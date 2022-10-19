2022 WR250R Rally

Riders wanting to tackle the Simpson Desert on their trusty WR250Rs were treated to a treacherous sandy section during the 2022 WR250R Rally held in and around Wauchope this week, a great place to get a taste of the full challenge.

The stretch of sandy trail just south of Point Plomer was mercifully short – but deep and soft enough to stop a few in their tracks.

Not Steve Parish, a retired software developer from Newcastle: “I haven’t had much experience with sand and was looking forward to seeing how I’d go because I’ve always wanted to ride the Simpson Desert,” he explains. After sailing through the short yet sweet stretch Steve was boosted with the confidence to start planning the big trip.

Sutherland sparky Cam Brown was inspired to take on the Simpson Crossing too, after watching Grant Denyer and his mate Adrian tackle the 500 km of rolling dunes on WR250Rs. “I bulldogged my way through. It wasn’t pretty but I got the job done,” he explains.

A gap in the wet weather meant the 35 participants of the sixth annual rally for the capable small bore WR250R enjoyed prime sun-drenched conditions.

The RideADV crew served up two days of adventure riding Nirvana with a couple of choice 270 km GPS navigational loop rides out of Wauchope.

The trails featured everything from twisting tarmac to forested twin track as they made their way around picturesque Tapin Tops and Blago Bluff – a great selection of terrain that keeps owners of the cult-status adventure bike coming back for more.

However the WR250R Rally is not just about primo trails. Steve Parish is on his fourth WR250R Rally and explains: “What I really like is the repeat offenders you get to meet. They start off as strangers and over time you get to ride with them and get to know them, it’s so good.”

The WR250R is an annual adventure ride for owners of Yamaha’s versatile 250 cc machine. Look out for the seventh WR250R Rally planned for 2023 and check out www.rideadv.com.au for more fun adventure rides.