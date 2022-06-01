2022 Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Wednesday Session

Peter Hickman reasserted himself back at the top of the qualifying leaderboard overnight during the fourth day of qualifying for TT 2022.

Hickman was just 1.9s quicker than Dean Harrison’s lap of 131.713 mph on the DAO Racing Kawasaki with Davey Todd third on the Milenco by Padgett’s Motorcycles at 130.768 mph.

Michael Dunlop and Paul Jordan topped the Superstock and Supersport standings respectively with Ben and Tom Birchall the quickest Sidecar pairing, the Nottinghamshire brothers lapping at 116.825 mph.

Rennie Scaysbrook continued his steep learning curve and the conditions were perfect for exactly that. Scaysbrook got three laps in on the Supersport bike with a best of 114.563 mph putting him 18th in class.

The session ended early with a red flag due to an incident at Ballagarey at approximately 2005, where Mark Purslow, 29, from Wales, riding number 70 in the Supersport Class tragically lost his life.

We have two more days of qualifying sessions to go ahead of the opening Superbike TT on Saturday.

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Superbike Wednesday

Peter Hickman 131.957 Dean Harrison 131.713 Davey Todd 130.768 Conor Cummins 130.174 Michael Dunlop 129.391 John McGuinness 129.11 Jamie Coward 128.19 James Hillier 127.686 Phillip Crowe 127.603 Nathan Harrison 126.368 Lee Johnston 125.97 Ian Hutchinson 125.851 Shaun Anderson 125.556 Rob Hodson 124.388 Mike Browne 123.818 Gary Johnson 123.655 Matt Stevenson 123.341 David Datzer 123.014 David Jackson 122.827 Brian McCormack 122.751

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Superstock Wednesday

Michael Dunlop 127.454 Nathan Harrison 126.368 Ian Hutchinson 126.032 Craig Neve 125.87 James Hillier 125.708 Glenn Irwin 125.447

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Supersport Wednesday

Paul Jordan 124.041 Davey Todd 123.581 Lee Johnston 123.134 James Hind 122.545 Michal Dokoupil 121.031 Mark Purslow 120.857 Joseph Loughlin 119.571 Michael Sweeney 118.774 Brian McCormack 118.689 Pierre Yves Bain 118.539

Isle of Man TT Qualifying Results

Sidecar Wednesday