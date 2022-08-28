2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
Round 11 – Ironman – Crawfordsville, Indiana
Indiana’s Ironman Raceway lived up to the legacy of the motorsports crazed Indianapolis area with a memorable afternoon of racing at the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.
The Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National was destined to play a pivotal role in the late stages of the title fights of both the 450 Class and 250 Class, and it exceeded expectations in front of a massive crowd of passionate race fans.
The closest championship battle in the history of the sport remained just as tight at the end of two 450 Class motos, as Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac (1-2) and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton (2-1) traded wins in what proved to be another memorable chapter of their historic title fight. Tomac prevailed with the Moto 1 win after a thrilling battle, as Sexton made an assertive statement with a Moto 2 triumph that allowed him to emerge victorious via tiebreaker. A single point still separates the leaders of the division, with Tomac narrowly holding the upper hand entering the final round.
Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence came to Ironman with an outside chance at clinching a second straight title one round early, and after a dominant Moto 1 win that opportunity became a serious reality. However, a mid-pack start in the final moto, combined with an early lead by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, the primary challenger in the championship, forced Lawrence to come from behind. Although he missed out on wrapping up the 250 Class crown, Lawrence still prevailed with his eighth overall win of the season and moved one step closer to completing his title defence.
Ironman ProMX Video Highlights
250 Moto One
The first gate drop of the afternoon began with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland gave chase. The lead trio set a torrid pace in the early stages of the moto, which allowed them to establish a gap on the field. A persistent Vohland was able to make the pass on Hampshire, last week’s winner, and then set his sights on the lead. Behind these three riders Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper looked to close in from fourth and fifth, respectively.
Ten minutes into the moto Thrasher was able to extend his lead on Vohland, who came under fire from both Hampshire and Lawrence. A savvy Lawrence made a quick pass on Hampshire to take over third and then stalked the rear fender of Vohland for about a lap before taking control of second. Lawrence faced a 3.5 second deficit to the lead when he made the pass, just before the halfway point of the moto. Behind this, Hampshire passed Vohland for third.
Lawrence made quick work of the gap to Thrasher and wasted no time in making a pass for the lead as soon as he saw an opening. Once out front, the Honda rider quickly distanced himself from the field. As Lawrence pulled away the focus turned to the battle inside the top three as Hampshire closed in on Thrasher and successfully made the pass for second. The closing minutes of the moto saw a hard charge from Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence that allowed the Australian to close in on Thrasher and grab third.
Jett Lawrence cruised to his 10th moto win of the season by 6.9 seconds over Hampshire in second. Hunter Lawrence closed strong to finish third but was penalized two points for an infraction in which he jumped on a red cross/wheels on the ground flag. Thrasher parlayed his holeshot into a season-best fourth-place finish, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda rounded out the top five.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|17 Laps
|2
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+06.911
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+11.724
|4
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+22.795
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+28.177
|6
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+41.498
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+48.245
|8
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:00.968
|9
|Guillem Farres
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:06.774
|10
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|+1:13.083
|11
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+1:14.316
|12
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1:22.929
|13
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1:35.326
|14
|Michael Mosiman
|GAS MC250F
|+1:36.739
|15
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+2:01.924
|16
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|+2:03.579
|17
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+2:12.092
|18
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|16 Laps
|19
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+01.162
|20
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+07.317
|21
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+08.229
|22
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+09.846
|23
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+34.423
|24
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+40.873
|25
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|+42.367
|26
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+49.372
|27
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|+49.384
|28
|Slade Smith
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:19.309
|29
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|+1:41.816
|30
|Gerald Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|31
|Ryder Floyd
|YAM YZ 250F
|+04.606
|32
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.959
|33
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:08.659
|34
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|13 Laps
|35
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|8 Laps
|36
|Gavin Towers
|YAM YZ 250F
|7 Laps
|37
|Hunter Cross
|YAM YZ 250F
|6 Laps
|38
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|3 Laps
|39
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|2 Laps
250 Moto Two
The second moto got underway with Cooper up front for the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Shimoda. The Yamaha and Kawasaki riders battled it out on the opening lap as Shimoda was able to get around to complete the opening lap with the lead in hand. Hunter Lawrence followed in third while Jett Lawrence was mired outside the top 10 in 12th place.
A clear track allowed Shimoda to quickly establish a multi-second lead over Cooper as Hunter Lawrence settled into third with a comfortable gap over Thrasher in fourth. Further back, Jett Lawrence broke into the top 10 six minutes into the moto. While Shimoda continued to build on his lead the battle for second heated up between Cooper and Hunter Lawrence. The Honda rider paced Cooper for multiple laps and made the pass with a savvy inside move to take control of the position. As that unfolded Jett Lawrence was making his move on Vohland for fifth. Lawrence’s forward progress continued with a pass on Thrasher for fourth, which was enough to put him back in control of the overall standings. His comeback carried him onto the moto podium with a pass on Cooper for third with just under 10 minutes remaining.
Shimoda’s control of the moto was never in doubt as he maintained a lead approaching 10 seconds throughout the race and secured his fourth moto win of the season by 6.5 seconds over Hunter Lawrence, with Jett Lawrence in third.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|17 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+06.553
|3
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+24.520
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250
|+33.535
|5
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+42.809
|6
|Nathanael Thrasher
|YAM YZ 250F
|+52.229
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1:01.181
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250
|+1:17.916
|9
|Cameron Mcadoo
|KAW KX 250
|+1:29.450
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+1:38.936
|11
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:49.860
|12
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1:56.475
|13
|Preston Kilroy
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1:57.334
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+2:08.868
|15
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|16 Laps
|16
|Guillem Farres
|YAM YZ 250F
|+02.488
|17
|Matthew Leblanc
|YAM YZ 250F
|+12.204
|18
|Chandler Baker
|YAM YZ 250F
|+17.918
|19
|Zack Williams
|GAS MC250F
|+22.730
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+44.158
|21
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+49.242
|22
|Max Miller
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+50.127
|23
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 250F
|+50.439
|24
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+59.354
|25
|Hunter Cross
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:18.027
|26
|Ryder Floyd
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1:42.618
|27
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1:47.119
|28
|Maxwell Sanford
|GAS MC250F
|+1:58.296
|29
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|15 Laps
|30
|Lane Shaw
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:27.711
|31
|Noah Willbrandt
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2:30.875
|32
|Bryson Raymond
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2:58.443
|33
|Tyson Johnson
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+3:10.604
|34
|Gerald Lorenz III
|YAM YZ 250F
|+3:34.992
|35
|Brandon Ray
|HQV FC250 RE
|10 Laps
|36
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 250 SX-F
|7 Laps
|37
|Carson Mumford
|SUZ RMZ 250
|6 Laps
|38
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|5 Laps
|39
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+28.696
250 Overall
The come-from-behind effort in Moto 2 helped Jett Lawrence secure his eighth overall victory of the season (1-3) and the 13th win of his career, which moves him into a tie for 10th on the all-time 250 Class wins list. Shimoda ensured the championship battle will head to the final round with a runner-up effort (5-1), while Hunter Lawrence rounded out the overall podium in third (3-2), despite his point penalty from the first moto.
Jett Lawrence will carry a 41-point lead over Shimoda into the season finale as he looks to successfully defend his title at a track he’s undefeated at. Hunter Lawrence remains in the title hunt as well, with a 48-point deficit to his brother in third.
Jett Lawrence
“I didn’t quite get the start I needed in that [second] moto. It took me a while to get a flow going, so I just took my time and worked my way into third. It’s good to get another win and we’ll move on to the last round.”
Jo Shimoda
“It’s just starts [for me]. In the first moto it wasn’t good at all. In the second moto it was better. I got into the front and just kept charging. I’m happy with the result.”
Hunter Lawrence
“It’s tough when you don’t get the start because those guys [up front] get away so quickly. I found out I was penalized, so that’s a bummer, but we’ll head to the last round and try to finish strong.”
250 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|3
|45
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|5
|1
|41
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|3
|2
|40
|4
|RJ Hampshire
|2
|4
|40
|5
|Nathanael Thrasher
|4
|6
|33
|6
|Justin Cooper
|6
|5
|29
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|7
|7
|28
|8
|Jalek Swoll
|11
|8
|23
|9
|Cameron Mcadoo
|10
|9
|23
|10
|Seth Hammaker
|12
|10
|20
|11
|Guillem Farres
|9
|16
|17
|12
|Levi Kitchen
|8
|38
|13
|13
|Preston Kilroy
|18
|13
|11
|14
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|17
|14
|11
|15
|Jorgen Talviku
|16
|15
|11
|16
|Derek Kelley
|38
|11
|10
|17
|Joshua Varize
|39
|12
|9
|18
|Pierce Brown
|13
|39
|8
|19
|Michael Mosiman
|14
|7
|20
|Carson Mumford
|15
|37
|6
|21
|Matthew Leblanc
|20
|17
|5
|22
|Chandler Baker
|25
|18
|3
|23
|Zack Williams
|23
|19
|2
|24
|Derek Drake
|19
|27
|2
|25
|Marcus Phelps
|22
|21
|0
|26
|Dilan Schwartz
|35
|20
|1
|27
|Talon Hawkins
|21
|29
|0
|28
|Ryder Floyd
|31
|26
|0
|29
|Maxwell Sanford
|29
|28
|0
|30
|Tyson Johnson
|24
|33
|0
|31
|Haiden Deegan
|34
|24
|0
|32
|Hunter Cross
|37
|25
|0
|33
|Lane Shaw
|32
|30
|0
|34
|Brandon Ray
|27
|35
|0
|35
|Christopher Prebula
|26
|36
|0
|36
|Luca Marsalisi
|40
|23
|0
|37
|Noah Willbrandt
|33
|31
|0
|38
|Gerald Lorenz III
|30
|34
|0
|39
|Slade Smith
|28
|40
|0
|40
|Max Miller
|–
|22
|0
|41
|Bryson Raymond
|–
|32
|0
|42
|Gavin Towers
|36
|–
|0
250 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Total
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|478
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|437
|3
|Hunter Lawrence
|430
|4
|Justin Cooper
|375
|5
|RJ Hampshire
|314
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|279
|7
|Nathanael Thrasher
|231
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|227
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|208
|10
|Levi Kitchen
|193
|11
|Pierce Brown
|184
|12
|Stilez Robertson
|169
|13
|Derek Kelley
|139
|14
|Nicholas Romano
|133
|15
|Jalek Swoll
|131
|16
|Joshua Varize
|131
|17
|Preston Kilroy
|74
|18
|Derek Drake
|72
|19
|Carson Mumford
|70
|20
|Matthew Leblanc
|69
|21
|Cameron Mcadoo
|66
|22
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|61
|23
|Ty Masterpool
|53
|24
|Josiah Natzke
|45
|25
|Guillem Farres
|40
|26
|Austin Forkner
|30
|27
|Christopher Prebula
|25
|28
|Dilan Schwartz
|22
|29
|Jorgen Talviku
|19
|30
|Brandon Ray
|19
|31
|Lance Kobusch
|18
|32
|Max Miller
|13
|33
|Dylan Walsh
|12
|34
|Kaeden Amerine
|10
|35
|Zack Williams
|10
|36
|Enzo Lopes
|9
|37
|Tyler Stepek
|8
|38
|Luca Marsalisi
|8
|39
|Talon Hawkins
|7
|40
|Hardy Munoz
|7
|41
|James Harrington
|6
|42
|Chandler Baker
|6
|43
|Marcus Phelps
|4
|44
|Romain Pape
|4
|45
|Jack Chambers
|3
|46
|Austin Black
|3
|47
|Kyle Murdoch
|3
|48
|Tyson Johnson
|1
|49
|Slade Smith
|1
|50
|Cole Harkins
|1
450 Moto One
The opening premier class moto started with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig leading the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot. However, he was soon passed by Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen as Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Shane McElrath slotted into third. Tomac and Sexton started outside the top five and top 10, respectively.
As Roczen sprinted out to an early lead of more than two seconds, Tomac made an impressive charge up to second where he passed McElrath, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey, and Craig to put Roczen in his crosshairs. As Tomac made his move toward the lead Sexton responded with a charge into the top five, where he settled in behind Dungey.
As Sexton looked to break his way into the top three, Tomac pressured Roczen for the lead 10 minutes into the moto. Sexton made the pass on Craig for third as Tomac began looking for alternate lines to get around Roczen. Tomac was persistent and made the pass stick with nearly 18 minutes left. The Yamaha rider quickly opened a lead as Roczen and Sexton began a battle for second, from which Sexton made an easy pass on his teammate and looked to chip away at a 2.5 second deficit to Tomac as the moto reached its halfway point.
As they entered the final 10 minutes of the moto, mere bike lengths sat between Tomac and Sexton. Lapped riders factored into the fight for the lead as the momentum between both riders ebbed and flowed. Sexton was patient and pulled the trigger on an impressive outside-to-inside move that allowed him to cut under Tomac and take control of the moto with just over five minutes remaining. With the lead in hand, Sexton started to pull away from Tomac. A late push by Tomac saw him close back in with 90 seconds to go and was soon followed by an outside pass for the lead in the same section of the track where Sexton made his pass.
Tomac dropped the hammer and posted his fastest lap of the moto as time ran out on the clock, which allowed him to open a four-second lead. Sexton made a last-ditch effort to close in, but it wasn’t enough as Tomac took his 11th moto win of the season by 1.5 seconds. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger finished a distant third, more than half a minute behind the leaders, followed by Dungey in fourth and Craig in fifth.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|17 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+01.533
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+32.766
|4
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+40.289
|5
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+42.955
|6
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+46.782
|7
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+50.906
|8
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1:19.240
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:21.684
|10
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:29.695
|11
|Malcolm Stewart
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:30.315
|12
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|+1:38.570
|13
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:44.022
|14
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+2:23.346
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|16 Laps
|16
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|+02.231
|17
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|+09.540
|18
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+15.599
|19
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|+21.421
|20
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+24.536
|21
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+31.737
|22
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+1:01.193
|23
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:05.404
|24
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+1:11.229
|25
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+1:13.143
|26
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:17.808
|27
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:23.727
|28
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+1:35.641
|29
|Bryce Backaus
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:44.312
|30
|Timothy Crosby
|KAW KX450
|+1:49.005
|31
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|15 Laps
|32
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|+50.975
|33
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:02.178
|34
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|+3:20.129
|35
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|14 Laps
|36
|Jerry Robin
|GAS MC450F
|11 Laps
|37
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 450F
|9 Laps
|38
|Dawson Draycott
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+15:26.606
|39
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|7 Laps
450 Moto Two
The final moto saw Sexton seize the moment to grab the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was soon passed by Roczen. Dungey slotted into third, with Tomac fourth and Plessinger fifth. The Honda teammates duked it out for the lead briefly, but Sexton got the edge and moved back out front. Roczen tucked in behind in second as Tomac made the pass for third and looked to wage battle with the red riders ahead of him.
Sexton was able to open a lead of more than three seconds in the opening 10 minutes of the moto as Roczen served as a buffer to his team-mate. While his deficit to Sexton continued to grow, Tomac didn’t put a wheel wrong and tactfully made the pass on Roczen. A little more than four seconds separated Sexton and Tomac once the Yamaha rider moved into the runner-up spot.
The distance between the leaders hovered around five seconds for several laps before Tomac picked up the pace as the moto surpassed the halfway point. Tomac posted his fastest lap of the moto, but Sexton responded one lap later with his own personal best to sustain the advantage. As Tomac continued to try and chip away at the deficit, the battle for third heated up behind him as Roczen and Plessinger engaged in battle, from which Plessinger emerged with the position.
Back up front, the gap between first and second dropped to less than two seconds as Sexton navigated lapped riders, sometimes to Tomac’s benefit. As they approached the final five minutes of the moto Tomac closed the deficit to a second and had Sexton within striking distance. A bobble by Tomac halted his momentum briefly and allowed Sexton to pull back out to a three second lead. Behind this battle up front, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson was on a charge through the field that saw him easily pass Plessinger for third.
Sexton looked to cement his hold of the lead with another quick lap, which dropped Tomac six seconds behind. The lead continued to grow as time ran out on the moto. Sexton closed out his eighth moto win of the season by 11.2 seconds over Tomac. Anderson crossed the line in third but was penalized one position for an off-track excursion where he was deemed to have gained an advantage. That moved Plessinger into third.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Gap
|1
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|17 Laps
|2
|Eli Tomac
|YAM YZ 450F
|+11.293
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+36.439
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+36.439
|5
|Christian Craig
|YAM YZ 450F
|+46.264
|6
|Ken Roczen
|HON CRF450R WE
|+50.913
|7
|Ryan Dungey
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+57.642
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:30.603
|9
|Dean Wilson
|HQV FC450 RE
|+1:49.810
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+2:01.855
|11
|Marshal Weltin
|SUZ RMZ 450
|16 Laps
|12
|Shane McElrath
|YAM YZ 450F
|+15.767
|13
|Josh Gilbert
|HQV FC450
|+33.752
|14
|Grant Harlan
|KAW KX450
|+40.157
|15
|Cullin Park
|HON CRF450R
|+47.604
|16
|Henry Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+51.968
|17
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+53.710
|18
|Vincent Luhovey
|KAW KX450
|+55.463
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+1:06.441
|20
|Bryson Gardner
|HON CRF450R
|+1:11.296
|21
|Jace Kessler
|HON CRF450R
|+1:17.531
|22
|Kevin Moranz
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:22.542
|23
|Jacob Runkles
|GAS MC450F
|+1:30.373
|24
|Tristan Lane
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1:36.572
|25
|Timothy Crosby
|KAW KX450
|+1:42.465
|26
|Bryce Backaus
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1:48.314
|27
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+2:02.995
|28
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+2:06.497
|29
|Nathen LaPorte
|KTM 450 SX-F
|15 Laps
|30
|Izaih Clark
|HON CRF450R
|+04.118
|31
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+15.403
|32
|Bryce Hansen
|KAW KX450
|+34.815
|33
|Jackson Gray
|HQV FC450 RE
|+52.359
|34
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1:23.777
|35
|Luke Neese
|YAM YZ 250
|+2:00.534
|36
|Brett Greenley
|HON CRF450R WE
|14 Laps
|37
|Jeffrey Walker
|KTM 450 SX-F
|9 Laps
|38
|Benny Bloss
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8 Laps
|39
|Matthew Burkeen
|YAM YZ 250
|3 Laps
450 Round
In trading moto wins, Sexton (2-1) and Tomac (1-2) finished tied atop the overall standings, but the second-moto tiebreaker gave the Honda rider his fourth victory of the season and his third win in the past four races. Tomac’s fourth straight runner-up finish extended his overall podium streak to 10 races, while Plessinger (3-3) earned his second podium result of the year.
With equal points for the afternoon, a single point still separates Tomac and Sexton in the championship standings in what is now the closest title fight in the history of the sport. The landmark battle will come down to the final two motos of the season.
Chase Sexton – P1
“I finally got a good start [in Moto 2] and I just tried to sprint away. I got a good gap and got into lappers and made some mistakes and then Eli closed in. It was hot today and the track was rough, but I kept my head down and kept digging and we pulled it off.”
Eli Tomac – P2
“I made a big push because he got stuck behind some lappers and I attacked. Then I tried a little too hard and made a mistake. I’m happy with the day though and happy with the result. We’ll move on to Pala [for the final round].”
Aaron Plessinger – P3
“That one didn’t come easy! I was really happy with how I was riding in the first moto but I think I kind of overdid it and going into the second moto I was a little smoked. I knew it was going to be tough but I had some good lines and jumped on the opportunity to make it happen. I really gel with this place; I’ve been coming here for years and it’s close to home so a lot of fans and family come up here and it fires me up. It’s been a tough year but we’re back on the podium baby!”
Ryan Dungey – P6
“The day was pretty good. We got the bike set up good during practice and I think that was the most important thing going into the motos. The bike performed really well in both motos and starts were good, so I was happy with where we were at. I really just tried to push it as hard as I could, for as long as I could, and the guys just had a little more than me today. Sometimes you have to accept that; it’s tough but we’ll rest up good this week and try to finish strong at Pala.”
450 Round Points
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|2
|1
|47
|2
|Eli Tomac
|1
|2
|47
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|3
|3
|40
|4
|Jason Anderson
|6
|4
|33
|5
|Christian Craig
|5
|5
|32
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|4
|7
|32
|7
|Ken Roczen
|7
|6
|29
|8
|Malcolm Stewart
|11
|8
|23
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|9
|10
|23
|10
|Dean Wilson
|13
|9
|20
|11
|Shane McElrath
|10
|12
|20
|12
|Josh Gilbert
|12
|13
|17
|13
|Marshal Weltin
|15
|11
|16
|14
|Justin Barcia
|8
|27
|13
|15
|Grant Harlan
|16
|14
|12
|16
|Cullin Park
|17
|15
|10
|17
|Benny Bloss
|14
|38
|7
|18
|Henry Miller
|21
|16
|5
|19
|Justin Rodbell
|20
|17
|5
|20
|Vincent Luhovey
|19
|18
|5
|21
|Jeremy Hand
|18
|19
|5
|22
|Bryson Gardner
|39
|20
|1
|23
|Jacob Runkles
|22
|23
|0
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|26
|22
|0
|25
|Tristan Lane
|27
|24
|0
|26
|Jace Kessler
|31
|21
|0
|27
|Scott Meshey
|24
|28
|0
|28
|Timothy Crosby
|30
|25
|0
|29
|Bryce Backaus
|29
|26
|0
|30
|Jeremy Smith
|25
|31
|0
|31
|Izaih Clark
|28
|30
|0
|32
|Jeffrey Walker
|23
|37
|0
|33
|Nathen LaPorte
|33
|29
|0
|34
|Rob Windt
|32
|34
|0
|35
|Jackson Gray
|35
|33
|0
|36
|Matthew Burkeen
|34
|39
|0
|37
|Jerry Robin
|36
|40
|0
|38
|Bryce Hansen
|–
|32
|0
|39
|Luke Neese
|–
|35
|0
|40
|Brett Greenley
|–
|36
|0
|41
|Garrett Marchbanks
|37
|–
|0
|42
|Dawson Draycott
|38
|–
|0
|43
|Joseph Savatgy
|40
|–
|0
450 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Eli Tomac
|496
|2
|Chase Sexton
|495
|3
|Jason Anderson
|402
|4
|Ken Roczen
|373
|5
|Christian Craig
|335
|6
|Ryan Dungey
|332
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|294
|8
|Justin Barcia
|272
|9
|Joseph Savatgy
|222
|10
|Shane McElrath
|197
|11
|Garrett Marchbanks
|162
|12
|Alex Martin
|152
|13
|Benny Bloss
|144
|14
|Fredrik Noren
|122
|15
|Marshal Weltin
|118
|16
|Antonio Cairoli
|97
|17
|Brandon Hartranft
|89
|18
|Malcolm Stewart
|55
|19
|Josh Gilbert
|51
|20
|Max Anstie
|45
|21
|Dylan Ferrandis
|43
|22
|Dean Wilson
|43
|23
|Chris Canning
|43
|24
|Justin Rodbell
|42
|25
|Henry Miller
|34
|26
|Grant Harlan
|28
|27
|Cullin Park
|23
|28
|Kyle Chisholm
|20
|29
|Jerry Robin
|20
|30
|Tyler Stepek
|15
|31
|Tristan Lane
|14
|32
|Jeremy Hand
|14
|33
|Bryson Gardner
|13
|34
|Ryan Surratt
|11
|35
|Felix Lopez
|8
|36
|Vincent Luhovey
|8
|37
|Carson Brown
|7
|38
|Jeffrey Walker
|3
|39
|Jeremy Smith
|2
|40
|Izaih Clark
|2
|41
|Cade Clason
|2
|42
|Scott Meshey
|2
|43
|Justin Cokinos
|2
|44
|Justin Bogle
|2
|45
|Keylan Meston
|1
Next Up
The 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship finale will bring the series back to the motocross epicenter of Southern California next Saturday, September 3, where champions will be crowned at Fox Raceway at Pala.