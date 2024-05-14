SCOTT X Ethika Collection
Ficeda Accessories have introducing the new SCOTT X Ethika collection to Australia, marking the second SCOTT X Ethika collaboration, and this time SCOTT will not only be releasing a goggle, but also a matching set of grips that come with custom Ethika donuts.
The all-new SCOTT X Ethika collection comes with a unique design in an eye-catching red and blue colourway.
The goggle features premium Ethika branding on the strap and is also fitted with a Silver Chrome WORKS lens for that added bling factor!
The combination of SCOTT’s race-proven functionality and Ethika’s un-matched style makes this new collab a must-have for moto fans that know what’s up.
Shop SCOTT X Ethika Goggles | Grips
SCOTT x Ethika Prospect Goggle
The SCOTT Prospect is used by an ever-growing list of champions, and has everything you need to ensure your vision is the best it can be on the track or trail.
With perfected features such as the NoSweat face foam, a maximum field of vision, the innovative SCOTT Lens Lock System, articulating outriggers and much more, the super-stylish SCOTT Prospect goggle has been engineered to Defend Your Vision no matter how extreme the conditions get.
SCOTT x Ethika Prospect Goggle features
- Lens Lock System
- NoSweat 3-layer molded face foam
- Articulated outriggers
- Extra wide no-slip silicone strap
- 100% UV Protection
- NoFog™ Anti-Fog lens treatment
- Single Lens Works
- Bonus Clear lens included
- Custom Ethika Microfiber Goggle bag
- Noseguard
- Part number: 422080-1105269
- Blue/Red | silver chrome lens
- RRP $189.00
Shop the SCOTT x Ethika Prospect Goggle here (link)
SCOTT Ethika Mellow + Donut Grip
The SCOTT Mellow Grip is a dual density motocross grip with a soft, Vario Blok design outer density, surrounding a long-lasting, firm density core. The outer Vario Blok design offers superb, consistent grip and helps reduce arm and hand fatigue through superior vibration absorption.
It also makes it one of the most comfortable motocross grips out there! The included grip donuts further increase comfort and greatly reduce the chances of getting thumb blisters. The SCOTT X Ethika Mellow grip comes with a matching custom set of donuts.
SCOTT Ethika Mellow + Donut Grip features
- Double density grip
- Vario Blok design
- Firm density inner compound
- Soft density Vario Blok pattern
- Integrated safety wire channel
- Custom Ethika Grip donut included
- Part number: 422081-1105222
- Blue/Red
- RRP $27.95
Shop the SCOTT Ethika Mellow + Donut Grip here (link)