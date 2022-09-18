Senna Agius completes third Moto2 race
17-year-old Senna Agius raced the Aragon round of the Moto2 World Championship in what was his third outing with the Elf MarcVDS squad as stand in for the injured Sam Lowes.
Knowing he had to serve a Long Lap Penalty for an infringement during the previous race, Senna attacked the start, gaining four places in the first two laps to rise from 21st to 17th.
After serving his first Long Lap on the third lap, the teenager showed excellent speed to join a six-rider fight for eleventh.
Agius climbed to 14th only to then be given a second Long Lap Penalty for exceeding track limits. He served that second penalty on the penultimate lap, but fought back once again to finish 16th, just two seconds back from tenth and agonisingly close to scoring points.
Agius demonstrated better late race pace than many riders ahead of him.
Senna Agius
“I felt really mentally solid out there today. After the first Long Lap I just put my head down and caught the group again.
“I was managing the drop of the tyres really well compared to the last races where I kind of lost my way a bit. I met some personal goals there.
“In the end I was pushing a bit hard and on the exit of turn 10 in the third sector, I ran onto the track limit. I knew I had made a mistake. I saw it on my dash and thought, ‘Another Long Lap!’ But I didn’t give up on the last lap.
“A top 12 was definitely on the cards today. We have to take these two penalties into consideration and be happy about today.”
2022 Aragon Moto2 Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Pedro ACOSTA
|KALEX
|39m35.337
|2
|Aron CANET
|KALEX
|+2.612
|3
|Augusto FERNANDEZ
|KALEX
|+3.799
|4
|Ai OGURA
|KALEX
|+7.736
|5
|Tony ARBOLINO
|KALEX
|+7.803
|6
|Fermín ALDEGUER
|BOSCOSCURO
|+8.620
|7
|Somkiat CHANTRA
|KALEX
|+14.893
|8
|Jorge NAVARRO
|KALEX
|+20.014
|9
|Joe ROBERTS
|KALEX
|+26.758
|10
|Celestino VIETTI
|KALEX
|+31.360
|11
|Cameron BEAUBIER
|KALEX
|+31.501
|12
|Lorenzo DALLA PORTA
|KALEX
|+31.876
|13
|Barry BALTUS
|KALEX
|+31.952
|14
|Alessandro ZACCONE
|KALEX
|+32.178
|15
|Bo BENDSNEYDER
|KALEX
|+32.895
|16
|Senna AGIUS
|KALEX
|+33.396
|17
|Filip SALAC
|KALEX
|+42.998
|18
|Marcos RAMIREZ
|MV AGUSTA
|+45.314
|19
|Simone CORSI
|MV AGUSTA
|+50.088
|20
|Niccolò ANTONELLI
|KALEX
|+53.382
|21
|Sean Dylan KELLY
|KALEX
|+1m02.499
|Not Classified
|DNF
|Jake DIXON
|KALEX
|1 lap
|DNF
|Keminth KUBO
|KALEX
|5 laps
|DNF
|Taiga HADA
|KALEX
|5 laps
|DNF
|Zonta VD GOORBERGH
|KALEX
|15 laps
|DNF
|Albert ARENAS
|KALEX
|20 laps
|DNF
|Manuel GONZALEZ
|KALEX
|20 laps
|DNF
|Jeremy ALCOBA
|KALEX
|20 laps
Moto2 Championship Points Standings
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Points
|1
|FERNANDEZ Augusto
|SPA
|214
|2
|OGURA Ai
|JPN
|207
|3
|CANET Aron
|SPA
|177
|4
|VIETTI Celestino
|ITA
|162
|5
|ARBOLINO Tony
|ITA
|128
|6
|ACOSTA Pedro
|SPA
|123
|7
|ROBERTS Joe
|USA
|122
|8
|CHANTRA Somkiat
|THA
|109
|9
|DIXON Jake
|GBR
|108
|10
|SCHROTTER Marcel
|GER
|101
|11
|LOPEZ Alonso
|SPA
|89
|12
|NAVARRO Jorge
|SPA
|83
|13
|BENDSNEYDER Bo
|NED
|67
|14
|ARENAS Albert
|SPA
|65
|15
|LOWES Sam
|GBR
|51
|16
|BEAUBIER Cameron
|USA
|50
|17
|ALDEGUER Fermín
|SPA
|48
|18
|ALCOBA Jeremy
|SPA
|47
|19
|GONZALEZ Manuel
|SPA
|44
|20
|BALTUS Barry
|BEL
|26
|21
|SALAC Filip
|CZE
|21
|22
|DALLA PORTA Lorenzo
|ITA
|14