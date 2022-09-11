2022 British Superbike Championship
Round Eight – Snetterton – Saturday
British Superbike Qualifying
Christian Iddon claimed his first pole position of the 2022 Bennetts British Superbike Championship season at Snetterton, mastering the wet and changing conditions to award Suzuki the leading position after Superpicks Qualifying.
It was a disappointing start to qualifying for Jason O’Halloran as the McAMS Yamaha rider was pushed out of the riders progressing into Q2 after the final laps. Likewise, Leon Haslam missed out on a position in Q2 as he has a challenge ahead if he is to qualify for the Showdown.
When Q2 got underway, Danny Kent’s bike had a technical problem, leaving oil on circuit that necessitated a red flag and then the session restarted in wet conditions for 12 minutes.
Iddon managed the conditions to set the pace, despite Kyle Ryde edging to within 0.164s of the pole position on his final lap of the session. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider holds eighth place in the standings ahead of this afternoon’s opening eBay Sprint Race.
Tommy Bridewell completes the front row for the Oxford Products Racing Ducati team; also vying to confirm his position in the Showdown this weekend, he eased Glenn Irwin into fourth to head the second row for Honda Racing UK.
Bradley Ray tipped off towards the end of the session, but the Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider qualified fifth ahead of the opening race with Tarran Mackenzie completing the second row on the leading McAMS Yamaha.
Takumi Takahashi had another strong session in seventh place for Honda Racing UK to claim his best start of the season. Tom Sykes completed the second row on the first of the MCE Ducatis despite a crash at Wilson with six minutes remaining.
Peter Hickman earned ninth on the grid alongside Rory Skinner, another rider to crash out in the early stages of the session. Andrew Irwin and Josh Brookes completed the fourth row.
British Superbike Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Q1
|Q2
|1
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki – Buildbase Suzuki
|1m54.591
|2m06.645
|2
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha – Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha
|2m06.809
|3
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati – Oxford Products Racing Ducati
|2m06.922
|4
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda – Honda Racing UK
|2m07.563
|5
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha – Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha
|2m07.757
|6
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
|2m08.545
|7
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda – Honda Racing UK
|1m57.136
|2m12.006
|8
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
|2m12.013
|9
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW – FHO Racing BMW
|2m12.043
|10
|Rory SKINNER
|Kawasaki – Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki
|2m12.396
|11
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW – SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad
|2m13.068
|12
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati – MCE Ducati Racing Team
|2m13.459
|13
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki – Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki
|2m13.615
|14
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW – Crowe Performance BMW
|1m57.722
|2m14.321
|15
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW – SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad
|2m14.359
|16
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki – DAO Racing Kawasaki
|1m59.313
|2m14.624
|17
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki – Buildbase Suzuki
|1m59.584
|18
|Luke MOSSEY
|BMW – iForce Lloyd & Jones BMW
|2m01.206
|19
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha – McAMS Yamaha
|2m01.732
|20
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki – Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki
|2m01.788
|21
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki – VisionTrack Kawasaki
|2m01.916
|22
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki – Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki
|2m04.061
|23
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda – Honda Racing UK
|2m06.542
|24
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki – Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki
|2m07.871
|25
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW – FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports
|2m12.764
|26
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki – Specsavers Racing by Hawk
|27
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda – Honda Racing UK
British Superbike Sprint Race
Bradley Ray secured a resounding victory in the opening Bennetts British Superbike Championship race of the weekend at Snetterton. The Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha rider mastered the eBay Sprint Race to take the chequered flag with a 2.437s advantage.
The opening race of the weekend was preceded by a two-minutes silence on the grid, paying tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
As the race got underway Ray took the lead, but on the opening lap, Danny Buchan had his Showdown chances made all the more difficult when he was involved in a crash with Ryan Vickers and Josh Owens at Agostini. The incident meant that the BMW Safety Car was deployed.
When the race resumed, Ray was leading the pack and the championship leader continued to try to break the pack, edging out an advantage that took him to his fifth victory of the season.
The jostle for the Showdown Title Fighter positions continued and defending champion Tarran Mackenzie fought his way through the pack after dropping places at the start, working his way through to second place by lap eight.
Mackenzie was able to fend off the challenges from Yamaha rival Kyle Ryde as the rider holding the most precarious position in the standings returned to the podium for the first time since Donington Park. Ryde moves into tomorrow’s decisive two races with a 30-point margin over Buchan in ninth place.
Christian Iddon had his best result of the season in fourth place for the Buildbase Suzuki team, he had been involved in the podium battle after starting from pole position.
Leon Haslam delivered an impressive performance to move up the order from 21st on the grid to finish the race in fifth place for the local VisionTrack Kawasaki team to keep his outside chances of a place in the Showdown alive.
Lee Jackson was sixth in the race, scoring valuable points that would confirm his place in the Showdown for the first time to ensure both Cheshire Mouldings FS-3 Kawasaki riders feature in the final title fight.
Tom Sykes was seventh on the leading MCE Ducati, holding off the challenges from Peter Hickman, who has dropped a position in the standings and Glenn Irwin.
Irwin had been battling for a top five position when he ran off track on lap seven, but also became the fifth rider to guarantee their place in the Showdown.
Danny Kent completed the top ten for Buildbase Suzuki, whilst there was disappointment for Tommy Bridewell as the Oxford Products Racing Ducati rider appeared to suffer a technical problem. He briefly stopped on lap seven before continuing, but he was unable to score a point in his quest to be one of the Title Fighters in the Showdown.
Jason O’Halloran had suffered from a lack of dry time before the race after technical problems robbed him of dry laps on Friday, and then with FP3 neither wet nor dry, he was further unable to progress with set-up for the race. A wet Qualifying 1 further complicated matters, when a late change of tyres wasn’t quite enough for him to progress to the second session meaning he had to start from 17th on the grid. That meant the Aussie’s first laps in the dry this weekend were held in the race, and a strong start saw O’Halloran set a lap time quick enough to secure fourth on the grid for Sundayts second race. Progressing through the pack, he finished 12th.
Off the back of his second place finish, Tarran Mackenzie has moved into sixth in the championship standings and looks certain to confirm his Showdown position on Sunday.
Josh Brookes suffered from a poor start after some recent changes to his Ducati affected his acceleration from a standing start.
Five riders are confirmed in the Showdown and three Title Fighter positions remain available with six riders in mathematical contention ahead of the two races on Sunday.
British Superbike Sprint Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Bradley RAY
|Yamaha
|22m37.386
|2
|Tarran MACKENZIE
|Yamaha
|+2.437
|3
|Kyle RYDE
|Yamaha
|+4.474
|4
|Christian IDDON
|Suzuki
|+4.894
|5
|Leon HASLAM
|Kawasaki
|+8.353
|6
|Lee JACKSON
|Kawasaki
|+9.264
|7
|Tom SYKES
|Ducati
|+10.146
|8
|Peter HICKMAN
|BMW
|+11.412
|9
|Glenn IRWIN
|Honda
|+12.713
|10
|Danny KENT
|Suzuki
|+13.273
|11
|Takumi TAKAHASHI
|Honda
|+13.461
|12
|Jason O’HALLORAN
|Yamaha
|+13.507
|13
|Josh BROOKES
|Ducati
|+13.685
|14
|Tom NEAVE
|Honda
|+21.494
|15
|Storm STACEY
|Kawasaki
|+24.794
|16
|Ryo MIZUNO
|Honda
|+32.913
|17
|Leon JEACOCK
|Suzuki
|+33.276
|18
|Liam DELVES
|Kawasaki
|+52.250
|19
|Tommy BRIDEWELL
|Ducati
|+59.070
|Not Classifed
|DNF
|Andrew IRWIN
|BMW
|2 Laps
|DNF
|Chrissy ROUSE
|BMW
|6 Laps
|DNF
|Dean HARRISON
|Kawasaki
|7 Laps
|DNF
|Danny BUCHAN
|BMW
|DNF
|DNF
|Josh OWENS
|Kawasaki
|DNF
|DNF
|Ryan VICKERS
|BMW
|DNF
British Superbike Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Bradley RAY (Yamaha)
|397
|2
|Jason O’HALLORAN (Yamaha)
|363
|3
|Rory SKINNER (Kawasaki)
|241
|4
|Lee JACKSON (Kawasaki)
|235
|5
|Glenn IRWIN (Honda)
|221
|6
|Tarran MACKENZIE (Yamaha)
|206
|7
|Tommy BRIDEWELL (Ducati)
|201
|8
|Kyle RYDE (Yamaha)
|194
|9
|Danny BUCHAN (BMW)
|164
|10
|Leon HASLAM (Kawasaki)
|154
|11
|Peter HICKMAN (BMW)
|152
|12
|Christian IDDON (Suzuki)
|110
|13
|Josh BROOKES (Ducati)
|102
|14
|Andrew IRWIN (BMW)
|94
|15
|Tom SYKES (Ducati)
|90
|16
|Ryan VICKERS (BMW)
|36
|17
|Danny KENT (Suzuki)
|24
|18
|Tom NEAVE (Honda)
|22
|19
|Storm STACEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|20
|Chrissy ROUSE (BMW)
|17
|21
|Takumi TAKAHASHI (Honda)
|15
|22
|Ryo MIZUNO (Honda)
|13
|23
|Dan LINFOOT (BMW)
|7
|24
|Josh OWENS (Kawasaki)
|3
British Supersport Race One
Jack Kennedy coasted to his 12th win of the season as he beat Jamie van Sikkelerus by 8.737secs to put one hand on the championship trophy.
And as title rival Bradley Perie crashed out on the final lap, Kennedy is now in an even stronger position to lift the title tomorrow.
It was another solid win for the Mar-Train Racing rider, who grabbed the holeshot from pole and was never challenged as he powered to yet another win, beating Dutchman van Sikkelerus as Lee Johnston took third on his return to action.
Harry Truelove crossed the line fourth on the Appleyard Macadam Yamaha as Jack Scott was fifth, and first GP2 rider home.
Cameron Fraser emerged best of the rest of the GP2 runners as he finished second in class and 14th overall, one place ahead of the third GP2 bike of Harvey Claridge.
Tom Toparis finished a highly creditable ninth, half-a-second behind Astro JJR Triumph team-mate Rhys Irwin.
Kiwi Damon Rees finished 12th.
British Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|CL
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|SSP
|Jack KENNEDY
|Yamaha
|18m51.217
|2
|SSP
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS
|Yamaha
|+8.737
|3
|SSP
|Lee JOHNSTON
|Yamaha
|+9.394
|4
|SSP
|Harry TRUELOVE
|Yamaha
|+12.430
|5
|GP2
|Jack SCOTT
|One
|+13.566
|6
|SSP
|Luke JONES
|Ducati
|+15.295
|7
|SSP
|Luke STAPLEFORD
|Kawasaki
|+16.663
|8
|SSP
|Rhys IRWIN
|Triumph
|+23.144
|9
|SSP
|Tom TOPARIS
|Triumph
|+23.603
|10
|SSP
|Eugene McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+25.453
|11
|SSP
|Ash BARNES
|Yamaha
|+25.649
|12
|SSP
|Damon REES
|Yamaha
|+28.937
|13
|SSP
|Scott SWANN
|Kawasaki
|+29.812
|14
|GP2
|Cameron FRASER
|Chassis Factory
|+39.153
|15
|GP2
|Harvey CLARIDGE
|Chassis Factory
|+39.189
|16
|SSP
|Josh WOOD
|Yamaha
|+50.335
|17
|GP2
|Harry ROWLINGS
|BER Evo
|+50.836
|18
|SSP
|Caolán IRWIN
|Yamaha
|+51.700
|19
|SSP
|Max INGHAM
|Kawasaki
|+57.499
|20
|SSP
|Phil WAKEFIELD
|Yamaha
|+57.951
|21
|GP2
|Jake ARCHER
|FTR
|+1m04.590
|22
|SSP
|Stephen THOMAS
|Triumph
|+1m11.818
|23
|GP2
|Tomás de VRIES
|Chassis Factory
|+1m12.200
|Not Classified
|DNF
|SSP
|Bradley PERIE
|Yamaha
|2 Laps
|DNF
|SSP
|Jamie PERRIN
|Yamaha
|5 Laps
|DNF
|GP2
|Barry BURRELL
|Kramer
|5 Laps
British Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack KENNEDY (Yamaha)
|360
|2
|Bradley PERIE (Yamaha)
|214
|3
|Harry TRUELOVE (Yamaha)
|212
|4
|Luke STAPLEFORD (Kawasaki)
|175
|5
|Lee JOHNSTON (Yamaha)
|143
|6
|Jamie van SIKKELERUS (Yamaha)
|128
|7
|Eugene McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|104
|8
|Luke JONES (Ducati)
|102
|9
|Damon REES (Yamaha)
|84
|10
|Rhys IRWIN (Triumph)
|83
|11
|Jamie PERRIN (Kawasaki)
|82
|12
|Ash BARNES (Yamaha)
|52
|13
|Max INGHAM (Kawasaki)
|47
|14
|Sam MUNRO (Yamaha)
|37
|15
|Caolán IRWIN (Yamaha)
|36
|16
|Mason LAW (Triumph)
|34
|17
|Phil WAKEFIELD (Yamaha)
|32
|18
|Josh DAY (Triumph)
|26
|19
|Zak CORDEROY (Kawasaki)
|24
|20
|Scott SWANN (Kawasaki)
|20
|21
|Eunan McGLINCHEY (Kawasaki)
|19
|22
|Tom TOPARIS (Triumph)
|19
|23
|Josh WOOD (Yamaha)
|13
|24
|Max WADSWORTH (Yamaha)
|11
|25
|Ian HUTCHINSON (Yamaha)
|9
|26
|Tommy FIELDING (Yamaha)
|7
|27
|Paul JORDAN (Yamaha)
|7
|28
|Ben TOLLIDAY (Yamaha)
|6
|29
|Stephen THOMAS (Triumph)
|3
|30
|Alan NAYLOR (Yamaha)
|2
|31
|David JONES (Ducati)
|2
|32
|Caiden WILKINSON (Kawasaki)
|2
|33
|Peter WRIGHT (Yamaha)
|1
|34
|Joseph LOUGHLIN (Kawasaki)
|1
GP2 Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jack SCOTT (One)
|295
|2
|Cameron FRASER (Chassis Factory)
|232
|3
|Harvey CLARIDGE (Chassis Factory)
|212
|4
|Jake ARCHER (FTR)
|177
|5
|Harry ROWLINGS (BER Evo)
|140
|6
|Tomás de VRIES (Chassis Factory)
|130
|7
|Barry BURRELL (Kramer)
|119
|8
|Korie McGREEVY (Chassis Factory)
|110
|9
|Jodie FIELDHOUSE (Ariane)
|54
|10
|Carl STEVENS (Chassis Factory)
|27
|11
|Charlie MORRIS (Ariane)
|18
|12
|Lukas WIMMER (Kramer)
|11
British Superstock 1000 Qualifying
Davey Todd continued his strong form into qualifying as the Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles rider took pole with a best lap of 1min 49.574s.
FHO Racing with Kobelco’s Alex Olsen took second on the grid and will be joined on the front row by Dan Linfoot. Charlie Nesbitt will start from fourth, just ahead of points leader Billy McConnell.
Brayden Elliott will start Sunday’s race from sixth place on the grid ahead of countryman Levi Day who will start from tenth.
Victorian Mark Chiodo qualified 19th on his debut in the category on a Tamworth Yamaha backed YZF-R1.
British Superstock 1000 Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Davey TODD
|Honda
|1:49.574
|2
|Alex OLSEN
|BMW
|+0.267
|3
|Dan LINFOOT
|Honda
|+0.436
|4
|Charlie NESBITT
|Suzuki
|+0.488
|5
|Billy McCONNELL
|Honda
|+0.651
|6
|Brayden ELLIOTT
|Honda
|+0.658
|7
|Tom WARD
|Aprilia
|+1.050
|8
|Tim NEAVE
|Yamaha
|+1.384
|9
|Brent HARRAN
|Honda
|+1.431
|10
|Levi DAY
|Suzuki
|+1.589
|11
|Lewis ROLLO
|Honda
|+1.656
|12
|Richard KERR
|Honda
|+2.042
|13
|Shaun WINFIELD
|Honda
|+2.241
|14
|Bjorn ESTMENT
|Suzuki
|+2.327
|15
|Joe FRANCIS
|Kawasaki
|+2.420
|16
|Conor CUMMINS
|Honda
|+2.552
|17
|Ash BEECH
|Honda
|+2.695
|18
|Matt TRUELOVE
|Aprilia
|+2.920
|19
|Mark CHIODO
|Yamaha
|+2.952
|20
|Ben LUXTON
|BMW
|+3.033
|21
|Kade VERWEY
|BMW
|+3.468
|22
|TJ TOMS
|Kawasaki
|+3.490
|23
|Joe TALBOT
|Kawasaki
|+4.001
|24
|Sam COX
|BMW
|+4.945
|25
|Jorel BOERBOOM
|Kawasaki
|+5.280
|26
|Rob McNEALY
|BMW
|+5.562
|27
|Max STAINTON
|BMW
|+5.692
|28
|Max MORGAN
|Kawasaki
|+5.702
|29
|Luke VERWEY
|BMW
|+6.785
|30
|David BROOK
|Honda
|+7.004
|31
|Dave MACKAY
|Suzuki
|+7.336
British Junior Supersport Race One
Charlie Atkins closed in on points leader James McManus as he beat Kieran Kent by 0.597sec in the first race of the weekend.
The early leader slipped to second when Mikey Hardie hit the front a few laps into the race, but just when it looked like he had it in the bag he crashed out on lap six, handing the lead back to Atkins who held it the end.
Christian Smith finished third, some 18secs adrift of Kent as Abbz Thomas enjoyed an astonishing race, fighting through from 30th on the grid to finish fourth, just ahead of Harry Cook in fifth.
British Junior Supersport Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Charlie ATKINS
|Kawasaki
|17m16.337
|2
|Kieran KENT
|Kawasaki
|+0.597
|3
|Christian SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+18.692
|4
|Abbz THOMAS
|Kawasaki
|+24.775
|5
|Harry COOK
|Yamaha
|+24.860
|6
|James McMANUS
|Kawasaki
|+25.076
|7
|Joe ELLIS
|Kawasaki
|+25.132
|8
|Fred McMULLAN
|Yamaha
|+25.878
|9
|Chris MOFFITT
|Kawasaki
|+26.477
|10
|Calum BEACH
|Kawasaki
|+26.829
|11
|Jack SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+27.324
|12
|Kieran SMITH
|Kawasaki
|+34.757
|13
|Cameron BROWN
|Kawasaki
|+37.473
|14
|Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT
|Kawasaki
|+37.843
|15
|Aaron MONK
|Kawasaki
|+59.338
|16
|Katie HAND
|Yamaha
|+1m04.358
|17
|Keo WALKER
|Kawasaki
|+1m04.379
|18
|Denise DAL ZOTTO
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|19
|Charlie BARNES
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|20
|Lewis SMART
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|21
|Freddie BARNES
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|22
|Jacob STEPHENSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|23
|Jack KNIGHTS
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|24
|Lissy WHITMORE
|Yamaha
|1 Lap
|25
|Aaron LILLY
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|26
|Scarlett ROBINSON
|Kawasaki
|1 Lap
|Not Classifed
|DNF
|Jack KIRSCH
|Kawasaki
|25.194
|DNF
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|25.521
|DNF
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN
|Kawasaki
|25.570
|DNF
|Charlotte MARCUZZO
|Kawasaki
|27.033
|DNF
|Mikey HARDIE
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS
|Kawasaki
|3 Laps
|DNF
|Jack ROACH
|Kawasaki
|6 Laps
British Junior Supersport Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|James McMANUS (Kawasaki)
|157
|2
|Charlie ATKINS (Kawasaki)
|152
|3
|Kieran KENT (Kawasaki)
|135
|4
|Mikey HARDIE (Kawasaki)
|103
|5
|Jack ROACH (Kawasaki)
|78
|6
|Jack KIRSCH (Kawasaki)
|69
|7
|Lewis JONES (Kawasaki)
|64
|8
|Harry COOK (Yamaha)
|61
|9
|Abbz THOMAS (Kawasaki)
|57
|10
|Chris MOFFITT (Kawasaki)
|52
|11
|Joe ELLIS (Kawasaki)
|49
|12
|Kieran SMITH (Kawasaki)
|45
|13
|Christian SMITH (Kawasaki)
|43
|14
|Calum BEACH (Kawasaki)
|39
|15
|Finn SMART-WEEDEN (Kawasaki)
|36
|16
|Cameron BROWN (Kawasaki)
|26
|17
|Charlotte MARCUZZO (Kawasaki)
|24
|18
|Lennon DOCHERTY (Kawasaki)
|12
|19
|Luuk de RUITER (Yamaha)
|12
|20
|Fred McMULLAN (Kawasaki)
|8
|21
|Denise DAL ZOTTO (Kawasaki)
|7
|22
|Lewis SMART (Kawasaki)
|6
|23
|Keo WALKER (Kawasaki)
|5
|24
|Jack SMITH (Kawasaki)
|5
|25
|Jacob STEPHENSON (Yamaha)
|4
|26
|Jamie HANKS-ELLIOTT (Kawasaki)
|4
|27
|Lewis LAKEY (Kawasaki)
|3
|28
|Darragh O’MAHONY (Yamaha)
|1
|29
|Katie HAND (Yamaha)
|1
|30
|Oliver MORGAN-EDWARDS (Kawasaki)
|1
|31
|Aaron MONK (Kawasaki)
|1
British Junior Superstock Qualifying
Australia’s Jacob Hatch took a surprise pole for this weekend’s race as he beat points leader Max Cook by 0.012sec with a best lap of 2min 07.947s.
After a hard-fought battle in the wet, Cook had to settle for second on the grid, lining up alongside Cameron Dawson. Cameron Hall leads the second row in fourth place, just ahead of Dan Brooks in fifth.
Kiwi Zak Fuller qualified 15th while Seth Crump will start from 19th on the grid.
British Junior Supertock Qualifying
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Jacob HATCH
|Kawasaki
|2m07.947
|2
|Max COOK
|Yamaha
|+0.012
|3
|Cameron DAWSON
|Kawasaki
|+1.301
|4
|Cameron HALL
|Kawasaki
|+1.590
|5
|Dan BROOKS
|Kawasaki
|+2.341
|6
|Sam LAFFINS
|Kawasaki
|+2.360
|7
|Aaron SILVESTER
|Yamaha
|+2.423
|8
|Kam DIXON
|Kawasaki
|+3.172
|9
|Louis VALLELEY
|Yamaha
|+3.328
|10
|Zak SHELTON
|Kawasaki
|+3.463
|11
|Lewis JONES
|Kawasaki
|+3.782
|12
|Declan CONNELL
|Kawasaki
|+4.002
|13
|Edmund BEST
|Yamaha
|+4.182
|14
|Owen JENNER
|Yamaha
|+4.330
|15
|Zak FULLER
|Kawasaki
|+4.467
|16
|Lynden LEATHERLAND
|Yamaha
|+4.568
|17
|William LATHROPE
|Kawasaki
|+4.723
|18
|Harry FOWLE
|Kawasaki
|+4.744
|19
|Seth CRUMP
|Yamaha
|+4.944
|20
|Joe FARRAGHER
|Kawasaki
|+5.028
|21
|Asher DURHAM
|Kawasaki
|+5.050
|22
|Kier ARMSTRONG
|Kawasaki
|+5.263
|23
|Jamie LYONS
|Yamaha
|+5.292
|24
|Ross BANHAM
|Kawasaki
|+5.476
|25
|Taylor ROSE
|Kawasaki
|+5.734
|26
|Oisin MAHER
|Kawasaki
|+5.869
|27
|Jake HOPPER
|Yamaha
|+6.996
|28
|Kai DICKINSON
|Kawasaki
|+7.245
|29
|Jake CAMPBELL
|Kawasaki
|+8.560
|30
|Chloe JONES
|Yamaha
|+9.833
|31
|Jack O’GRADY
|Yamaha
|+11.750
|32
|Jack BEDNAREK
|Yamaha
|+12.128