2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 11 – Indonesia

WorldSBK Superpole

Without the SCQ tyre, the softest rubber available was the SCX compound, and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) was the rider who made the difference, setting pole by over a second to give the biggest pole margin in 15 years, whilst also setting another new lap record.

WorldSBK Superpole Results

Pos Rider Bike Time./Gap 1 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 1m31.371 2 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.052 3 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +1.092 4 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.143 5 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +1.452 6 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.565 7 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.754 8 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +1.756 9 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +1.767 10 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +1.837 11 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +1.993 12 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +2.122 13 X. Fores Ducati Panigale V4R +2.158 14 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +2.211 15 L Baz BMW M1000RR +2.561 16 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.626 17 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.944 18 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.038 19 K. Smith Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.372 20 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +3.837 Not Qualified NQ 44 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR

WorldSBK Race One

The 2022 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship’s penultimate round’s first race has been logged in the history books; the 900th race in the Championship’s history was won by Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK), who led from start to finish and never really looked in doubt.

Razgatlioglu sits second in the Championship and with his victory, puts Alvaro Bautista’s (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) title celebrations on hold until at least tomorrow.

It was a great start from the #1 Yamaha who surged away from his pole position, having set a new lap record in Tissot Superpole and sporting the biggest margin in a WorldSBK Superpole session for 15 years. Teammate Andrea Locatelli shadowed him on the opening lap and made it a Yamaha 1-2 in the early stages, before being passed by Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) into Turn 10 on Lap 2. Rea couldn’t go with Razgatlioglu however, with the Turk setting a phenomenal pace. In the low 33s and high 32s at the start of the race, Razgatlioglu settled into a steady rhythm in the mid 1’33s, keeping those behind him at bay.

There was one small blunder on his way to victory, as he had a moment at Turn 7 and had to cut through the fast esses, allowing Alvaro Bautista to close up to 1.1s behind him. However, Razgatlioglu responded instantly with two immediate 1’33.2s, breaking Bautista’s will and heading for his 28th victory with Yamaha, the any rider has achieved with the manufacturer, one more than Noriyuki Haga’s tally.

Speaking about his victory in Indonesia, Razgatlioglu was elated to add Mandalika to the list of circuits he has won at: “Today, I am very happy because we are very strong. In FP3, it was a very good lap time and in Superpole it was an unbelievable lap time! For me, it was important to win the race. It was good for me but not easy for anybody because of the very hot conditions. In the race, I made just one mistake but I didn’t crash.”

Talking about the moment on Lap 13 at Turn 7, the reigning World Champion cast his mind back to Marc Marquez’s massive highside at the corner in MotoGP earlier in the year: “In corner six, I touched the dirty line and in corner seven I closed the gas because the rear was sliding. I felt the sliding after I touched the gas. I went wide because it wasn’t possible to turn. Afterwards, I remember Marc Marquez who had a very big crash here. Always, I am just scared of corner seven because you have just one line and you try to ride this line. You are always thinking this but sometimes make a mistake.”

Alvaro Bautista – P2

“Today, I’m happy with second position. I think it was the maximum we could achieve today. For sure, Toprak is very strong this weekend and the pace was amazing. Sincerely, I didn’t expect this pace for all the race, maybe in the first lap doing ’33s but then slow down, but he could keep the pace. In the end, I didn’t have such a good Superpole because I had some troubles during the session, and I couldn’t make a perfect lap and started from fifth. I had a good start, I gained some positions and then at the beginning, with 60 centimetres of good asphalt, it’s easy to make a mistake. So, I just wanted to be clam at the beginning, try to not make mistakes and to not go out of the good line. Then I started to fight with Andrea and Jonathan. When I was second, Toprak was first with a gap. But even if I had been closer, I don’t think I could have caught him because his pace was really good. I tried to keep focused and do my best. And today the best was finish second so I’m happy for that.”

Jonathan Rea – P3

“The race was better than expected. Yesterday I had a really difficult Friday. I was riding the bike, not in a nice way. I was very aggressive on the bike with the low grip surface. Step by step, my team understood how to make changes, how I needed to ride, and it really helped me. Today I was much closer to fighting with Toprak in the beginning today, and then with Alvaro a little bit. I didn’t expect to be there. A podium was my target. We achieved that. I think we can learn a lot more for tomorrow to try to make changes to the bike, generate some more rear traction. Today I was worried about my front tyre, it didn’t look good but in Parc Fermé it looked so much worse than the others. Everyone is struggling in that area, but rear traction we need to try to improve for tomorrow. We’ll put our head together and try to improve there for tomorrow.”

Andrea Locatelli – P4

“It’s a positive day for me and my team. We worked hard from Friday. Unfortunately, during the race, I lost the opportunity to follow Jonathan and Alvaro because in the end my rhythm was similar to his. We’ll try again tomorrow. I’m really excited to have had my first front row, it’s important for me, for my future, and to believe in myself. In the end, it was a positive day and we’re looking for tomorrow. I think we can finish the weekend in a good way.”

Michael Ruben Rinaldi – P5

“I started quite well from a bad position. But then in the first laps I couldn’t do my pace. I wasn’t feeling good with the bike. But then after six laps, the bike started to feel really good. So, I started to push, and I overtook the other riders until five laps from the end, I overtook Locatelli and was fourth. But then the last three laps, I had a huge drop of the rear tyre, and I couldn’t turn, go inside of the corner with the angle. For sure, I’m happy about the pace in the middle of the race because it was similar to the top guys. So, I’m happy about that. We need to improve the first five laps and the last four laps. And if we can do that, we can fight for the podium tomorrow.”

Xavi Vierge – P6

“It has been a really difficult day. The track is getting better every session so it’s really difficult to understand the changes on the bike, if we’re going in the right direction or not. But anyway, I think we are doing a good job. We had a solid race. It was important to not make mistakes. We are missing a little bit to try to make a step forward to try to fight for a better position tomorrow.”

WorldSBK Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 32m47.209 2 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +4.324 3 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +11.855 4 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +19.954 5 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +23.992 6 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +27.114 7 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +27.776 8 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +31.015 9 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +31.363 10 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +39.809 11 X. Fores Ducati Panigale V4R +39.895 12 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +56.317 13 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1m00.618 14 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +1m04.247 15 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +1m05.242 16 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1m06.538 Not Classified RET M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR 4 Laps RET K. Smith Kawasaki ZX-10RR 9 Laps RET L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R 10 Laps RET P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R 11 Laps

WorldSBK Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 507 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 425 3 Jonathan Rea 409 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 260 5 Alex Lowes 217 6 Andrea Locatelli 212 7 Axel Bassani 206 8 Iker Lecuona 189 9 Scott Redding 172 10 Xavi Vierge 134 11 Garrett Gerloff 112 12 Loris Baz 103 13 Philipp Oettl 77 14 Lucas Mahias 56 15 Michael Van Der Mark 38 16 Roberto Tamburini 36 17 Luca Bernardi 35 18 Eugene Laverty 34 19 Xavi Fores 19 20 Kohta Nozane 14 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Christophe Ponsson 9 23 Hafizh Syahrin 4 24 Leon Haslam 4 25 Tarran Mackenzie 3 26 Peter Hickman 2 27 Leandro Mercado 2 28 Jake Gagne 1

WorldSSP Race One

The FIM Supersport World Championship title was decided in Race 1 at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit in a dramatic opening race of the Pirelli Indonesian Round.

Dominque Aegerter (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) was crowned Champion for the second time as he finished in fourth place, while title rival Lorenzo Baldassarri (Evan Bros. WorldSSP Yamaha Team) crashed out in the opening stages of the race.

The race was won by Niki Tuuli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) who ended a five-year win drought in style, while also giving the ‘next generation’ WorldSSP machines their second win of this season.

Oli Bayliss (BARNI Spark Racing Team) had been running in the top ten in the early stages of the race but dropped down to 14th at the end of the race.

WorldSSP Race One Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR 30m49.225 2 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +3.528 3 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +4.226 4 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 +6.029 5 Y Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +6.037 6 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +10.034 7 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +20.344 8 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +21.051 9 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +21.664 10 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +24.751 11 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +29.205 12 A. Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +31.177 13 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +32.438 14 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +36.214 15 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +1m05.396 16 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +1m05.489 17 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +1m05.554 18 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +1m06.013 Not Classified RET L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V2 4 Laps RET L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 17 Laps RET S. Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 18 Laps RET G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 / RET H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS /

WorldSSP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 424 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 352 3 Can Oncu 216 4 Nicolo Bulega 190 5 Stefano Manzi 178 6 Federico Caricasulo 162 7 Niki Tuuli 127 8 Yari Montella 114 9 Jules Cluzel 113 10 Glenn Van Straalen 111 11 Raffaele De Rosa 107 12 Adrian Huertas 100 13 Hannes Soomer 86 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 72 15 Andy Verdoia 52 16 Oliver Bayliss 49 17 Valentin Debise 43 18 Kyle Smith 35 19 Leonardo Taccini 34 20 Marcel Brenner 32 21 Peter Sebestyen 31 22 Simon Jespersen 30 23 Mattia Casadei 25 24 Isaac Vinales 22 25 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 26 Ondrej Vostatek 20 27 Steven Odendaal 16 28 Thomas Booth-Amos 11 29 Unai Orradre 9 30 Tom Edwards 7 31 Luca Ottaviani 5 32 Bradley Smith 2 33 Maximilian Kofler 2 34 Nicholas Spinelli 1 35 Benjamin Currie 1

Mandalika WSBK Round Schedule

Sunday – November 13, 2022 11:30-11:45 WorldSBK WUP 11:55 WorldSSP WUP 13:30 WorldSBK Superpole Race 15:00 WorldSSP Race 2 16:30 WorldSBK Race 2

2022 WorldSBK Calendar