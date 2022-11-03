2022 MotoGP Title Decider

Francesco Bagnaia

Do you feel more relaxed after the high pressure of Sepang?

“No, sincerely no. Until there is a possibility, we have to keep pushing. For sure, it will be very important to be intelligent, to be smart for this weekend, because it is true that we are in a better place compared to Fabio but we have to finish the job. So, maximum concentration, I will try to be focused all weekend like always, trying to finish with the maximum possible.”

Do last year’s results give you confidence that you and the bike are competitive here?

“For sure, this track is quite good for us. This year’s bike is so competitive in terms of handling, so I think we made an improvement compared to last year, but we know MotoGP is a world of surprise and something can always happen. But, our main objective will be to work as always, be competitive as always, and fight for the top position if we have the possibility.”

How crucial has mental strength been to come back from the 91-point deficit, and the Motegi crash?

“All the ups and downs in the first part of the season were not so much ups and downs but just a matter of crashing. In the first part of the season, I was competitive when I crashed and I just made mistakes.

“I tried to analyse why I was crashing and this has helped me to understand every situation better. In Japan, I was just too ambitious, but I got lucky twice. One, I didn’t crash into Fabio – I didn’t touch him when I crashed – and the second was that Fabio was with me, so he did not gain as many points from my crash, and this was very lucky for sure.

“But, I knew it was so important to be competitive; also in conditions when I was struggling, in Thailand. Then in Australia, I just tried to do the best but in the last lap it was too risky to fight for a win again.

“In Malaysia I was sure that arriving here with the maximum amount of points so I could be more relaxed here was so crucial, so my main objective was to win the race in Malaysia. For sure, Enea was putting a lot of pressure on me, but we were so competitive in the final laps and it was crucial ahead of this race.”

Was Valentino always coming or did you request it?

“It’s a great thing and it can be a great help to have Vale with us because it’s good that he can be with me, but also for the other riders of the academy. He knows this situation very well, he knows how I feel in this moment, so for sure, he will help me like a real coach and I think it will be a great help.”

Anything to say to Fabio?

“To enjoy the last race, to have a great battle, fair battle, and I think that you are one of the greatest, so it is great to have this kind of fight.”

Fabio Quartararo

Are you more relaxed because you just have to win and the pressure is on Bagnaia?

“Well, the goal is clear, I only have one goal in my head. Clearly, I have nothing to lose, so I will do my best to do it, fighting for the win. Of course, it’s not the best situation to fight for the Championship, but it’s a good situation to not care at all. Whatever happens, it will be a tough season but a good one, so it’s all-in.”

Is qualifying on the front row almost essential if you are to win here?

“Yeah, especially because last year here we had a big issue with the front tyre and this year we have one step harder, so it’s going to be a big help for us, we know how important it is for us, so I’m pretty confident.”

Will you need surgery on your broken finger after the test?

“It’s not so painful but it’s just bent, so even riding in Malaysia was not a big issue. I had some painkillers but it was not an issue and it will be even less here. I will have surgery in the winter, just to have a normal finger because it’s pretty strange.”

Regardless of Sunday’s outcome, how will you look back on this season and what you have learnt?

“Before the start of the season, we had bad news about the bike, and the start of the season was not that good. I was, let’s say, complaining a lot because after a lot of time to find something on the engine, we found nothing, so I was not totally focused like I needed to be.

“Then I had a really great first half of the season; second one, I think we stayed at the same level and many riders and manufacturers made a bit step forward, and we stayed a little bit the same as at the beginning of the Championship.

“Then we made some mistakes, but I think that, in general, you learn when you have a tough season. So, it was not the best, but it is not so bad; we are still fighting for the Championship in the last race. So, a lot of experience taken from this season that will be really great from the future.”

Any words for Pecco…

“We always talk about the Ducati, that they are strong, but he’s always the one that is on top, so of course he’s a top rider, great to arrive here with him for the last one, so let’s have the last big battle of 2022 and enjoy it on Sunday night.”

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 258 2 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 235 3 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 212 4 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 211 5 MILLER Jack AUS 189 6 BINDER Brad RSA 168 7 ZARCO Johann FRA 166 8 RINS Alex SPA 148 9 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 138 10 MARTIN Jorge SPA 136 11 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 122 12 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 113 13 MARINI Luca ITA 111 14 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 106 15 MIR Joan SPA 77 16 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 56 17 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 50 18 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 46 19 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 36 20 DI GIANNANTONIO Fabio ITA 23 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 15 22 BINDER Darryn RSA 12 23 GARDNER Remy AUS 10 24 CRUTCHLOW Cal GBR 10 25 FERNANDEZ Raul SPA 10 26 BRADL Stefan GER 2 27 PIRRO Michele ITA 0 28 SAVADORI Lorenzo ITA 0 29 NAGASHIMA Tetsuta JPN 0 30 PETRUCCI Danilo ITA 0 31 WATANABE Kazuki JPN 0

2022 Valencia MotoGP Time Schedule

