Perfect weather conditions with balmy temperatures and partly cloudy skies set the tone for the East Coast debut of the 50th Anniversary of the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship. The sport’s own Father’s Day tradition headlined the fourth round of the 2022 season with the 45th running of the Lucas Oil Stabilizer High Point National from legendary High Point Raceway.

The battle for victory in the 450 Class saw Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Eli Tomac become the fourth different winner in as many races, prevailing via tiebreaker for the first win with his new team. In the 250 Class, the Lawrence brothers stole the show with a thrilling battle for the win, from which Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence emerged via tiebreaker for his fourth straight victory.

250 Moto One

The opening 250 Class moto got underway with Pennsylvania native Seth Hammaker well in front of the field aboard his Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki to capture the MotoSport.com Holeshot, followed by teammate Jo Shimoda and Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence. As the field worked through the opening portion of the track Lawrence made the pass for second, while Shimoda was forced to fend off Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Michael Mosiman. Behind them, Jett Lawrence, the championship leader, started just outside the top five.

As both Hammaker and Hunter Lawrence established themselves out front, the battle for third continued. After Mosiman made an outside pass on Shimoda stick for third, the GASGAS rider kept charging and was able to close in on Lawrence to establish a battle for second. The two riders traded momentum before Mosiman was able to make the move and secure the position. Behind them, Jett Lawrence made multiple passes to climb up to fourth.

Mosiman’s speed made him the fastest rider on the track and it allowed him to make big gains on Hammaker’s advantage. Once he got within striking distance of the lead, Mosiman made quick work of Hammaker and easily seized control of the top spot 12 minutes into the moto. With the lead in hand, Mosiman quickly opened a multi-second advantage over the field, which left Hammaker and Hunter Lawrence to fight it out for second. Lawrence found a smoother line around the outside of one of the track’s downhills and surged by Hammaker to move into the runner-up spot.

Just past the halfway point of the moto, Mosiman got stuck in a rut and tipped over. The misfortune allowed Lawrence to assume control of the lead and Hammaker to take over second, while Mosiman remounted in third.

The clear track worked in Lawrence’s favor, as he built a lead of nearly three seconds over Hammaker. Mosiman continued to lose ground in third, which allowed Jett Lawrence to move into podium position. The defending champion didn’t stop there and methodically closed in on Hammaker to make the pass for second in the closing stages of the moto.

Hunter Lawence cruised to his second moto win of the season by 4.4 seconds over his brother, who moved forward from a seventh-place start. Shimoda made a last-lap pass for third around Hammaker, who finished just ahead of Mosiman to complete the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R +04.425 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +05.665 4 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +06.851 5 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +07.611 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +37.831 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +38.992 8 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +42.944 9 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +44.583 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m32.775 11 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 +1m34.944 12 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +1m47.684 13 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +1m55.149 14 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +2m03.636 15 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +2m07.029 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2m10.717 17 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +2m15.591 18 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 16 Laps 19 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +07.619 20 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +27.021 21 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +32.351 22 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +37.402 23 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +39.268 24 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 +40.202 25 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +47.875 26 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F +55.884 27 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +1m02.503 28 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F +1m03.108 29 Steve Roman YAM YZ 250F +1m16.510 30 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +1m32.113 31 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F +1m43.066 32 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F +1m54.494 33 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F +2m02.337 34 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 35 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 250 +28.467 36 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +52.302 37 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F +2m02.715 38 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 8 Laps 39 Brock Papi KAW KX 250 5 Laps 40 Derek Leatherman YAM YZ 250F DNS

250 Moto Two

The second moto kicked off with a sweep of the MotoSport.com Holeshot for Hammaker, where he was sandwiched between the Lawrence brothers. Hammaker was able to nose his way to the head of the pack, while Hunter and Jett settled into second and third, respectively. Unfortunately for Hammaker, a tip over on the opening lap dropped him deep in the top 10 and set up a showdown between the Lawrences. Behind them, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing’s Justin Cooper gave chase from third.

Just over five minutes into the moto Cooper started to run the fastest laps on the track, which allowed him to make the move on Jett Lawrence for second. The point leader battled back, which pushed both riders onto Hunter Lawrence’s rear fender for a three-rider battle for the lead. As Cooper started to look for alternate lines to apply pressure on first, it opened the door for Jett Lawrence to reclaim second, all while Hunter Lawrence held on to an advantage of less than a second.

Jett then set the pace on track and started to put heavy pressure on Hunter. Just before the halfway point of the moto Jett was able to take advantage of a slight bobble by his brother and made the pass for the lead. Together, the Lawrences easily distanced themselves from Cooper to make it a two-rider affair in the battle for victory.

The Australian siblings were separated by mere bike lengths from one another for several laps and stayed in touch with one another as they navigated lapped traffic. With less than 10 minutes to go Hunter made an impressive pass for the lead on a downhill section and looked to inch away. However, Jett responded and went back on the attack. As the final five minutes passed Jett made his move and was able to make the pass stick to reclaim the lead for a third lead change between the pair. Lapped riders then created some separation between the Lawrences and allowed Jett to open up a gap of more than two seconds in the final stages.

Jett extended his lead to more than four seconds, which paid off on the final lap as Hunter put on a late push. They took the checkered flag separated by a half second, as Jett prevailed with his fourth moto win of the season. Cooper finished in a distant third.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 17 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +00.553 3 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +36.662 4 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F +41.440 5 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +45.388 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +53.331 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 +1m07.228 8 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 +1m10.773 9 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m12.708 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m22.903 11 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F +1m24.551 12 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +1m39.623 13 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +1m58.165 14 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F +2m09.688 15 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F +2m18.192 16 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 16 Laps 17 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F +02.178 18 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F +08.716 19 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE +08.724 20 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R +13.559 21 Zack Williams GAS MC250F +23.126 22 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 +33.784 23 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 +1m01.443 24 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m07.630 25 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F +1m11.492 26 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F +1m20.674 27 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F +1m23.350 28 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F +1m24.114 29 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F +1m47.086 30 Steve Roman YAM YZ 250F +1m51.955 31 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 32 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F +00.772 33 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +12.050 34 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 250 +14.880 35 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +44.167 36 Derek Leatherman YAM YZ 250F +1m08.079 37 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F +2m10.773 38 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 39 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 6 Laps 40 Brock Papi KAW KX 250 4 Laps

250 Overall

After trading victories, the Lawrence brothers finished tied atop the overall classification for the first time with identical moto scores, but the tie-breaker was awarded to Jett (2-1) by virtue of his second moto win. It’s the ninth overall victory of his career. Hunter finished second (1-2), while Shimoda rounded out the overall podium in third (3-5) after a fifth-place finish in the final moto.

Jett Lawrence maintained his 12-point lead in the 250 Class standings over Hunter, while Shimoda strengthened his hold of third, 49 points out of first.

Jett Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“I had to get him (Hunter Lawrence). If not, he would have gained points on me. At least we tied (for the overall). I relaxed for a little bit (in Moto 2) and it allowed Hunter to get me back, but I was able to get by him again. We didn’t lose any points today so it’s good.”

Hunter Lawrence, Team Honda HRC

“It’s ok (to finish second). I’ll get him (Jett Lawrence) back another day, for sure. We traded motos today. It’s Father’s Day, so hopefully we gave our dad the best Father’s Day he could have.”

Jo Shimoda, Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki

“Today was a much better day for starts.That’s what I was looking for. I’m not feeling the best, but i kept pushing and pushing and got third overall. I’m happy with that.”

250 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 2 1 47 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 1 2 47 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 3 5 36 4 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 5 4 34 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 8 3 33 6 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 4 6 33 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 7 7 28 8 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 6 9 27 9 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 10 10 22 10 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 9 11 22 11 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 14 8 20 12 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 15 12 15 13 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 13 14 15 14 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 12 15 15 15 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 11 16 15 16 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 22 13 8 17 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 16 24 5 18 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 23 17 4 19 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 17 23 4 20 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 25 18 3 21 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 20 19 3 22 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 19 20 3 23 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 18 22 3 24 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 21 21 0 25 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 27 25 0 26 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 26 27 0 27 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 28 28 0 28 Steve Roman YAM YZ 250F 29 30 0 29 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 36 26 0 30 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 32 31 0 31 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F 30 33 0 32 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 24 39 0 33 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 38 29 0 34 Cory Carsten SUZ RMZ 250 35 34 0 35 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 34 38 0 36 Hunter Sayles GAS MC250F 37 37 0 37 Derek Leatherman YAM YZ 250F 40 36 0 38 Brock Papi KAW KX 250 39 40 0 39 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 31 0 40 Cole Harkins KTM 250 SX-F 32 0 41 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F 33 0 42 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 35 0

250 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF250R 186 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R 174 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 137 4 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 133 5 Michael Mosiman GAS MC250F 115 6 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 115 7 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 110 8 Stilez Robertson HQV FC250 94 9 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE 90 10 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F 80 11 Nicholas Romano YAM YZ 250F 70 12 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 65 13 Nathanael Thrasher YAM YZ 250F 62 14 Matthew Leblanc YAM YZ 250F 55 15 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F 54 16 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F 48 17 Josiah Natzke KAW KX 250 45 18 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 30 19 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 250 30 20 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 12 21 Dylan Walsh KAW KX 250 12 22 Lance Kobusch HON CRF250R 12 23 Christopher Prebula KTM 250 SX-F 8 24 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 7 25 Brandon Ray HQV FC250 RE 7 26 Preston Kilroy SUZ RMZ 250 5 27 Max Miller KTM 250 SX-F 5 28 Romain Pape KAW KX 250F 4 29 Jack Chambers KTM 250 SX-F 3 30 Zack Williams GAS MC250F 0 31 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 250F 0 32 Garrett Hoffman YAM YZ 250F 0 33 Slade Smith YAM YZ 250F 0 34 Brayden Lessler GAS MC250F 0 35 Brandon Scharer YAM YZ 250F 0 36 Kai Aiello HQV FC250 0 37 Ty Masterpool KTM 250 SX-F 0 38 Florian Miot HQV FC250 0 39 Jack Rogers KAW KX 250 0 40 Maxwell Sanford GAS MC250F 0 41 Tyson Johnson KTM 250 SX-F 0 42 Thomas Welch YAM YZ 250F 0 43 Jesse Flock YAM YZ 250F 0 44 Lawrence Fortin III KTM 250 SX-F 0 45 William Crete HQV FC250 0 46 Gared Steinke HQV TC125 0 47 Carter Biese YAM YZ 250F 0 48 Tre Fierro KAW KX 250 0 49 Steve Roman YAM YZ 250F 0 50 Noah Willbrandt YAM YZ 250F 0 51 Tommy Rios YAM YZ 250F 0 52 Geran Stapleton GAS MC250F 0 53 Wade Brommel YAM YZ 250F 0

450 Moto One

As the 450 Class field stormed into the first turn it was Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton who emerged with the MotoSport.com Holeshot, narrowly edging out Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Joey Savatgy and Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull/GASGAS Factory Racing’s Justin Barcia. As Sexton sprinted away and established a lead of more than two seconds on the opening lap, Savatgy and Barcia engaged in a spirited battle for second, as Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Jason Anderson and Tomac closed in from third and fourth, respectively.

The fight for a spot on the podium saw its first change when Anderson forced the issue and made an aggressive pass on Barcia for third. Tomac then went on the attack and made his way by Barcia for fourth. Anderson kept the momentum rolling and closed in on his teammate for second, where he made quick work of Savatgy to assume the runner-up spot. About two laps later Tomac dropped Savatgy off the podium with an impressive pass for third.

As the moto reached its halfway point Sexton enjoyed a significant lead of more than 10 seconds over Anderson, who in turn sat nearly five seconds ahead of Tomac. They settled into their respective positions until Anderson encountered misfortune and dropped from second to fourth, which allowed Tomac to assume second and Savatgy to claim third. Once Anderson was able to recompose himself he made the pass back on Savatgy to reclaim the final spot on the podium. Anderson’s recovery effort continued as he soon closed in on Tomac to initiate a late battle for second.

Sexton was in a class of his own out front and made it look easy with a wire-to-wire performance that brought him his third moto win of the season. He crossed the line 11.6 seconds ahead of Tomac, who held off Anderson in third. Barcia followed in fourth, while Savatgy finished fifth despite heavy pressure from Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Ryan Dungey and Team Honda HRC’s Ken Roczen.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 17 Laps 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F +11.652 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +23.739 4 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +28.965 5 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +31.576 6 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +31.962 7 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +32.155 8 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +44.614 9 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m07.482 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m13.869 11 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m42.654 12 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m53.141 13 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m54.328 14 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +1m56.977 15 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +2m00.227 16 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +2m06.994 17 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 16 Laps 18 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 +22.399 19 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +34.094 20 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +37.638 21 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +38.921 22 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +42.374 23 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +47.661 24 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R +1m03.964 25 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +1m12.196 26 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m18.889 27 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +1m23.202 28 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +1m27.496 29 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +1m30.048 30 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m45.978 31 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F +1m46.250 32 Timothy Crosby KAW KX450 +2m10.349 33 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F +2m15.176 34 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +2m16.504 35 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 15 Laps 36 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +04.386 37 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R +1m28.892 38 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 14 Laps 39 Dylan Kirchner KAW KX450 9 Laps 40 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final moto of the afternoon saw Dungey charge ahead to his first MotoSport.com Holeshot of the season as the Honda duo of Sexton and Roczen gave chase. Roczen was able to slip past his teammate to slot into second and carried that momentum into a pass for the lead. Dungey responded immediately and reclaimed the top spot to complete the opening lap, but Roczen got back around. Sexton then followed through into second, which put Dungey into the crosshairs of Anderson in fourth. The Kawasaki rider made the move to take control of third.

As Dungey gave chase to Anderson it was Tomac who surprised both riders with a two-for-one move that saw him surge from fifth to third. The Yamaha rider was on a charge and quickly closed in on Sexton for second. The pressure from third pushed Sexton to increase his pace and close in on Roczen. The top three were separated by just over a second as the moto neared the halfway point.

A patient Sexton bided his time and pulled the trigger on a pass that gave him the lead, but a bobble shortly thereafter allowed Roczen to reclaim the position. That allowed Tomac to attack Sexton for second, which forced the point leader into another bobble that the Yamaha rider took advantage of. Sexton then was forced to deal with pressure from Dungey for third.

Back up front, Tomac stormed into the lead with an emphatic pass on Roczen with just under 13 minutes remaining. Once out front, Tomac distanced himself from the field and quickly built a lead of nearly five seconds. Soon Roczen and Sexton battled for second, with Sexton able to get the upper hand with nearly eight minutes to go. Roczen later lost his hold of third to Dungey, who enjoyed his best effort of the season thus far.

Tomac maintained his advantage through the remainder of the moto and brought home his third moto win of the season by 3.5 seconds over Sexton. Roczen put on a late charge to make a last-lap pass on Dungey for third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 17 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +03.558 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE +10.408 4 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE +11.062 5 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +31.688 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F +32.810 7 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +33.601 8 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR +33.949 9 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE +1m28.969 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F +1m36.854 11 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F +1m39.901 12 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 +1m46.836 13 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F +1m52.221 14 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 +2m19.498 15 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 16 Laps 16 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F +03.436 17 Chris Canning GAS MC450F +07.143 18 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +07.598 19 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 +08.588 20 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F +11.914 21 Cullin Park HON CRF450R +16.063 22 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 +44.489 23 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +57.668 24 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1m02.324 25 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F +1m21.895 26 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F +1m26.003 27 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F +1m32.250 28 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 +1m48.144 29 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 +1m55.781 30 Timothy Crosby KAW KX450 +1m59.724 31 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F +2m01.953 32 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 15 Laps 33 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F +19.153 34 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 +37.585 35 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R 14 Laps 36 Dylan Kirchner KAW KX450 +1m01.945 37 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 12 Laps 38 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 11 Laps 39 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 Laps 40 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F 4 Laps

450 Round

In trading moto wins, Tomac (2-1) and Sexton (1-2) finished in a tie atop the overall classification, but Tomac prevailed for the 28th win of his career by virtue of his victory in Moto 2, which awarded him the tiebreaker. As a result, Tomac now has sole possession of third on the all-time 450 Class wins list. Sexton continued his four-race podium streak with a runner-up effort, while Anderson finished third overall (3-5) following a fifth-place result in the final moto.

Eli Tomac, Monster Energy Star Yamaha Racing

“It seems like I need to figure out my lines better in the first moto. That’s what I did in Moto 2. We made a small bike change that helped a lot and we were able to make some good passes and ride our own race. It feels great to get the win and get on top of the box for the first time for Star Yamaha.”

Chase Sexton, Team Honda HRC

“I just struggled with how choppy the track was. I didn’t feel as good as I did in the first moto, but Eli (Tomac) was riding awesome. I just needed to put my head down. We rebounded well and I’m satisfied with the result today.”

Jason Anderson, Monster Energy Kawasaki

“The second moto was a struggle for me. I couldn’t find the flow. We’ll take the positives, try to figure it out, and be better moving forward. I want to be back up front battling for wins, but these guys are riding really well right now.”

450 Round Points

Pos Rider Bike M1 M2 Points 1 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 2 1 47 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 1 2 47 3 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 3 5 36 4 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 7 3 34 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 6 4 33 6 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 4 7 32 7 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 5 8 29 8 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 8 6 28 9 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 10 10 22 10 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 13 9 20 11 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 12 12 18 12 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 11 13 18 13 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 9 15 18 14 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 15 11 16 15 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 16 14 12 16 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 14 18 10 17 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 19 16 7 18 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 20 17 5 19 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 17 20 5 20 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 18 22 3 21 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 21 19 2 22 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 22 23 0 23 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 23 24 0 24 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 27 21 0 25 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 25 27 0 26 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 28 25 0 27 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 26 29 0 28 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 30 26 0 29 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 29 31 0 30 Timothy Crosby KAW KX450 32 30 0 31 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 24 38 0 32 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 31 32 0 33 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 36 28 0 34 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F 34 33 0 35 Matthew Burkeen YAM YZ 250 38 34 0 36 Rody Schroyer HON CRF450R 37 35 0 37 Jackson Gray HQV FC450 RE 35 37 0 38 Robert Piazza YAM YZ 450F 33 40 0 39 Dylan Kirchner KAW KX450 39 36 0 40 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 40 39 0

450 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE 181 2 Eli Tomac YAM YZ 450F 167 3 Ken Roczen HON CRF450R WE 163 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR 147 5 Ryan Dungey KTM 450 SX-F FE 122 6 Christian Craig YAM YZ 450F 120 7 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 106 8 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE 90 9 Antonio Cairoli KTM 450 SX-F FE 89 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 450F 86 11 Shane McElrath HQV FC450 RE 85 12 Joseph Savatgy KAW KX450SR 76 13 Alex Martin YAM YZ 450F 55 14 Brandon Hartranft SUZ RMZ 450 46 15 Benny Bloss KTM 450 SX-F 41 16 Marshal Weltin SUZ RMZ 450 40 17 Fredrik Noren KTM 450 SX-F 35 18 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 21 19 Josh Gilbert HQV FC450 20 20 Henry Miller KTM 450 SX-F 17 21 Ryan Surratt YAM YZ 450F 11 22 Felix Lopez HQV FC450 8 23 Grant Harlan KAW KX450 8 24 Tyler Stepek KTM 450 SX-F 7 25 Jerry Robin GAS MC450F 6 26 Chris Canning GAS MC450F 5 27 Bryson Gardner HON CRF450R 5 28 Tristan Lane KTM 450 SX-F 4 29 Vincent Luhovey KAW KX450 3 30 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 2 31 Justin Bogle SUZ RMZ 450 2 32 Jacob Runkles GAS MC450F 0 33 Cullin Park HON CRF450R 0 34 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R 0 35 Richard Taylor YAM YZ 450F 0 36 Mccoy Brough KAW KX450 0 37 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 0 38 Jeffrey Walker KTM 450 SX-F 0 39 Matthew Curler HON CRF450R 0 40 Kevin Moranz KTM 450 SX-F 0 41 Bryce Hammond HON CRF450R 0 42 Matthew Burris HQV FC450 RE 0 43 Charlie Putnam HQV FC450 0 44 Josh Mosiman KAW KX450SR 0 45 Keylan Meston HQV FC450 0 46 Ricci Randanella KAW KX450 0 47 Trevor Schmidt KTM 450 SX-F 0 48 Matthew Hubert KAW KX450 0 49 Clayton Tucker YAM YZ 450F 0 50 Kyle Greeson GAS MC450F 0 51 Bryce Hansen KAW KX450 0 52 Mitchell Gifford KAW KX450 0 53 Bryton Carroll YAM YZ 450F 0

Next Up

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship will observe its first break of the 2022 season before returning to action with its Independence Day tradition from Michigan’s celebrated RedBud MX for the fifth round of the 50th anniversary season. The KTM RedBud National will commence on Saturday, July 2.