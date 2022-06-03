2022 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results
Friday Session – Final
The final qualifying session for the Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy came to a close on Friday evening ahead of the RST Superbike TT and 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Races tomorrow.
Due to rain in the daytime the final session for qualifying was pushed back to the evening, starting at 1830, it was bright skies all round, although riders were warned of damp patches from Ginger Hall through to the Conker Fields and also at Ramsey Hairpin.
Nevertheless, it didn’t stop Peter Hickman’s stranglehold on the Superbike class continuing as he lapped at a mightily impressive 132.874mph on the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing BMW despite the conditions in the north of the Island.
Peter Hickman
“It’s been a good week of qualifying and although we’ve had a few little issues here and there with the bikes to begin with, the boys have all worked hard to rectify them and I was more than happy with the 133mph+ lap. I was equally as happy with Friday evening’s lap as conditions were far from ideal and I was rolling off all the way through the damp patches so it bodes well for the opening Superbike race. You can never be too confident at the TT bit it’s definitely been a case of so far, so good.”
Elsewhere, Michael Dunlop was the man of the moment as he topped the Superstock (129.299mph), Supersport (125.04mph) and Supertwin (120.303mph) leaderboards, whilst newcomer Glenn Irwin again left everyone in awe with a new personal best lap of 128.268mph making him the fifth fastest Superbike on the night.
An incident at Joey’s involving Supersport, Number 46, Mike Booth as well as a burst water main at Cronk ny Mona meant the Sidecars were confined to just one lap ahead of their race tomorrow. It was Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley who were quickest at 115.441mph followed by Ryan and Callum Crowe (114.276mph).
Having dominated the sidecar qualifying sessions so far, the Birchalls started the session before pulling off the course shortly afterwards. Elsewhere there was disappointment for John Holden as he’s been forced to withdraw from the event due to a lack of suitable passenger, newcomer Jason Pitt pulling out due to lack of experience and substitute Dan Sayle’s previous injuries seeing him unable to compete at the optimum level.
The six-lap Superbike race is scheduled to get underway at 1200 on Saturday, June 4. The second of Saturday’s two races is scheduled to get underway at 1500 which is the opening three-lap Sidecar contest.
Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results
Superbike Friday
- Peter Hickman 132.876
- Michael Dunlop 129.346
- Dean Harrison 128.56
- Lee Johnston 128.503
- Glenn Irwin 128.268
- Jamie Coward 127.546
- James Hillier 127.449
- Conor Cummins 126.785
- Davey Todd 126.022
- Ian Hutchinson 125.934
- Mike Browne 125.54
- Shaun Anderson 125.502
- Dominic Herbertson 125.179
- Paul Jordan 124.812
- Craig Neve 124.583
- Derek Sheils 124.438
- Phillip Crowe 124.384
- Michael Sweeney 124.382
- Nathan Harrison 124.313
- John McGuinness 124.161
Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results
Superstock Friday
- Michael Dunlop 129.299
- Dean Harrison 127.853
- Conor Cummins 127.635
- Craig Neve 124.783
- Michael Rutter 124.438
- Nathan Harrison 124.313
- Brian McCormack 124.242
- Glenn Irwin 124.192
- Ian Hutchinson 123.998
- Shaun Anderson 122.515
Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results
Supersport Friday
- Michael Dunlop 125.04
- Peter Hickman 124.835
- Conor Cummins 123.524
- Dean Harrison 123.044
- Ian Hutchinson 122.717
- Lee Johnston 122.628
- Mike Browne 121.889
- Dominic Herbertson 121.839
- Michal Dokoupil 121.777
- James Hillier 121.502
22. John McGuinness 118.093
33. Rennie Scaysbrook 115.705
Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results
SuperTwin Friday
- Michael Dunlop 120.303
- Paul Jordan 116.371
- Lee Johnston 116.06
- Rob Hodson 115.856
- Michael Evans 114.65
- Joseph Loughlin 114.261
- Barry Furber 113.046
- John Barton 112.199
- Paul Williams 111.595
- Rhys Hardisty 111.437
Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results
Sidecar Friday
- Founds/Walmsley 115.441
- Crowe/Crowe 114.276
- Blackstock/Rosney 111.008
- Molyneux/Gibson 109.312
- Leglise/Farnier 108.634
Incident update
Mike Booth, off at Joey’s, reported conscious with leg injuries, airlifted to Noble’s Hospital
Rider condition update
Dave Moffitt, off at Laurel Bank, 30th May, remains serious but stable and continues to receive treatment