a top five position when he ran off track on lap seven, but also became the fifth rider to guarantee their place in the Showdown.

Danny Kent completed the top ten for Buildbase Suzuki, whilst there was disappointment for Tommy Bridewell as the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider appeared to suffer a technical problem. He briefly stopped on lap seven before continuing, but he was unable to score a point in his quest to be one of the Title Fighters in the Showdown.

Jason O’Halloran had suffered from a lack of dry time before the race after technical problems robbed him of dry laps on Friday, and then with FP3 neither wet nor dry, he was further unable to progress with set-up for the race. A wet Qualifying 1 further complicated matters, when a late change of tyres wasn’t quite enough for him to progress to the second session meaning he had to start from 17th on the grid. That meant the Aussie’s first laps in the dry this weekend were held in the race, and a strong start saw O’Halloran set a lap time quick enough to secure fourth on the grid for Sundayts second race. Progressing through the pack, he finished 12th.

Off the back of his second place finish, Tarran Mackenzie has moved into sixth in the championship standings and looks certain to confirm his Showdown position on Sunday.

Josh Brookes suffered from a poor start after some recent changes to his Ducati affected his acceleration from a standing start.

Five riders are confirmed in the Showdown and three Title Fighter positions remain available with six riders in mathematical contention ahead of the two races on Sunday.

British Superbike Sprint Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Bradley RAY Yamaha 22m37.386 2 Tarran MACKENZIE Yamaha +2.437 3 Kyle RYDE Yamaha +4.474 4 Christian IDDON Suzuki +4.894 5 Leon HASLAM Kawasaki +8.353 6 Lee JACKSON Kawasaki +9.264 7 Tom SYKES Ducati +10.146 8 Peter HICKMAN BMW +11.412 9 Glenn IRWIN Honda +12.713 10 Danny KENT Suzuki +13.273 11 Takumi TAKAHASHI Honda +13.461 12 Jason O’HALLORAN Yamaha +13.507 13 Josh BROOKES Ducati +13.685 14 Tom NEAVE Honda +21.494 15 Storm STACEY Kawasaki +24.794 16 Ryo MIZUNO Honda +32.913 17 Leon JEACOCK Suzuki +33.276 18 Liam DELVES Kawasaki +52.250 19 Tommy BRIDEWELL Ducati +59.070 Not Classifed DNF Andrew IRWIN BMW 2 Laps DNF Chrissy ROUSE BMW 6 Laps DNF Dean HARRISON Kawasaki 7 Laps DNF Danny BUCHAN BMW DNF DNF Josh OWENS Kawasaki DNF DNF Ryan VICKERS BMW DNF

British Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Bradley RAY (Yamaha) 397 2 Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha) 363 3 Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki) 241 4 Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki) 235 5 Glenn IRWIN (Honda) 221 6 Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha) 206 7 Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati) 201 8 Kyle RYDE (Yamaha) 194 9 Danny BUCHAN (BMW) 164 10 Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki) 154 11 Peter HICKMAN (BMW) 152 12 Christian IDDON (Suzuki) 110 13 Josh BROOKES (Ducati) 102 14 Andrew IRWIN (BMW) 94 15 Tom SYKES (Ducati) 90 16 Ryan VICKERS (BMW) 36 17 Danny KENT (Suzuki) 24 18 Tom NEAVE (Honda) 22 19 Storm STACEY (Kawasaki) 19 20 Chrissy ROUSE (BMW) 17 21 Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda) 15 22 Ryo MIZUNO (Honda) 13 23 Dan LINFOOT (BMW) 7 24 Josh OWENS (Kawasaki) 3

British Supersport Race One

Jack Kennedy coasted to his 12th win of the season as he beat Jamie van Sikkelerus by 8.737secs to put one hand on the championship trophy.

And as title rival Bradley Perie crashed out on the final lap, Kennedy is now in an even stronger position to lift the title tomorrow.

It was another solid win for the Mar-Train Racing rider, who grabbed the holeshot from pole and was never challenged as he powered to yet another win, beating Dutchman van Sikkelerus as Lee Johnston took third on his return to action.

Harry Truelove crossed the line fourth on the Appleyard Macadam Yamaha as Jack Scott was fifth, and first GP2 rider home.

Cameron Fraser emerged best of the rest of the GP2 runners as he finished second in class and 14th overall, one place ahead of the third GP2 bike of Harvey Claridge.

Tom Toparis finished a highly creditable ninth, half-a-second behind Astro JJR Triumph team-mate Rhys Irwin.

Kiwi Damon Rees finished 12th.

British Supersport Race One Results

Pos CL Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 SSP Jack KENNEDY Yamaha 18m51.217 2 SSP Jamie van SIKKELERUS Yamaha +8.737 3 SSP Lee JOHNSTON Yamaha +9.394 4 SSP Harry TRUELOVE Yamaha +12.430 5 GP2 Jack SCOTT One +13.566 6 SSP Luke JONES Ducati +15.295 7 SSP Luke STAPLEFORD Kawasaki +16.663 8 SSP Rhys IRWIN Triumph +23.144 9 SSP Tom TOPARIS Triumph +23.603 10 SSP Eugene McMANUS Kawasaki +25.453 11 SSP Ash BARNES Yamaha +25.649 12 SSP Damon REES Yamaha +28.937 13 SSP Scott SWANN Kawasaki +29.812 14 GP2 Cameron FRASER Chassis Factory +39.153 15 GP2 Harvey CLARIDGE Chassis Factory +39.189 16 SSP Josh WOOD Yamaha +50.335 17 GP2 Harry ROWLINGS BER Evo +50.836 18 SSP Caolán IRWIN Yamaha +51.700 19 SSP Max INGHAM Kawasaki +57.499 20 SSP Phil WAKEFIELD Yamaha +57.951 21 GP2 Jake ARCHER FTR +1m04.590 22 SSP Stephen THOMAS Triumph +1m11.818 23 GP2 Tomás de VRIES Chassis Factory +1m12.200 Not Classified DNF SSP Bradley PERIE Yamaha 2 Laps DNF SSP Jamie PERRIN Yamaha 5 Laps DNF GP2 Barry BURRELL Kramer 5 Laps

British Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha) 360 2 Bradley PERIE (Yamaha) 214 3 Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha) 212 4 Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki) 175 5 Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha) 143 6 Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha) 128 7 Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki) 104 8 Luke JONES (Ducati) 102 9 Damon REES (Yamaha) 84 10 Rhys IRWIN (Triumph) 83 11 Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki) 82 12 Ash BARNES (Yamaha) 52 13 Max INGHAM (Kawasaki) 47 14 Sam MUNRO (Yamaha) 37 15 Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha) 36 16 Mason LAW (Triumph) 34 17 Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha) 32 18 Josh DAY (Triumph) 26 19 Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki) 24 20 Scott SWANN (Kawasaki) 20 21 Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki) 19 22 Tom TOPARIS (Triumph) 19 23 Josh WOOD (Yamaha) 13 24 Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha) 11 25 Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha) 9 26 Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha) 7 27 Paul JORDAN (Yamaha) 7 28 Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha) 6 29 Stephen THOMAS (Triumph) 3 30 Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha) 2 31 David JONES (Ducati) 2 32 Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki) 2 33 Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha) 1 34 Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki) 1

GP2 Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jack SCOTT (One) 295 2 Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory) 232 3 Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory) 212 4 Jake ARCHER (FTR) 177 5 Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo) 140 6 Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory) 130 7 Barry BURRELL (Kramer) 119 8 Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory) 110 9 Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane) 54 10 Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory) 27 11 Charlie MORRIS (Ariane) 18 12 Lukas WIMMER (Kramer) 11

British Superstock 1000 Qualifying

Davey Todd continued his strong form into qualifying as the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles rider took pole with a best lap of 1min 49.574s.

FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen took second on the grid and will be joined on the front row by Dan Linfoot. Charlie Nesbitt will start from fourth, just ahead of points leader Billy McConnell.

Brayden Elliott will start Sunday’s race from sixth place on the grid ahead of countryman Levi Day who will start from tenth.

Victorian Mark Chiodo qualified 19th on his debut in the category on a Tamworth Yamaha backed YZF-R1.

British Superstock 1000 Qualifying Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Davey TODD Honda 1:49.574 2 Alex OLSEN BMW +0.267 3 Dan LINFOOT Honda +0.436 4 Charlie NESBITT Suzuki +0.488 5 Billy McCONNELL Honda +0.651 6 Brayden ELLIOTT Honda +0.658 7 Tom WARD Aprilia +1.050 8 Tim NEAVE Yamaha +1.384 9 Brent HARRAN Honda +1.431 10 Levi DAY Suzuki +1.589 11 Lewis ROLLO Honda +1.656 12 Richard KERR Honda +2.042 13 Shaun WINFIELD Honda +2.241 14 Bjorn ESTMENT Suzuki +2.327 15 Joe FRANCIS Kawasaki +2.420 16 Conor CUMMINS Honda +2.552 17 Ash BEECH Honda +2.695 18 Matt TRUELOVE Aprilia +2.920 19 Mark CHIODO Yamaha +2.952 20 Ben LUXTON BMW +3.033 21 Kade VERWEY BMW +3.468 22 TJ TOMS Kawasaki +3.490 23 Joe TALBOT Kawasaki +4.001 24 Sam COX BMW +4.945 25 Jorel BOERBOOM Kawasaki +5.280 26 Rob McNEALY BMW +5.562 27 Max STAINTON BMW +5.692 28 Max MORGAN Kawasaki +5.702 29 Luke VERWEY BMW +6.785 30 David BROOK Honda +7.004 31 Dave MACKAY Suzuki +7.336

British Junior Supersport Race One

Charlie Atkins closed in on points leader James McManus as he beat Kieran Kent by 0.597sec in the first race of the weekend.

The early leader slipped to second when Mikey Hardie hit the front a few laps into the race, but just when it looked like he had it in the bag he crashed out on lap six, handing the lead back to Atkins who held it the end.

Christian Smith finished third, some 18secs adrift of Kent as Abbz Thomas enjoyed an astonishing race, fighting through from 30th on the grid to finish fourth, just ahead of Harry Cook in fifth.

British Junior Supersport Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Charlie ATKINS Kawasaki 17m16.337 2 Kieran KENT Kawasaki +0.597 3 Christian SMITH Kawasaki +18.692 4 Abbz THOMAS Kawasaki +24.775 5 Harry COOK Yamaha +24.860 6 James McMANUS Kawasaki +25.076 7 Joe ELLIS Kawasaki +25.132 8 Fred McMULLAN Yamaha +25.878 9 Chris MOFFITT Kawasaki +26.477 10 Calum BEACH Kawasaki +26.829 11 Jack SMITH Kawasaki +27.324 12 Kieran SMITH Kawasaki +34.757 13 Cameron BROWN Kawasaki +37.473 14 Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT Kawasaki +37.843 15 Aaron MONK Kawasaki +59.338 16 Katie HAND Yamaha +1m04.358 17 Keo WALKER Kawasaki +1m04.379 18 Denise DAL ZOTTO Kawasaki 1 Lap 19 Charlie BARNES Kawasaki 1 Lap 20 Lewis SMART Kawasaki 1 Lap 21 Freddie BARNES Kawasaki 1 Lap 22 Jacob STEPHENSON Kawasaki 1 Lap 23 Jack KNIGHTS Kawasaki 1 Lap 24 Lissy WHITMORE Yamaha 1 Lap 25 Aaron LILLY Kawasaki 1 Lap 26 Scarlett ROBINSON Kawasaki 1 Lap Not Classifed DNF Jack KIRSCH Kawasaki 25.194 DNF Lewis JONES Kawasaki 25.521 DNF Finn SMART-WEEDEN Kawasaki 25.570 DNF Charlotte MARCUZZO Kawasaki 27.033 DNF Mikey HARDIE Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS Kawasaki 3 Laps DNF Jack ROACH Kawasaki 6 Laps

British Junior Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 James McMANUS (Kawasaki) 157 2 Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki) 152 3 Kieran KENT (Kawasaki) 135 4 Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki) 103 5 Jack ROACH (Kawasaki) 78 6 Jack KIRSCH (Kawasaki) 69 7 Lewis JONES (Kawasaki) 64 8 Harry COOK (Yamaha) 61 9 Abbz THOMAS (Kawasaki) 57 10 Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki) 52 11 Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki) 49 12 Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki) 45 13 Christian SMITH (Kawasaki) 43 14 Calum BEACH (Kawasaki) 39 15 Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki) 36 16 Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki) 26 17 Charlotte MARCUZZO (Kawasaki) 24 18 Lennon DOCHERTY (Kawasaki) 12 19 Luuk de RUITER (Yamaha) 12 20 Fred McMULLAN (Kawasaki) 8 21 Denise DAL ZOTTO (Kawasaki) 7 22 Lewis SMART (Kawasaki) 6 23 Keo WALKER (Kawasaki) 5 24 Jack SMITH (Kawasaki) 5 25 Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha) 4 26 Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT (Kawasaki) 4 27 Lewis LAKEY (Kawasaki) 3 28 Darragh O’MAHONY (Yamaha) 1 29 Katie HAND (Yamaha) 1 30 Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Kawasaki) 1 31 Aaron MONK (Kawasaki) 1

British Junior Superstock Qualifying

Australia’s Jacob Hatch took a surprise pole for this weekend’s race as he beat points leader Max Cook by 0.012sec with a best lap of 2min 07.947s.

After a hard-fought battle in the wet, Cook had to settle for second on the grid, lining up alongside Cameron Dawson. Cameron Hall leads the second row in fourth place, just ahead of Dan Brooks in fifth.

Kiwi Zak Fuller qualified 15th while Seth Crump will start from 19th on the grid.

British Junior Supertock Qualifying