MotoGP 2022 – Round Eight

Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley – Preview/Schedule

Located 30km north-east of Florence in the beautiful countryside of Tuscany, Mugello is a modern circuit with excellent facilities. Bought by Ferrari back in 1988, the 5.245 kilometre track has been renovated to a high standard and has a growing reputation as one of the world’s most up-to-date, scenic and safest race circuits.

A blend of slow and fast turns with sweeping curves, long straights and off-camber corners make Mugello one of the most challenging circuits for the riders and engineers. Having hosted its first MotoGP event back in 1976 the venue became a permanent fixture in 1991 after extensive refurbishment. Set within a beautiful tree lined Tuscan valley, Mugello also offers ample viewing areas for a particularly boisterous and partisan Italian crowd, although this time around, for the first time in 25 years they have no Valentino Rossi on the grid to cheer on…

Starting in Beast mode would be where Le Mans left off, with Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) coming into his first home race of the season as a three-time winner, serious title contender and an extremely fast MotoGP rider. Home glory would be something even more special, and with the form seen at Le Mans it’s hard to find a reason to rule him out… and Ducati have seen plenty of recent glory on the hallowed ground of Mugello.

Despite crashing out at Le Mans, Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) was seriously fast once again. Too fast for everyone except Bastianini. So was it Pecco under pressure? A freak fall? A mistake that looked incredibly unlikely after his performance in Jerez? We’ll start to find out at Mugello.

Team-mate Jack Miller, meanwhile, arrives from another podium just not the top step this time around, and he’ll want to keep reasserting his authority as a surefire contender at the front – with some bad luck and a tougher start to the season seemingly behind him.

At Pramac Racing, there are two sides to the coin. Johann Zarco put in a solid ride on home ground, whereas Jorge Martin suffered another DNF in a difficult run in 2022, the Spaniard still suffering from the after effects of his big crash last year. What can they do on the team’s home turf? The same question can be asked of Mooney VR46 Racing Team too, as rookie Marco Bezzecchi continues to lead the fight for Rookie of the Year. What will he and team-mate Luca Marini have in the locker at Mugello?

Home turf also comes into the equation for Aprilia. Maverick Viñales continues his learning curve, but the Noale Factory continue to impress pretty much everyone with Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing). Concessions somehow seem a distant memory already as the Spaniard and the RS-GP continue fighting for – and taking – podiums, and Mugello will be an interesting one with the long, long straight. Aleix Espargaro’s run is such that he can join only two other riders on the grid if he takes a fourth podium in a row too, with only eight-time World Champion Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team) and former sparring partner Andrea Dovizioso (WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP) having achieved that in the current field.

Speaking of Yamaha, we can take a look back to 2021 for what they can do at Mugello. And then back to Jorge Lorenzo’s incredible record there, and before that back to Valentino Rossi’s five in a row. Championship leader Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is on form too – fighting as he said he would for every position – and he remains in a lonelier postcode compared to his fellow YZR-M1 riders.

The ballad of the in-line four is also sung by Suzuki, and we’ve already seen both Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and team-mate and 2020 Champion Joan Mir go well at the venue even up against the V4 grunt down the straight. Mir was on the podium last year too, which could bode well as the factory return to Tuscany looking to bounce back from a difficult French GP with two DNFs. Can they get back into the podium fight?

Honda, meanwhile, arrive still looking to find the zone for man and machine, as does Marc Marquez. What can the factory get out of the new RC213V at Mugello? Marquez has continued his record of finishing as top Honda of late and fought for the podium at Jerez, but then Le Mans was a tougher one. Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) was the closest though as he made a step forward in France, with Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) and Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) now looking for the same.

Finally, at KTM the tougher 2022 continues, but so does the work to get back to the front. Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) has impressed nearly every weekend so far, and the South African seems to be able to wring every last drop out of Sunday. Team-mate Miguel Oliveira is also looking to find more speed and consistency in the dry, but the Austrian factory already know what it takes to win and they’re looking to return to the rostrum ASAP. Can Mugello offer a chance to move forward again after a podium for Oliveira at the venue last year?

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 102 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 98 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 94 4 RINS Alex SPA 69 5 MILLER Jack AUS 62 6 ZARCO Johann FRA 62 7 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 56 8 BINDER Brad RSA 56 9 MIR Joan SPA 56 10 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 54 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 43 12 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 40 13 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 33 14 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 30 15 MARTIN Jorge SPA 28 16 MARINI Luca ITA 21 17 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 19 18 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 19 19 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 18 20 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 8 21 BINDER Darryn RSA 6 22 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 3

Moto2

After another different winner in Le Mans as Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) got back on the top step for the first time since 2019, the Moto2 grid return to Tuscany for another stunning showdown. Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) remains ahead in the standings despite being forced into some damage limitation at Le Mans, and it’ll be a big weekend for the number 13 with home turf pressure. The same is true in some ways of Tony Arbolino (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team), although the COTA winner has a little less to lose as it stands. So who’ll be in their way at Mugello?

Fernandez will likely have an extra boost of confidence after that long wait for another victory, and so too will teammate Pedro Acosta despite crashing out. Crashing out from the lead after taking a lap record pole is a different beast to crashing from the middle of the points, and the rookie will be one to watch. He can still also equal Marc Marquez’ record as youngest intermediate class winner…

Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) was back on song in France too, and teammate Ai Ogura remains quick. Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) will want to bounce back after ruling himself out in France, and Jake Dixon (Solunion GASGAS Aspar Team) crashed after being quick once again. Cameron Beaubier (American Racing), meanwhile, is in a rich vein of form – and he’ll want to take that maiden podium.

And then there’s Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40). The Moto2 man of steel followed up his Jerez podium with another, on the best streak of results he’s had in the intermediate class and despite that injury. He says riding with zero pressure – as taking podiums should be a superhuman endeavour anyway, given his injury – has changed his mindset, and so far the proof of the thinking is very much in the racing. The bow tie remains, however, and he says Mugello is a tougher track for him. Can he make at least a little more magic in Italy?

Mattia Pasini is a well credentialled wildcard with a good GASGAS bike underneath him and a man whose record at Mugello needs no introduction. Could he upset the regulars..?

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 108 2 OGURA Ai JPN 92 3 CANET Aron SPA 89 4 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 70 5 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 69 6 ROBERTS Joe USA 66 7 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 61 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 57 9 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 52 10 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 36 11 LOWES Sam GBR 35 12 DIXON Jake GBR 32 13 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 31 14 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 29 15 ARENAS Albert SPA 29 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 21 17 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 20 18 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 18 19 BALTUS Barry BEL 15 20 MANZI Stefano ITA 9 21 FENATI Romano ITA 7 22 RODRIGO Gabriel ARG 6

Moto3

Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) comes into the Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley from a tougher run in 2022, but the Italian is a previous winner at Mugello and remains in the top echelons of the Championship. Now third overall although equal on points with second, Tuscany would be a great place to hit back against the likes of Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and Championship leader Sergio Garcia (Valresa GASGAS Aspar Team).

Foggia is joined by Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) as the two previous winners at the venue, and the two veteran Italians – and Honda riders – will be pushing to get back to their early season form at the first home race of the season. They should be counted out, but then there’s one rider on a super roll as of now: Masia.

The Spaniard has always been quick, but in 2022 he’s added consistency and his mental game seems stronger than ever. With four podiums in a row for the first time ever, nothing says anyone should bet against a fifth. He also has two podiums at Mugello…

Garcia, meanwhile, remains a threat. Championship leader through a mixture of glory and consistency – the latter never getting in the way of the Spaniard making a late race attack – he remains the rider to beat in 2022, and his teammate is no slouch either. It’s easy to assume Jerez winner Izan Guevara will always be at the front now, but the Spaniard has earned his stripes with some impressive performances and there’s no reason to assume he won’t serve up another.

The other rider on a roll is Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max). Once again just missing that maiden win at Le Mans, the Japanese rider’s step forward in 2022 nevertheless continues to impress. Last season was derailed through injury and no fault of his own, but 2022 Sasaki is quick, consistent and impressive… so surely it’s just a matter of time?

Joel Kelso has had a couple of weeks to further recover from those injuries sustained a couple of rounds ago, where the young Aussie was an innocent party in a clash that saw him t-boned, Kelso is hopeful of adding further to his points tally.

With the long straight at Mugello, Moto3 is bound to be a frightening freight train fight…

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 112 2 MASIA Jaume SPA 95 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 95 4 GUEVARA Izan SPA 89 5 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 75 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 70 7 MIGNO Andrea ITA 58 8 TATAY Carlos SPA 52 9 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 38 10 TOBA Kaito JPN 37 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 37 12 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 34 13 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 32 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 32 15 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 28 16 MCPHEE John GBR 15 17 KELSO Joel AUS 14 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 14 19 OGDEN Scott GBR 14 20 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 13 21 NEPA Stefano ITA 8 22 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 7

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 78 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 70 3 CASADEI Mattia ITA 61 4 FERRARI Matteo ITA 48 5 OKUBO Hikari JPN 47 6 PONS Miquel SPA 44 7 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 36 8 GARZO Hector SPA 32 9 ESCRIG Alex SPA 27 10 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 20 11 TORRES Jordi SPA 20 12 ALCOBA Marc SPA 14 13 FORES Xavi SPA 14 14 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 12 15 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 12 16 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 17 CARDELUS Xavi AND 7 18 HERRERA Maria SPA 6 19 FINELLO Alessio ITA 2 20 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

Gran Premio d’Italia Oakley Schedule (AEST)