2022 Kawasaki Versys 650

Kawasaki’s Versys 650 has been a staple in the LAMS segment for quite a while, offering great value touring with power levels that position it at the top of the beginner segment.

For 2022 Kawasaki take that up a notch with a number of updates clearly aimed at answering some of the developments in the category brought to market by various competitors.

A new 4.3 inch TFT colour dash, which includes smartphone connectivity, adds a bit more tech with useful utility for those who like to stay connected. The TFT can be set to either a white or black background, brightness adjustment is automatic for the conditions.

With the Kawasaki Rideology app Versys 650 information can then be accessed over Bluetooth, with riding logs, GPS and running data all recorded, as long as the bike and phone are synced and the app is running in the background.

While the tail-light was already an LED unit, that’s now joined by a new LED headlight, with sportier front fairing to match, LED lighting extends to the indicators as standard fitment now too.

That new fairing offers additional wind protection, while a four-level adjustable screen gives riders further customisation, with an 80 mm range of adjustment in roughly 27 mm intervals, with no tools required and easily done from the seat of the bike via a release button. Naturally the recommendation is while stopped.

Also new is the KTRC system, or Kawasaki TRaction Control, for additional safety in slippery conditions. Two modes are offered, Mode 1 for less intrusion and Mode 2 for earlier intervention, while the system can be turned off entirely.

Available as an accessory is also a USB outlet with dual-covers for water resistance, which joins the DC outlet accessory option.

The Versys 650 otherwise remains unchanged, running the 649 cc 180° parallel-twin engine, with 38 mm throttle-bodies and sub-throttles. Claimed power is 41.3 kW or 56 horsepower at 8000 rpm, while torque is 56 Nm at 5500 rpm, both of which are the LAMS restricted figures for our market.

The diamond high-tensile streel frame is joined by 41 mm forks with rebound damping adjustment in the right leg and preload adjustment in the left leg. The off-set monoshock meanwhile offers remote spring preload adjustability. Suspension travel is also generous, with 150/145 mm front and rear.

Brakes are dual 300 mm petal rotors, with dual-piston calipers on the front, while a rear 250 mm rear rotor runs a single-piston caliper. Both are backed by ABS.

Wheels are also 17 inch allows shod with a 120/70 front and 160/60 rear.

Seat height is 845 mm, with the bike weighing in at 218 kg at the kerb, adding two kilograms to the old models claimed kerb weight.

One colour will be available in Australia, the Candy Lime Green with Metallic Flat Spark Black, with pricing and availability to be announced. Current pricing of the outgoing Versys 650 is $12,198 ride-away based on a Sydney postcode for comparison.

2022 Kawasaki Versys 650 Specifications