2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance ASBK Calendar

ASBK has been forced to change the date of the final round of the 2022 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul (ASBK) to be held at The Bend Motorsport Park.

This event was originally scheduled to take place from the 2nd to 4th December 2022 is now set to take place one week earlier on 25 – 27 November 2022.

This is the weekend immediately following the penultimate round of the championship at Phillip Island where ASBK will be a support act to the World Superbike Championship finale.

This change became necessary after the South Australian Government and Supercars announced that the Adelaide 500 will return on the same weekend as the original event date.

In the interests of ensuring the very best ASBK event for race fans in South Australia, across the country and at home watching via TV, the decision was made to move the ASBK event.

Peter Doyle – CEO, Motorcycling Australia

“While you never want to change your calendar after the season begins, this change is a small one and we’re pleased to be working alongside the management team at The Bend Motorsport Park to ensure the best possible outcome for the Championship and our passionate fans.”

Dr. Sam Shahin, Managing Director, The Bend Motorsport Park

“We are delighted to be hosting the season finale of the ASBK Championship at The Bend, and the shift of dates will allow us to build on the momentum from last year to invite international riders to compete. Jack Miller’s participation last year brought another dimension to ASBK racing in Australia, and we are feverishly working on a repeat appearance this year. The ASBK finale has rapidly become one of the best motorsport events in the country, and certainly on par with our Supercars event at The Bend in the context of motorsport support in South Australia; this is how big support for two-wheel racing is in SA.”

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance

2022 ASBK Calendar