2022 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Monday Session

Peter Hickman was the only rider to break through the 130 mph lap barrier on Monday with a 130.719 putting him seven-seconds clear of second quickest Dean Harrison (129.836 mph).

Todd’s strong start to this year’s event continued as he set the fastest lap in the Superstock class, the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles rider lapping at 129.583 mph which put him clear of team-mate Conor Cummins (127.91 mph) and Michael Dunlop (126.597 mph)

Meanwhile, the newcomers continued to get to grips with the Mountain Course with Glenn Irwin again leading the way at 122.92 mph although both Milo Ward (118.24 mph) and Joe Loughlin (117.97 mph) impressed.

Overnight rain and a damp start to the day thankfully cleared and conditions were dry all around the course, although delays meant it wasn’t until 1851 that the session got underway. Dean Harrison (DAO Racing Kawasaki) was first off quickly followed by Michael Rutter (Bathams Ales), Shaun Anderson (Crendon Suzuki by Hawk Racing), Brian McCormack (FHO Racing BMW/ The Roadhouse Macau) and Ian Hutchinson (Milwaukee BMW Motorrad).

All were Superbike mounted other than Anderson who’d opted for his Superstock mount, as had Davey Todd and James Hillier (RICH Energy OMG Racing) whilst Gary Johnson was out on his Supersport machine. Peter Hickman (Gas Monkey Garage by FHO Racing) stalled off the line but quickly got going with John McGuinness MBE (Honda Racing UK) one of the last seeds to go.

First back to the Grandstand was Harrison at 128.18 mph followed by Anderson (124.65 mph) and Rutter (124.14 mph), but Hickman was the quickest through all the sectors and he flashed across the line almost ten-seconds quicker than Harrison at 129.37 mph.

Second time around and just under three seconds covered Hickman, Harrison and Todd up to Ballaugh but as the lap progressed Hickman edged away and his second lap of 130.72 mph put him seven-seconds clear of Harrison (129.84 mph).

Todd, meanwhile, was only two-seconds slower than Harrison and his lap of 129.58 mph put him comfortably quickest in the Superstock category. Cummins (127.91 mph) was 13s back in second.

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Superbike Monday

Peter Hickman 130.719 Dean Harrison 129.836 Davey Todd 128.014 Michael Dunlop 127.944 John McGuinness 127.771 Samuel West 126.903 Phillip Crowe 126.532 Ian Hutchinson 126.388 Lee Johnston 126.25 Dominic Herbertson 125.98 Derek Sheils 125.565 Jamie Coward 125.173 James Hillier 124.948 Michael Rutter 124.138 Paul Jordan 124.093 Brian McCormack 123.979 Michael Sweeney 123.971 Shaun Anderson 122.569 Matt Stevenson 122.48 Glenn Irwin 122.355

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Superstock Monday

Davey Todd 129.583 Conor Cummins 127.91 Michael Dunlop 126.597 Nathan Harrison 125.67 James Hillier 125.061 Shaun Anderson 124.469 John McGuinness 124.602 Dean Harrison 124.279 Craig Neve 123.796 Michael Rutter 123.525 Brian McCormack 123.256 Glenn Irwin 122.924 Ian Hutchinson 122.606 Mike Browne 118.633 Josh Daley 116.91

Supersport/SuperTwin

Hickman, Johnston and Dominic Herbertson were three of the leading contenders to switch to their Supersport mounts for their third lap but, unfortunately, an incident for Sam West at Laurel Bank brought out a red flag and the session to an end just before 8pm – the rider reported conscious with hand and leg injuries.

As solo riders were required to return to the Grandstand, the sidecar session was cancelled for today.

Rennie Scaysbook got his first timed laps in on Monday, the best of his three at 109.952 mph as he learns his way around the Mountain Course.

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Supersport Monday

Peter Hickman 122.324 Paul Jordan 121.711 Lee Johnston 121.353 Gary Johnson 120.821 Dominic Herbertson 119.459 Michal Dokoupil 119.431 Pierre Yves Bain 118.518 Joseph Loughlin 117.971 Rob Hodson 17.834 Mike Browne 117.397

27. Rennie Scaysbrook 109.952

Rider condition updates

Ilja Cajouw, off at the 27th Milestone, reported conscious, airlifted to Noble’s Hospital and has since been discharged.

James Chawke, off at the Railway Pub, Union Mills, rider OK.

Jonathan Perry, off at Cruickshanks, rider OK.

Sam West, off at Pump House, Laurel Bank, reported conscious with hand and leg injuries, airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.

Michael Sweeney, off at the 11th Milestone, reported conscious with possible arm and leg injuries, airlifted to Noble’s Hospital.