2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Round 11 – Ironman – Crawfordsville, Indiana

Indiana’s Ironman Raceway lived up to the legacy of the motorsports crazed Indianapolis area with a memorable afternoon of racing at the penultimate round of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship.

The Tucker Freight Lines Ironman National was destined to play a pivotal role in the late stages of the title fights of both the 450 Class and 250 Class, and it exceeded expectations in front of a massive crowd of passionate race fans.

The closest championship battle in the history of the sport remained just as tight at the end of two 450 Class motos, as Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac (1-2) and Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton (2-1) traded wins in what proved to be another memorable chapter of their historic title fight. Tomac prevailed with the Moto 1 win after a thrilling battle, as Sexton made an assertive statement with a Moto 2 triumph that allowed him to emerge victorious via tiebreaker. A single point still separates the leaders of the division, with Tomac narrowly holding the upper hand entering the final round.

Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence came to Ironman with an outside chance at clinching a second straight title one round early, and after a dominant Moto 1 win that opportunity became a serious reality. However, a mid-pack start in the final moto, combined with an early lead by Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, the primary challenger in the championship, forced Lawrence to come from behind. Although he missed out on wrapping up the 250 Class crown, Lawrence still prevailed with his eighth overall win of the season and moved one step closer to completing his title defence.

Ironman ProMX Video Highlights

250 Moto One

The first gate drop of the afternoon began with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Nate Thrasher at the head of the pack with the MotoSport.com Holeshot as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Max Vohland gave chase. The lead trio set a torrid pace in the early stages of the moto, which allowed them to establish a gap on the field. A persistent Vohland was able to make the pass on Hampshire, last week’s winner, and then set his sights on the lead. Behind these three riders Jett Lawrence and Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper looked to close in from fourth and fifth, respectively.

Ten minutes into the moto Thrasher was able to extend his lead on Vohland, who came under fire from both Hampshire and Lawrence. A savvy Lawrence made a quick pass on Hampshire to take over third and then stalked the rear fender of Vohland for about a lap before taking control of second. Lawrence faced a 3.5 second deficit to the lead when he made the pass, just before the halfway point of the moto. Behind this, Hampshire passed Vohland for third.

Lawrence made quick work of the gap to Thrasher and wasted no time in making a pass for the lead as soon as he saw an opening. Once out front, the Honda rider quickly distanced himself from the field. As Lawrence pulled away the focus turned to the battle inside the top three as Hampshire closed in on Thrasher and successfully made the pass for second. The closing minutes of the moto saw a hard charge from Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence that allowed the Australian to close in on Thrasher and grab third.

Jett Lawrence cruised to his 10th moto win of the season by 6.9 seconds over Hampshire in second. Hunter Lawrence closed strong to finish third but was penalized two points for an infraction in which he jumped on a red cross/wheels on the ground flag. Thrasher parlayed his holeshot into a season-best fourth-place finish, while Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 17 Laps 2 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +06.911 3 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +11.724 4 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +22.795 5 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +28.177 6 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +41.498 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +48.245 8 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1:00.968 9 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F +1:06.774 10 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1:13.083 11 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1:14.316 12 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1:22.929 13 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1:35.326 14 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +1:36.739 15 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 +2:01.924 16 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +2:03.579 17 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +2:12.092 18 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 16 Laps 19 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +01.162 20 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +07.317 21 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +08.229 22 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +09.846 23 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +34.423 24 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +40.873 25 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F +42.367 26 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +49.372 27 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +49.384 28 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +1:19.309 29 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +1:41.816 30 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 31 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 250F +04.606 32 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +41.959 33 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +2:08.659 34 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 13 Laps 35 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 8 Laps 36 Gavin Towers YAM YZ 250F 7 Laps 37 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F 6 Laps 38 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 3 Laps 39 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 2 Laps

250 Moto Two

The second moto got underway with Cooper up front for the MotoSport.com Holeshot ahead of Shimoda. The Yamaha and Kawasaki riders battled it out on the opening lap as Shimoda was able to get around to complete the opening lap with the lead in hand. Hunter Lawrence followed in third while Jett Lawrence was mired outside the top 10 in 12th place.

A clear track allowed Shimoda to quickly establish a multi-second lead over Cooper as Hunter Lawrence settled into third with a comfortable gap over Thrasher in fourth. Further back, Jett Lawrence broke into the top 10 six minutes into the moto. While Shimoda continued to build on his lead the battle for second heated up between Cooper and Hunter Lawrence. The Honda rider paced Cooper for multiple laps and made the pass with a savvy inside move to take control of the position. As that unfolded Jett Lawrence was making his move on Vohland for fifth. Lawrence’s forward progress continued with a pass on Thrasher for fourth, which was enough to put him back in control of the overall standings. His comeback carried him onto the moto podium with a pass on Cooper for third with just under 10 minutes remaining.

Shimoda’s control of the moto was never in doubt as he maintained a lead approaching 10 seconds throughout the race and secured his fourth moto win of the season by 6.5 seconds over Hunter Lawrence, with Jett Lawrence in third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 17 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +06.553 3 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +24.520 4 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +33.535 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +42.809 6 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +52.229 7 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1:01.181 8 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 +1:17.916 9 Cameron Mcadoo KAW KX 250 +1:29.450 10 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +1:38.936 11 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1:49.860 12 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1:56.475 13 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +1:57.334 14 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +2:08.868 15 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 16 Laps 16 Guillem Farres YAM YZ 250F +02.488 17 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +12.204 18 Chandler Baker YAM YZ 250F +17.918 19 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +22.730 20 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +44.158 21 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +49.242 22 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +50.127 23 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +50.439 24 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +59.354 25 Hunter Cross YAM YZ 250F +1:18.027 26 Ryder Floyd YAM YZ 250F +1:42.618 27 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1:47.119 28 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +1:58.296 29 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE 15 Laps 30 Lane Shaw KTM 250 SX-F +2:27.711 31 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F +2:30.875 32 Bryson Raymond KTM 250 SX-F +2:58.443 33 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F +3:10.604 34 Gerald Lorenz III YAM YZ 250F +3:34.992 35 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 10 Laps 36 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 7 Laps 37 Carson Mumford SUZ RMZ 250 6 Laps 38 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 5 Laps 39 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +28.696

250 Overall

The come-from-behind effort in Moto 2 helped Jett Lawrence secure his eighth overall victory of the season (1-3) and the 13th win of his career, which moves him into a tie for 10th on the all-time 250 Class wins list. Shimoda ensured the championship battle will head to the final round with a runner-up effort (5-1), while Hunter Lawrence rounded out the overall podium in third (3-2), despite his point penalty from the first moto.

Jett Lawrence will carry a 41-point lead over Shimoda into the season finale as he looks to successfully defend his title at a track he’s undefeated at. Hunter Lawrence remains in the title hunt as well, with a 48-point deficit to his brother in third.

Jett Lawrence

“I didn’t quite get the start I needed in that [second] moto. It took me a while to get a flow going, so I just took my time and worked my way into third. It’s good to get another win and we’ll move on to the last round.”

Jo Shimoda

“It’s just starts [for me]. In the first moto it wasn’t good at all. In the second moto it was better. I got into the front and just kept charging. I’m happy with the result.”

Hunter Lawrence

“It’s tough when you don’t get the start because those guys [up front] get away so quickly. I found out I was penalized, so that’s a bummer, but we’ll head to the last round and try to finish strong.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 3 45 2 Jo Shimoda 5 1 41 3 Hunter Lawrence 3 2 40 4 RJ Hampshire 2 4 40 5 Nathanael Thrasher 4 6 33 6 Justin Cooper 6 5 29 7 Maximus Vohland 7 7 28 8 Jalek Swoll 11 8 23 9 Cameron Mcadoo 10 9 23 10 Seth Hammaker 12 10 20 11 Guillem Farres 9 16 17 12 Levi Kitchen 8 38 13 13 Preston Kilroy 18 13 11 14 Ryder DiFrancesco 17 14 11 15 Jorgen Talviku 16 15 11 16 Derek Kelley 38 11 10 17 Joshua Varize 39 12 9 18 Pierce Brown 13 39 8 19 Michael Mosiman 14 7 20 Carson Mumford 15 37 6 21 Matthew Leblanc 20 17 5 22 Chandler Baker 25 18 3 23 Zack Williams 23 19 2 24 Derek Drake 19 27 2 25 Marcus Phelps 22 21 0 26 Dilan Schwartz 35 20 1 27 Talon Hawkins 21 29 0 28 Ryder Floyd 31 26 0 29 Maxwell Sanford 29 28 0 30 Tyson Johnson 24 33 0 31 Haiden Deegan 34 24 0 32 Hunter Cross 37 25 0 33 Lane Shaw 32 30 0 34 Brandon Ray 27 35 0 35 Christopher Prebula 26 36 0 36 Luca Marsalisi 40 23 0 37 Noah Willbrandt 33 31 0 38 Gerald Lorenz III 30 34 0 39 Slade Smith 28 40 0 40 Max Miller – 22 0 41 Bryson Raymond – 32 0 42 Gavin Towers 36 – 0

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 Jett Lawrence 478 2 Jo Shimoda 437 3 Hunter Lawrence 430 4 Justin Cooper 375 5 RJ Hampshire 314 6 Maximus Vohland 279 7 Nathanael Thrasher 231 8 Seth Hammaker 227 9 Michael Mosiman 208 10 Levi Kitchen 193 11 Pierce Brown 184 12 Stilez Robertson 169 13 Derek Kelley 139 14 Nicholas Romano 133 15 Jalek Swoll 131 16 Joshua Varize 131 17 Preston Kilroy 74 18 Derek Drake 72 19 Carson Mumford 70 20 Matthew Leblanc 69 21 Cameron Mcadoo 66 22 Ryder DiFrancesco 61 23 Ty Masterpool 53 24 Josiah Natzke 45 25 Guillem Farres 40 26 Austin Forkner 30 27 Christopher Prebula 25 28 Dilan Schwartz 22 29 Jorgen Talviku 19 30 Brandon Ray 19 31 Lance Kobusch 18 32 Max Miller 13 33 Dylan Walsh 12 34 Kaeden Amerine 10 35 Zack Williams 10 36 Enzo Lopes 9 37 Tyler Stepek 8 38 Luca Marsalisi 8 39 Talon Hawkins 7 40 Hardy Munoz 7 41 James Harrington 6 42 Chandler Baker 6 43 Marcus Phelps 4 44 Romain Pape 4 45 Jack Chambers 3 46 Austin Black 3 47 Kyle Murdoch 3 48 Tyson Johnson 1 49 Slade Smith 1 50 Cole Harkins 1

450 Moto One

The opening premier class moto started with Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Christian Craig leading the field through the first turn for the MotoSport.com Holeshot. However, he was soon passed by Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen as Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha’s Shane McElrath slotted into third. Tomac and Sexton started outside the top five and top 10, respectively.

As Roczen sprinted out to an early lead of more than two seconds, Tomac made an impressive charge up to second where he passed McElrath, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey, and Craig to put Roczen in his crosshairs. As Tomac made his move toward the lead Sexton responded with a charge into the top five, where he settled in behind Dungey.

As Sexton looked to break his way into the top three, Tomac pressured Roczen for the lead 10 minutes into the moto. Sexton made the pass on Craig for third as Tomac began looking for alternate lines to get around Roczen. Tomac was persistent and made the pass stick with nearly 18 minutes left. The Yamaha rider quickly opened a lead as Roczen and Sexton began a battle for second, from which Sexton made an easy pass on his teammate and looked to chip away at a 2.5 second deficit to Tomac as the moto reached its halfway point.

As they entered the final 10 minutes of the moto, mere bike lengths sat between Tomac and Sexton. Lapped riders factored into the fight for the lead as the momentum between both riders ebbed and flowed. Sexton was patient and pulled the trigger on an impressive outside-to-inside move that allowed him to cut under Tomac and take control of the moto with just over five minutes remaining. With the lead in hand, Sexton started to pull away from Tomac. A late push by Tomac saw him close back in with 90 seconds to go and was soon followed by an outside pass for the lead in the same section of the track where Sexton made his pass.

Tomac dropped the hammer and posted his fastest lap of the moto as time ran out on the clock, which allowed him to open a four-second lead. Sexton made a last-ditch effort to close in, but it wasn’t enough as Tomac took his 11th moto win of the season by 1.5 seconds. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger finished a distant third, more than half a minute behind the leaders, followed by Dungey in fourth and Craig in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 17 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +01.533 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +32.766 4 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +40.289 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +42.955 6 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +46.782 7 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +50.906 8 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1:19.240 9 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:21.684 10 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F +1:29.695 11 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE +1:30.315 12 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 +1:38.570 13 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1:44.022 14 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +2:23.346 15 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 16 Laps 16 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +02.231 17 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +09.540 18 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +15.599 19 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 +21.421 20 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +24.536 21 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +31.737 22 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1:01.193 23 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +1:05.404 24 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1:11.229 25 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1:13.143 26 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1:17.808 27 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:23.727 28 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +1:35.641 29 Bryce Backaus KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:44.312 30 Timothy Crosby KAW KX450 +1:49.005 31 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R 15 Laps 32 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +50.975 33 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F +1:02.178 34 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +3:20.129 35 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 14 Laps 36 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 11 Laps 37 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 9 Laps 38 Dawson Draycott KTM 450 SX-F +15:26.606 39 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 7 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final moto saw Sexton seize the moment to grab the MotoSport.com Holeshot, but he was soon passed by Roczen. Dungey slotted into third, with Tomac fourth and Plessinger fifth. The Honda teammates duked it out for the lead briefly, but Sexton got the edge and moved back out front. Roczen tucked in behind in second as Tomac made the pass for third and looked to wage battle with the red riders ahead of him.

Sexton was able to open a lead of more than three seconds in the opening 10 minutes of the moto as Roczen served as a buffer to his team-mate. While his deficit to Sexton continued to grow, Tomac didn’t put a wheel wrong and tactfully made the pass on Roczen. A little more than four seconds separated Sexton and Tomac once the Yamaha rider moved into the runner-up spot.

The distance between the leaders hovered around five seconds for several laps before Tomac picked up the pace as the moto surpassed the halfway point. Tomac posted his fastest lap of the moto, but Sexton responded one lap later with his own personal best to sustain the advantage. As Tomac continued to try and chip away at the deficit, the battle for third heated up behind him as Roczen and Plessinger engaged in battle, from which Plessinger emerged with the position.

Back up front, the gap between first and second dropped to less than two seconds as Sexton navigated lapped riders, sometimes to Tomac’s benefit. As they approached the final five minutes of the moto Tomac closed the deficit to a second and had Sexton within striking distance. A bobble by Tomac halted his momentum briefly and allowed Sexton to pull back out to a three second lead. Behind this battle up front, Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson was on a charge through the field that saw him easily pass Plessinger for third.

Sexton looked to cement his hold of the lead with another quick lap, which dropped Tomac six seconds behind. The lead continued to grow as time ran out on the moto. Sexton closed out his eighth moto win of the season by 11.2 seconds over Tomac. Anderson crossed the line in third but was penalized one position for an off-track excursion where he was deemed to have gained an advantage. That moved Plessinger into third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Gap 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 17 Laps 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +11.293 3 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +36.439 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +36.439 5 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +46.264 6 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +50.913 7 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +57.642 8 Malcolm Stewart HQV FC450 RE +1:30.603 9 Dean Wilson HQV FC450 RE +1:49.810 10 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F FE +2:01.855 11 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 16 Laps 12 Shane McElrath YAM YZ 450F +15.767 13 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 +33.752 14 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +40.157 15 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +47.604 16 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +51.968 17 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +53.710 18 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 +55.463 19 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +1:06.441 20 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +1:11.296 21 Jace Kessler HON CRF450R +1:17.531 22 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1:22.542 23 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F +1:30.373 24 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F +1:36.572 25 Timothy Crosby KAW KX450 +1:42.465 26 Bryce Backaus KTM 450 SX-F FE +1:48.314 27 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +2:02.995 28 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +2:06.497 29 Nathen LaPorte KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 30 Izaih Clark HON CRF450R +04.118 31 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +15.403 32 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +34.815 33 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE +52.359 34 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +1:23.777 35 Luke Neese YAM YZ 250 +2:00.534 36 Brett Greenley HON CRF450R WE 14 Laps 37 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 9 Laps 38 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 8 Laps 39 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 3 Laps

450 Round

In trading moto wins, Sexton (2-1) and Tomac (1-2) finished tied atop the overall standings, but the second-moto tiebreaker gave the Honda rider his fourth victory of the season and his third win in the past four races. Tomac’s fourth straight runner-up finish extended his overall podium streak to 10 races, while Plessinger (3-3) earned his second podium result of the year.

With equal points for the afternoon, a single point still separates Tomac and Sexton in the championship standings in what is now the closest title fight in the history of the sport. The landmark battle will come down to the final two motos of the season.

Chase Sexton – P1

“I finally got a good start [in Moto 2] and I just tried to sprint away. I got a good gap and got into lappers and made some mistakes and then Eli closed in. It was hot today and the track was rough, but I kept my head down and kept digging and we pulled it off.”

Eli Tomac – P2

“I made a big push because he got stuck behind some lappers and I attacked. Then I tried a little too hard and made a mistake. I’m happy with the day though and happy with the result. We’ll move on to Pala [for the final round].”

Aaron Plessinger – P3

“That one didn’t come easy! I was really happy with how I was riding in the first moto but I think I kind of overdid it and going into the second moto I was a little smoked. I knew it was going to be tough but I had some good lines and jumped on the opportunity to make it happen. I really gel with this place; I’ve been coming here for years and it’s close to home so a lot of fans and family come up here and it fires me up. It’s been a tough year but we’re back on the podium baby!”

Ryan Dungey – P6

“The day was pretty good. We got the bike set up good during practice and I think that was the most important thing going into the motos. The bike performed really well in both motos and starts were good, so I was happy with where we were at. I really just tried to push it as hard as I could, for as long as I could, and the guys just had a little more than me today. Sometimes you have to accept that; it’s tough but we’ll rest up good this week and try to finish strong at Pala.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Chase Sexton 2 1 47 2 Eli Tomac 1 2 47 3 Aaron Plessinger 3 3 40 4 Jason Anderson 6 4 33 5 Christian Craig 5 5 32 6 Ryan Dungey 4 7 32 7 Ken Roczen 7 6 29 8 Malcolm Stewart 11 8 23 9 Fredrik Noren 9 10 23 10 Dean Wilson 13 9 20 11 Shane McElrath 10 12 20 12 Josh Gilbert 12 13 17 13 Marshal Weltin 15 11 16 14 Justin Barcia 8 27 13 15 Grant Harlan 16 14 12 16 Cullin Park 17 15 10 17 Benny Bloss 14 38 7 18 Henry Miller 21 16 5 19 Justin Rodbell 20 17 5 20 Vincent Luhovey 19 18 5 21 Jeremy Hand 18 19 5 22 Bryson Gardner 39 20 1 23 Jacob Runkles 22 23 0 24 Kevin Moranz 26 22 0 25 Tristan Lane 27 24 0 26 Jace Kessler 31 21 0 27 Scott Meshey 24 28 0 28 Timothy Crosby 30 25 0 29 Bryce Backaus 29 26 0 30 Jeremy Smith 25 31 0 31 Izaih Clark 28 30 0 32 Jeffrey Walker 23 37 0 33 Nathen LaPorte 33 29 0 34 Rob Windt 32 34 0 35 Jackson Gray 35 33 0 36 Matthew Burkeen 34 39 0 37 Jerry Robin 36 40 0 38 Bryce Hansen – 32 0 39 Luke Neese – 35 0 40 Brett Greenley – 36 0 41 Garrett Marchbanks 37 – 0 42 Dawson Draycott 38 – 0 43 Joseph Savatgy 40 – 0

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Eli Tomac 496 2 Chase Sexton 495 3 Jason Anderson 402 4 Ken Roczen 373 5 Christian Craig 335 6 Ryan Dungey 332 7 Aaron Plessinger 294 8 Justin Barcia 272 9 Joseph Savatgy 222 10 Shane McElrath 197 11 Garrett Marchbanks 162 12 Alex Martin 152 13 Benny Bloss 144 14 Fredrik Noren 122 15 Marshal Weltin 118 16 Antonio Cairoli 97 17 Brandon Hartranft 89 18 Malcolm Stewart 55 19 Josh Gilbert 51 20 Max Anstie 45 21 Dylan Ferrandis 43 22 Dean Wilson 43 23 Chris Canning 43 24 Justin Rodbell 42 25 Henry Miller 34 26 Grant Harlan 28 27 Cullin Park 23 28 Kyle Chisholm 20 29 Jerry Robin 20 30 Tyler Stepek 15 31 Tristan Lane 14 32 Jeremy Hand 14 33 Bryson Gardner 13 34 Ryan Surratt 11 35 Felix Lopez 8 36 Vincent Luhovey 8 37 Carson Brown 7 38 Jeffrey Walker 3 39 Jeremy Smith 2 40 Izaih Clark 2 41 Cade Clason 2 42 Scott Meshey 2 43 Justin Cokinos 2 44 Justin Bogle 2 45 Keylan Meston 1

Next Up

The 2022 Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship finale will bring the series back to the motocross epicenter of Southern California next Saturday, September 3, where champions will be crowned at Fox Raceway at Pala.