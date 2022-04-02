MotoGP 2022 – Round Three – Argentina

There may have been more schedule changes at the Gran Premio Michelin de la Republica Argentina, but there was no stopping the off-track action on Friday. One of the headline acts was the Fan Zone, located just down from the paddock, with the stage there welcoming the majority of the MotoGP grid to greet the crowd… and was there a crowd!

The action began with an acrobatic air show before the first riders headed for the stage, with Alex Marquez (LCR Honda Castrol) and Stefan Bradl (Repsol Honda Team) up first. Championship leader Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP) was then joined on stage by rookie team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio before fans headed for the pit lane walk.

In the afternoon, 2021 Champion Fabio Quartararo and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP team-mate Franco Morbidelli got the action rolling again, followed by Ducati Lenovo Team’s Jack Miller and Pecco Bagnaia.

2020 Champion Joan Mir and Team Suzuki Ecstar team-mate Alex Rins headed out at 1430, before Tech3 duo Remy Gardner and Raul Fernandez, and Pramac’s Johann Zarco and Jorge Martin.

The star-studded party continued with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira, before impressive Moto3 rookie Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) repped for South America and headed out to say hi to the legions of Brazilian fans who’ve crossed the border to come to Termas.

Factory Aprilia duo Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaro were next up, before Mooney VR46 Racing Team’s Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi closed the show in style – on stage at least, with more aero fun and another free style show keeping fans entertained afterwards, too.

Overnight it was also confirmed that after first being ruled out of the weekend proceedings after testing positive for COVID, Takaaki Nakagami now has the all clear and is winging his way to Argentina to contest the round.

Lucio Cecchinello

“Early this week before flying to Argentina, Taka tested positive, but with high CT value which indicates low viral charge and he was asymptomatic. It was decided, together with our medical consultant, to repeat the test every couple of days. Nakagami has now returned a number of negative tests and will be arriving to the paddock on Saturday morning in time for the beginning of track action as agreed with IRTA and DORNA.”

Riders get in the swing with a round of golf

A veritable gaggle of riders headed for Termas de Rio Hondo golf club for a round on Friday, joined by Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta.

Reigning Champion Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) headed out, with marked improvements made to his game since his last high profile shot at it in Assen, along with Championship leader Enea Bastianini (Gresini Racing MotoGP), his team-mate Fabio Di Giannantonio, Pecco Bagnaia, his Ducati Lenovo team-mate Jack Miller, Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar), Marcel Schrötter (Liqui Moly Intact GP), Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) and Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing).

Who won? We’re not actually sure, but Sam Lowes would be the betting person’s guess…

Revised MotoGP weekend schedule

Times in AEST/AEDT

Daylight Savings Changes This Weekend

Updated again Saturday Morning

Saturday

Time Class Session 2215 Moto3 FP1 2320 Moto2 FP1 0025 (Sun) Moto3 FP2 0130 (Sun) Moto2 FP2 0235 (Sun) MotoGP FP1 0250 (Sun) Moto3 Q1 0315 (Sun) Moto3 Q2 0345 (Sun) Moto2 Q1 0410 (Sun) Moto2 Q2 0440 (Sun) MotoGP FP2 0605 (Sun) MotoGP Q1 0630 (Sun) MotoGP Q2

Sunday