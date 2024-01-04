Hutchy back on track in 2024

16-time TT winner Ian Hutchinson has confirmed his return to the Isle of Man TT and the North West 200 in 2024, reuniting with the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles team with which he claimed a historic five TT wins in a single week back in 2010.

The announcement will see the Yorkshire partnership contest the RST Superbike, RL360 Superstock, and Milwaukee Senior TT Races on board the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, and the two Monster Energy Supersport Races on the new CBR600RR.

Three-time North West 200 race winner, Ian Hutchinson will also race the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport races at the 2024 Briggs North West 200 in May.

Hutchinson returns to racing on the TT Mountain Course after being forced to withdraw from last year’s event when he suffered a stroke before the start of the season. Despite making a swift and full recovery – returning to training in a matter of weeks – standard protocol with motorcycle racing’s governing body meant he was forced to watch from the sidelines for a 12-month period.

This move marks another inspiring comeback for the 44 year old during a career that has seemed to be an almost relentless battle against injury and illness since he last raced full-time with the Yorkshire-based team during 2010. Hutchinson’s stunning ten race winning run with the Padgett’s team at that season’s NW200, Isle of Man TT, Ulster Grand Prix and Scarborough Gold Cup ended when he sustained a serious leg injury at Silverstone in September 2010.

After enduring more than 40 operations, the ‘Bingley Bullet’ eventually fought his way back into contention to claim victory in the 2013 Macau Grand Prix plus, a third win at the NW200 in 2016 and eight more TT triumphs before he crashed and broke his leg again during the 2017 Senior TT.

Battling back to fitness again, Hutchy returned to road racing with Honda in 2018, riding a Padgetts prepared CBR600RR to 7th and 16th place finishes in the Supersport class at the NW200.

After Covid wiped out the major road races during 2020 and 2021, Hutchy returned to action in 2022 before being hit by yet another health scare when he suffered a stroke while cycling in Spain during February 2023.

After numerous medical tests, including extra interventions imposed by the sport’s governing body, the ACU, the Yorkshireman has been given a clean bill of health and his race licence is set to be renewed on March 1.

With 16 TT titles to his name, Hutchinson is the fourth most successful racer in TT history and is still the fifth-fastest of all time, having lapped at over 133mph back in 2016.

Ian Hutchinson

“I was well prepared for 2023 with a lot of testing and training in Spain before I had the stroke.” Hutchinson says.

“It was taken away from me again but I have done what I’ve always done and carried on training. I’ve done it for years and years. I did it when I had a frame on my leg after 2010 so that I can be ready to go when I need to be because I have never thought it was time to quit. Despite everything that has happened I have always wanted to keep racing.

“I am a realist. It would be a miracle to come back and win. I made it happen in Macau in 2013 after the 2010 crash. I never gave up on it then. I know where I am now and I know where I can be. Only I can see that.”

Clive Padgett – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles Team Principal

“We’re absolutely delighted to have Ian back into the Padgett’s racing family. We’ve a long, enjoyable and highly successful relationship that goes back many, many years and it’s an honour to be back working together again across all the classes. He’s had one hell of a journey since that incredible year in 2010, but there is no denying the man’s determination and I don’t think you can ever rule him out of getting a top finish. I truly believe in him but regardless of the results, I think having him back with the team is just a fantastic story for the sport and for the TT. It is a match made in heaven. Our record-breaking winning run together began at the North West in 2010 and it is a meeting that has always been close to our hearts”