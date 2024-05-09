North West 200 Opening Day

With Ben McCook

The Briggs Equipment North West 200 kicked off on Wednesday morning with a full programme of qualifying sessions. The weather was perfect for racing, with the sun playing hide and seek behind some light cloud cover all day long. Every inch of the 14-kilometre track was bone dry (although riders reported it as being very dusty), and there wasn’t a breath of wind as fans kicked back and watched the action unfold in balmy (for this part of the world) conditions.

It was a fair crowd who turned out to drink in the mid-week festivities. The fans mainly populated the cliff-top coast road section, taking advantage of the fairways of Ballyreagh golf course and the trackside perimeter fence at Juniper Hill caravan park, keen to catch a glimpse of the action.

As expected, Glenn Irwin set the pace in Superbike; the BSB leader lapped under the lap-record to stick the Hager PBM Ducati on provisional pole. However, TAS BMW’s Davey Todd, resplendent in Milwaukee colours, wasn’t far away. The Saltburn rider was just 1.3s off Irwin but 3s ahead of Michael Dunlop. Peter Hickman, Dean Harrison and Ian Hutchinson completed the top 6.

After the session, Irwin talked us through how the opening session had went.

Glenn Irwin

“It’s probably the best ‘day one’ I’ve had at the North West since 2018, which is refreshing because it’s always been panic stations (due to issues) to get things turned around. Track was good earlier, conditions were good, wind etc but it was dusty; it was like being in the fog when you were behind other bikes. But steady away, I learnt some stuff. Lap times have surprised me, I wasn’t trying to go under the lap record. I hit a bit of traffic, which is fine. One was a newcomer and he was doing everything right but maybe took my line away a little and I backed of pre-empting that. I also passed Brian McCormick at metropole and ran wide. That all happened on the best lap so for sure, there’s more to come, but there’s more to come for everyone.”

It will be a cause for concern for Irwin’s rivals that this is the first successful ‘day one’ he’s had since 2018, for the Carrickfergus rider has won every single Superbike race in the years since then.

After the opening qualifying session, Irwin’s work was done for the day as he only takes part in Superbike and in his absence, it was a great day for Davey Todd. The number 74 came out on top in Superstock ahead of Honda Racing’s Dean Harrison and was also right on the pace in Supersport, where he lapped on his V2 Ducati just under a second shy of top-man, Richard Cooper’s provisional pole time.

Davey Todd

“I’m really happy, we’ve put so much preparation in, the guys have worked so hard on the bikes. We’ve done the work and we knew we had a good package. But I honestly can’t believe the lap times already. The weather’s good but the track’s still not where it will be when were racing. I still think there’s a lot more speed to come from the track yet, so it’s really exciting knowing we’re not that far off those lap-times already. I don’t want that second qualifying session, I want to go racing now. The forecast looks absolutely awesome and if the sun shines all week, it’s going to be one hell of a week.“

Michael Dunlop will also be happy with his day’s work; the local hero chalked up a hattrick of third rankings despite carrying a nasty injury he sustained at Cookstown just over a week ago.

Dunlop could be seen in the pit box having some physio between laps during sessions. It’s unclear what exactly the injury is, but he was in the paddock after qualifying with his hand and lower arm encased in some kind of unusual healing sleeve. Autographs were out of the question as it was his writing hand that was out of action, but Dunlop was happy to pose for selfies with the fans and did so for some time before telling the assembled throng, ‘I have to go and build a Superbike’ and headed back to his spanners at the back of the MD racing awning.

The only Australian racing at the North West 200 is official Kawasaki UK entrant, Davo Johnson. Davo had a steady start and was fairly happy with how things went as he bedded in a brand-new Superstock bike. The Adelaide man is in the very early stages of his career with Lee Hardy racing and has had minimal test time up until now, so a 15th in Superbike was a solid start. We caught up with him in the paddock after qualifying.

David Johnson

“Steady away, they’re brand-new bikes. My stocker is brand new, hasn’t turned a wheel and the Superbike has a new engine. So, it was just a cruise day really, happy enough with 15th in Superbike. Few teething problems on the Superstock so I was in and out. I’m not here to push for a big result, my eyes are on the TT so this is like a shakedown test for us!’ he laughed. ‘The teams awesome and we’ll just work away.”

On the eve of the event (yesterday), there was some disappointment when it was announced that Honda Racing had arrived at the North West with only superstock machinery. A shortage of parts was cited as the reason, although that seemed like a lame excuse to the local fans.

However, new signing and star rider Dean Harrison made the best of the situation and came away from the opening day with a fifth in SBK and second in Superstock. Harrison was upbeat about his performance.

Dean Harrison

“This morning in the first Superbike session was really difficult. First time out and the track green, just took a bit of getting going… Stock session, we made some changes and it was much better. So, we’ll make some more changes, the lads are working away and I feel good.”

John McGuinness delivered one of his best days at the Causeway Coast. He bettered his best lap time from the 2023 event by over three-seconds to place fifth in Superstock and seventh in Superbike.

John McGuinness

“It’s been a great day, the sun is shining and I’m riding my bike around the North West Triangle, what’s not to like! I’m in a really good place coming into this event, I’ve done loads of riding and we’re having lots of fun in the team. Yes, there is a tricky situation with the bikes but it is one of them things. We’re all in it together and firing in the same direction, getting on with the job with what we’ve got. It’s been pretty competitive today, I’ve bettered my times from last year and we’re touching 196, 197mph on a Stocker! I’ve almost lapped as quick as I’ve ever gone so we are in a really good place.”

Peter Hickman is another top rider who is riding a superstock machine in the Superbike class. The lap record holder finished the day with two fourth placings in the 1000cc classes and a fifth in Supersport on the Iron Maiden backed Trooper Triumph. Despite some heavy bruising from multiple crashes at last weekend’s Oulton Park BSB round (that’s just normal! he shrugs), and a shortage of tyres, the number 60 has a positive outlook.

Peter Hickman

“I’m happy enough, Supersport bike is brand spanking new, first time I’ve ridden it and ended up fifth, so quite happy with that. Didn’t get a lap on the Twin, but the good news is I felt good, sectors were good; it’s just the out lap became an in lap and I didn’t finish a lap.“

Hickman revealed this morning a striking new paint job on the little TT-winning Yamaha R7 he will race in the Supertwins class. The Yamaha now sports the striking yellow, red, and green of the Swan cigarette filter company.

The only disappointment of today was that a red flag (due to an incident at the Mill Road roundabout) in the Supertwins session meant that riders only managed two laps before roads had to open at 1500. Ever since day-time practice started just over a decade ago, it’s always been a stipulation that roads must open at that time to allow normal life for local residents to resume temporarily. With a couple of schools situated on the course, I suppose it’s understandable but disappointing for the fans, all the same.

In the short time that the Twins riders did get on track (two laps), it was 60 year-old Jeremy McWilliams who set the fastest time on his Bayview Hotel Paton, proving once again that age is just a number. Behind him, it was Adam McLean and Michael Sweeney. Sweeney returned to the roads just last week at Cookstown after suffering very serious injuries in the NW 200 Twins race here 12 months ago. Bookies favourite, Richard Cooper, failed to qualify but will surely put that right tomorrow morning when qualifying resumes.

We do it all again first thing in the morning when final qualifying gets underway. It’s a jam-packed schedule. Normally, there is a rest day between qualifying sessions, but there’s no rest for the wicked this year due to the fast turnaround from the bank holiday BSB racing at Oulton Park.

Tomorrow after qualifying it’ll be another 1500 break to allow roads to open briefly before they re-close at 1700 with the first races of the event tomorrow evening. For the first time, there will be a Thursday night Superbike race, giving Glenn Irwin a first chance to equal Michael rutter and Joey Dunlop’s record of nine Superbike wins. Check back here in the morning to find out if he got the job done.

Superbike – First Qualifying

Glenn IRWIN Ducati – Hager PBM Ducati 4:18.553 124.895mph Davey TODD BMW – Milwaukee BMW 4:19.910 124.243mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – MD Racing 4:22.814 122.870mph Peter HICKMAN BMW – PHR Performance 4:25.023 121.846mph Dean HARRISON Honda – Honda Racing UK 4:25.219 121.756mph Ian HUTCHINSON Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:29.182 119.963mph John McGUINNESS Honda – Honda Racing UK 4:29.706 119.730mph James HILLIER Honda – WTF Racing 4:32.014 118.714mph Erno KOSTAMO BMW – 38 Motorsport ny Penz13 4:32.482 118.511mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:32.924 118.319mph

Superstock – First Qualifying

Davey TODD BMW – Milwaukee BMW 4:20.942 123.752mph Dean HARRISON Honda – Honda Racing UK 4:21.525 123.476mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – MD Racing 4:23.788 122.416mph Peter HICKMAN BMW – PHR Performance 4:24.951 121.879mph John McGUINNESS Honda – Honda Racing UK 4:25.959 121.417mph James HILLIER Honda – WTF Racing 4:27.576 120.683mph Adam McLEAN Kawasaki – JMcC Roofing Racing 4:30.252 119.488mph Michael SWEENEY BMW – MJR Racing 4:30.879 119.212mph Dom HERBERTSON BMW – Burrows by RK Racing 4:31.454 118.959mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:31.917 118.757mph

Supersport – First Qualifying

Richard COOPER Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 4:34.202 117.767mph Davey TODD Ducati – Powertoolmate Ducati 4:35.017 117.418mph Michael DUNLOP Triumph – MD Racing 4:39.612 115.489mph Mike BROWNE Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 4:40.336 115.190mph Peter HICKMAN Triumph – Trooper Triumph by PHR 4:41.033 114.905mph Paul JORDAN Honda – Jackson Racing by Prosper2 4:42.347 114.370mph Adam McLEAN Kawasaki – JMcC Roofing Racing 4:43.241 114.009mph Michael EVANS Triumph – Smith Racing 4:45.157 113.243mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles 4:46.427 112.741mph Michael SWEENEY Yamaha – EM Building 4:46.987 112.521mph

Supertwin – First Qualifying