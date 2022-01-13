Marc Marquez back on a motorcycle

Marc Marquez underwent a medical examination with Dr. Sánchez Dalmau this week to analyse the situation of his diplopia (double vision).

The ophthalmologist confirmed a clear improvement in the vision of the eight-time World Champion and gave him clearance to get back on the bike.

After a three-month absence, the Spanish rider returned to riding at the Ponts Circuit (Lleida) and he feels optimistic after his first ride back.

The next step for Marquez will be to ride on the tarmac, something he will do very shortly.

What is Diplopia?

Diplopia is the simultaneous perception of two images of a single object that may be displaced horizontally or vertically in relation to each other. Also called double vision, it is a loss of visual focus under regular conditions, and is often voluntary. However, when occurring involuntarily, it results in impaired function of the extraocular muscles, where both eyes are still functional, but they cannot turn to target the desired object. Problems with these muscles may be due to mechanical problems, disorders of the neuromuscular junction, disorders of the cranial nerves that innervate the muscles, and occasionally disorders involving the supranuclear oculomotor pathways or ingestion of toxins. Diplopia can be one of the first signs of a systemic disease, particularly to a muscular or neurological process, nd it may disrupt a person’s balance, movement, or reading abilities.

