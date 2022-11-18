2022 FIM Superbike World Championship
Round 12 – Phillip Island
WorldSBK Friday Practice Report
When pit lane opened for the second and final practice session for World Superbike competitors on Friday afternoon it was just under 20-degrees at Phillip Island, with 70 per cent humidity and a track temperature of 42-degrees.
Jonathan Rea pipped Alvaro Bautista for Friday bragging rights on his final flying lap of the FP2 session to best the Spaniard for P1.
Alex Lowes had a good session with plenty of quick laps to finish Friday fourth ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli.
Somewhat of a surprise in P6 was Tetsuta Nagashima who was standing in at Honda for the injured Iker Lecuona. Nagashima finishing day one sixth fastest ahead of Oettl, Gerloff, Redding and Rinaldi.
Despite the great conditions, the fast time still didn’t come today… In similar weather conditions here last time out, February 2020, almost three years ago now, the Friday pace had been quicker. Sure, the track temperature was cooler that day, but still, it seems the Phillip Island circuit is quite green today. Riders were two-seconds away from the lap record set here by Tom Sykes in 2020, and were not that much quicker than the local domestic Superbikes. And that is not comparing apples with apples, a World Superbike is worlds away from an Aussie Superbike, which for all intensive purposes is virtually stock compared to a World Superbike. It just doesn’t seem as though the track is providing enough grip to use their superior horsepower and brakes here today.
World Superbike riders will be on track again for a 30-minute FP3 session on Saturday at 1050, followed by the Superpole session at 1310. Race one will get underway at 1600 on Saturday afternoon, by which time the forecast suggests it could be getting quite wet here at Phillip Island…
WorldSBK Friday Practice Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|1m31.127
|2
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.105
|3
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.289
|4
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.477
|5
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.594
|6
|T. Nagashima
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+0.742
|7
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.869
|8
|G. Gerloff
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.931
|9
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000RR
|+1.122
|10
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.202
|11
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.391
|12
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000RR
|+1.402
|13
|L. Mahias
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1.593
|14
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.653
|15
|X. Fores
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.687
|16
|L. Baz
|BMW M1000RR
|+1.875
|17
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.884
|18
|E. Laverty
|BMW M1000RR
|+1.991
|19
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+2.357
|20
|K. Nozane
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+2.421
|21
|L. Mercado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+3.024
|22
|K. Smith
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+3.495
WorldSBK Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|553
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|487
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|450
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|279
|5
|Andrea Locatelli
|245
|6
|Alex Lowes
|234
|7
|Axel Bassani
|230
|8
|Scott Redding
|190
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|189
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|154
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|129
|12
|Loris Baz
|112
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|77
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|56
|15
|Michael Van Der Mark
|42
|16
|Eugene Laverty
|36
|17
|Roberto Tamburini
|36
|18
|Luca Bernardi
|35
|19
|Xavi Fores
|29
|20
|Kohta Nozane
|15
|21
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|10
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|9
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|9
|24
|Leon Haslam
|4
|25
|Tarran Mackenzie
|3
|26
|Peter Hickman
|2
|27
|Leandro Mercado
|2
|28
|Oliver Konig
|1
|29
|Jake Gagne
|1
WorldSSP Friday Practice
Aruba.it Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega topped Friday’s FP2 sessions with a 1m34.027 late in FP2 putting him more than four-tenths clear of Dominique Aegerter in that session.
FP1 pacesetter Federico Caricasulo was only tenth in FP2 but courtest of his morning time was classified second on combined times which pushed Aegerter back to third.
Yari Monetella led FP2 for quite a while before finishing fourth on combined times ahead of Stefano Manzi on the Dynavolt Triumph.
Home here Oli Bayliss finished the opening day of practice tenth on the combined time-sheets.
WorldSSP Friday Practice Combined Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m34.027
|2
|F. Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.040
|3
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.431
|4
|Y. Montella
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.505
|5
|S. Manzi
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|+0.590
|6
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.646
|7
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.710
|8
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.738
|9
|N. Tuuli
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.756
|10
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.796
|11
|A. Verdoia
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.832
|12
|J. Cluzel
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.097
|13
|M. Schroetter
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+1.284
|14
|M. Brenner
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.305
|15
|H. Soomer
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|+1.330
|16
|P. Sebestyen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.647
|17
|U. Orradre
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.684
|18
|A. Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.892
|19
|L. Bernardi
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+1.993
|20
|O. Vostatek
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.081
|21
|T. Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.267
|22
|S. Jespersen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.330
|23
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.614
|24
|L. Taccini
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+3.105
WorldSSP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|462
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|359
|3
|Can Oncu
|248
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|210
|5
|Stefano Manzi
|207
|6
|Federico Caricasulo
|191
|7
|Niki Tuuli
|152
|8
|Yari Montella
|136
|9
|Raffaele De Rosa
|127
|10
|Jules Cluzel
|127
|11
|Glenn Van Straalen
|111
|12
|Adrian Huertas
|110
|13
|Hannes Soomer
|94
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|72
|15
|Andy Verdoia
|59
|16
|Oliver Bayliss
|53
|17
|Valentin Debise
|43
|18
|Kyle Smith
|35
|19
|Leonardo Taccini
|35
|20
|Peter Sebestyen
|34
|21
|Marcel Brenner
|32
|22
|Simon Jespersen
|31
|23
|Mattia Casadei
|25
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|22
|25
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|21
|26
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|21
|27
|Ondrej Vostatek
|20
|28
|Steven Odendaal
|16
|29
|Unai Orradre
|9
|30
|Tom Edwards
|7
|31
|Luca Ottaviani
|5
|32
|Bradley Smith
|2
|33
|Maximilian Kofler
|2
|34
|Nicholas Spinelli
|1
|35
|Benjamin Currie
|1
Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule
|Friday November 18
|0850
|ASBK SS 300 FP1
|20min
|0915
|ASBK SS FP1
|25min
|0945
|ASBK SBK FP1
|30min
|1030
|WorldSSP FP1
|45 min
|1130
|WorldSBK FP1
|45 min
|1225
|Pit Walk / Pillion Rides
|30 min
|1305
|ASBK SS300 Qualifying
|20 min
|1335
|ASBK SS Qualifying
|20 min
|1405
|ASBK SBK FP2
|30 min
|1500
|WorldSSP FP2
|45 min
|1600
|WorldSBK FP2
|45 min
|1705
|ASBK SS300 Race One
|8 laps
|Saturday November 19
|0850
|ASBK SBK Qualifying
|30 min
|0940
|ASBK SS300 Race Two
|8 laps
|1015
|ASBK SS Race One
|10 laps
|1050
|WorldSBK FP3
|30 min
|1140
|ASBK SBK Race One
|12 laps
|1225
|WorldSSP Superpole
|20 min
|1310
|WorldSBK Superpole
|15 min
|1340
|Pit Walk / Pillion Rides
|30 min
|1430
|WorldSSP Race One
|18 laps
|1515
|Safety Car Laps
|20 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race One
|22 laps
|1720
|ASBK SS Race Two
|10 laps
|Sunday November 20
|0850
|Pillion Rides
|20 min
|0920
|ASBK SS300 Race Three
|8 laps
|0950
|ASBK SBK Race Two
|12 laps
|1030
|WorldSBK Warm Up
|15 min
|1055
|WorldSSP Warm Up
|15 min
|1130
|ASBK SS Race Three
|10 laps
|1205
|Pit Walk / ASBK SS Trophy Presentation
|30 min
|1300
|WorldSBK Superpole Race
|10 laps
|1340
|ASBK SBK Race Three
|12 laps
|1430
|WorldSSP Race Two
|18 laps
|1505
|Safety Car Laps / ASBK SS & SBK Presentations
|25 min
|1600
|WorldSBK Race Two
|22 laps