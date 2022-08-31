MotoGP 2022 – Round 14 – Misano – Preview

A regular scene for Italian Grands Prix throughout the 80s and early 90s, Misano returned to the MotoGP calendar in 2007 with updated facilities, track and grandstands and it has set the stage for some season deciding showdowns in the years since.

Pecco Bagnaia arrives from three wins in a row and could become the first Ducati rider ever to make it four, and Quartararo arrives from a truly stunning ride to second; also Yamaha’s best ever result at the Red Bull Ring. For Bagnaia, Misano is home turf, the local area has produced some great riders including Valentino Rossi, Andrea Dovizioso and Marco Melandri all grew up in the region along with the late Marco Simoncelli.

Yamaha are the most successful factory at the track and Quartararo also won the title at the venue last year, forever making it part of his story too. So will the two come face to face once again, and could we see a proper duel to the flag? We’ve not yet seen the gloves come off between the duo as yet, but both are more than ready to rumble.

Elsewhere at Yamaha, Franco Morbidelli (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) also has good memories of Misano as he’s won there, and it’s a home venue, so he’ll be looking for more than his recent struggles have delivered. Darryn Binder (WithU Yamaha RNF) will also want more points at a venue that should suit the Yamaha, and there’s an emotional occasion for Andrea Dovizioso on the other side of the RNF garage.

After the second most starts ever, wins on two different bikes and podiums on three, the time has come for Dovi to hang up his leathers.

Andrea Dovizioso

“San Marino is the last Grand Prix. It will be very unusual and strange after all my career. Yet, I’m very happy to finish in Misano with all my friends and fans. I hope it will be a great weekend. It’s going to be very important to be competitive, trying to score some points and I think we’ll have a good four days there and a great party.”

For Ducati, meanwhile, the charge continues to get the word armada adopted into Italian. ‘Pecco’ has three wins in a row but his Borgo Panigale stablemates are no slouches. Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) was back on the podium in Austria and has been a consistent threat at the front of late, whereas Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) wants a little more from the weekend.

Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) will also want to bounce back after his late crash in Spielberg, and he arrives from the Ducati 2023 decision going public. He will likely feel he has a point to prove, and there could be another duel with Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP). And speaking of the Beast…

The trajectory that has led Bastianini to the factory Ducati team from next year began at Misano as he stormed through to podiums, his first visits to the rostrum before he made a habit of visiting the top step with Gresini. His record at the venue also goes back some in his career, and it’s home turf, and the pressure is off… so what can Bastianini bring to the party?

Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and rookie team-mate Marco Bezzecchi also have form at Misano, and increasingly great form in the premier class. Marini arrives from his best ever finish of fourth in Austria, and Bezzecchi was once again top rookie in Spielberg. What can they do? Bezzecchi will also want to pull further clear of Fabio Di Giannantonio (Gresini Racing MotoGP) in the fight for Rookie of the Year as the two Italians continue to hold first and second there.

Now, on to Noale. Austria was certainly a more muted outing for Aprilia Racing, but that says a lot when it was still a weekend of two multiple-point hauls for Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Viñales. By 2022 standards, they want much more. So the Noale factory will be hoping they can prove that was a blip as we arrive on the Riviera di Rimini, and Aleix Espargaro certainly will want to get back in that fight right at the front for the podium as Bagnaia continues to close and Quartararo just pulls a little further clear at the top.

Viñales, meanwhile, may well be rubbing his hands at the prospect of arriving at Misano. He’s already been on pole and won at the venue, and it’s where the adventure began with Aprilia. Can he get back in that trend of upward results and fight for the podium again?

For KTM, the hunt for progress continues, but the Sunday heroics of Brad Binder (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) got back on track in Austria as the South African stormed up to seventh. Binder’s comebacks – all the more remarkable given the number 33 often starts well back in the pack but has only one DNF so far this year – continue to impress, and teammate Miguel Oliveira has also been consistently scoring some good chunks of points since Mugello.

The Austrian factory have a front row and a podium in their past at Misano, but it will likely be more the top six and top five that proves the aim in 2022. Rookies Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez at Tech3 KTM Factory Racing, meanwhile, look for some more points on the Riviera di Rimini.

At Suzuki, 2020 World Champion Joan Mir will be sidelined so it’ll be down to Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) to lead the charge. It’s been a tougher run of late for the Hamamatsu factory in the final half season (for now), but every new race weekend is a chance at a result. It’s also a chance for Japanese rider Kazuki Watanabe, replacing Mir fresh from a podium at the Suzuka 8H, to try out a prototype MotoGP bike.

Finally, the difficult run continues on-track for Honda, but the positive headlines coming out of Camp MM93 certainly make for interesting reading. Now able to train on motorcycles and with consistent rumours about a return to the track at the test following the San Marino GP, there seems plenty to be positive about for Marc Marquez.

Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) is moving to within striking distance of the number 93 in the standings if he can continue scoring, too, and Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) is only three points further adrift. Espargaro has good memories from Misano since a podium last year too, with Marc Marquez leading a Repsol Honda 1-2.

Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol), meanwhile, will likely be looking for a solid finish and a good springboard for Aragon as well; one of the venues at which he took a stunning rookie podium in MotoGP.

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 200 2 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 168 3 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 156 4 ZARCO Johann FRA 125 5 MILLER Jack AUS 123 6 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 118 7 BINDER Brad RSA 107 8 RINS Alex SPA 92 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 87 10 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 85 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 85 12 MIR Joan SPA 77 13 MARINI Luca ITA 69 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 68 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 60 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 45 17 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 42 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 29 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 26 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 11 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10

Moto2

There is only a single point between Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) and Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) at the top of the table, and it is the Japanese rider that leads. Ogura leads in style too after a convincing second Grand Prix win, putting an end to Fernandez’ run of form.

As the paddock heads for Misano, the two will be key contenders once again – but it’s also the home race for former Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team), who now needs a result.

The Italian now trails by 26 points and has Aron Canet (Flexbox HP 40) on his tail, and there’s the extra complication from the likes of Jake Dixon (inde GASGAS Aspar Team) as the Brit now has three podiums in a row, and Somkiat Chantra (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) fresh from his stunning ride in Austria.

There’s also Alonso Lopez (+Ego Speed Up) continuing to show serous speed. If that weren’t enough, Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was also immediately back at the sharp end on his return from injury, only just missing out on the rostrum…

The Italians – including another appearance for veteran Mattia Pattini with the GASGAS Aspar Team – will be eager for home turf glory, but of late it’s been Spain vs Japan.

There will be another country in this battle again this time around too… Aussie teenager Senna Agius will be competing in his second ever Moto2 round as he once against stands in for the injured Sam Lowes at MarcVDS.

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 OGURA Ai JPN 183 2 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 182 3 VIETTI Celestino ITA 156 4 CANET Aron SPA 137 5 ROBERTS Joe USA 108 6 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 108 7 DIXON Jake GBR 108 8 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 96 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 92 10 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 88 11 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 75 12 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 64 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 62 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 52 15 LOWES Sam GBR 51 16 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 17 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 43 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 41 19 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 38 20 SALAC Filip CZE 21 21 BALTUS Barry BEL 20 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 10

Moto3

A few races ago, Moto3 seemed like the GASGAS show but after a recent rollercoaster of glory and a dash of disaster, everyone is talking about Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max).

Sasaki won for the first time at Assen, he crashed out at Silverstone earning two Long Laps and denting Sergio Garcia’s (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) charge, but then he had something to prove at the Red Bull Ring… and prove it he did.

As low as 24th at one point in the race, the Japanese rider came back from those two Long Laps to win, and what a statement win it was. He’s now fourth overall and only a handful of points behind Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing), who had a tougher Austria, and not so far from the top. Is it too late for a charge at the crown?

Garcia and team-mate Izan Guevara won’t go down without a fight, but looking ahead they need to start hitting back soon. Misano is familiar turf, Aragon has seen Guevara stun in the past with three wins from three in JuniorGP, but then we head for the flyaways and that could prove very good turf for former Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup Champion Sasaki.

Before that though, there are also the home heroes this weekend to consider. Foggia will certainly be confident of some good form given his previous glory at the venue, and on home turf. His compatriots will be pushing hard too, and the likes of Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) have shone on the Riviera di Rimini. Can they strike back?

Sasaki, former Misano winner Tatsuki Suzuki (Leopard Racing), David Muñoz (BOE Motorsports) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Tech3) all arrive with their own roll, but the GASGAS duo and the home heroes are eager to fight back.

Aussie youngster Joel Kelso really struggled at Red Bull Ring as he continues to recover from injury but he has now had a further two weeks convalescence and will be eager to bust back inside the top ten.

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 193 2 GUEVARA Izan SPA 188 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 144 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 138 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 127 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 127 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 114 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 84 9 TATAY Carlos SPA 70 10 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 64 11 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 12 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 62 13 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 56 14 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 54 15 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 54 16 MUÑOZ David SPA 48 17 MCPHEE John GBR 40 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 38 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 30 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 29 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 23 22 KELSO Joel AUS 22

MotoE Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 AEGERTER Dominique SWI 194 2 GRANADO Eric BRA 176.5 3 FERRARI Matteo ITA 121.5 4 PONS Miquel SPA 115 5 CASADEI Mattia ITA 111 6 OKUBO Hikari JPN 79.5 7 GARZO Hector SPA 78 8 CANEPA Niccolo ITA 74.5 9 ZANNONI Kevin ITA 60.5 10 ESCRIG Alex SPA 60 11 MANFREDI Kevin ITA 45.5 12 TORRES Jordi SPA 41 13 ALCOBA Marc SPA 40.5 14 FORES Xavi SPA 33.5 15 MANTOVANI Andrea ITA 25 16 CARDELUS Xavi AND 20 17 HERRERA Maria SPA 19 18 TULOVIC Lukas GER 10 19 FINELLO Alessio ITA 9 20 SMITH Bradley GBR 8 21 ROCCOLI Massimo ITA 6 22 ORRADRE Unai SPA 1 23 RUIZ Yeray SPA 0

Gran Premio Gryfyn di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini

Times in AEST

Friday

Time Class Event 1625 MotoE Fp1 1700 Moto3 FP1 1755 MotoGP FP1 1855 Moto2 FP1 2035 MotoE FP2 2115 Moto3 FP2 2210 MotoGP FP2 2310 Moto2 FP2 0050( Sat) MotoE Q1 0110 (Sat) MotoE Q2

Saturday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 FP3 1755 Moto2 FP3 1855 MotoGP FP3 2035 Moto3 Q1 2100 Moto3 Q2 2130 MotoGP FP4 2210 MotoGP Q1 2235 MotoGP Q2 2310 Moto2 Q1 2335 Moto2 Q2 0025 (Sun) MotoE Race 1

Sunday

Time Class Event 1700 Moto3 WUP 1720 Moto2 WUP 1740 MotoGP WUP 1900 Moto3 Race 2020 Moto2 Race 2200 MotoGP Race 2330 MotoE Race 2

