2022 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results
Wednesday Session
Peter Hickman reasserted himself back at the top of the qualifying leaderboard overnight during the fourth day of qualifying for TT 2022.
Hickman was just 1.9s quicker than Dean Harrison’s lap of 131.713 mph on the DAO Racing Kawasaki with Davey Todd third on the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles at 130.768 mph.
Michael Dunlop and Paul Jordan topped the Superstock and Supersport standings respectively with Ben and Tom Birchall the quickest Sidecar pairing, the Nottinghamshire brothers lapping at 116.825 mph.
Rennie Scaysbrook continued his steep learning curve and the conditions were perfect for exactly that. Scaysbrook got three laps in on the Supersport bike with a best of 114.563 mph putting him 18th in class.
The session ended early with a red flag due to an incident at Ballagarey at approximately 2005, where Mark Purslow, 29, from Wales, riding number 70 in the Supersport Class tragically lost his life.
We have two more days of qualifying sessions to go ahead of the opening Superbike TT on Saturday.
Superbike Wednesday
- Peter Hickman 131.957
- Dean Harrison 131.713
- Davey Todd 130.768
- Conor Cummins 130.174
- Michael Dunlop 129.391
- John McGuinness 129.11
- Jamie Coward 128.19
- James Hillier 127.686
- Phillip Crowe 127.603
- Nathan Harrison 126.368
- Lee Johnston 125.97
- Ian Hutchinson 125.851
- Shaun Anderson 125.556
- Rob Hodson 124.388
- Mike Browne 123.818
- Gary Johnson 123.655
- Matt Stevenson 123.341
- David Datzer 123.014
- David Jackson 122.827
- Brian McCormack 122.751
Superstock Wednesday
- Michael Dunlop 127.454
- Nathan Harrison 126.368
- Ian Hutchinson 126.032
- Craig Neve 125.87
- James Hillier 125.708
- Glenn Irwin 125.447
Supersport Wednesday
- Paul Jordan 124.041
- Davey Todd 123.581
- Lee Johnston 123.134
- James Hind 122.545
- Michal Dokoupil 121.031
- Mark Purslow 120.857
- Joseph Loughlin 119.571
- Michael Sweeney 118.774
- Brian McCormack 118.689
- Pierre Yves Bain 118.539
Sidecar Wednesday
- Birchall/Birchall 116.825
- Founds/Walmsley 115.432
- Crowe/Crowe 114.598
- Bryan/Hyde 110.812
- Payne/Wilkes 110.554