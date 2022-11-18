2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 12 – Phillip Island

WorldSBK Friday Practice Report

When pit lane opened for the second and final practice session for World Superbike competitors on Friday afternoon it was just under 20-degrees at Phillip Island, with 70 per cent humidity and a track temperature of 42-degrees.

Jonathan Rea pipped Alvaro Bautista for Friday bragging rights on his final flying lap of the FP2 session to best the Spaniard for P1.

Alex Lowes had a good session with plenty of quick laps to finish Friday fourth ahead of Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli.

Somewhat of a surprise in P6 was Tetsuta Nagashima who was standing in at Honda for the injured Iker Lecuona. Nagashima finishing day one sixth fastest ahead of Oettl, Gerloff, Redding and Rinaldi.

Despite the great conditions, the fast time still didn’t come today… In similar weather conditions here last time out, February 2020, almost three years ago now, the Friday pace had been quicker. Sure, the track temperature was cooler that day, but still, it seems the Phillip Island circuit is quite green today. Riders were two-seconds away from the lap record set here by Tom Sykes in 2020, and were not that much quicker than the local domestic Superbikes. And that is not comparing apples with apples, a World Superbike is worlds away from an Aussie Superbike, which for all intensive purposes is virtually stock compared to a World Superbike. It just doesn’t seem as though the track is providing enough grip to use their superior horsepower and brakes here today.

World Superbike riders will be on track again for a 30-minute FP3 session on Saturday at 1050, followed by the Superpole session at 1310. Race one will get underway at 1600 on Saturday afternoon, by which time the forecast suggests it could be getting quite wet here at Phillip Island…

WorldSBK Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR 1m31.127 2 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.105 3 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.289 4 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.477 5 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.594 6 T. Nagashima Honda CBR1000 RR-R +0.742 7 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +0.869 8 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +0.931 9 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +1.122 10 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +1.202 11 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.391 12 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +1.402 13 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.593 14 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.653 15 X. Fores Ducati Panigale V4R +1.687 16 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +1.875 17 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.884 18 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +1.991 19 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +2.357 20 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +2.421 21 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.024 22 K. Smith Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.495

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 553 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 487 3 Jonathan Rea 450 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 279 5 Andrea Locatelli 245 6 Alex Lowes 234 7 Axel Bassani 230 8 Scott Redding 190 9 Iker Lecuona 189 10 Xavi Vierge 154 11 Garrett Gerloff 129 12 Loris Baz 112 13 Philipp Oettl 77 14 Lucas Mahias 56 15 Michael Van Der Mark 42 16 Eugene Laverty 36 17 Roberto Tamburini 36 18 Luca Bernardi 35 19 Xavi Fores 29 20 Kohta Nozane 15 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Christophe Ponsson 9 23 Hafizh Syahrin 9 24 Leon Haslam 4 25 Tarran Mackenzie 3 26 Peter Hickman 2 27 Leandro Mercado 2 28 Oliver Konig 1 29 Jake Gagne 1

WorldSSP Friday Practice

Aruba.it Ducati rider Nicolo Bulega topped Friday’s FP2 sessions with a 1m34.027 late in FP2 putting him more than four-tenths clear of Dominique Aegerter in that session.

FP1 pacesetter Federico Caricasulo was only tenth in FP2 but courtest of his morning time was classified second on combined times which pushed Aegerter back to third.

Yari Monetella led FP2 for quite a while before finishing fourth on combined times ahead of Stefano Manzi on the Dynavolt Triumph.

Home here Oli Bayliss finished the opening day of practice tenth on the combined time-sheets.

WorldSSP Friday Practice Combined Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m34.027 2 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.040 3 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 +0.431 4 Y. Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.505 5 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +0.590 6 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.646 7 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +0.710 8 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +0.738 9 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.756 10 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +0.796 11 A. Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +0.832 12 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +1.097 13 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.284 14 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +1.305 15 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +1.330 16 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.647 17 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +1.684 18 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.892 19 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V2 +1.993 20 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +2.081 21 T. Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.267 22 S. Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 +2.330 23 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +2.614 24 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +3.105

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 462 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 359 3 Can Oncu 248 4 Nicolo Bulega 210 5 Stefano Manzi 207 6 Federico Caricasulo 191 7 Niki Tuuli 152 8 Yari Montella 136 9 Raffaele De Rosa 127 10 Jules Cluzel 127 11 Glenn Van Straalen 111 12 Adrian Huertas 110 13 Hannes Soomer 94 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 72 15 Andy Verdoia 59 16 Oliver Bayliss 53 17 Valentin Debise 43 18 Kyle Smith 35 19 Leonardo Taccini 35 20 Peter Sebestyen 34 21 Marcel Brenner 32 22 Simon Jespersen 31 23 Mattia Casadei 25 24 Isaac Vinales 22 25 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 26 Thomas Booth-Amos 21 27 Ondrej Vostatek 20 28 Steven Odendaal 16 29 Unai Orradre 9 30 Tom Edwards 7 31 Luca Ottaviani 5 32 Bradley Smith 2 33 Maximilian Kofler 2 34 Nicholas Spinelli 1 35 Benjamin Currie 1

Phillip Island WSBK/ASBK Round Schedule

Friday November 18 0850 ASBK SS 300 FP1 20min 0915 ASBK SS FP1 25min 0945 ASBK SBK FP1 30min 1030 WorldSSP FP1 45 min 1130 WorldSBK FP1 45 min 1225 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1305 ASBK SS300 Qualifying 20 min 1335 ASBK SS Qualifying 20 min 1405 ASBK SBK FP2 30 min 1500 WorldSSP FP2 45 min 1600 WorldSBK FP2 45 min 1705 ASBK SS300 Race One 8 laps

Saturday November 19 0850 ASBK SBK Qualifying 30 min 0940 ASBK SS300 Race Two 8 laps 1015 ASBK SS Race One 10 laps 1050 WorldSBK FP3 30 min 1140 ASBK SBK Race One 12 laps 1225 WorldSSP Superpole 20 min 1310 WorldSBK Superpole 15 min 1340 Pit Walk / Pillion Rides 30 min 1430 WorldSSP Race One 18 laps 1515 Safety Car Laps 20 min 1600 WorldSBK Race One 22 laps 1720 ASBK SS Race Two 10 laps