Senna Agius completes third Moto2 race

17-year-old Senna Agius raced the Aragon round of the Moto2 World Championship in what was his third outing with the Elf MarcVDS squad as stand in for the injured Sam Lowes.

Knowing he had to serve a Long Lap Penalty for an infringement during the previous race, Senna attacked the start, gaining four places in the first two laps to rise from 21st to 17th.

After serving his first Long Lap on the third lap, the teenager showed excellent speed to join a six-rider fight for eleventh.

Agius climbed to 14th only to then be given a second Long Lap Penalty for exceeding track limits. He served that second penalty on the penultimate lap, but fought back once again to finish 16th, just two seconds back from tenth and agonisingly close to scoring points.

Agius demonstrated better late race pace than many riders ahead of him.

Senna Agius

“I felt really mentally solid out there today. After the first Long Lap I just put my head down and caught the group again.

“I was managing the drop of the tyres really well compared to the last races where I kind of lost my way a bit. I met some personal goals there.

“In the end I was pushing a bit hard and on the exit of turn 10 in the third sector, I ran onto the track limit. I knew I had made a mistake. I saw it on my dash and thought, ‘Another Long Lap!’ But I didn’t give up on the last lap.

“A top 12 was definitely on the cards today. We have to take these two penalties into consideration and be happy about today.”

2022 Aragon Moto2 Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX 39m35.337 2 Aron CANET KALEX +2.612 3 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX +3.799 4 Ai OGURA KALEX +7.736 5 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX +7.803 6 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO +8.620 7 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX +14.893 8 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX +20.014 9 Joe ROBERTS KALEX +26.758 10 Celestino VIETTI KALEX +31.360 11 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX +31.501 12 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX +31.876 13 Barry BALTUS KALEX +31.952 14 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX +32.178 15 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX +32.895 16 Senna AGIUS KALEX +33.396 17 Filip SALAC KALEX +42.998 18 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA +45.314 19 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA +50.088 20 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX +53.382 21 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX +1m02.499 Not Classified DNF Jake DIXON KALEX 1 lap DNF Keminth KUBO KALEX 5 laps DNF Taiga HADA KALEX 5 laps DNF Zonta VD GOORBERGH KALEX 15 laps DNF Albert ARENAS KALEX 20 laps DNF Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX 20 laps DNF Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX 20 laps

Moto2 Championship Points Standings