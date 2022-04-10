MotoGP 2022 – Round Four – COTA

Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas

Qualifying at the 2022 GP of the Americas will go down in history as Ducati places five bikes in the top five positions of the grid for the first time in a MotoGP race. It is the first time in nineteen years that a constructor has achieved such a result in the premier class.

Jorge Martin – P1

“Today it counts double because after the FP3 crash I was 17th I couldn’t expect to be here today in pole position. Thanks to the team because they did an amazing job to put the bike back on track. Pole position means a lot. We are fast, riding here in COTA is unbelievable fun, I enjoy a lot my time here. We’ll focus on tomorrow, it will be a hard one, with the Ducatis behind, and other riders with good pace but were are there also so let’s try and do it until the end.”

Jack Miller – P2

“I’m thrilled to be on the front row, especially at this circuit! The first sector is very tight, and it’s almost impossible to overtake, so having a little bit of free air on the first lap will be important. Since the first sessions, the bike has worked well, and I felt comfortable right away. There are five Ducatis in the top five positions, and that’s a really fantastic result! I’m confident I can have a good race tomorrow. I don’t know what’s in store for us, but it will be crucial to manage the front tyre well throughout the race”.

Francesco Bagnaia – P3

“This front row almost feels like a pole position after the start to the season we’ve had. Last year my strong point was always being able to get on track and push right away, but lately, I’ve found it harder to do that, but here we did. We took a big step forward in FP4, and I’m really happy. I have been missing this feeling! I’m thrilled and ready for the race tomorrow”.

Johann Zarco – P4

“I am satisfied, we have been working well all weekend and I have finally found the good sensations I had last year. Tomorrow it will be important to start well and be consistent.”

Enea Bastianini – P5

“I was able to save part of the fairing during the crash at turn 15 also by using my leathers a bit, and from there I get going again – and was also able to log a good time. I’m a bit sad to be the last of the Ducati in the top five, but the fact that we’re all close to each other is a good sign ahead of tomorrow. We can be among the protagonists, not sure if for the victory but surely for the podium. We will need to manage the race well, which is very demanding on the physical side, but we’re ready on that aspect, too.”

Fabio Quartararo – P6

“I tried my best. I knew that if I wanted to have a great race tomorrow, I needed to take a risk. I pushed 100%, but then I crashed. I also tried my best on the second run, and I did do better, but in Sector 1 I made a lot of mistakes. I did improve in Sector 3 and 4, but when it‘s getting hot, we struggle a bit more with grip. In the end, I‘m still happy. I did my best, and a crash can happen sometimes. I think we will have to give our maximum from the beginning of the race tomorrow. Let‘s see what happens when tyre degradation comes into play. We are not so bad, so we will see what we can do. I want to have a good race, have fun, have a good start, a great first lap, and manage to improve.”

Alex Rins – P7

“My performance was good today overall, but it wasn’t an easy run; it was like being on a rollercoaster because my results were up and down! I missed the chance to go directly into Q2 after the yellow flag in FP3, but I managed to do it in Q1 and I’ll start from seventh on the grid tomorrow. There are a lot of Ducatis in front of us and they seem to be strong, but I feel the GSX-RR can be strong too. I love this track and I will try hard to get a great result.”

Joan Mir – P8

“I felt great in FP3 this morning when the track was cooler, but then in the afternoon, when it was hotter, I didn’t have the same pace or feeling. I expected more from qualifying, but I had some trouble with getting the bike stopped. This was a problem we managed to overcome yesterday, but in FP4 and Q2 I started to feel it again – it was tricky to fix. We’ll do our best to find the best way for the race, I feel that my setup overall is strong so that makes me optimistic for tomorrow, we just need to improve a few small things.”

Marc Marquez – P9

“Step by step the confidence is coming back more and more and today I was feeling and riding in a better way. In Qualifying, speaking honestly, I made some mistakes and I missed the last lap – I thought there was time for another lap. But anyway, we are still starting in ninth even with this. We made some good changes to the bike today and the goal for tomorrow is to finish the race in a good way. It won’t be easy starting ninth, but it will be a long and hard race where many things can happen.”

Takaaki Nakagami – P10

“Second day for us and we made a step forward from yesterday this morning and we made quite a good lap time and it was enough to get us through to Q2. This afternoon in the qualifying session we did our best, but it was not enough as we were looking for a better result. But P10 is not too bad for tomorrow’s race, which is really important and we’ll do our best as always.”

Luca Marini – P11

“I’m not completely satisfied: I expected to be closer to the Top guys, the gap is still very high. On the bike I don’t feel slow, which is one more reason to analyse the data, understand exactly where I’m losing and being able to make a step forward for the race. In braking now I feel better, I am strong, but I can work on the speed in entry and in the middle of the corner to improve a tenth in each sector. In FP4 the pace was not bad at all, I did a single run to better manage the rear tyre on the long run and being competitive. Tomorrow will be tough, I will try to stay in the Top10.”

Pol Espargaro – P12

“Today I was feeling better, the pain was gone in my stomach and my power was improving. The biggest issue today in Qualifying was the mistake I made, touching the green and then misjudging the timing of the session a bit. I think we had the potential to match what we did in FP3 and be in or around the top six. I was not riding well today and making some mistakes, not just with the timing but also some with my riding. Fortunately, we are starting very well this year and Turn One here is always tricky so let’s see what happens in the opening lap. More rest is needed and let’s see what we can do.”

Aleix Espargaro – P13

“I’ve worked hard so far to be competitive on this track and, to be honest, I’m a bit disappointed with the result today. We know we can battle for the top spots in the race because our pace is truly good, so I’m happy about that. Quite simply, I was never able to get in a good flying lap today with the soft tyre and the, on my final try in Q1, I also crashed. It’s true that I ran into traffic and that there were a lot of slow riders on the track waiting for the others, and that shouldn’t happen, but it was my mistake. I should have stayed more focused, and I should have just thought about doing my best. Today things didn’t go as we’d hoped and starting from the thirteenth spot will make everything a bit more complicated, but I’m optimistic. We are fast with used tyres, and I feel like I’m in good form physically. I think we can be competitive even in the second part of the race.”

Maverick Vinales – P14

“Today we had the potential to go through to Q2 and earn a spot on the second row. Unfortunately, we didn’t manage to improve on our times with the new tyre and we’ll have to figure out why. On the other hand, we’re competitive with the used tyre, so much that our race pace is on par with the best. Of course, we’re starting from behind and it won’t be simple, but we still have the warm-up session to take a few more steps forward, after which anything can happen in the race.”

Andrea Dovizioso – P15

“To be honest, I’m a bit disappointed, because yesterday I felt slightly better, but today I couldn’t manage to further improve and the gap to the front was bigger today than yesterday. I’m not too confident about that, but let’s see. Because the Austin race is probably the physical most demanding race of the season, so anything can happen. Tomorrow the conditions will be even worse, as it looks like the wind will be super strong and this will affect us. We just need to find out if it will be in a positive or negative way.”

Marco Bezzecchi – P16

“I can’t complain about how it went today: compared to yesterday, the sensations were much better and even in braking I had less problems. I’m closer to the group, both on the flying lap and on the pace, and I am satisfied. Let’s fix the last details to make a last step forward tomorrow between warm up and then the race.”

Brad Binder – P17

“It’s been a challenging weekend for us so far and a bit more difficult than we thought it would be. We’ve fought hard both days and it’s a bit disappointing to be back in 17th place. We need to understand what is going on and work for tomorrow: the points count for Sunday, not today. We need to dig deep and get a bit more comfortable for the race and if we can do that then I’m sure we can leave here with some solid points.”

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P18

“In FP3 we did all we could due to the issue that stopped our work with the bike #1. In FP4 we confirmed the set-up that we liked the most and in Q1 we made a step forward which was quite unexpected – lap-time wise. Every time I get on track I learn something new… I think we can make improve by a few more tenths in the warmup: in that case, we can have fun in the race.”

Franco Morbidelli – P19

“It was an interesting day, in the way that in FP4 the level was not that bad. I felt much better than yesterday. In FP4 the pace didn‘t look so bad. It wasn‘t wonderful, but it wasn‘t bad. We were still up there, so it was interesting. But in qualifying we were nowhere. I couldn‘t push. I couldn‘t extract performance from the package. That‘s unfortunate, but the team is investigating it. We are working, we‘re trying to understand what happened and how to make sure it doesn‘t happen in future.”

Miguel Oliveira – P20

“Tough times for sure and we didn’t expect to struggle so much here in Austin but we must keep working hard and keep our spirits up. We know this race will not define us. There is an opportunity tomorrow to get out there and fight for points and go to Europe with something in our hands. We still have some time to work and improve the bike and it all counts tomorrow.”

Raul Fernandez – P21

“We had a difficult day today. In a similar way to yesterday, we had a good pace but we struggled to do a fast lap with the qualifying tyres. Tomorrow is the race, it is an important day and I will try to do my best. Thanks to the team for their job.”

Remy Gardner – P22

“It is a great shame that I crashed. In order to do the lap time, I had to push a lot. When I was overriding, the times were improving but unfortunately I went too far. On the first flying lap, I had a really good sector one and was confident but it got cancelled because of a yellow flag. After my crash, I lost a bit of confidence for the second run and was not able to improve my time from this morning. Tough day in the office, but hopefully we can come back from this tomorrow.”

Álex Márquez – P23

“Second day here in Texas and, in the morning, we made some improvements, but it was a bit difficult to get the feeling again. In FP4 we made a really good step and made progress for tomorrow’s race and the feeling was coming back again. I tried my best during qualy, but I had a crash on my first run when I was going quite fast. I had problems when I put on the new tyre, I suffered a lot with the front and I could not handle it with my riding style, so tomorrow for the race we need to take the opportunity to build up my confidence again and feel good on the bike. Tomorrow, I will try my best from the first to the last lap.”

Darryn Binder – P24

“It has been a bit tricky today. This morning, I felt alright in the middle run, I managed to set my fastest lap of the weekend so far and I felt fairly good. I decided to go out on the hard front, as I thought the temperature was high enough, but I think this was really on the limit and on my out lap I lost a bit of temperature and then I lost the front going into turn one. That was an unfortunate way to end FP3. In FP4, the temperature was a lot higher, we went out on used tyres, trying to get the soft close to race distance to see what it feels like. Overall, I felt alright. Unfortunately, in Qualifying on the first lap, I got right behind my brother and I was chasing him. But into turn three, I was too inside, rode over the curb and as I touched the curb, I lost the front. I ran back to jump on the other bike, but had only the soft front option available to go out and in the hotter temperatures after falling twice today, my front feeling was already a bit low and I struggled to get a good lap together at the end on the soft front. It’s unfortunate. I feel like I could have made a step in Qualifying, I knew where to improve, but I wasn’t able to do it. So, I’m a bit disappointed with myself.”

MotoGP Qualifying Report

Jorge Martin’s (Pramac Racing) stunning Saturday afternoon form continued at the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas, with the Spaniard coming through Q1 to claim a sensational second pole position of the season. It’s four front row starts in a row for Martin too, with the Spaniard beating Jack Miller (Ducati Lenovo Team) by just 0.003s this time around. The 2:02.039 the Pramac rider set is also a new all-time lap record.

Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) claimed P3 to make it a Ducati triple threat on the front row and, just behind, two more Ducatis line up P4 and P5… making it the first ever front five lockout for the factory, and the first for a single manufacturer since Honda in 2003 at Motegi.

Qualifying didn‘t go to plan for Fabio Quartararo. The defending World Champion suffered a crash on his first run. Fortunately unhurt and quickly back out on his second bike, he earned himself P6 on the grid

Alex Rins and Joan Mir head up the third row ahead of Marc Marquez, the eight-time World Champion under the radar so far. Fellow Honda rider Takaaki Nakagami (LCR Honda Idemitsu) rounded out the top 10 to equal his best of the season so far, with Argentina front row hero Luca Marini (Mooney VR46 Racing Team) and an under the weather Pol Espargaro (Repsol Honda Team) just behind, set to launch from P11 and P12 respectively.

2022 COTA MotoGP Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Jorge MARTIN DUCATI Q2 2m02.039 338.5 2 Jack MILLER DUCATI Q2 +0.003 342.8 3 Francesco BAGNAIA DUCATI Q2 +0.128 339.6 4 Johann ZARCO DUCATI Q2 +0.531 346.1 5 Enea BASTIANINI DUCATI Q2 +0.539 349.5 6 Fabio QUARTARARO YAMAHA Q2 +0.595 336.4 7 Alex RINS SUZUKI Q2 +0.655 343.9 8 Joan MIR SUZUKI Q2 +0.908 341.7 9 Marc MARQUEZ HONDA Q2 +0.999 340.6 10 Takaaki NAKAGAMI HONDA Q2 +1.015 338.5 11 Luca MARINI DUCATI Q2 +1.020 341.7 12 Pol ESPARGARO HONDA Q2 +1.057 340.6 13 Aleix ESPARGARO APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.435 337.5 14 Maverick VIÑALES APRILIA Q1 (*) 0.634 338.5 15 Andrea DOVIZIOSO YAMAHA Q1 (*) 0.646 337.5 16 Marco BEZZECCHI DUCATI Q1 (*) 0.841 342.8 17 Brad BINDER KTM Q1 (*) 0.980 335.4 18 Fabio DI GIANNANTONI DUCATI Q1 (*) 1.089 339.6 19 Franco MORBIDELLI YAMAHA Q1 (*) 1.092 332.3 20 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM Q1 (*) 1.496 336.4 21 Raul FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 1.653 331.2 22 Remy GARDNER KTM Q1 (*) 1.698 332.3 23 Alex MARQUEZ HONDA Q1 (*) 1.742 342.8 24 Darryn BINDER YAMAHA Q1 (*) 2.159 335.4

MotoGP Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 ESPARGARO Aleix SPA 45 2 BINDER Brad RSA 38 3 BASTIANINI Enea ITA 36 4 RINS Alex SPA 36 5 QUARTARARO Fabio FRA 35 6 MIR Joan SPA 33 7 OLIVEIRA Miguel POR 28 8 ZARCO Johann FRA 24 9 MARTIN Jorge SPA 20 10 ESPARGARO Pol SPA 20 11 MILLER Jack AUS 15 12 MORBIDELLI Franco ITA 14 13 VIÑALES Maverick SPA 13 14 BAGNAIA Francesco ITA 12 15 MARQUEZ Marc SPA 11 16 NAKAGAMI Takaaki JPN 10 17 MARINI Luca ITA 10 18 BEZZECCHI Marco ITA 7 19 BINDER Darryn RSA 6 20 MARQUEZ Alex SPA 4 21 DOVIZIOSO Andrea ITA 2 22 GARDNER Remy AUS 1

Moto2

An American, riding for an American team, in America, on pole! That sounds good for the home crowd, doesn’t it? It certainly does for Cameron Beaubier (American Racing) who bagged a dream debut Moto2 pole position at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas, taking the honour by over 0.3s from Championship leader Celestino Vietti (Mooney VR46 Racing Team). Vietti came through Q1 to start on the front row, however, and it’s a familiar sparring partner in P3: Aron Canet (Flexbox HP40), despite a late crash, starts from third.

Behind Beaubier, Vietti and Canet, Arbolino managed to recover from that early crash to claim P4 on his last lap. The Italian will start alongside Shimoko GASGAS Aspar Team pairing Albert Arenas and Jake Dixon.

Jorge Navarro (Flexbox HP40) faces a Long Lap Penalty in Sunday’s race for crashing under yellow flags in FP3 but the Spaniard starts P7, ahead of Aldeguer, Sam Lowes (Elf Marc VDS Racing Team) and rookie Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

2022 COTA Moto2 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Time/Gap Speed 1 Cameron BEAUBIER KALEX Q2 2’08.751 276.9 2 Celestino VIETTI KALEX Q2 +0.340 280.5 3 Aron CANET KALEX Q2 +0.532 278.3 4 Tony ARBOLINO KALEX Q2 +0.578 281.2 5 Albert ARENAS KALEX Q2 +0.607 282.7 6 Jake DIXON KALEX Q2 +0.683 276.2 7 Jorge NAVARRO KALEX Q2 +0.711 281.9 8 Fermín ALDEGUER BOSCOSCURO Q2 +0.863 276.2 9 Sam LOWES KALEX Q2 +1.149 278.3 10 Pedro ACOSTA KALEX Q2 +1.174 281.2 11 Ai OGURA KALEX Q2 +1.252 278.3 12 Bo BENDSNEYDER KALEX Q2 +1.269 279.7 13 Marcel SCHROTTER KALEX Q2 +1.318 280.5 14 Marcos RAMIREZ MV AGUSTA Q2 +1.376 283.4 15 Jeremy ALCOBA KALEX Q2 +1.401 281.9 16 Joe ROBERTS KALEX Q2 +1.574 277.6 17 Somkiat CHANTRA KALEX Q2 +1.956 275.5 18 Augusto FERNANDEZ KALEX FP3 +0.017 / 19 Filip SALAC KALEX Q1 (*) 0.418 276.9 20 Barry BALTUS KALEX Q1 (*) 0.680 278.3 21 Romano FENATI BOSCOSCURO Q1 (*) 0.808 280.5 22 Zonta VAN DEN GOORB KALEX Q1 (*) 0.828 277.6 23 Manuel GONZALEZ KALEX Q1 (*) 1.287 278.3 24 Gabriel RODRIGO KALEX Q1 (*) 1.322 279.0 25 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA KALEX Q1 (*) 1.497 277.6 26 Alessandro ZACCONE KALEX Q1 (*) 1.695 276.2 27 Niccolò ANTONELLI KALEX Q1 (*) 3.500 276.9 28 Sean Dylan KELLY KALEX Q1 (*) 3.771 277.6 29 Simone CORSI MV AGUSTA Q1 (*) 7.247 274.1

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 VIETTI Celestino ITA 70 2 CANET Aron SPA 49 3 CHANTRA Somkiat THA 45 4 OGURA Ai JPN 36 5 LOWES Sam GBR 35 6 ARBOLINO Tony ITA 29 7 FERNANDEZ Augusto SPA 24 8 ACOSTA Pedro SPA 20 9 ARENAS Albert SPA 17 10 DIXON Jake GBR 16 11 ROBERTS Joe USA 16 12 BEAUBIER Cameron USA 16 13 NAVARRO Jorge SPA 12 14 SCHROTTER Marcel GER 10 15 ALDEGUER Fermín SPA 9 16 BENDSNEYDER Bo NED 8 17 ALCOBA Jeremy SPA 4 18 GONZALEZ Manuel SPA 2 19 RAMIREZ Marcos SPA 1 20 FENATI Romano ITA 1 21 CORSI Simone ITA 0 22 KUBO Keminth THA 0

Moto3

A final flying lap effort from Andrea Migno (Rivacold Snipers Team) saw the Italian edge out compatriot Dennis Foggia (Leopard Racing) in the battle for pole position in Moto3 Q2 at the Red Bull Grand Prix of The Americas. Just 0.067s split the duo as Xavier Artigas (CFMoto Racing PrüstelGP) comes through Q1 to claim a fantastic first ever front row.

Behind Migno, Foggia and Artigas, Öncü will start from P4 in Austin with Jaume Masia (Red Bull KTM Ajo) and rookie Diogo Moreira (MT Helmets – MSI) joining the Turkish rider on the second row. Moreira is once again the top rookie.

Daniel Holgado (Red Bull KTM Ajo) was once again close to the Brazilian however, with veteran Japanese duo Kaito Toba (CIP Green Power) and Ayumu Sasaki (Sterilgarda Husqvarna Max) locking out Row 3 alongside the 2021 FIM Moto3 Junior World Champion.

Izan Guevara (Gaviota GASGAS Aspar Team), last year’s winner in Texas, completed the top 10, and team-mate Garcia, the title leader and Argentina GP winner, has a mountain to climb from P15 on Sunday.

Joel Kelso made plenty of progress on Saturday as he continued to learn the COTA lay-out and will start from P18.

2022 COTA Moto3 Qualifying Times

Pos Rider Bike Q Gap Speed 1 Andrea MIGNO HONDA Q2 2m15.814 232.7 2 Dennis FOGGIA HONDA Q2 +0.067 233.2 3 Xavier ARTIGAS CFMOTO Q2 +0.252 228.3 4 Deniz ÖNCÜ KTM Q2 +0.516 231.2 5 Jaume MASIA KTM Q2 +0.595 232.7 6 Diogo MOREIRA KTM Q2 +0.602 230.7 7 Daniel HOLGADO KTM Q2 +0.737 231.2 8 Kaito TOBA KTM Q2 +0.768 230.2 9 Ayumu SASAKI HUSQVARNA Q2 +0.790 231.2 10 Izan GUEVARA GASGAS Q2 +0.795 236.8 11 Stefano NEPA KTM Q2 +0.913 235.8 12 Scott OGDEN HONDA Q2 +1.042 234.7 13 Elia BARTOLINI KTM Q2 +1.093 234.7 14 Carlos TATAY CFMOTO Q2 +1.132 229.7 15 Sergio GARCIA GASGAS Q2 +1.300 233.2 16 Tatsuki SUZUKI HONDA Q2 +1.701 230.2 17 Riccardo ROSSI HONDA Q2 +1.837 232.7 18 Joel KELSO KTM Q2 +1.957 232.7 19 Adrian FERNANDEZ KTM Q1 (*) 0.940 232.7 20 Matteo BERTELLE KTM Q1 (*) 0.953 225.9 21 Ryusei YAMANAKA KTM Q1 (*) 1.158 230.7 22 Ivan ORTOLÁ KTM Q1 (*) 1.286 233.2 23 Gerard RIU MALE KTM Q1 (*) 1.626 228.8 24 David SALVADOR HUSQVARNA Q1 (*) 1.688 229.2 25 Taiyo FURUSATO HONDA Q1 (*) 1.762 231.2 26 Ana CARRASCO KTM Q1 (*) 2.980 229.7 27 Joshua WHATLEY HONDA Q1 (*) 3.216 229.2 28 Lorenzo FELLON HONDA FP3 1.729 29 Mario AJI HONDA FP2 3.188

Moto3 Championship Points Standings

Pos Rider Nat Points 1 GARCIA Sergio SPA 58 2 FOGGIA Dennis ITA 54 3 GUEVARA Izan SPA 28 4 TOBA Kaito JPN 27 5 ÖNCÜ Deniz TUR 26 6 MIGNO Andrea ITA 25 7 TATAY Carlos SPA 24 8 MOREIRA Diogo BRA 20 9 ROSSI Riccardo ITA 17 10 SUZUKI Tatsuki JPN 17 11 SASAKI Ayumu JPN 16 12 ARTIGAS Xavier SPA 16 13 HOLGADO Daniel SPA 16 14 YAMANAKA Ryusei JPN 16 15 BARTOLINI Elia ITA 13 16 MCPHEE John GBR 11 17 MASIA Jaume SPA 9 18 KELSO Joel AUS 7 19 ORTOLÁ Ivan SPA 6 20 FERNANDEZ Adrian SPA 5 21 NEPA Stefano ITA 3 22 OGDEN Scott GBR 3

MotoGP weekend schedule

Times in AEST

Sunday (Monday)