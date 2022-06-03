2022 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Friday Session – Final

The final qualifying session for the Isle of Man TT Races fuelled by Monster Energy came to a close on Friday evening ahead of the RST Superbike TT and 3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Races tomorrow.

Due to rain in the daytime the final session for qualifying was pushed back to the evening, starting at 1830, it was bright skies all round, although riders were warned of damp patches from Ginger Hall through to the Conker Fields and also at Ramsey Hairpin.

Nevertheless, it didn’t stop Peter Hickman’s stranglehold on the Superbike class continuing as he lapped at a mightily impressive 132.874mph on the Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing BMW despite the conditions in the north of the Island.

Peter Hickman

“It’s been a good week of qualifying and although we’ve had a few little issues here and there with the bikes to begin with, the boys have all worked hard to rectify them and I was more than happy with the 133mph+ lap. I was equally as happy with Friday evening’s lap as conditions were far from ideal and I was rolling off all the way through the damp patches so it bodes well for the opening Superbike race. You can never be too confident at the TT bit it’s definitely been a case of so far, so good.”

Elsewhere, Michael Dunlop was the man of the moment as he topped the Superstock (129.299mph), Supersport (125.04mph) and Supertwin (120.303mph) leaderboards, whilst newcomer Glenn Irwin again left everyone in awe with a new personal best lap of 128.268mph making him the fifth fastest Superbike on the night.

An incident at Joey’s involving Supersport, Number 46, Mike Booth as well as a burst water main at Cronk ny Mona meant the Sidecars were confined to just one lap ahead of their race tomorrow. It was Peter Founds/Jevan Walmsley who were quickest at 115.441mph followed by Ryan and Callum Crowe (114.276mph).

Having dominated the sidecar qualifying sessions so far, the Birchalls started the session before pulling off the course shortly afterwards. Elsewhere there was disappointment for John Holden as he’s been forced to withdraw from the event due to a lack of suitable passenger, newcomer Jason Pitt pulling out due to lack of experience and substitute Dan Sayle’s previous injuries seeing him unable to compete at the optimum level.

The six-lap Superbike race is scheduled to get underway at 1200 on Saturday, June 4. The second of Saturday’s two races is scheduled to get underway at 1500 which is the opening three-lap Sidecar contest.

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Superbike Friday

Peter Hickman 132.876 Michael Dunlop 129.346 Dean Harrison 128.56 Lee Johnston 128.503 Glenn Irwin 128.268 Jamie Coward 127.546 James Hillier 127.449 Conor Cummins 126.785 Davey Todd 126.022 Ian Hutchinson 125.934 Mike Browne 125.54 Shaun Anderson 125.502 Dominic Herbertson 125.179 Paul Jordan 124.812 Craig Neve 124.583 Derek Sheils 124.438 Phillip Crowe 124.384 Michael Sweeney 124.382 Nathan Harrison 124.313 John McGuinness 124.161

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Superstock Friday

Michael Dunlop 129.299 Dean Harrison 127.853 Conor Cummins 127.635 Craig Neve 124.783 Michael Rutter 124.438 Nathan Harrison 124.313 Brian McCormack 124.242 Glenn Irwin 124.192 Ian Hutchinson 123.998 Shaun Anderson 122.515

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Supersport Friday

Michael Dunlop 125.04 Peter Hickman 124.835 Conor Cummins 123.524 Dean Harrison 123.044 Ian Hutchinson 122.717 Lee Johnston 122.628 Mike Browne 121.889 Dominic Herbertson 121.839 Michal Dokoupil 121.777 James Hillier 121.502

22. John McGuinness 118.093

33. Rennie Scaysbrook 115.705

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

SuperTwin Friday

Michael Dunlop 120.303 Paul Jordan 116.371 Lee Johnston 116.06 Rob Hodson 115.856 Michael Evans 114.65 Joseph Loughlin 114.261 Barry Furber 113.046 John Barton 112.199 Paul Williams 111.595 Rhys Hardisty 111.437

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Sidecar Friday

Founds/Walmsley 115.441 Crowe/Crowe 114.276 Blackstock/Rosney 111.008 Molyneux/Gibson 109.312 Leglise/Farnier 108.634

Incident update

Mike Booth, off at Joey’s, reported conscious with leg injuries, airlifted to Noble’s Hospital

Rider condition update

Dave Moffitt, off at Laurel Bank, 30th May, remains serious but stable and continues to receive treatment