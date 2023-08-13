2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship
Round Nine – Unadilla, New Berlin, NY
The final three-round stretch run of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship got underway on Saturday from the hallowed grounds of Central New York’s iconic Unadilla MX.
A championship atmosphere was in the air at the Honda Unadilla National as Australian rising star Jett Lawrence entered with a chance to wrap up the 450 Class title in his first summer of premier class competition. When all was said and done, Lawrence extended his perfect season for his ninth straight 1-1 performance to clinch the Edison Dye Cup with two rounds remaining.
In the 250 Class, the elder brother, Hunter, made it the sixth sweep for the family and Team Honda HRC, which extended his championship point lead and moved him one step closer to a maiden title.
There was another Aussie on gates at Unadilla at this event also with Jay Wilson drafted into the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing line-up for the final three rounds of the championship. Wilson scored a best of 12th place in the second 450 Moto.
450 Moto One
Jett Lawrence seized the moment to open the first moto of the afternoon with the holeshot, edging out Yamaha mounted veteran Harri Kullas, the Estonian making his Pro Motocross debut. Behind them, Yamaha’s Garrett Marchbanks slotted into third, with HRC’s Chase Sexton fourth. Both Marchbanks and Sexton were able to make their way around Kullas in the early portion of the opening lap.
The clear track allowed Lawrence to establish an early lead and manage his advantage over Sexton, who made the move on Marchbanks to take control of second.
Just over two-seconds separated the team-mates through the first 10 minutes of the moto.
While the Hondas stepped away from the field Marchbanks was forced to fend off Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis, who was on a hard charge from a start just outside the top five. The Yamaha’s engaged in a brief battle before Ferrandis made the pass.
Back up front, Sexton closed to within a second of Lawrence to initiate a battle for the lead. Eager to make a move, Sexton dove to the inside of Lawrence in a corner, which initiated some contact between the two and allowed Lawrence to slip away after Sexton was forced to collect his balance. The lead briefly ballooned to more than 1.5 seconds, but Sexton started to chip away at the deficit once more.
As they entered the final 10 minutes of the moto the HRC duo ran similar lap times, which stabilised proceedings. Lapped riders added another layer to the battle and worked in Lawrence’s favour as he stretched out a near three-second lead.
Sexton bided his time and made a final push in the closing minutes of the moto. He dropped the hammer and was able to close the gap to within two-seconds but as he looked to make quick work of lappers Sexton lost traction and crashed. Ferrandis assumed second as Sexton remounted in third.
Ferrandis was on a charge of his own and closed within two-seconds of Lawrence on the final lap. Lawrence managed the margin though to wrap up his 17th moto win by 1.6 seconds over Ferrandis, who enjoyed arguably his best moto of the season in second.
Sexton followed in a distant third, with Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Adam Cianciarulo fourth and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Aaron Plessinger in fifth.
450 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|16 Laps
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+01.690
|3
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+44.154
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+48.957
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+1m00.744
|6
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m13.864
|7
|Harri Kullas
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m21.327
|8
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m54.260
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+1m59.956
|10
|Bryce Shelly
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m08.451
|11
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+2m11.822
|12
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m14.584
|13
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+2m21.302
|14
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+2m27.413
|15
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|15 Laps
|16
|Anton Gole
|HQV FC450
|+01.574
|17
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+03.619
|18
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+05.662
|19
|Ryder Floyd
|HON CRF450R
|+08.403
|20
|Stephen Rubini
|KAW KX450
|+15.698
|21
|Luke Renzland
|HQV FC450
|+17.325
|22
|Tanel Leok
|HQV FC450
|+21.721
|23
|Jay Wilson
|YAM YZ 450F
|+24.358
|24
|Jace Kessler
|YAM YZ 450F
|+26.853
|25
|Jakub Teresak
|GAS MC450F
|+27.935
|26
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|+32.500
|27
|John Adamson
|HQV FC450
|+37.336
|28
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+46.891
|29
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+51.707
|30
|Zack Williams
|HON CRF450R
|+52.676
|31
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+1m05.456
|32
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m15.781
|33
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+1m23.586
|34
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|+1m31.174
|35
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|+1m54.865
|36
|Scott Meshey
|HQV FC450
|+1m59.866
|37
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+2m11.188
|38
|Adrien Malaval
|KAW KX450
|12 Laps
|39
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|7 Laps
|40
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|3 Laps
450 Moto Two
The final moto began the same way as Moto 1, with Lawrence at the head of the pack for the holeshot ahead of Sexton and Cianciarulo. As has been the case throughout the season the clear track allowed Lawrence to set the tone out front which forced Sexton to settle into second, about two-seconds behind.
As the Honda team-mates once again established themselves up front, a battle for third unfolded between the Monster Energy Kawasaki duo of Cianciarulo and Jason Anderson. Cianciarulo held onto the position for the opening 10 minutes until Anderson made the pass.
Not long after Cianciarulo lost fourth to Ferrandis, who was battling his way forward from a start deep in the top 10. The Frenchman wasn’t done as he charged onto the rear fender of Anderson. The two riders made contact, which took Anderson to the ground and allowed Ferrandis to continue on in third.
At the midway point of the moto Lawrence had added significantly to his advantage, which grew to more than five-seconds and continued to increase incrementally heading towards the final 10-minutes of the race. The lead approached nearly eight-seconds and stabilised for several laps until Sexton appeared to make a final push with just under five-minutes to go, and got within less than five-seconds. However, Lawrence responded and, combined with one of Sexton’s slowest laps, then pushed the lead to its largest margin at nearly 10- seconds.
Lawrence went wire-to-wire once more for moto win 18 to complete a perfect afternoon, taking the championship-winning chequered flag 9.2-seconds ahead of Sexton. Ferrandis finished in a distant third.
450 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Laps
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|HON CRF450R WE
|15 Laps
|2
|Chase Sexton
|HON CRF450R WE
|+09.209
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|YAM YZ 450F
|+24.610
|4
|Jason Anderson
|KAW KX450SR
|+45.910
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|KTM 450 SX-F FE
|+46.715
|6
|Adam Cianciarulo
|KAW KX450SR
|+1m08.176
|7
|Harri Kullas
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m18.933
|8
|Ty Masterpool
|KAW KX450
|+1m24.650
|9
|Fredrik Noren
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m28.385
|10
|Garrett Marchbanks
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m41.053
|11
|Grant Harlan
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m42.508
|12
|Jay Wilson
|YAM YZ 450F
|+1m44.049
|13
|Romain Pape
|GAS MC450F
|+1m44.530
|14
|Justin Barcia
|GAS MC450F
|+1m56.688
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m59.555
|16
|Jeremy Hand
|HON CRF450R
|+2m00.403
|17
|Stephen Rubini
|KAW KX450
|+2m04.879
|18
|Tanel Leok
|HQV FC450
|+2m07.951
|19
|Jose Butron
|GAS MC450F
|+2m09.218
|20
|Bryce Shelly
|YAM YZ 450F
|+2m09.838
|21
|Anton Gole
|HQV FC450
|+2m18.296
|22
|Luke Renzland
|HQV FC450
|+2m23.515
|23
|Jakub Teresak
|GAS MC450F
|14 Laps
|24
|Luca Marsalisi
|YAM YZ 450F
|+04.119
|25
|Jace Kessler
|YAM YZ 450F
|+20.288
|26
|Vincent Luhovey
|HON CRF450R
|+22.713
|27
|Max Miller
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+26.890
|28
|Adrien Malaval
|KAW KX450
|+42.334
|29
|Ryder Floyd
|HON CRF450R
|+43.775
|30
|Justin Rodbell
|HQV FC450
|+48.176
|31
|John Adamson
|HQV FC450
|+50.317
|32
|Cody Groves
|GAS MC450F
|+1m03.437
|33
|Zack Williams
|HON CRF450R
|+1m06.545
|34
|Derek Drake
|SUZ RMZ 450
|+1m15.504
|35
|Jeremy Smith
|KAW KX450
|+1m47.085
|36
|Crockett Myers
|KTM 450 SX-F
|+1m50.778
|37
|Rob Windt
|YAM YZ 450F
|13 Laps
|38
|Phillip Nicoletti
|YAM YZ 450F
|10 Laps
|39
|Sebastian Balbuena
|YAM YZ 450F
|7 Laps
|40
|Christopher Prebula
|KTM 350 SX-F
|4 Laps
450 Round
Jett Lawrence’s 17th and 18th moto wins of the season, and ninth straight overall victory, move him one step closer to a potential perfect season, with two rounds and four motos remaining.
Jett’s 18-moto win streak is now only bettered by Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, the only two riders to amass a perfect season in Pro Motocross history.
Jett Lawrence is the fifth different rider to capture the 450 Class crown in his first season in the division and becomes just the second Australian to hoist the Edison Dye Cup, joining Chad Reed.
With identical moto scores Sexton (3-2) and Ferrandis (2-3) finished tied for the runner-up spot, with the second-moto tiebreaker going to Sexton to give Honda HRC its fifth 1-2 finish of the season.
It’s the fourth consecutive second-place result for Sexton while Ferrandis’ third-place finish marked his sixth appearance on the overall podium this season.
Lawrence needed a 100-point margin to wrap up the title and now holds a 103-point advantage over Ferrandis, who took another step towards securing the runner-up spot in the final standings. Ferrandis is 35 points ahead of Plessinger in third, following the KTM rider’s fifth-place finish (5-5).
Jett Lawrence – Team Honda HRC
“This is unreal. I never even dreamed of this because we never thought it was possible to be in this position and be where we are today. Even with the undefeated season, it’s unbelievable with all the hard times we’ve faced [as a family]. I’ve done my best to keep it together and stay focused on the task at hand, but when I crossed the finish line, I was finally able to let it all out. Honda took a risk on us [with brother Hunter] after 2020 and I’m grateful for that, and I’m glad I was able to return the favour.”
Chase Sexton – Team Honda HRC
“I feel like in the first moto my bike was handling really well. I didn’t get the result I wanted with the crash, but I was riding well. Overall, I felt more comfortable today and we’re in a better spot than we were before, which is great.”
Dylan Ferrandis – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“In some races when I’m not really feeling great, I’ll get the holeshot and then today when I’m feeling great, I don’t get the starts. I guess it’s just a lack of luck. It is what it is, and I have to come from behind. Still a good day for me. It was the first race of the season where I felt like myself.”
450 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|1
|1
|50
|2
|Chase Sexton
|3
|2
|42
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|2
|3
|42
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|4
|6
|33
|5
|Aaron Plessinger
|5
|5
|32
|6
|Harri Kullas
|7
|7
|28
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|6
|10
|26
|8
|Jason Anderson
|14
|4
|25
|9
|Ty Masterpool
|9
|8
|25
|10
|Fredrik Noren
|13
|9
|20
|11
|Grant Harlan
|15
|11
|16
|12
|Jeremy Hand
|11
|16
|15
|13
|Phillip Nicoletti
|8
|38
|13
|14
|Bryce Shelly
|10
|20
|12
|15
|Jay Wilson
|23
|12
|9
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|18
|15
|9
|17
|Derek Drake
|12
|34
|9
|18
|Romain Pape
|33
|13
|8
|19
|Justin Barcia
|40
|14
|7
|20
|Jose Butron
|17
|19
|6
|21
|Stephen Rubini
|20
|17
|5
|22
|Anton Gole
|16
|21
|5
|23
|Tanel Leok
|22
|18
|3
|24
|Ryder Floyd
|19
|29
|2
|25
|Luke Renzland
|21
|22
|0
|26
|Jakub Teresak
|25
|23
|0
|27
|Jace Kessler
|24
|25
|0
|28
|Vincent Luhovey
|26
|26
|0
|29
|Luca Marsalisi
|29
|24
|0
|30
|Max Miller
|28
|27
|0
|31
|John Adamson
|27
|31
|0
|32
|Justin Rodbell
|31
|30
|0
|33
|Zack Williams
|30
|33
|0
|34
|Adrien Malaval
|38
|28
|0
|35
|Cody Groves
|35
|32
|0
|36
|Sebastian Balbuena
|32
|39
|0
|37
|Jeremy Smith
|37
|35
|0
|38
|Christopher Prebula
|34
|40
|0
|39
|Crockett Myers
|36
|0
|40
|Rob Windt
|39
|37
|0
|41
|Scott Meshey
|36
|0
450 Round Highlights
450 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|450
|2
|Dylan Ferrandis
|347
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|312
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|269
|5
|Chase Sexton
|260
|6
|Ty Masterpool
|215
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|200
|8
|Fredrik Noren
|189
|9
|Cooper Webb
|147
|10
|Grant Harlan
|145
|11
|Jose Butron
|138
|12
|Jason Anderson
|133
|13
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|14
|Phillip Nicoletti
|99
|15
|Derek Drake
|94
|16
|Kyle Chisholm
|91
|17
|Romain Pape
|81
|18
|Jerry Robin
|69
|19
|Jeremy Hand
|55
|20
|Luca Marsalisi
|43
|21
|Ken Roczen
|36
|22
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|23
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|24
|Harri Kullas
|28
|25
|Bryce Shelly
|28
|26
|Chris Canning
|27
|27
|Jace Kessler
|24
|28
|Shane McElrath
|23
|29
|Brandon Ray
|23
|30
|Colt Nichols
|22
|31
|Max Miller
|22
|32
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|33
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|34
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|35
|Anton Gole
|17
|36
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|37
|Chandler Baker
|15
|38
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|39
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|40
|Jay Wilson
|9
|41
|Henry Miller
|9
|42
|Jed Beaton
|8
|43
|Justin Barcia
|7
|44
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|45
|RJ Wageman
|5
|46
|Kevin Moranz
|5
|47
|Stephen Rubini
|5
|48
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|49
|Joshua Hill
|4
|50
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|51
|Luke Renzland
|4
|52
|John Adamson
|4
|53
|Carson Brown
|3
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|632
|2
|Aaron Plessinger
|548
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|479
|4
|Cooper Webb
|451
|5
|Jett Lawrence
|450
|6
|Dylan Ferrandis
|403
|7
|Jason Anderson
|375
|8
|Ken Roczen
|340
|9
|Eli Tomac
|339
|10
|Justin Barcia
|274
|11
|Fredrik Noren
|267
|12
|Grant Harlan
|239
|13
|Ty Masterpool
|215
|14
|Justin Hill
|212
|15
|Kyle Chisholm
|203
|16
|Garrett Marchbanks
|200
|17
|Dean Wilson
|200
|18
|Shane McElrath
|174
|19
|Colt Nichols
|163
|20
|Joshua Hill
|153
|21
|Christian Craig
|150
|22
|Jose Butron
|138
|23
|Lorenzo Locurcio
|110
|24
|Kevin Moranz
|101
|25
|Phillip Nicoletti
|99
|26
|Derek Drake
|94
|27
|Justin Starling
|94
|28
|Benny Bloss
|91
|29
|Joey Savatgy
|85
|30
|Romain Pape
|81
|31
|Justin Cooper
|76
|32
|Joshua Cartwright
|76
|33
|Jerry Robin
|69
|34
|Cade Clason
|64
|35
|Jeremy Hand
|57
|36
|Luca Marsalisi
|43
|37
|Ryan Surratt
|33
|38
|Marshal Weltin
|32
|39
|Tristan Lane
|29
|40
|Harri Kullas
|28
|41
|Devin Simonson
|28
|42
|Bryce Shelly
|28
|43
|Chris Canning
|27
|44
|Max Miller
|27
|45
|Jace Kessler
|24
|46
|Brandon Ray
|23
|47
|Chase Marquier
|22
|48
|Lars van Berkel
|21
|49
|Logan Karnow
|19
|50
|Gert Krestinov
|18
|51
|Kaeden Amerine
|18
|52
|Anton Gole
|17
|53
|Anthony Rodriguez
|16
|54
|RJ Hampshire
|15
|55
|Dante Oliveira
|15
|56
|Chandler Baker
|15
|57
|Malcolm Stewart
|15
|58
|Christopher Prebula
|12
|59
|John Short
|12
|60
|Marvin Musquin
|11
|61
|Tyler Stepek
|11
|62
|Jay Wilson
|9
|63
|Henry Miller
|9
|64
|Jed Beaton
|8
|65
|Michael Hicks
|8
|66
|Hunter Schlosser
|8
|67
|Brandon Scharer
|7
|68
|Cole Seely
|7
|69
|Joan Cros
|7
|70
|RJ Wageman
|5
|71
|Stephen Rubini
|5
|72
|Jared Lesher
|5
|73
|Trevor Schmidt
|4
|74
|Jacob Runkles
|4
|75
|Luke Renzland
|4
|76
|John Adamson
|4
|77
|Lane Shaw
|4
|78
|Carson Brown
|3
|79
|Bryce Hammond
|3
|80
|Dominique Thury
|3
|81
|Tanel Leok
|3
|82
|Karel Kutsar
|3
|83
|Cody Groves
|3
|84
|Scott Meshey
|3
|85
|Izaih Clark
|3
|86
|Ryder Floyd
|2
|87
|Alex Ray
|2
|88
|Sebastian Balbuena
|1
|89
|Jeffrey Walker
|1
|90
|Bryton Carroll
|1
|91
|Richard Taylor
|1
250 Moto One
The opening 250 Class moto got underway with the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing machine of Levi Kitchen leading the way from the holeshot ahead of Monster Energy/Pro Circuit/Kawasaki’s Seth Hammaker, followed by the Star Racing duo of Justin Cooper and Haiden Deegan.
A spirited battle on the opening lap saw Kitchen and Hammaker trade the lead, from which Kitchen asserted himself out front.
Behind the leaders a multi-rider battle unfolded in pursuit of third as Deegan lost multiple spots to KTM’s Max Vohland, Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda, and championship leader Hunter Lawrance. This trio continued their push forward as Vohland led the group around Cooper, putting the KTM rider into third, just ahead of the point leader.
Back up front the battle for the lead renewed between Kitchen and Hammaker approaching the halfway point of the moto, as just over a second separated the pair. Vohland continued to lurk in third but then came under fire from Lawrence. The top four then stabilised as the moto entered its final 10 minutes.
A quick surge by Vohland carried the KTM onto the rear fender of Hammaker where he made a quick pass for the position.
Lawrence then went on the attack and made an aggressive move for third, which allowed Deegan to close in from fifth and make the pass on Hammaker for fourth. As that unfolded Lawrence made the pass on Vohland for second and set his sights on the lead.
Deegan then followed with a pass by Vohland for third. With just a handful of minutes remaining the championship rivals looked to close in on the 3.5 second deficit to Kitchen.
Kitchen’s lead dwindled quickly as Lawrence was on a determined march to the front. Soon the fight for the lead was on as Kitchen and Lawrence battled both each other and lappers. Kitchen withstood the attack and opened up the advantage once more.
While running third, Deegan’s motorcycle appeared to expire, which brought the rookie’s moto to an abrupt and heartbreaking conclusion.
Kitchen parlayed his holeshot into the third moto win of his career, 3.2 seconds ahead of Lawrence in second, while Shimoda inherited third following Deegan’s misfortune. Vohland was fourth, while Cooper rounded out the top five.
250 Moto One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+03.211
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+19.374
|4
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+24.068
|5
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|+24.665
|6
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+51.112
|7
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|+59.744
|8
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+1m03.146
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m10.805
|10
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|+1m12.029
|11
|Stilez Robertson
|YAM YZ 250F
|+17.453
|12
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1:21.416
|13
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m24.465
|14
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250
|+1m46.282
|15
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+1m49.088
|16
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m55.220
|17
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m56.964
|18
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m00.542
|19
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m00.870
|20
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|+2m04.467
|21
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+2m05.662
|22
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+2m25.902
|23
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|+2m32.982
|24
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|14 Laps
|25
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|+16.172
|26
|Gage Linville
|GAS MC250F
|+35.032
|27
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+39.910
|28
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|+44.010
|29
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+47.939
|30
|Cameron Durow
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+49.990
|31
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m06.750
|32
|James DeCotis
|KTM 125SX
|+1m35.997
|33
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m39.394
|34
|Cody Williams
|HQV FC250
|+1m58.525
|35
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+2m08.992
|36
|Leo Tucker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m20.778
|37
|Nicolas Israel
|GAS MC250F
|+2m30.208
|38
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|12 Laps
|39
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ RMZ 250
|9 Laps
|40
|Colton Eigenmann
|YAM YZ 250F
|3 Laps
250 Moto Two
A red flag for a downed rider initiated a restart for the final race of the afternoon as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s RJ Hampshire needed to be attended to.
When the field returned to the starting gate and took off for the second time it was Kawasaki’s Ryder DiFrancesco with the holeshot, followed closely by Cooper, Shimoda and Kitchen.
Lawrence started just outside the top five while Deegan’s late gate pick left him outside the top 20 initially.
Just after the completion of the opening lap Cooper went on the attack and made the pass on DiFrancesco to take the lead, which left the Kawasaki team-mates to battle it out for second as Kitchen rode patiently in fourth.
Shimoda was persistent and made the pass happen to drop his rookie team-mate down to third. As Kitchen looked to apply pressure on DiFrancesco he bobbled slightly, which allowed an opportunistic Lawrence to make the pass for fourth and then make his way around DiFrancesco for third.
A shot at the overall win was on the line as Shimoda and Lawrence engaged in a battle for second, with the Honda rider able to get the better of his rival to move into second. Behind them, Kitchen kept his winning hopes alive with a pass on DiFrancesco for fourth.
Cooper and Lawrence were separated by 5.4-seconds with just under 20-minutes remaining in the moto, but the distance between them continued to grow through the middle of the race as Cooper pushed his advantage out to nearly 10-seconds. Lawrence settled into second, a few seconds ahead of Shimoda in third.
Cooper was consistent through to the finish and secured his third moto win of the season, two seconds ahead of Lawrence, who did what he needed to do in bringing home the runner-up result. Shimoda followed closely in third, with Kitchen a distant fourth.
250 Moto Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Laps/Interval
|1
|Justin Cooper
|YAM YZ 250F
|15 Laps
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|HON CRF250R
|+02.071
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|KAW KX 250
|+02.640
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|YAM YZ 250F
|+33.160
|5
|Austin Forkner
|KAW KX 250
|+38.961
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+46.492
|7
|Tom Vialle
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|+47.712
|8
|Seth Hammaker
|KAW KX 250
|+49.624
|9
|Daxton Bennick
|YAM YZ 250
|+1m02.269
|10
|Haiden Deegan
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m03.728
|11
|Pierce Brown
|GAS MC250F
|+1m12.312
|12
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|KAW KX 250
|+1m15.230
|13
|Carson Mumford
|KAW KX 250
|+1m17.976
|14
|Jalek Swoll
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m34.325
|15
|Talon Hawkins
|HQV FC250 RE
|+1m41.051
|16
|Preston Kilroy
|YAM YZ 250F
|+1m49.251
|17
|Caden Braswell
|GAS MC250F
|+1m52.093
|18
|Stilez Robertson
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m07.714
|19
|Derek Kelley
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+2m26.780
|20
|James Harrington
|YAM YZ 250F
|14 Laps
|21
|Jorgen Talviku
|HQV FC250
|+00.327
|22
|Hunter Cross
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+41.763
|23
|Joshua Varize
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m04.113
|24
|Gage Linville
|GAS MC250F
|+1m05.299
|25
|Slade Smith
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m08.641
|26
|Marcus Phelps
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m17.418
|27
|Cameron Durow
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m26.332
|28
|James DeCotis
|KTM 125SX
|+1m40.069
|29
|Joseph Tait
|YAM YZ 250F
|+2m04.432
|30
|Cody Williams
|HQV FC250
|+2m11.909
|31
|Nicolas Israel
|GAS MC250F
|+2m24.651
|32
|Gerhard Matamoros
|KTM 250 SX-F FE
|1 Laps
|33
|Leo Tucker
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+08.183
|34
|Dilan Schwartz
|SUZ RMZ 250
|7 Laps
|35
|Brock Bennett
|KTM 250 SX-F
|+1m23.580
|36
|Evan Haimowitz
|YAM YZ 250F
|5 Laps
|37
|Hardy Munoz
|KAW KX 250
|2 Laps
|38
|RJ Hampshire
|HQV FC250 RE
|DNS
|39
|Maxwell Sanford
|HON CRF250R
|DNS
|40
|Chase Yentzer
|SUZ RMZ 250
|DNS
250 Round
Lawrence’s consistent 2-2 finishes were the defining element of his ability to finish atop the overall standings as he edged out Kitchen (1-4) by a single point. Cooper’s win in the second moto vaulted him up to the third and final spot on the overall podium (5-1).
Lawrence’s lead in the championship standings grew to 2- points with two rounds and four motos remaining.
Cooper’s podium result moved him into second while Shimoda moved into third, 35 points out of the lead.
Deegan’s adversity-filled afternoon saw him drop from second, three points behind Lawrence, to fourth, 36 points out of the lead, after a 17th-place finish (38-10).
Hunter Lawrence – Team Honda HRC
“Today was good, but it’s more about my brother [winning the championship]. I’m so proud of him. We were never meant to be here, but we trusted the process and it’s amazing to be in the position we’re in.”
Levi Kitchen – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“I’m glad I finally did [well] in the first moto today. I’ve usually done well in the second moto, so today it was nice to get it done in Moto 1. We got two good starts and made the most of the day, so I’m really happy with that.”
Justin Cooper – Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing
“Sometimes you have to take some chances. We need to put ourselves in the best position each moto and do the best we can. We put ourselves out front to start the second moto and then managed the gap from there. I’m stoked on that.”
250 Round Results
|Pos
|Rider
|M1
|M2
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|2
|2
|44
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|1
|4
|43
|3
|Justin Cooper
|5
|1
|41
|4
|Jo Shimoda
|3
|3
|40
|5
|Maximus Vohland
|4
|6
|33
|6
|Tom Vialle
|8
|7
|27
|7
|Jalek Swoll
|6
|14
|22
|8
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|9
|12
|21
|9
|Daxton Bennick
|14
|9
|19
|10
|Pierce Brown
|12
|11
|19
|11
|Austin Forkner
|22
|5
|16
|12
|Carson Mumford
|15
|13
|14
|13
|RJ Hampshire
|7
|38
|14
|14
|Seth Hammaker
|24
|8
|13
|15
|Preston Kilroy
|13
|16
|13
|16
|Stilez Robertson
|11
|18
|13
|17
|Haiden Deegan
|38
|10
|11
|18
|Dilan Schwartz
|10
|34
|11
|19
|Talon Hawkins
|17
|15
|10
|20
|Derek Kelley
|18
|19
|5
|21
|Brock Bennett
|16
|35
|5
|22
|Caden Braswell
|21
|17
|4
|23
|Joshua Varize
|19
|23
|2
|24
|James Harrington
|25
|20
|1
|25
|Hardy Munoz
|20
|37
|1
|26
|Jorgen Talviku
|23
|21
|0
|27
|Gage Linville
|26
|24
|0
|28
|Hunter Cross
|31
|22
|0
|29
|Marcus Phelps
|27
|26
|0
|30
|Slade Smith
|29
|25
|0
|31
|Cameron Durow
|30
|27
|0
|32
|James DeCotis
|32
|28
|0
|33
|Joseph Tait
|33
|29
|0
|34
|Cody Williams
|34
|30
|0
|35
|Gerhard Matamoros
|35
|32
|0
|36
|Maxwell Sanford
|28
|39
|0
|37
|Nicolas Israel
|37
|31
|0
|38
|Leo Tucker
|36
|33
|0
|39
|Evan Haimowitz
|36
|0
|40
|Chase Yentzer
|39
|40
|0
|41
|Colton Eigenmann
|40
|0
250 Round Highlights
250 Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|344
|2
|Justin Cooper
|322
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|309
|4
|Haiden Deegan
|308
|5
|Levi Kitchen
|290
|6
|RJ Hampshire
|288
|7
|Maximus Vohland
|252
|8
|Tom Vialle
|237
|9
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|167
|10
|Jalek Swoll
|166
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|112
|12
|Seth Hammaker
|111
|13
|Caden Braswell
|106
|14
|Dilan Schwartz
|97
|15
|Chance Hymas
|92
|16
|Carson Mumford
|79
|17
|Jordon Smith
|75
|18
|Daxton Bennick
|73
|19
|Preston Kilroy
|58
|20
|Guillem Farres
|57
|21
|Pierce Brown
|55
|22
|Austin Forkner
|49
|23
|Derek Kelley
|38
|24
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|25
|Slade Smith
|28
|26
|Michael Mosiman
|20
|27
|Mitchell Harrison
|19
|28
|Joshua Varize
|18
|29
|Jeremy Martin
|15
|30
|Jorgen Talviku
|15
|31
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|32
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|33
|Stilez Robertson
|13
|34
|James DeCotis
|13
|35
|Tyson Johnson
|13
|36
|Brock Bennett
|12
|37
|Hardy Munoz
|11
|38
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|39
|Matti Jorgensen
|7
|40
|Lux Turner
|7
|41
|James Harrington
|6
|42
|Maxwell Sanford
|5
|43
|Preston Boespflug
|4
|44
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|45
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|46
|Kai Aiello
|2
|47
|Jack Rogers
|1
|48
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
SMX Combined Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|568
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|476
|3
|RJ Hampshire
|474
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|446
|5
|Jo Shimoda
|384
|6
|Maximus Vohland
|373
|7
|Tom Vialle
|356
|8
|Justin Cooper
|322
|9
|Jordon Smith
|234
|10
|Jett Lawrence
|223
|11
|Talon Hawkins
|185
|12
|Max Anstie
|181
|13
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|167
|14
|Jalek Swoll
|166
|15
|Caden Braswell
|158
|16
|Pierce Brown
|153
|17
|Chance Hymas
|152
|18
|Carson Mumford
|151
|19
|Enzo Lopes
|149
|20
|Dilan Schwartz
|148
|21
|Jeremy Martin
|147
|22
|Chris Blose
|133
|23
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|131
|24
|Derek Kelley
|125
|25
|Nate Thrasher
|120
|26
|Cullin Park
|117
|27
|Seth Hammaker
|111
|28
|Cameron Mcadoo
|101
|29
|Coty Schock
|89
|30
|Cole Thompson
|87
|31
|Henry Miller
|86
|32
|Jace Owen
|81
|33
|Robbie Wageman
|78
|34
|Daxton Bennick
|73
|35
|Michael Mosiman
|71
|36
|Mitchell Harrison
|63
|37
|Jeremy Hand
|62
|38
|Preston Kilroy
|58
|39
|Guillem Farres
|57
|40
|Michael Hicks
|57
|41
|Stilez Robertson
|55
|42
|Hunter Yoder
|55
|43
|Derek Drake
|52
|44
|Joshua Varize
|51
|45
|Austin Forkner
|50
|46
|Dylan Walsh
|49
|47
|Phillip Nicoletti
|44
|48
|Luke Neese
|44
|49
|Hardy Munoz
|43
|50
|Marshal Weltin
|42
|51
|Anthony Rodriguez
|40
|52
|Jett Reynolds
|29
|53
|Brock Papi
|29
|54
|Slade Smith
|28
|55
|A J Catanzaro
|28
|56
|Max Miller
|19
|57
|Austin Politelli
|19
|58
|Jerry Robin
|19
|59
|Josiah Natzke
|17
|60
|Maxwell Sanford
|17
|61
|Jorgen Talviku
|15
|62
|Garrett Marchbanks
|15
|63
|Chase Yentzer
|15
|64
|Brandon Scharer
|14
|65
|Gage Linville
|14
|66
|Stilez Robertson
|13
|67
|James DeCotis
|13
|68
|Tyson Johnson
|13
|69
|Hunter Schlosser
|13
|70
|Brock Bennett
|12
|71
|Dominique Thury
|12
|72
|Devin Simonson
|12
|73
|Jack Chambers
|12
|74
|Geran Stapleton
|11
|75
|Kaeden Amerine
|11
|76
|Lane Allison
|10
|77
|Ty Masterpool
|7
|78
|Matti Jorgensen
|7
|79
|Lux Turner
|7
|80
|James Harrington
|6
|81
|Wilson Todd
|6
|82
|TJ Albright
|6
|83
|Luca Marsalisi
|6
|84
|Preston Boespflug
|4
|85
|Julien Benek
|4
|86
|Hunter Cross
|4
|87
|Brandon Ray
|4
|88
|Matt Moss
|4
|89
|Joel Rizzi
|3
|90
|Dylan Woodcock
|3
|91
|Garrett Hoffman
|3
|92
|Lance Kobusch
|3
|93
|Marcus Phelps
|2
|94
|Kai Aiello
|2
|95
|Jace Kessler
|2
|96
|Luke Kalaitzian
|2
|97
|Jack Rogers
|1
|98
|Mitchell Zaremba
|1
2023 AMA SuperMotocross Calendar
|Rnd
|Series
|Stadium
|Location
|Date
|27
|ProMX
|Budds Creek National
|Mechanicsville, MD
|August 19
|28
|ProMX
|Ironman National
|Crawfordsbille, IN
|August 26
|29
|SMX
|zMAX Dragway
|Charlotte, NC
|September 9
|30
|SMX
|Chicagoland Speedway
|Joilet, IL
|September 16
|31
|SMX
|LA Memorial Coliseum
|Los Angeles, LA
|September 23