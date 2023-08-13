2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Round Nine – Unadilla, New Berlin, NY

The final three-round stretch run of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship got underway on Saturday from the hallowed grounds of Central New York’s iconic Unadilla MX.

A championship atmosphere was in the air at the Honda Unadilla National as Australian rising star Jett Lawrence entered with a chance to wrap up the 450 Class title in his first summer of premier class competition. When all was said and done, Lawrence extended his perfect season for his ninth straight 1-1 performance to clinch the Edison Dye Cup with two rounds remaining.

In the 250 Class, the elder brother, Hunter, made it the sixth sweep for the family and Team Honda HRC, which extended his championship point lead and moved him one step closer to a maiden title.

There was another Aussie on gates at Unadilla at this event also with Jay Wilson drafted into the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing line-up for the final three rounds of the championship. Wilson scored a best of 12th place in the second 450 Moto.

450 Moto One

Jett Lawrence seized the moment to open the first moto of the afternoon with the holeshot, edging out Yamaha mounted veteran Harri Kullas, the Estonian making his Pro Motocross debut. Behind them, Yamaha’s Garrett Marchbanks slotted into third, with HRC’s Chase Sexton fourth. Both Marchbanks and Sexton were able to make their way around Kullas in the early portion of the opening lap.

The clear track allowed Lawrence to establish an early lead and manage his advantage over Sexton, who made the move on Marchbanks to take control of second.

Just over two-seconds separated the team-mates through the first 10 minutes of the moto.

While the Hondas stepped away from the field Marchbanks was forced to fend off Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who was on a hard charge from a start just outside the top five. The Yamaha’s engaged in a brief battle before Ferrandis made the pass.

Back up front, Sexton closed to within a second of Lawrence to initiate a battle for the lead. Eager to make a move, Sexton dove to the inside of Lawrence in a corner, which initiated some contact between the two and allowed Lawrence to slip away after Sexton was forced to collect his balance. The lead briefly ballooned to more than 1.5 seconds, but Sexton started to chip away at the deficit once more.

As they entered the final 10 minutes of the moto the HRC duo ran similar lap times, which stabilised proceedings. Lapped riders added another layer to the battle and worked in Lawrence’s favour as he stretched out a near three-second lead.

Sexton bided his time and made a final push in the closing minutes of the moto. He dropped the hammer and was able to close the gap to within two-seconds but as he looked to make quick work of lappers Sexton lost traction and crashed. Ferrandis assumed second as Sexton remounted in third.

Ferrandis was on a charge of his own and closed within two-seconds of Lawrence on the final lap. Lawrence managed the margin though to wrap up his 17th moto win by 1.6 seconds over Ferrandis, who enjoyed arguably his best moto of the season in second.

Sexton followed in a distant third, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo fourth and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger in fifth.

450 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 16 Laps 2 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +01.690 3 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +44.154 4 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +48.957 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +1m00.744 6 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1m13.864 7 Harri Kullas YAM YZ 450F +1m21.327 8 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F +1m54.260 9 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1m59.956 10 Bryce Shelly YAM YZ 450F +2m08.451 11 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +2m11.822 12 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +2m14.584 13 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +2m21.302 14 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +2m27.413 15 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F 15 Laps 16 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +01.574 17 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +03.619 18 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +05.662 19 Ryder Floyd HON CRF450R +08.403 20 Stephen Rubini KAW KX450 +15.698 21 Luke Renzland HQV FC450 +17.325 22 Tanel Leok HQV FC450 +21.721 23 Jay Wilson YAM YZ 450F +24.358 24 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F +26.853 25 Jakub Teresak GAS MC450F +27.935 26 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +32.500 27 John Adamson HQV FC450 +37.336 28 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +46.891 29 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +51.707 30 Zack Williams HON CRF450R +52.676 31 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +1m05.456 32 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F +1m15.781 33 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +1m23.586 34 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F +1m31.174 35 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +1m54.865 36 Scott Meshey HQV FC450 +1m59.866 37 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +2m11.188 38 Adrien Malaval KAW KX450 12 Laps 39 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F 7 Laps 40 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F 3 Laps

450 Moto Two

The final moto began the same way as Moto 1, with Lawrence at the head of the pack for the holeshot ahead of Sexton and Cianciarulo. As has been the case throughout the season the clear track allowed Lawrence to set the tone out front which forced Sexton to settle into second, about two-seconds behind.

As the Honda team-mates once again established themselves up front, a battle for third unfolded between the Monster Energy Kawasaki duo of Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson. Cianciarulo held onto the position for the opening 10 minutes until Anderson made the pass.

Not long after Cianciarulo lost fourth to Ferrandis, who was battling his way forward from a start deep in the top 10. The Frenchman wasn’t done as he charged onto the rear fender of Anderson. The two riders made contact, which took Anderson to the ground and allowed Ferrandis to continue on in third.

At the midway point of the moto Lawrence had added significantly to his advantage, which grew to more than five-seconds and continued to increase incrementally heading towards the final 10-minutes of the race. The lead approached nearly eight-seconds and stabilised for several laps until Sexton appeared to make a final push with just under five-minutes to go, and got within less than five-seconds. However, Lawrence responded and, combined with one of Sexton’s slowest laps, then pushed the lead to its largest margin at nearly 10- seconds.

Lawrence went wire-to-wire once more for moto win 18 to complete a perfect afternoon, taking the championship-winning chequered flag 9.2-seconds ahead of Sexton. Ferrandis finished in a distant third.

450 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Laps 1 Jett Lawrence HON CRF450R WE 15 Laps 2 Chase Sexton HON CRF450R WE +09.209 3 Dylan Ferrandis YAM YZ 450F +24.610 4 Jason Anderson KAW KX450SR +45.910 5 Aaron Plessinger KTM 450 SX-F FE +46.715 6 Adam Cianciarulo KAW KX450SR +1m08.176 7 Harri Kullas YAM YZ 450F +1m18.933 8 Ty Masterpool KAW KX450 +1m24.650 9 Fredrik Noren SUZ RMZ 450 +1m28.385 10 Garrett Marchbanks YAM YZ 250F +1m41.053 11 Grant Harlan YAM YZ 450F +1m42.508 12 Jay Wilson YAM YZ 450F +1m44.049 13 Romain Pape GAS MC450F +1m44.530 14 Justin Barcia GAS MC450F +1m56.688 15 Kyle Chisholm SUZ RMZ 450 +1m59.555 16 Jeremy Hand HON CRF450R +2m00.403 17 Stephen Rubini KAW KX450 +2m04.879 18 Tanel Leok HQV FC450 +2m07.951 19 Jose Butron GAS MC450F +2m09.218 20 Bryce Shelly YAM YZ 450F +2m09.838 21 Anton Gole HQV FC450 +2m18.296 22 Luke Renzland HQV FC450 +2m23.515 23 Jakub Teresak GAS MC450F 14 Laps 24 Luca Marsalisi YAM YZ 450F +04.119 25 Jace Kessler YAM YZ 450F +20.288 26 Vincent Luhovey HON CRF450R +22.713 27 Max Miller KTM 450 SX-F +26.890 28 Adrien Malaval KAW KX450 +42.334 29 Ryder Floyd HON CRF450R +43.775 30 Justin Rodbell HQV FC450 +48.176 31 John Adamson HQV FC450 +50.317 32 Cody Groves GAS MC450F +1m03.437 33 Zack Williams HON CRF450R +1m06.545 34 Derek Drake SUZ RMZ 450 +1m15.504 35 Jeremy Smith KAW KX450 +1m47.085 36 Crockett Myers KTM 450 SX-F +1m50.778 37 Rob Windt YAM YZ 450F 13 Laps 38 Phillip Nicoletti YAM YZ 450F 10 Laps 39 Sebastian Balbuena YAM YZ 450F 7 Laps 40 Christopher Prebula KTM 350 SX-F 4 Laps

450 Round

Jett Lawrence’s 17th and 18th moto wins of the season, and ninth straight overall victory, move him one step closer to a potential perfect season, with two rounds and four motos remaining.

Jett’s 18-moto win streak is now only bettered by Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, the only two riders to amass a perfect season in Pro Motocross history.

Jett Lawrence is the fifth different rider to capture the 450 Class crown in his first season in the division and becomes just the second Australian to hoist the Edison Dye Cup, joining Chad Reed.

With identical moto scores Sexton (3-2) and Ferrandis (2-3) finished tied for the runner-up spot, with the second-moto tiebreaker going to Sexton to give Honda HRC its fifth 1-2 finish of the season.

It’s the fourth consecutive second-place result for Sexton while Ferrandis’ third-place finish marked his sixth appearance on the overall podium this season.

Lawrence needed a 100-point margin to wrap up the title and now holds a 103-point advantage over Ferrandis, who took another step towards securing the runner-up spot in the final standings. Ferrandis is 35 points ahead of Plessinger in third, following the KTM rider’s fifth-place finish (5-5).

Jett Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“This is unreal. I never even dreamed of this because we never thought it was possible to be in this position and be where we are today. Even with the undefeated season, it’s unbelievable with all the hard times we’ve faced [as a family]. I’ve done my best to keep it together and stay focused on the task at hand, but when I crossed the finish line, I was finally able to let it all out. Honda took a risk on us [with brother Hunter] after 2020 and I’m grateful for that, and I’m glad I was able to return the favour.”

Chase Sexton – Team Honda HRC

“I feel like in the first moto my bike was handling really well. I didn’t get the result I wanted with the crash, but I was riding well. Overall, I felt more comfortable today and we’re in a better spot than we were before, which is great.”

Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“In some races when I’m not really feeling great, I’ll get the holeshot and then today when I’m feeling great, I don’t get the starts. I guess it’s just a lack of luck. It is what it is, and I have to come from behind. Still a good day for me. It was the first race of the season where I felt like myself.”

450 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Jett Lawrence 1 1 50 2 Chase Sexton 3 2 42 3 Dylan Ferrandis 2 3 42 4 Adam Cianciarulo 4 6 33 5 Aaron Plessinger 5 5 32 6 Harri Kullas 7 7 28 7 Garrett Marchbanks 6 10 26 8 Jason Anderson 14 4 25 9 Ty Masterpool 9 8 25 10 Fredrik Noren 13 9 20 11 Grant Harlan 15 11 16 12 Jeremy Hand 11 16 15 13 Phillip Nicoletti 8 38 13 14 Bryce Shelly 10 20 12 15 Jay Wilson 23 12 9 16 Kyle Chisholm 18 15 9 17 Derek Drake 12 34 9 18 Romain Pape 33 13 8 19 Justin Barcia 40 14 7 20 Jose Butron 17 19 6 21 Stephen Rubini 20 17 5 22 Anton Gole 16 21 5 23 Tanel Leok 22 18 3 24 Ryder Floyd 19 29 2 25 Luke Renzland 21 22 0 26 Jakub Teresak 25 23 0 27 Jace Kessler 24 25 0 28 Vincent Luhovey 26 26 0 29 Luca Marsalisi 29 24 0 30 Max Miller 28 27 0 31 John Adamson 27 31 0 32 Justin Rodbell 31 30 0 33 Zack Williams 30 33 0 34 Adrien Malaval 38 28 0 35 Cody Groves 35 32 0 36 Sebastian Balbuena 32 39 0 37 Jeremy Smith 37 35 0 38 Christopher Prebula 34 40 0 39 Crockett Myers 36 0 40 Rob Windt 39 37 0 41 Scott Meshey 36 0

450 Round Highlights

450 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Jett Lawrence 450 2 Dylan Ferrandis 347 3 Aaron Plessinger 312 4 Adam Cianciarulo 269 5 Chase Sexton 260 6 Ty Masterpool 215 7 Garrett Marchbanks 200 8 Fredrik Noren 189 9 Cooper Webb 147 10 Grant Harlan 145 11 Jose Butron 138 12 Jason Anderson 133 13 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 14 Phillip Nicoletti 99 15 Derek Drake 94 16 Kyle Chisholm 91 17 Romain Pape 81 18 Jerry Robin 69 19 Jeremy Hand 55 20 Luca Marsalisi 43 21 Ken Roczen 36 22 Ryan Surratt 33 23 Marshal Weltin 32 24 Harri Kullas 28 25 Bryce Shelly 28 26 Chris Canning 27 27 Jace Kessler 24 28 Shane McElrath 23 29 Brandon Ray 23 30 Colt Nichols 22 31 Max Miller 22 32 Lars van Berkel 21 33 Gert Krestinov 18 34 Kaeden Amerine 18 35 Anton Gole 17 36 Dante Oliveira 15 37 Chandler Baker 15 38 Christopher Prebula 12 39 Tyler Stepek 11 40 Jay Wilson 9 41 Henry Miller 9 42 Jed Beaton 8 43 Justin Barcia 7 44 Brandon Scharer 7 45 RJ Wageman 5 46 Kevin Moranz 5 47 Stephen Rubini 5 48 Trevor Schmidt 4 49 Joshua Hill 4 50 Jacob Runkles 4 51 Luke Renzland 4 52 John Adamson 4 53 Carson Brown 3

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Chase Sexton 632 2 Aaron Plessinger 548 3 Adam Cianciarulo 479 4 Cooper Webb 451 5 Jett Lawrence 450 6 Dylan Ferrandis 403 7 Jason Anderson 375 8 Ken Roczen 340 9 Eli Tomac 339 10 Justin Barcia 274 11 Fredrik Noren 267 12 Grant Harlan 239 13 Ty Masterpool 215 14 Justin Hill 212 15 Kyle Chisholm 203 16 Garrett Marchbanks 200 17 Dean Wilson 200 18 Shane McElrath 174 19 Colt Nichols 163 20 Joshua Hill 153 21 Christian Craig 150 22 Jose Butron 138 23 Lorenzo Locurcio 110 24 Kevin Moranz 101 25 Phillip Nicoletti 99 26 Derek Drake 94 27 Justin Starling 94 28 Benny Bloss 91 29 Joey Savatgy 85 30 Romain Pape 81 31 Justin Cooper 76 32 Joshua Cartwright 76 33 Jerry Robin 69 34 Cade Clason 64 35 Jeremy Hand 57 36 Luca Marsalisi 43 37 Ryan Surratt 33 38 Marshal Weltin 32 39 Tristan Lane 29 40 Harri Kullas 28 41 Devin Simonson 28 42 Bryce Shelly 28 43 Chris Canning 27 44 Max Miller 27 45 Jace Kessler 24 46 Brandon Ray 23 47 Chase Marquier 22 48 Lars van Berkel 21 49 Logan Karnow 19 50 Gert Krestinov 18 51 Kaeden Amerine 18 52 Anton Gole 17 53 Anthony Rodriguez 16 54 RJ Hampshire 15 55 Dante Oliveira 15 56 Chandler Baker 15 57 Malcolm Stewart 15 58 Christopher Prebula 12 59 John Short 12 60 Marvin Musquin 11 61 Tyler Stepek 11 62 Jay Wilson 9 63 Henry Miller 9 64 Jed Beaton 8 65 Michael Hicks 8 66 Hunter Schlosser 8 67 Brandon Scharer 7 68 Cole Seely 7 69 Joan Cros 7 70 RJ Wageman 5 71 Stephen Rubini 5 72 Jared Lesher 5 73 Trevor Schmidt 4 74 Jacob Runkles 4 75 Luke Renzland 4 76 John Adamson 4 77 Lane Shaw 4 78 Carson Brown 3 79 Bryce Hammond 3 80 Dominique Thury 3 81 Tanel Leok 3 82 Karel Kutsar 3 83 Cody Groves 3 84 Scott Meshey 3 85 Izaih Clark 3 86 Ryder Floyd 2 87 Alex Ray 2 88 Sebastian Balbuena 1 89 Jeffrey Walker 1 90 Bryton Carroll 1 91 Richard Taylor 1

250 Moto One

The opening 250 Class moto got underway with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Levi Kitchen leading the way from the holeshot ahead of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, followed by the Star Racing duo of Justin Cooper and Haiden Deegan.

A spirited battle on the opening lap saw Kitchen and Hammaker trade the lead, from which Kitchen asserted himself out front.

Behind the leaders a multi-rider battle unfolded in pursuit of third as Deegan lost multiple spots to KTM’s Max Vohland, Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, and championship leader Hunter Lawrance. This trio continued their push forward as Vohland led the group around Cooper, putting the KTM rider into third, just ahead of the point leader.

Back up front the battle for the lead renewed between Kitchen and Hammaker approaching the halfway point of the moto, as just over a second separated the pair. Vohland continued to lurk in third but then came under fire from Lawrence. The top four then stabilised as the moto entered its final 10 minutes.

A quick surge by Vohland carried the KTM onto the rear fender of Hammaker where he made a quick pass for the position.

Lawrence then went on the attack and made an aggressive move for third, which allowed Deegan to close in from fifth and make the pass on Hammaker for fourth. As that unfolded Lawrence made the pass on Vohland for second and set his sights on the lead.

Deegan then followed with a pass by Vohland for third. With just a handful of minutes remaining the championship rivals looked to close in on the 3.5 second deficit to Kitchen.

Kitchen’s lead dwindled quickly as Lawrence was on a determined march to the front. Soon the fight for the lead was on as Kitchen and Lawrence battled both each other and lappers. Kitchen withstood the attack and opened up the advantage once more.

While running third, Deegan’s motorcycle appeared to expire, which brought the rookie’s moto to an abrupt and heartbreaking conclusion.

Kitchen parlayed his holeshot into the third moto win of his career, 3.2 seconds ahead of Lawrence in second, while Shimoda inherited third following Deegan’s misfortune. Vohland was fourth, while Cooper rounded out the top five.

250 Moto One Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +03.211 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +19.374 4 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +24.068 5 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F +24.665 6 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +51.112 7 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE +59.744 8 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +1m03.146 9 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m10.805 10 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 +1m12.029 11 Stilez Robertson YAM YZ 250F +17.453 12 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1:21.416 13 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1m24.465 14 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250 +1m46.282 15 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +1m49.088 16 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F +1m55.220 17 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1m56.964 18 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +2m00.542 19 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +2m00.870 20 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 +2m04.467 21 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +2m05.662 22 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +2m25.902 23 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +2m32.982 24 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 14 Laps 25 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F +16.172 26 Gage Linville GAS MC250F +35.032 27 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +39.910 28 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R +44.010 29 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +47.939 30 Cameron Durow KTM 250 SX-F +49.990 31 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +1m06.750 32 James DeCotis KTM 125SX +1m35.997 33 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +1m39.394 34 Cody Williams HQV FC250 +1m58.525 35 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F FE +2m08.992 36 Leo Tucker KTM 250 SX-F +2m20.778 37 Nicolas Israel GAS MC250F +2m30.208 38 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F 12 Laps 39 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 9 Laps 40 Colton Eigenmann YAM YZ 250F 3 Laps

250 Moto Two

A red flag for a downed rider initiated a restart for the final race of the afternoon as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire needed to be attended to.

When the field returned to the starting gate and took off for the second time it was Kawasaki’s Ryder DiFrancesco with the holeshot, followed closely by Cooper, Shimoda and Kitchen.

Lawrence started just outside the top five while Deegan’s late gate pick left him outside the top 20 initially.

Just after the completion of the opening lap Cooper went on the attack and made the pass on DiFrancesco to take the lead, which left the Kawasaki team-mates to battle it out for second as Kitchen rode patiently in fourth.

Shimoda was persistent and made the pass happen to drop his rookie team-mate down to third. As Kitchen looked to apply pressure on DiFrancesco he bobbled slightly, which allowed an opportunistic Lawrence to make the pass for fourth and then make his way around DiFrancesco for third.

A shot at the overall win was on the line as Shimoda and Lawrence engaged in a battle for second, with the Honda rider able to get the better of his rival to move into second. Behind them, Kitchen kept his winning hopes alive with a pass on DiFrancesco for fourth.

Cooper and Lawrence were separated by 5.4-seconds with just under 20-minutes remaining in the moto, but the distance between them continued to grow through the middle of the race as Cooper pushed his advantage out to nearly 10-seconds. Lawrence settled into second, a few seconds ahead of Shimoda in third.

Cooper was consistent through to the finish and secured his third moto win of the season, two seconds ahead of Lawrence, who did what he needed to do in bringing home the runner-up result. Shimoda followed closely in third, with Kitchen a distant fourth.

250 Moto Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Laps/Interval 1 Justin Cooper YAM YZ 250F 15 Laps 2 Hunter Lawrence HON CRF250R +02.071 3 Jo Shimoda KAW KX 250 +02.640 4 Levi Kitchen YAM YZ 250F +33.160 5 Austin Forkner KAW KX 250 +38.961 6 Maximus Vohland KTM 250 SX-F FE +46.492 7 Tom Vialle KTM 250 SX-F FE +47.712 8 Seth Hammaker KAW KX 250 +49.624 9 Daxton Bennick YAM YZ 250 +1m02.269 10 Haiden Deegan YAM YZ 250F +1m03.728 11 Pierce Brown GAS MC250F +1m12.312 12 Ryder DiFrancesco KAW KX 250 +1m15.230 13 Carson Mumford KAW KX 250 +1m17.976 14 Jalek Swoll HQV FC250 RE +1m34.325 15 Talon Hawkins HQV FC250 RE +1m41.051 16 Preston Kilroy YAM YZ 250F +1m49.251 17 Caden Braswell GAS MC250F +1m52.093 18 Stilez Robertson YAM YZ 250F +2m07.714 19 Derek Kelley KTM 250 SX-F +2m26.780 20 James Harrington YAM YZ 250F 14 Laps 21 Jorgen Talviku HQV FC250 +00.327 22 Hunter Cross KTM 250 SX-F +41.763 23 Joshua Varize KTM 250 SX-F +1m04.113 24 Gage Linville GAS MC250F +1m05.299 25 Slade Smith KTM 250 SX-F +1m08.641 26 Marcus Phelps KTM 250 SX-F +1m17.418 27 Cameron Durow KTM 250 SX-F +1m26.332 28 James DeCotis KTM 125SX +1m40.069 29 Joseph Tait YAM YZ 250F +2m04.432 30 Cody Williams HQV FC250 +2m11.909 31 Nicolas Israel GAS MC250F +2m24.651 32 Gerhard Matamoros KTM 250 SX-F FE 1 Laps 33 Leo Tucker KTM 250 SX-F +08.183 34 Dilan Schwartz SUZ RMZ 250 7 Laps 35 Brock Bennett KTM 250 SX-F +1m23.580 36 Evan Haimowitz YAM YZ 250F 5 Laps 37 Hardy Munoz KAW KX 250 2 Laps 38 RJ Hampshire HQV FC250 RE DNS 39 Maxwell Sanford HON CRF250R DNS 40 Chase Yentzer SUZ RMZ 250 DNS

250 Round

Lawrence’s consistent 2-2 finishes were the defining element of his ability to finish atop the overall standings as he edged out Kitchen (1-4) by a single point. Cooper’s win in the second moto vaulted him up to the third and final spot on the overall podium (5-1).

Lawrence’s lead in the championship standings grew to 2- points with two rounds and four motos remaining.

Cooper’s podium result moved him into second while Shimoda moved into third, 35 points out of the lead.

Deegan’s adversity-filled afternoon saw him drop from second, three points behind Lawrence, to fourth, 36 points out of the lead, after a 17th-place finish (38-10).

Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC

“Today was good, but it’s more about my brother [winning the championship]. I’m so proud of him. We were never meant to be here, but we trusted the process and it’s amazing to be in the position we’re in.”

Levi Kitchen – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“I’m glad I finally did [well] in the first moto today. I’ve usually done well in the second moto, so today it was nice to get it done in Moto 1. We got two good starts and made the most of the day, so I’m really happy with that.”

Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

“Sometimes you have to take some chances. We need to put ourselves in the best position each moto and do the best we can. We put ourselves out front to start the second moto and then managed the gap from there. I’m stoked on that.”

250 Round Results

Pos Rider M1 M2 Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 2 2 44 2 Levi Kitchen 1 4 43 3 Justin Cooper 5 1 41 4 Jo Shimoda 3 3 40 5 Maximus Vohland 4 6 33 6 Tom Vialle 8 7 27 7 Jalek Swoll 6 14 22 8 Ryder DiFrancesco 9 12 21 9 Daxton Bennick 14 9 19 10 Pierce Brown 12 11 19 11 Austin Forkner 22 5 16 12 Carson Mumford 15 13 14 13 RJ Hampshire 7 38 14 14 Seth Hammaker 24 8 13 15 Preston Kilroy 13 16 13 16 Stilez Robertson 11 18 13 17 Haiden Deegan 38 10 11 18 Dilan Schwartz 10 34 11 19 Talon Hawkins 17 15 10 20 Derek Kelley 18 19 5 21 Brock Bennett 16 35 5 22 Caden Braswell 21 17 4 23 Joshua Varize 19 23 2 24 James Harrington 25 20 1 25 Hardy Munoz 20 37 1 26 Jorgen Talviku 23 21 0 27 Gage Linville 26 24 0 28 Hunter Cross 31 22 0 29 Marcus Phelps 27 26 0 30 Slade Smith 29 25 0 31 Cameron Durow 30 27 0 32 James DeCotis 32 28 0 33 Joseph Tait 33 29 0 34 Cody Williams 34 30 0 35 Gerhard Matamoros 35 32 0 36 Maxwell Sanford 28 39 0 37 Nicolas Israel 37 31 0 38 Leo Tucker 36 33 0 39 Evan Haimowitz 36 0 40 Chase Yentzer 39 40 0 41 Colton Eigenmann 40 0

250 Round Highlights

250 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 344 2 Justin Cooper 322 3 Jo Shimoda 309 4 Haiden Deegan 308 5 Levi Kitchen 290 6 RJ Hampshire 288 7 Maximus Vohland 252 8 Tom Vialle 237 9 Ryder DiFrancesco 167 10 Jalek Swoll 166 11 Talon Hawkins 112 12 Seth Hammaker 111 13 Caden Braswell 106 14 Dilan Schwartz 97 15 Chance Hymas 92 16 Carson Mumford 79 17 Jordon Smith 75 18 Daxton Bennick 73 19 Preston Kilroy 58 20 Guillem Farres 57 21 Pierce Brown 55 22 Austin Forkner 49 23 Derek Kelley 38 24 Jett Reynolds 29 25 Slade Smith 28 26 Michael Mosiman 20 27 Mitchell Harrison 19 28 Joshua Varize 18 29 Jeremy Martin 15 30 Jorgen Talviku 15 31 Garrett Marchbanks 15 32 Chase Yentzer 15 33 Stilez Robertson 13 34 James DeCotis 13 35 Tyson Johnson 13 36 Brock Bennett 12 37 Hardy Munoz 11 38 Ty Masterpool 7 39 Matti Jorgensen 7 40 Lux Turner 7 41 James Harrington 6 42 Maxwell Sanford 5 43 Preston Boespflug 4 44 Joel Rizzi 3 45 Marcus Phelps 2 46 Kai Aiello 2 47 Jack Rogers 1 48 Mitchell Zaremba 1

SMX Combined Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Hunter Lawrence 568 2 Haiden Deegan 476 3 RJ Hampshire 474 4 Levi Kitchen 446 5 Jo Shimoda 384 6 Maximus Vohland 373 7 Tom Vialle 356 8 Justin Cooper 322 9 Jordon Smith 234 10 Jett Lawrence 223 11 Talon Hawkins 185 12 Max Anstie 181 13 Ryder DiFrancesco 167 14 Jalek Swoll 166 15 Caden Braswell 158 16 Pierce Brown 153 17 Chance Hymas 152 18 Carson Mumford 151 19 Enzo Lopes 149 20 Dilan Schwartz 148 21 Jeremy Martin 147 22 Chris Blose 133 23 Mitchell Oldenburg 131 24 Derek Kelley 125 25 Nate Thrasher 120 26 Cullin Park 117 27 Seth Hammaker 111 28 Cameron Mcadoo 101 29 Coty Schock 89 30 Cole Thompson 87 31 Henry Miller 86 32 Jace Owen 81 33 Robbie Wageman 78 34 Daxton Bennick 73 35 Michael Mosiman 71 36 Mitchell Harrison 63 37 Jeremy Hand 62 38 Preston Kilroy 58 39 Guillem Farres 57 40 Michael Hicks 57 41 Stilez Robertson 55 42 Hunter Yoder 55 43 Derek Drake 52 44 Joshua Varize 51 45 Austin Forkner 50 46 Dylan Walsh 49 47 Phillip Nicoletti 44 48 Luke Neese 44 49 Hardy Munoz 43 50 Marshal Weltin 42 51 Anthony Rodriguez 40 52 Jett Reynolds 29 53 Brock Papi 29 54 Slade Smith 28 55 A J Catanzaro 28 56 Max Miller 19 57 Austin Politelli 19 58 Jerry Robin 19 59 Josiah Natzke 17 60 Maxwell Sanford 17 61 Jorgen Talviku 15 62 Garrett Marchbanks 15 63 Chase Yentzer 15 64 Brandon Scharer 14 65 Gage Linville 14 66 Stilez Robertson 13 67 James DeCotis 13 68 Tyson Johnson 13 69 Hunter Schlosser 13 70 Brock Bennett 12 71 Dominique Thury 12 72 Devin Simonson 12 73 Jack Chambers 12 74 Geran Stapleton 11 75 Kaeden Amerine 11 76 Lane Allison 10 77 Ty Masterpool 7 78 Matti Jorgensen 7 79 Lux Turner 7 80 James Harrington 6 81 Wilson Todd 6 82 TJ Albright 6 83 Luca Marsalisi 6 84 Preston Boespflug 4 85 Julien Benek 4 86 Hunter Cross 4 87 Brandon Ray 4 88 Matt Moss 4 89 Joel Rizzi 3 90 Dylan Woodcock 3 91 Garrett Hoffman 3 92 Lance Kobusch 3 93 Marcus Phelps 2 94 Kai Aiello 2 95 Jace Kessler 2 96 Luke Kalaitzian 2 97 Jack Rogers 1 98 Mitchell Zaremba 1

2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar