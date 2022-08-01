2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Round 7 – Brainerd International Raceway

MotoAmerica Superbike Race One

On a sunny and warm Saturday in Minnesota, Gagne was Gagne. As always, the Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing-backed Californian, who now calls Colorado home, led from pole position, quickly gapped his pursuers, and maintained a lead that resulted in a 5.338 margin of victory in what was the 25th AMA Superbike win of his career.

Jake Gagne

“It’s just a tricky place. You can knock it back a couple percent and just try to use the littlest lean angle and things like that, but it can just bite you in weird places. I’ve had that experience from last year and in testing. I’ve had some weird, big crashes at this place in the past, so I wanted to make sure I didn’t do anything stupid. I got a good start. Like these guys said, even those first couple laps are a little tricky. I didn’t have any big, big moments, but from my seat I knew the rear wasn’t hooking up like it had in practice, so you just had to ride the tire a little bit differently. I’m just lucky I had a good couple clean laps and then once I had a little bit of a gap I could just ride and try not to make any mistakes. Like you said, you can’t just knock it back and ride around. You’ve really got to stay focused at this track. Some weird stuff could happen. Again, thanks to the Yamaha guys. They’re working hard. I think all of us want to try to figure out and understand how to get the tires to feel a little bit better and get a little more consistency. But it’s an interesting place. It’s tough to get that consistency and really know what the tires are going to do, until it’s too late.”

Next best to Gagne was his teammate Cameron Petersen, the South African battling with Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Danilo Petrucci for much of the race. With just a few laps to go, however, Petrucci hit a false neutral and ran off track, handing second place to Petersen. By the time Petrucci got back on the black stuff, he’d lost any hope of second place, and was some six seconds behind Petersen.

Still, the Italian former MotoGP star ended up on the podium in third, his 11th podium in 13 races as he continues a season of consistent podium finishes.

Petrucci ended up 9.3 seconds ahead of Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the South African riding with an injured left wrist after a big crash in Q2 on Saturday morning. Scholtz was in survival mode from the get-go and did well to finish fourth.

Fifth went to Tytlers Cycle Racing’s PJ Jacobsen just a second ahead of Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim with Gillim having his best Superbike finish of the season. Aftercare Hayes Scheibe Racing’s Ashton Yates was seventh, three seconds behind Gillim and four seconds ahead of Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing’s Corey Alexander.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Jake Lewis returned to action after thumb surgery to finish ninth with ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony rounding out the top 10. Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hector Barbera had a rough day at the office, the Spaniard running off track on the opening lap before eventually crashing out of the race.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante was a non-starter after suffering an ankle injury in his Q2 crash on Saturday morning.

MotoAmerica Superbike Race One Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Jake Gagne YAM 27:23.991 2 Cameron Petersen YAM +5.338 3 Danilo Petrucci DUC +11.605 4 Mathew Scholtz YAM +20.993 5 PJ Jacobsen BMW +36.519 6 Hayden Gillim SUZ +37.728 7 Ashton Yates BMW +40.525 8 Corey Alexander BMW +44.069 9 Jake Lewis SUZ +47.997 10 David Anthony SUZ +48.299 11 Travis Wyman BMW +1:01.886 12 Ezra Beaubier BMW +1:06.284 13 Brandon Paasch SUZ +1:06.390 14 Jeremy Coffey SUZ +1:19.732 15 Jake Schmotter YAM +1:19.850 16 Hunter Dunham YAM +1:20.657 17 Justin Miest KAW +1:32.877 18 Nolan Lamkin BMW +1:35.802 19 Danilo Lewis BMW 1 Lap

MotoAmerica Superbike Race Two

Just when everything was rolling along nicely for Jake Gagne and he looked to be on his way to a ninth MotoAmerica Medallia Superbike win of the year, his Fresh N Lean Progressive Yamaha Racing YZF-R1 was cartwheeling down the racetrack at Brainerd International Raceway, destroying itself more and more with every bounce. Fortunately, Gagne escaped uninjured, but his championship points lead took a hit.

Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC’s Danilo Petrucci was the rider to pick up the pieces when Gagne crashed, and the Italian reaped the rewards for it. With his fourth win of the season, and his first since Road Atlanta in April, Petrucci moves back to the top of the championship point standings, 253-240, with three rounds and six races remaining.

Danilo Petrucci – P1

“Yesterday was a tough one. I tried the first lap to stay as close as I can to Jake (Gagne), but I almost crashed, like in the practice. I was able to hold the bike but with my feet. I couldn’t turn here, and I ran wide in the corner later, so also Cam (Petersen) came past me. Then I was able to pass him again. I tried to push, but same mistake as yesterday. Hit the neutral on the penultimate corner and then Jake made a gap. Then I start to push. I said, ‘I have nothing to lose. I’m behind him in the championship, behind him in this race. So, I need to try.’ The moment I said, ‘okay, he went away again.’ Unfortunately, he crashed. I’m sorry for him. I hope he is okay. That’s racing. The championship is definitely still open. I must be true. Jake in this moment is a bit faster than us, but on the pace, I think he was a bit of tenths faster. Then we made a massive change on the bike from yesterday, and we didn’t have the chance to try this morning. As I told you, I have nothing to lose at this point. I never look at the points. I know Jake is faster, but I need to stay in front of him because we cannot make any calculation with him. He’s always first, and you need to beat him. Congrats to these guys and thanks to my team.”

Petrucci and Gagne’s teammate Cameron Petersen did a better job of putting in quick laps early to keep the pressure on Gagne and, despite a mistake when he was within two seconds, Petrucci was keeping that pressure on when the defending champion crashed. Ironically, Petrucci said after the race that he was about to throw in the towel on trying to keep the pace on the very same lap that Gagne crashed.

With Gagne down and out, Petrucci finished 7.1 seconds ahead of Petersen with the South African earning his 11th podium of the year and his seventh in a row.

PJ Jacobsen matched his best finish of the year with his second podium of the season on the Tytlers Cycle Racing BMW M 1000 RR, the New Yorker finishing third some 10 seconds behind Petersen.

Disrupt Racing’s Hayden Gillim was fifth on his Suzuki GSX-R1000. 3.6 seconds ahead of Tytlers Cycle Racing’s Hector Barbera. Aftercare Hayes Scheibe Racing’s Ashton Yates continued his quietly impressive season with sixth at Brainerd, eight seconds ahead of Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Jake Lewis.

Cycle World/Octane/Chuckwalla Racing’s Andrew Lee put in a solid ride as the replacement for the injured Michael Gilbert to finish eighth.

Altus Motorsports Brandon Paasch and Triple M’s Jeremy Coffey rounded out the top 10 finishers.

In addition to Gagne, Max Flinders and Ezra Beaubier also crashed out of the race. Westby Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, meanwhile, opted not to race with the wrist injury he suffered on Saturday morning.

Petrucci’s championship lead is now 13 points of Gagne, 253-240. Petersen is third with 215 points with Scholtz fourth on 183 points. Barbera remains fifth with 133 points.

MotoAmerica Superbike Race Two Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Danilo Petrucci DUC 27:27.023 2 Cameron Petersen YAM +7.156 3 PJ Jacobsen BMW +17.608 4 Hayden Gillim SUZ +28.831 5 Hector Barbera BMW +31.908 6 Ashton Yates BMW +32.151 7 Jake Lewis SUZ +40.789 8 Andrew Lee SUZ +55.382 9 Brandon Paasch SUZ +1:00.393 10 Jeremy Coffey SUZ +1:00.434 11 Danilo Lewis BMW +1:00.676 12 Geoff May HON +1:04.091 13 Hunter Dunham YAM +1:08.323 14 Jake Schmotter YAM +1:21.425 15 Nolan Lamkin BMW +1:31.361 16 Justin Miest KAW +1:32.279 17 Mathew Orange YAM 3 Laps

MotoAmerica Superbike Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Danilo Petrucci 253 2 Jake Gagne 240 3 Cameron Petersen 215 4 Mathew Scholtz 183 5 Hector Barbera 133 6 PJ Jacobsen 119 7 Richie Escalante 104 8 Jake Lewis 91 9 Ashton Yates 88 10 Hayden Gillim 77 11 Travis Wyman 69 12 Corey Alexander 68 13 David Anthony 48 14 Kyle Wyman 43 15 Danilo Lewis 27 16 Larry Pegram 27 17 Brandon Paasch 25 18 Geoff May 24 19 Ezra Beaubier 22 20 Michael Gilbert 20 21 Jeremy Coffey 18 22 Max Flinders 16 23 Andy DiBrino 11 24 Andrew Lee 8 25 Hunter Dunham 7 26 Bryce Prince 7 27 Justin Miest 6 28 Maximiliano Gerardo 5 29 Jake Schmotter 3 30 Nolan Lamkin 2

YUASA Stock 1000 Race 1

The weekend’s only Stock 1000 race kicked off the final day at Brainerd International Raceway, and Tytlers Cycle/RideHVMC Racing Kawasaki rider Corey Alexander won his fifth race in a row and sixth out of eight races so far this season.

The race was red-flagged and restarted with a five-lap sprint to the checkered flag, and Altus Motorsports Suzuki rider Brandon Paasch notched his first-career Stock 1000 podium with a runner-up result.

It was an emotional accomplishment for Paasch, who drew inspiration from his girlfriend’s father Scott Briody. Also, a Stock 1000 competitor, Briody tragically passed away in an on-track incident on Friday.

Third place went to Cycle World/Octane/Chuckwalla Racing rider Andrew Lee, who is filling in for the injured Michael Gilbert.

Corey Alexander

“For me, I’m just happy to get through every session with no issues and every lap, for that matter,” Alexander said. “Not my favorite place to come to. Not my favorite place to ride. So, I’m happy to come out of here with some more points. It gives us a little bit more cushion because I know Hayden (Gillim) is going to continue to be really fast at these last few tracks. Jersey is our home round. We’ll see what happens there. Really thankful for my guys. It’s been really fun this year to work through things because we show up on a new bike and there’s a lot of new challenges. Last year, we weren’t able to get the bike figured out. This year, we’re able to really see big progress throughout the weekend, which is a fun thing to do when you come in and you can give feedback and the guys are able to turn that into progress, which is a really cool process. Enjoying that.”

YUASA Stock 1000 Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Corey Alexander BMW 7:51.953 2 Brandon Paasch SUZ +0.599 3 Andrew Lee SUZ +0.961 4 Danilo Lewis BMW +1.720 5 Ezra Beaubier BMW +3.190 6 Jeremy Coffey SUZ +3.286 7 Hayden Gillim SUZ +6.432 8 Geoff May HON +6.768 9 Hunter Dunham YAM +7.198 10 Nolan Lamkin BMW +11.529 11 Ryan Burke YAM +19.229 12 Justin Miest KAW +20.237 13 Manuel Segura KAW +23.500 14 P.R. Stafki YAM +26.730 15 Zachary Butler YAM +26.756 16 Zachary Schumacher BMW +28.336 17 Jeremy Simmons YAM +29.538 18 Michael Butler YAM +30.314 19 Scott Masterton YAM +36.727

YUASA Stock 1000 Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Corey Alexander 150 2 Hayden Gillim 117 3 Travis Wyman 103 4 Andy DiBrino 86 5 Brandon Paasch 76 6 Geoff May 70 7 Danilo Lewis 63 8 Ezra Beaubier 54 9 Hunter Dunham 51 10 Maximiliano Gerardo 48 11 Michael Gilbert 40 12 Jeremy Coffey 38 13 Nolan Lamkin 38 14 Stefano Mesa 37 15 Bryce Prince 20 16 Ryan Burke 17 17 Andrew Lee 16 18 Zachary Butler 14 19 Eziah Davis 13 20 Jason Farrell 8

Supersport Race 1

Rocco Landers is used to winning. Despite only being 17 years old, he’s already won 39 MotoAmerica races in his young career. He’s also conquered two race classes by winning championships. The Supersport class has been a tougher nut for him to crack, however.

Halfway through his sophomore season in Supersport, Landers got his first pole position in MotoAmerica’s middleweight class. And now, two rounds later, he notched his first win in Saturday’s Supersport race one at Brainerd International Raceway.

And he won with authority. Starting from the pole (his second one of the year), Landers led all but one of the 16 laps aboard his Landers Racing Yamaha and took the checkered flag by more than four and a half seconds over runner-up Josh Herrin aboard his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC machine.

Third place went to N2 Racing/BobbleHeadMoto Yamaha rider Josh Herrin, who filled in for Kevin Olmedo, who is recovering from illness.

Australia’s Luke Power finished the opening race in seventh.

Supersport Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Rocco Landers YAM 25:17.449 2 Josh Herrin DUC +4.521 3 Joshua Hayes YAM +8.286 4 Tyler Scott SUZ +16.443 5 Cory Ventura SUZ +18.437 6 Benjamin Smith YAM +20.294 7 Luke Power SUZ +22.762 8 Jaret Nassaney SUZ +31.857 9 Carl Soltisz SUZ +32.166 10 Liam Grant SUZ +41.494 11 CJ LaRoche YAM +55.110 12 Edgar Zaragoza YAM 1 Lap

Supersport Race 2

Landers Racing Yamaha rider Rocco Landers had a breakthrough weekend in Supersport. The former Twins Cup and two-time Junior Cup Champion followed up his race one Supersport win with another win in race two.

In both races, Landers won by a significant margin, but his gap was gargantuan in race two. Finishing second and more than 13 second behind Landers was Josh Herrin aboard his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale, the current championship leader never getting comfortable with the Minnesota race course.

Third place went to N2 Racing/BobbleHeadMoto Yamaha’s Josh Hayes. All told, the Supersport podium in race two was exactly the same as the Supersport podium in race one.

Rocco Landers

“It was a surprise because I didn’t feel we made any crazy improvements from yesterday,” Landers said. “We made some small changes. The team worked really hard last night just to get every last percent that we could. Really thankful to have the Yamaha R6 and it’s amazing handling, carve these fast corners up. The race was really, really enjoyable for me because I’ve struggled a lot over the past two years. Yesterday felt really good. Today feels even better. I’m glad I’m able to do this to honor Scott Briody. It’s just a good day for me, really good. I feel really good with the team. Really looking forward to Pittsburgh. Can’t wait to work even harder to get ready for that.”

Luke Power brought his Suzuki home in eighth in Race 2, and now sits sixth in the standings.

Supersport Race 2 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Rocco Landers YAM 25:17.610 2 Josh Herrin DUC +13.444 3 Joshua Hayes YAM +15.184 4 Cory Ventura SUZ +15.292 5 Benjamin Smith YAM +17.830 6 Dominic Doyle SUZ +20.003 7 Carl Soltisz SUZ +31.361 8 Luke Power SUZ +31.668 9 Jaret Nassaney SUZ +31.751 10 Liam Grant SUZ +44.784 11 CJ LaRoche YAM +44.981 12 Tyler Scott SUZ +2 Laps

Supersport Standings – Top 15

Pos Rider Total 1 Josh Herrin 264 2 Rocco Landers 188 3 Tyler Scott 160 4 Kevin Olmedo 114 5 Benjamin Smith 99 6 Luke Power 98 7 Samuel Lochoff 83 8 Jaret Nassaney 79 9 Joshua Hayes 77 10 Carl Soltisz 68 11 CJ LaRoche 65 12 Liam Grant 47 13 Alejandro Thermiotis 45 14 Cory Ventura 43 15 Diego Perez 32 16 Jason Farrell 28 17 David Kohlstaedt 27 18 Stefano Mesa 22 19 Edgar Zaragoza 21 20 Justin Jones 18

Twins Cup Race 1

In the only REV’IT! Twins Cup race scheduled for the weekend, MP13 Racing Yamaha’s Cory Ventura won his second race in a row after getting his season off to a bit of a slow start earlier in the year.

Ventura survived a late-race skirmish with the other two riders who finished on the podium. Second place went to N2 Racing/BobbleHeadMoto rider Blake Davis, who was runner-up for the second race in a row after winning the first race of the season at Daytona.

Finishing third was Rodio Racing/Warhorse HSBK Racing Aprilia rider Anthony Mazziotto.

Twins Cup Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Cory Ventura YAM 19:35.505 2 Blake Davis YAM +0.323 3 Anthony Mazziotto APR +0.563 4 Kaleb De Keyrel APR +7.029 5 Jody Barry APR +10.863 6 Hayden Schultz YAM +14.968 7 Cody Wyman YAM +18.696 8 Brett Donahue YAM +35.776 9 Michael Henao YAM +41.592 10 Eddie Neubauer APR +42.214 11 Ray Hofman APR +54.703 12 Jeffrey Purk YAM +1:01.481 13 Trevor Cece YAM +1:06.938 14 Adam Faussett YAM +1:34.347 15 Steve Yang SUZ +1:40.607 16 John Knowles SUZ 1 Lap 17 Graham Williams APR 1 Lap 18 Wesley Lakis APR 1 Lap 19 Drew Vandal YAM 1 Lap 20 Jeff Bean YAM 1 Lap 21 Brad Faas APR 1 Lap 22 Thomas Ceparano APR 1 Lap

Twins Cup Standings – Top 10

Pos Rider Total 1 Anthony Mazziotto 156 2 Jody Barry 155 3 Blake Davis 128 4 Hayden Schultz 115 5 Kaleb De Keyrel 109 6 Cory Ventura 99 7 Teagg Hobbs 78 8 Cody Wyman 67 9 Benjamin Gloddy 63 10 Jackson Blackmon 56 11 Michael Henao 50 12 James Rispoli 47 13 Dominic Doyle 31 14 Ray Hofman 29 15 Liam MacDonald 26 16 John Knowles 24 17 Darren James 17 18 Tommaso Marcon 16 19 Gus Rodio 15 20 Edoardo Mazzuoli 13

Junior Cup Race 1

“Running with the pack” is a continuing theme for the riders in the SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup Championship. In virtually every race, the key is to be in the group of riders at the front, and then make your move for the lead in the closing laps.

Such was the case for Altus Motorsports Kawasaki rider Kayla Yaakov in Junior Cup race one. She battled hard with a group of five riders at the front, and on the final lap, the 15-year-old put her head down, took the lead, and created a gap to ensure her second victory of the season.

Yaakov bested SportbikeTrackGear.com Kawasaki rider Joseph LiMandri Jr. by just over one second, who, in turn, beat third-place finisher and Alpha Omega Kawasaki rider Cody Wyman by almost the same margin of just over one second.

Junior Cup Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Kayla Yaakov KAW 19:25.071 2 Joseph LiMandri Jr KAW +1.134 3 Cody Wyman KAW +1.173 4 Owen Williams KAW +4.546 5 Avery Dreher KAW +4.951 6 Aden Thao KAW +5.587 7 Chase Black KAW +5.647 8 Gus Rodio KAW +22.150 9 Ivan Rivera KAW +35.872 10 Jake Vandal KAW +35.995 11 Kreece Elliott KAW +36.314 12 Justen Behmer KAW +44.623 13 Charles Ceparano KAW +1:07.792

Junior Cup Race 2

The MotoAmerica Superbikes at Minnesota weekend wrapped up with SportbikeTrackGear.com Junior Cup race two, and as is customary in the class, the frontrunners raced in a large pack for most of the five-lap event.

Max Van led four of the five laps, and most importantly, the final lap as he took the checkered flag aboard his SportbikeTrackGear.com Kawasaki. Race one winner Kayla Yaakov finished second aboard her Altus Motorsports Kawasaki, and Alpha Omega Kawasaki rider Cody Wyman rounded out the podium in third.

Max VanDenBrouck

“These past few rounds have been a little rough,” Van said. “Some DNF’s, some real bad results. Just wasn’t riding my best. But yesterday, I was in a good position all race. Hats off to Kayla because going into 12 and even maybe trying to draft her to the line, before the incident, I didn’t think that was possible. So, hats off to her for the win. It feels great to be up here with Cody and Kayla both. But just a tragedy this weekend with Scott Briody and the whole family. I’m doing this for them.”

Junior Cup Race 2 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Max VanDenBrouck KAW 8:51.134 2 Kayla Yaakov KAW +0.584 3 Cody Wyman KAW +0.656 4 Owen Williams KAW +0.814 5 Gus Rodio KAW +1.076 6 Joseph LiMandri Jr KAW +1.427 7 Aden Thao KAW +1.852 8 Ivan Rivera KAW +2.340 9 Jake Vandal KAW +9.762 10 Justen Behmer KAW +23.403 11 Charles Ceparano KAW +54.102

Junior Cup Standings

Pos Name Total 1 Cody Wyman 198 2 Joseph LiMandri Jr 176 3 Kayla Yaakov 167 4 Gus Rodio 159 5 Max VanDenBrouck 139 6 Aden Thao 123 7 Avery Dreher 83 8 Owen Williams 82 9 Chase Black 75 10 Hayden Bicknese 69 11 Yandel Medina 67 12 Joseph Mariniello 47 13 Levi Badie 46 14 Ivan Rivera 44 15 Justen Behmer 24 16 Charles Ceparano 23 17 Jake Vandal 19 18 Alexander Enriquez 18 19 Daniel Lanuza 16

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race Championship

Day one of MotoAmerica Superbikes at Minnesota event concluded with the women of the Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race. program competing in their feature race.

Kayleigh Buyck emerged as the winner for the third race in a row but keeping her undefeated streak alive wasn’t easy. Chloe Petersen hung with Buyck for the majority of the race until Buyck managed to pull a small gap on the final lap to take the checkered flag by just over a second.

With Peterson finishing as runner-up, third place went to Jennifer Chancellor.

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race Results

Pos Name Diff 1 Kayleigh Buyck 15:51.109 2 Chloe Peterson +1.123 3 Jennifer Chancellor +2.499 4 Crystal Martinez +16.855 5 Jessica Martin +25.983 6 Cora Tennyson +42.635 7 Ashley Truxal +42.983 8 Michaela Trumbull +44.885 9 Trisha Dahl +45.173 10 Alyssa Bridges +52.459 11 Nicole Pareso +1:53.101 12 Hannah Stockton +1:53.761

Royal Enfield Build. Train. Race Standings