Kawasaki Motors Australia have confirmed that the 2024 Ninja 500 will hit the Aussie market in late March from $7544 plus on-road costs. However, it’s worth noting that the special edition 40th Anniversary version of the model won’t be here until later in the year.

The main focus seems to be on maintaining affordability and maximising usable torque looking at the new package, which is around $200 more expensive than the Ninja 400.

Built around a 451 cc parallel-twin the Ninja 500 scores an LCD dash with phone connectivity along with a new headlight design.

Changes are relatively small overall, mirroring the outgoing Ninja 400, but a decent torque boost is a big gain. Grunt jumps to 42.6 Nm at 6000 rpm, from 37 Nm at 8000 rpm, providing muchmore accessible torque right where you’d most likely to use it.

Interestingly Kawasaki have the Ninja 400 listed as 35 kW at 10,000 rpm, which drops to 33.4 kW at 9000 rpm on the Ninja 500, while claimed weight goes from 167 kg on the 400, up to 171 kg on the 500. Looking at the dyno chart provided, however, we see a significantly stronger torque curve as expected and a much better lower power curve, too, losing a little at the top end in exchange.

That 451 cc is achieved via a stroke that is 6.8 mm longer than used on the Ninja 400, while at 70 mm the bore size is the same. At 11.3:1 the compression ratio on the 500 is marginally lower than the 400.

To achieve these changes has required a new crankshaft, connecting rods and pistons, alongside a new balancer shaft to suit the larger displacement.

It looks like Kawasaki have also beefed up the clutch, with revised spring rates and plate material, along with longer gear ratios. The clutch is slip-assist so promises to be an easy pull.

The chassis seems unchanged, with no mention of a new frame or swingarm, while the suspension likewise has just had settings optimised. Some may be disappointed by the lack of USD forks, or more adjustability. To be fair I’ve always found the suspension on my Ninja 400 exceptional, in a fairly no frills way. That’s a 41 mm fork and bottom-link Uni Track rear suspension with pre-load adjustment, for reference.

Braking components include a 310 mm rotor with two piston caliper on the front, and 220 mm rear rotor with dual-piston caliper. New is the front brake master cylinder design, and Kawasaki tell us they carefully chose the brake hose dimensions and material for good feel. There’s nothing specific about how that’s different to the Ninja 400, though.

Those wheels look unchanged too, and ABS is provided by Nissin. A 785 mm seat height remains amongst the lowest in class, and it looks like the bike will retain the very narrow design to help reach the ground.

The new headlights look pretty interesting, with a hybrid projector/reflect setup that’s apparently similar to that seen in the ZX-6R. Low beam are mono-focus LED tech, high beams are reflector type, with black extensions giving a more aggressive visage.

That upper cowl incorporating the headlights is new, and wind protection should be good, with Kawasaki calling this ‘large volume bodywork’ for a bigger bike feel. It’ll be interesting to see a 400 and Ninja 500 side by side in the dealership.

What is new is the LCD instruments, not TFT – which it seems will be the Special Edition only – but you do get the phone connectivity via the Rideology the App. That includes comms, battery voltage, riding log, telephone notices and maintenance log. Basic stuff really, but better than nothing.

With no move to RbW any expectation of a more advanced suite of rider aids was a moot point, but I’d be lying if I said I’d ever felt the need for one as a Ninja 400 owner since 2019. But then I was an experienced rider when I got it…

Of course, whether new riders in this segment share my ambivalence to rider aids remains to be seen, as the Ninja 500 has to compete against increasingly decked-out competition.

2024 Kawasaki Ninja 500 Specifications