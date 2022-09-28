MotoGP 2022 – Round 17 – Thailand

The last of three consecutive MotoGP races, following Aragon and Motegi, the MotoGP paddock has now landed in Thailand ahead of this weekend’s race at the Chang International Circuit in Buriram.

Situated in the Isan region in Northeast Thailand around 480km from the country’s capital, Bangkok, the race is taking place in what is recognised as the cool season, but with average temperatures of more than 30°C it is far from the cool weather that is experienced elsewhere on the MotoGP calendar.

This is the first visit to Buriram for MotoGP since 2019 due to the pandemic. Being the precursor to the final two races in Asia Pacific, in Australia and Malaysia, this a very busy time in terms of logistics, and Michelin has already despatched its allocations of tyres for these races using a mixture of sea and air freight. For these long-haul, or ‘flyaway races’ as they are known, the Michelin tyres travel in temperature-controlled containers, to ensure they arrive at the circuits in optimum condition ready for the weekends’ track action.

The 4,554m (2.83 miles) Buriram circuit has a fairly even split in terms of its corners, with five left-handers and seven right. Along with two main straights, the longest of which is 1km (3,281ft), the modern facilities of the 100,000-capacity venue provide fantastic viewing opportunities for the fans.

The high temperatures and high-speed layout demand a special rear tyre casing to manage the potential heat build-up, so they use a different construction to that used at other racetracks throughout the season, with the exception of Red Bull Ring in Austria. These two tracks share similar configurations and use this specific construction to control the temperatures that are generated and give the riders the stability and confidence they need. The Soft and Medium compound rear slicks are asymmetric, with a harder right-hand side, while the Hard rear is symmetric.

During the months of late August to mid-October it is the rainy season in this region, so the chance of precipitation is high.

Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) is looking for a lot more than eighth, and at a track where the second half of the lap should certainly suit a little more, Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia Racing) will be looking for a drama-free weekend after losing the chance to capitalise in Japan, and Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) will have one thing on his mind: redemption.

The gaps remain fairly tight despite the drama in Japan, but with the rounds counting down fast the pressure is on. 18 points is more significant now there are only 100 left in play, and Quartararo will hope good memories of Buriram can replay this weekend as he aims to get back on the podium and start from the front row – with the Frenchman finding overtaking close to the limit.

Fabio Quartararo

“Leaving Motegi with an increased lead in the championship is positive, but we need to work hard this weekend because our potential is better than finishing eighth. I‘m happy that we‘re riding at the Buriram circuit next because that‘s a good circuit for me and also for Yamaha. I came second the last time we rode here in 2019. For sure, I will give my 100% to be on the podium again this time round.”

For Aleix Espargaro the frustration was also palpable, but for different reasons. The Aprilia rider had a solid race and his pace was good, too – he just had to start from pitlane after his first bike was left in fuel saving mode.

Team-mate Maverick Viñales likewise left Japan with less than he’d hoped for, and he said it was the tyre choice that hampered a podium charge. Therein lie a couple of lessons to be learned for the Noale factory – but given the incredible progress already made, a specific focus is a positive when looking for that next step.

And so, Bagnaia. As team-mate Jack Miller sprinted clear at the front, putting in one of the serious statement rides of the last few years of MotoGP, Pecco faltered.

The saving grace for Ducati wasn’t just Miller’s Thriller at the front: it was also Quartararo’s eighth place and Aleix Espargaro’s tour of pitlane.

Nevertheless, a comeback from Pecco is now needed as Quartararo pulls a podium worth of points clear at the top, and parts of Buriram should play to the Ducati’s strengths.

Francesco Bagnaia

“I am happy to be back racing in Thailand. The atmosphere here is always incredible, and there will definitely be a lot of fans to support us. After a week from the Japanese GP, getting back on the track will help me put last Sunday’s race behind me for good. This weekend we will be able to follow a normal work schedule since, unlike Motegi, the schedule will return to normal. We will work hard from Friday to try to arrive ready for race day, which may be held in the wet. I am determined to do well and not make any more mistakes.”

Jack Miller

“After winning in the Japanese GP, I arrive very motivated here in Thailand. As I said before, after the Barcelona test and the Misano test a few weeks ago, we identified a bike setup that I like, and the feeling I have with my Desmosedici GP is fantastic. Last Sunday, I had the best race of my career, and I think I have never ridden so well. I hope I can do the same thing here in Buriram. The weather will surely play a key role, but I’m usually strong in the wet, so I feel ready to race in any condition.”

Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) could be another to watch. It was a middling weekend at Motegi and he only lost a point to Quartararo, but with the biggest deficit to make up of the riders who remain more than simply mathematical challengers for the crown, it wasn’t enough – and Buriram will need to be much more to keep the ‘Beast’ in with a shot.

With Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) taking a podium too, it wasn’t just being Jack Miller that was the key to solid points in Japan for Ducati, so Bastianini and Johann Zarco (Prima Pramac Racing) will want to hit back at Buriram.

For KTM, Japan definitely did taste sweet. Both Red Bull KTM Factory Racing machines finished in the top five – only Ducati managed the same or better – and Brad Binder took a second dry weather podium of the season. After rain in qualifying saw the South African secure a front row start – his first in the premier class – certainly helped the cause, but team-mate Miguel Oliveira was a little further back and also managed his Sunday charge.

Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez will try Buriram on for the first time on a MotoGP bike. Both Remy and Raul are coming from a positive race in Motegi, but the target will be the points on Sunday, and a good qualifying will be key if they want to achieve their goals.

Remy Gardner

“It has been a while since we have not been to Thailand, just like Japan. So we will have to adapt again to the track, and with a MotoGP bike in addition. It looks like we might get some rain which can help us, so we will see what we can do!”

There was, of course, apart from Miller’s dominant win, another huge headline at Japan, aside from the title contenders and the actual winner of the Grand Prix: Marc Marquez (Repsol Honda Team). His pole position on Saturday saw him back on top for the first time in 1071 days, and the number 93 was no slouch on race day either. Motegi is a tough track, physically, so a fourth place is another sign of the soft Jaws music starting to creep back in from the eight-time World Champion. Buriram is another he’s ruled, and although rain in qualifying at Motegi saw him able to play his dice to perfection, we can likely expect him to feature highly on the grid in Thailand too – and maybe take another step on Sunday. Marquez is currently the only rider to have won the Thai GP after taking victory in both 2018 and 2019.

Marc Marquez

“The aim for the weekend is to put together another complete weekend like in Japan. Of course, I would like to be battling up the front again like in Japan, but I don’t think it’s realistic to set this expectation. It is also not our objective; we are here to build. I have very good memories there from 18 and 19, especially our last visit and I can’t wait to see the Thai fans again.”

Speaking of, there was a definite step from Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) too, which was encouraging for Honda overall.

Pol Espargaro

“Another weekend to see what we can do. In Japan we were able to find a bit of the speed we had at the start of the year and now we have to repeat this and improve it again in Thailand. On the previous visits we didn’t have the best luck in Thailand but I arrive now on a different machine so we will see what we can achieve this weekend.”

Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) will want more from Buriram though, and we’ll also have Tetsuta Nagashima (LCR Honda Idemitsu) back in action, this time as an injury replacement for Takaaki Nakagami as the Japanese rider takes a little time to recover from a torn tendon.

After a home round to forget for Suzuki, Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) will want more in Thailand and he’ll have a fresh face on the other side of the garage: Danilo Petrucci. The now-MotoAmerica rider and Grand Prix winner brings his unique brand of Petrux back to MotoGP to replace Joan Mir, and he does know the track – although he doesn’t know the bike.

Danilo Petrucci

“Needless to say, I’m so happy for the chance to race in Thailand with Team Suzuki Ecstar. I want to thank the Team for giving me this fantastic opportunity. I also want to thank Ducati and my current team management for letting me take this stand-in ride. I know it won’t be easy, so I’m not putting any expectations on the experience, I just want to enjoy it.”

The Mooney VR46 Racing Team scored their second consecutive double Top 10 last time out. Four places in the ten in the last four races, exceeded 100 points in the general standings and increasingly at ease on the Ducati DesmosediciGP, Luca Marini is looking forward to testing the Thai circuit for the first time in the Top class, but it is a track where he scored a podium in Moto2.

Luca Marini

“I’m happy to racing in Thailand, a track that I really like and where I’ve been really fast in Moto2. It will be the first time for me on the MotoGP bike: we will have to manage the very high temperatures and the new tires that will have a different compound here. We make the most of the sessions to work on electronics for riding the positive trend of the last few weeks here too.”

Marco Bezzecchi will try to make the most of the free practice sessions to stay in the slipstream of the group and then better manage the very high temperatures expected for the race and an asphalt where MotoGP has not raced since 2019.

Marco Bezzecchi

“We are in the last of three races in a row: the first two were not go bad at all, with the final Top10. We have learned a lot, we continue to gain experience here in Thailand too, a very particular track and where temperatures will be crucial for the race. Let’s make the most of the free practice sessions and get ready for a really demanding long run also from a physical point of view and on a track that can well suited to the Ducati.”

Fellow MotoGP rookie Darryn Binder tried to keep a decent pace in last weekends’ Japan Grand Prix, but unfortunately, went down on lap 14 of the race, after he was missing a lot of track time in order to learn to set up his Yamaha YZR-M1 better to the circuit. All hopes are on this weekend now with the target to finish the 26 laps on Sunday, ideally collecting a few more points on his account.

On the other side of the WithU Yamaha RNF MotoGP garage, Cal Crutchlow hopes likewise to score again. After the Yamaha test rider jumped on board in place of Andrea Dovizioso, he has scored points in each race so far. With the lack of track time also effecting the experienced Englishman, adding some other components, he concluded the last round in P15, although from halfway through he showed the pace of the podium riders for several laps.

Cal Crutchlow

“After a good result in Motegi, I’m looking forward to Buriram. I raced there some years ago, like the other guys. I quite enjoy the circuit. It’s a lovely country, so we are impatient to come back to Thailand with the whole MotoGP paddock. I obviously didn’t expect to be visiting Thailand racing, maybe for holidays. But now we go there after two back to back races. This third one will be more difficult with everybody not having the experience there in the last couple of years with these bikes, but I look forward to it and hopefully we can have another good result there as a team.”

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 219 2 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 201 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 194 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 170 5 MILLER Jack AUS 159 6 BINDER Brad RSA 148 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 138 8 MARTIN Jorge SPA 120 9 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 113 10 RINS Alex SPA 108 11 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 106 12 MARINI Luca ITA 101 13 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 80 14 MIR Joan SPA 77 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 73 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 47 17 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 18 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 42 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 28 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 10

Moto2

Ai Ogura (Idemitsu Honda Team Asia) showed off his well-known nerves of steel at Motegi to take a historic home win, but with Championship leader Augusto Fernandez (Red Bull KTM Ajo) doing exactly what he needed to in the situation too – damage limitation in second – it’s just two points between the duo with 100 left on the table.

As the tension mounts, a mistake would be costly… so will the two prove the class of the field again in Thailand?

Ogura’s teammate Somkiat Chantra will be hoping not. Both he and compatriot Keminth Kubo (Yamaha VR46 Master Camp) race on home turf, and Chantra’s GP record at the venue already contains a top ten – on a Moto3 wildcard appearance, no less.

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedUp) will also want to make life difficult for the rest once again, with the rookie continuing to impress.

Moto2 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 234 2 OGURA Ai JPN 232 3 CANET Aron SPA 177 4 VIETTI Celestino ITA 162 5 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 138 6 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 132 7 ROBERTS Joe USA 126 8 DIXON Jake GBR 121 9 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 120 10 LOPEZ Alonso SPA 105 11 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 104 12 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 83 13 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 74 14 ARENAS Albert SPA 73 15 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 55 16 LOWES Sam GBR 51 17 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 48 18 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 47 19 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 44 20 BALTUS Barry BEL 28 21 SALAC Filip CZE 27 22 DALLA PORTA Lorenzo ITA 15

Moto3

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team) is now truly in the driving seat in Moto3, both in the standings and on track. After another win, this time at a venue he’s never ridden before, the race is on for those around him to hit back before it’s too late – because 45 points ahead of Buriram is already in the ballpark to set up a match point in Australia.

So can his team-mate Sergio Garcia, or Motegi podium finishers Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Max Racing Team) bring that gap back down at Buriram?

Aussie teenager suffered a huge highside at Motegi but is hoping to be fit enough to break into the points in Thailand.

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GUEVARA Izan SPA 254 2 GARCIA Sergio SPA 209 3 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 191 4 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 174 5 MASIA Jaume SPA 155 6 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 154 7 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 128 8 MIGNO Andrea ITA 91 9 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 83 10 TATAY Carlos SPA 77 11 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 74 12 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 74 13 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 73 14 MUÑOZ David SPA 72 15 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 65 16 TOBA Kaito JPN 63 17 MCPHEE John GBR 62 18 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 59 19 NEPA Stefano ITA 40 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 40 21 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 24 22 KELSO Joel AUS 24

2022 Motegi MotoGP Time Schedule

(AEST)

Friday Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP1 1255 Moto2 FP1 1350 MotoGP FP1 1615 Moto3 FP2 1710 Moto2 FP2 1805 MotoGP FP2

Saturday Time Class Session 1200 Moto3 FP3 1240 Moto2 FP3 1350 MotoGP FP3 1535 Moto3 Q1 1600 Moto3 Q2 1630 Moto2 Q1 1655 Moto2 Q2 172 MotoGP FP4 1805 MotoGP Q1 1830 MotoGP Q2

Sunday Time Class Session 1300 Moto3 WUP 1320 Moto2 WUP 1340 MotoGP WUP 1500 Moto3 Race 1620 Moto2 Race 1800 MotoGP Race

