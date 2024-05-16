2024 MotoGP World Championship

Mat Mladin gives us his take after the French GP

After an awesome French MotoGP, I figure now is as good as ever for a little racing recap.

I wonder where all the “Marquez is finished” crowd are now? I can imagine them going out for a mate’s night out to watch the French GP, having a few beers, and they end up looking the other way and talking about the ugly chick at the end of the bar. I mean, what else could they be talking about? The sad thing about being a wanker behind the keyboard is that you miss some amazing racers doing things on motorbikes that sometimes seem ridiculous, and that’s coming from a bloke that won a few races. All these kids are awesome.

I think the first few races have proven a few things.

I think the Ducati is still the best bike on the track. It’s not by much, but it would seem to be the case. The only problem I have with myself believing this is that Ducati has three of the top five best riders in the world. I’d have said three of the top “four,” but Pedro, for a rookie, is proving himself quickly even though he hasn’t been close to winning yet.

In my opinion, Marc is still the best motorcycle racer over the course of a forty-minute race than any of the others. Marc is hands down the best on the front tyre after it has worn, and this is keeping him competitive. From row five to second place in both races. I’d be game enough to say that only Marc Marquez can do that.

Jorge is doing everything ninety five percent, all of the time, hence why he is winning often. Not a lot of weaknesses with him. He is definitely a very keen to go bugger, isn’t he. Ants are in the pants big time.

The 24 Ducati is a beast compared to the 23. The best way to look at it is to do the same lap time on the 23; you are going to be on the edge more. Unless you’ve been searching for a couple of tenths, it would be hard to really see it, but at the front of any race at a high level, finding a couple of tenths feels like getting blood from a stone.

Unlike the Honda, Marc has a machine that makes much better mechanical grip now. For Marc, this is huge for his corner entry to apex. From what I’ve seen, the Honda gets off the corners every bit as good as the Ducati. In past years on the Honda, Marc coming down into La Chapelle was just a huge waiting game – waiting for the rear tyre to get back in line with the front tyre. It is night and day different now.

Almost the only time we saw Marc with the rear out like the old days was when he caught Pecco sleeping with a few corners to go and dive-bombed from six bike lengths behind.

To see the amount of ground he makes up on the front tyre in the area where the front brake is being released is crazy. This is the danger zone. As you release that brake initially and the front starts to unload all the way to the time you’ve got it turned and grab some gas, you are in the danger zone. The less time you spend in this area, the fewer crashes and the more consistent any rider will be. The way you set up the entry of a corner and the line you take getting to the apex from the very initial time you pull the brake lever in plays a very determining factor for consistency and ability to save both front and rear tyres for the whole race. I spoke to a fella from a riding school a couple of years ago who said that “all the blokes at the front pretty much do it the same”. Couldn’t be further from the truth. I one hundred per cent believe Jack’s biggest issue trying to find a consistent pace is at this part of the track and his body position in this area. There is a way to put a lot of pressure on tyres and a way to put less!

Onto a completely different area of the corner, and I said this about Marc back in 2018 that his feel on relatively unloaded tyres at slow speed and at a max lean angle is next level, and it still is. No one before or has yet ever consistently drifted a GP bike on both tyres at relatively slow speeds like Marc. He has had a few rough years on uncompetitive machinery, but he is back, and he is poetry on a motorcycle. Drifting a bike doing 200 km/h isn’t that hard for most decent racers, but at sixty degrees of the lean angle at sixty kilometres per hour, it is very, very hard. I’d have crashed every single time!

Somebody give Fabio a good bike. After watching Marc’s progress this year, I was very, very surprised that Fabio signed BLUE so early in the piece. He was having a great race on Sunday before pushing a bit too far. Maybe he knows something we don’t but I feel it’s a big risk. He would be ridiculously fast on any of the Euro bikes.

Watching Pecco during that race was like watching two different riders. With three to go, he looked out of it, and then, all of a sudden, he was crawling all over Jorge. Some would say that it was because Marc was behind him, but I personally believe that he had confidence issues all weekend. Exiting the horseshoe coming towards where Marc passed him, he was so far up Jorge’s arse I thought he was about to mount him and go for the last lap shove. As the drone shot showed in the replay after the race, he decided there was nothing he could do about Jorge, and he sat up way too early. He was just weird to watch throughout the race, and he allowed a bit of a soft pass to happen with a few corners to go. When he took his helmet off, we could see what he thought of himself. Wasn’t happy.

Pedro is so bloody good that when he crashes, he manages to go right between them. This is a skill that he could teach Marc, haha. The kid is definitely fast. I feel that race would have come to him with just a little patience. I can’t wait to see him in the mix-up front on a consistent basis. Talent coming out the wazoo!!!

The Aussie kids in the minibike classes all had solid weekends. Young Senna got a taste of the top six for a couple of laps at the start, which is all good for experience.

A shout out to young Maxy Stauffer, who made a step forward onto the box at the last round of the ASBK. There are a couple of other speedy youngsters in the top ten of the championship also. The old fellas are gonna have to hurry up.

Personally, I am a month post-knee replacement surgery and have been hating life. A couple of mates said the surgery was the best thing they have ever done but failed to tell me the best bit came after weeks of the worst bit. As I type this, I am on my first little walk and thinking that it is as big an achievement as winning a championship. You go, Mat!!!

MotoGP Le Mans Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J Martin Duc 41m23.709 2 M Marquez Duc +0.446 3 F Bagnaia Duc +0.585 4 E Bastianini Duc +2.206 5 M Viñales Apr +4.053 6 F D Giannatonio Duc +9.480 7 F Morbidelli Duc +9.868 8 B Binder KTM +10.353 9 A Espargaro Apr +11.392 10 A Marquez Duc +13.442 11 R Fernandez Apr +24.201 12 J Zarco Hon +26.809 13 A Fernandez KTM +27.426 14 T Nakagami Hon +30.026 15 A Rins Yam +30.936 16 L Marini Hon +40.000 Not Classified DNF F Quartararo Yam 11 laps DNF J Miller KTM 11 laps DNF M Oliveira Apr 11 laps DNF J Mir Hon 13 laps DNF M Bezzecchi Duc 24 laps DNF P Acosta Ktm 25 laps

Le Mans MotoGP Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 E Bastianni Duc 324.8 2 M Bezzecchi Duc 324.8 3 B Binder Ktm 324.8 4 M Marquez Duc 323.7 5 F Quartararo Yam 322.7 6 A Rins Yam 322.7 7 A Espargaro Apr 322.7 8 A Marquez Duc 321.6 9 M Viñales Apr 321.6 10 P Acosta KTM 321.6 11 T Nakagami Hon 321.6 12 F Morbidelli Duc 321.6 13 M Oliveira Apr 320.6 14 F Bagnaia Duc 320.6 15 F Giannantonio Duc 319.6 16 J Miller KTM 319.6 17 R Fernandez Apr 319.6 18 J Martin Duc 319.6 19 L Marini Hon 318.5 20 A Fernandez Ktm 318.5 21 J Mir Hon 317.5 22 J Zarco Hon 315.5

MotoGP Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 Martin 129 2 Bagnaia 91 3 M Marquez 89 4 Bastianini 89 5 Viñales 81 6 Acosta 73 7 Binder 67 8 Espargaro 51 9 Di Giannantonio 47 10 Bezzecchi 36 11 A Marquez 33 12 Quartararo 25 13 Miller 24 14 Oliveira 23 15 R Fernandez 18 16 Morbidelli 15 17 A Fernandez 13 18 Mir 12 19 Zarco 9 20 Rins 7 21 Pedrosa 7 22 Nakagami 6 23 Marini 0 24 Bradl 0

Moto2 Le Mans Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 S Garcia Bos 35m20.709 2 A Ogura Bos +3.174 3 A Lopez Bos +3.704 4 J Roberts Kal +3.764 5 S Chantra Kal +3.935 6 A Canet Kal +4.511 7 F Aldeguer Bos +4.811 8 T Arbolino Kal +6.811 9 A Arenas Kal +8.831 10 I Guevara Kal +14.215 11 J Alcoba Kal +17.795 12 F Salac Kal +18.044 13 S Agius Kal +18.191 14 D Binder Kal +18.349 15 M Ramirez Kal +19.686 16 J Masia Kal +21.460 17 J Dixon Kal +26.939 18 D Öncü Kal +30.633 19 D Foggia Kal +30.804 20 J Navarro For +37.741 21 X Cardelus Kal +37.994 22 A Sasaki Kal +38.968 23 D Muñoz Kal 1 lap 24 M Gonzalez Kal 2 laps 25 Z Goorbergh Kal 2 laps 26 D Moreira Kal 3 laps

Moto2 Le Mans Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 A Ogura Bos 272.4 2 A Sasaki Kal 271.7 3 T Arbolino Kal 270.9 4 D Binder Kal 270.2 5 D Öncü Kal 270.2 6 S Chantra Kal 269.5 7 D Foggia Kal 269.5 8 J Masia Kal 268.7 9 D Moreira Kal 268.7 10 M Ramirez Kal 268.7 11 J Roberts Kal 268.0 12 X Cardelus Kal 268.0 13 A Lopez Bos 268.0 14 I Guevara Kal 268.0 15 A Canet Kal 268.0 16 J Alcoba Kal 268.0 17 J Dixon Kal 268.0 18 B Baltus Kal 267.3 19 F Salac Kal 267.3 20 F Aldeguer Bos 267.3 21 A Arenas Kal 267.3 22 S Agius Kal 267.3 23 D Muñoz Kal 266.6 24 M Gonzalez Kal 266.6 25 X Artigas For 266.6 26 S Garcia Bos 265.9 27 J Navarro For 265.9 28 Z Goorbergh Kal 265.9

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 GARCIA Sergio 89 2 ROBERTS Joe 82 3 ALDEGUER Fermin 63 4 OGURA Ai 63 5 LOPEZ Alonso 54 6 CANET Aron 48 7 GONZALEZ Manuel 46 8 ARENAS Albert 38 9 ALCOBA Jeremy 30 10 RAMIREZ Marcos 29 11 VIETTI Celestino 29 12 CHANTRA Somkiat 28 13 ARBOLINO Tony 26 14 BALTUS Barry 23 15 FOGGIA Dennis 10 16 GUEVARA Izan 10 17 SALAC Filip 10 18 VD GOORBERGH Zonta 6 19 AGIUS Senna 5 20 BINDER Darryn 3 21 ÖNCÜ Deniz 3 22 BENDSNEYDER Bo 2

Moto3 Le Mans Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D Alonso CFM 34m00.058 2 D Holgado GAS +0.105 3 C Veijer HUS +0.242 4 J Esteban CFM +0.476 5 I Ortola KTM +0.612 6 A Fernandez HON +0.797 7 R Yamanaka KTM +0.958 8 J Rueda KTM +1.035 9 T Suzuki HUS +1.101 10 A Piqueras HON +2.163 11 L Lunetta HON +6.715 12 J Roulstone GAS +6.903 13 J Kelso KTM +7.217 14 T Furusato HON +10.776 15 D Almansa HON +11.350 16 X Zurutuza KTM +13.275 17 S Nepa KTM +16.200 18 N Dettwiler KTM +27.941 19 N Carraro KTM +28.799 20 T Buasri HON +34.168 21 J Whatley HON +47.787

Moto3 Le Mans Top Speeds Across Weekend

Pos Rider Bike Speed 1 S Nepa KTM 231.3 2 T Suzuki Hus 229.7 3 J Esteban CFM 229.7 4 R Yamanaka KTM 229.7 5 D Muñoz KTM 229.7 6 D Alonso CFM 229.2 7 R Rossi KTM 229.2 8 J Rueda KTM 228.7 9 J Roulstone GAS 228.1 10 C Veijer Hus 228.1 11 X Zurutuza KTM 228.1 12 T Furusato Hon 228.1 13 A Fernandez Hon 228.1 14 A Piqueras Hon 227.6 15 N Carraro KTM 227.6 16 I Ortola KTM 227.6 17 M Bertelle Hon 227.6 18 D Almansa Hon 227.1 19 L Lunetta Hon 227.1 20 J Kelso KTM 227.1 21 D Holgado GAS 227.1 22 T Buasri Hon 226.1 23 N Dettwiler KTM 225.6 24 S Ogden Hon 224.5 25 F Farioli Hon 220.1 26 J Whatley Hon 220.1

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 HOLGADO Daniel 94 2 ALONSO David 93 3 VEIJER Collin 62 4 ORTOLA Ivan 50 5 KELSO Joel 42 6 MUÑOZ David 38 7 YAMANAKA Ryusei 35 8 ESTEBAN Joel 33 9 PIQUERAS Angel 32 10 FERNANDEZ Adrian 31 11 SUZUKI Tatsuki 30 12 RUEDA Jose Antonio 28 13 ROULSTONE Jacob 27 14 NEPA Stefano 26 15 FURUSATO Taiyo 18 16 CARRARO Nicola 15 17 ROSSI Riccardo 13 18 BERTELLE Matteo 8 19 LUNETTA Luca 6 20 OGDEN Scott 5 21 FARIOLI Filippo 4 22 ZURUTUZA Xabi 3

